Finau in contention with Ryder Cup picks looming

By Rex HoggardAugust 24, 2018, 6:39 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – As interviews go Tony Finau is nailing it.

Paired with U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk for Rounds 1 and 2 at the PGA Championship, Finau birdied seven of his first eight holes on Friday on his way to a 66.

Finau also played with Furyk on Saturday at Bellerive and shot 69, padding his resume with the captain in his quest to be one of his four picks for this year’s Ryder Cup.

Finau continues to impress this week at The Northern Trust, opening with rounds of 69-67 to move into the hunt in what is essentially a Ryder Cup qualifier with three of the four captain’s picks scheduled to be made after next week’s Dell Technologies Championship.

“It was a cool opportunity for me and I was actually able to play with [Furyk] three out of the four days,” Finau said. “He got to see me a lot. I played some pretty solid golf, just to kind of show him my game.”

With Furyk’s decision looming, Finau said he’s been able to focus on his play, not his chance to play in his first Ryder Cup.

“It's in the very far back of my mind. I have a golf tournament to focus on,” he said. “To say that I'm not thinking about the Ryder Cup is definitely not true. But it's not the most important thing right now. I want to play good golf and get myself in contention this week.”

McGirt faces hip surgery, may miss 2018-19

By Rex HoggardAugust 24, 2018, 6:58 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – William McGirt’s season ended Friday at The Northern Trust, an inauspicious conclusion to what was the most painful year of his career.

McGirt, who began the week 109th on the FedExCup point list, missed the cut at Ridgewood Country Club and can now turn his attention toward an upcoming surgery on his left hip and a recovery process that will likely keep him from playing next season on the PGA Tour.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to being pain-free. I’m getting pretty tired of not knowing which side is going to hurt like you know what,” McGirt said following a second-round 75.

McGirt said his hip started to hurt in March at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the pain got progressively worse.

“I shouldn’t have even tried to play in San Antonio. I’m not sure what hurt worse, trying to swing or trying to walk,” he said.

Although a cortisone shot in April allowed him to keep playing through the summer, he started to feel pain again last week at the Wyndham Championship.

McGirt plans on having surgery to repair his labrum and resurface his hip bone within the next two weeks and said he will be on crutches for about two months and has been told by doctors that the recovery process will take four months, which takes him well into next season which means he probably wouldn’t play again until the 2019-20 season.

“I’m looking forward to some time with the family. I’ll get to be a dad for a while,” he said.

Watch: DJ nearly aces same hole he nearly aced on Day 1

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 24, 2018, 6:38 pm

Friday must have felt an awful lot like Thursday for Dustin Johnson.

In Round 1 of The Northern Trust, the world No. 1 made triple bogey on his opening nine holes and then nearly made an ace a few holes later.

In Round 2, he started his round with a triple-bogey 7 at the first and then nearly made an ace a few holes later ... on the same hole as Thursday.

After the mess at No. 1, DJ nearly made eagle at the par-4 fifth and then came within 20 inches of a hole-in-one at the par-3 sixth.

Johnson lipped out for a 1 in the first round (which you can check out below).

That's about 2 feet away from two aces. That's also six dropped shots on two other holes.

Mickelson, Day fans of playoff event reduction

By Rex HoggardAugust 24, 2018, 6:17 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – A big part of the PGA Tour’s schedule makeover that will begin next season was a reduction in the number of post-season events, with the circuit transitioning from the current model of four to just three stops.

Beginning in 2019, the playoff rotation will be The Northern Trust, BMW Championship and Tour Championship, with the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston being removed from the lineup along with the annual bye week before the season finale.

The move to three playoff stops was driven by a need to shorten the overall season by a month, and the New York-area event will rotate to Boston every other year in the future, which means the Tour will technically remain a presence in the market.

The move also seems to be sitting well with players.

“I am huge proponent of that,” Phil Mickelson said. “Day 1, years before it started, I was hopeful it would only be three, because it's easy to go one, two, three, play three events. It's hard to play four. So we are taking five weeks to play four as opposed to just three weeks. I think it's a great thing.”

It’s no surprise that Mickelson is a fan of fewer playoff events since he normally limits his schedule late in the year, but even some who have historically played all four post-season stops are in favor of the change.

“I like to play two weeks in a row usually. So if we go to three, that's fine,” said Jason Day. “You've just got to play well, quickly.”

Tiger Tracker: The Northern Trust

By Tiger TrackerAugust 24, 2018, 4:50 pm

After an even-par 71 to open, Tiger Woods is in action in Rd. 2 at The Northern Trust. We're tracking him at Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, N.J.

