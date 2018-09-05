NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. – Tony Finau has already received one phone call from Jim Furyk.

He’s hoping for another one later this week – with a different message.

Finau was one of “several” players that Furyk phoned on Monday night to inform them that they wouldn’t be chosen in the first wave of captain’s pick selections, but that they’re still in the running for the 12th and final pick.

The big-hitting and amiable Finau would seem to be the easiest choice for Furyk – he has the second-most top-10s on Tour this season, with 10. But he has one final week to make an impression on the U.S. decision-makers.

“For someone in my position, I know if I just keep doing the things I’ve been doing and put together a good week, then hopefully it happens,” Finau said. “And if it doesn’t, then it’s not an end result for me to be on the Ryder Cup. It’s something that I dreamed of since I was a kid, to be able to represent my country, and to play in a Ryder Cup is what dreams are made of.

“It would be a special phone call for me if that were to happen, but if it didn’t, we’ve got the Tour Championship coming up. There’s so much to look forward to.”

Finau said that he wasn’t disappointed – or surprised – that he didn't get named to the team on Tuesday night. Those spots went to Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau.

“There’s no hard feelings on my end,” Finau said. “The good news for me is that there’s still one spot left, and if I continue doing what I’m doing, hopefully that spot is for me.”

Finau enters the BMW Championship ranked fourth in the FedExCup standings. If he maintains that position after this week, he’ll have a chance to capture the season-long title with a victory at East Lake.