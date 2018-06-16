Getty Images

Firefighter among three ams to make the cut

By Will GrayJune 16, 2018, 12:20 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – The firefighter is sticking around for the weekend at the U.S. Open.

In the most democratic major, there are plenty of players who earn entry into the 156-man field that most golf fans may not recognize. Inevitably, some of them will channel their talent at just the right time to move up the standings while many stars get sent packing.

It was the case this week at Shinnecock Hills, where three amateurs will be among the 67 players to tee it up in the third round. Ohio State’s Will Grimmer (+5) leads the pack, while LSU’s Luis Gagne (+7) made the cut with a shot to spare. So too did Matt Parziale, a firefighter in Brockton, Mass., who qualified by virtue of his U.S. Mid-Amateur victory last year.

With the cut line fluctuating between 7 over and 8 over for much of the afternoon, Parziale poured in a 20-foot birdie on the 18th hole to finish off a 3-over 73 that left him at 7 over and remove any doubt about his weekend plans.

“I saw the projection on the boards, started at 9 (over) and went to 8,” Parziale said. “You don’t want to come in at 8 and then all of a sudden have it move to 7. So making the putt for 7 there was pretty big for me.”

Parziale has his dad, Vic, on the bag this week, and his closing birdie helped ensure that the two will spend Father’s Day together while walking the fairways at a major championship.

But the surprise stories weren’t limited to the amateurs. Little-known Mickey DeMorat, who just completed his senior year at Liberty University and only turned pro after advancing from sectional qualifying last week, is in at 4 over after consecutive rounds of 72 that included a two-shot penalty in the opening round for hitting the wrong ball.

Alongside DeMorat at 4 over is Scotland’s Calum Hill, a 23-year-old who worked this past season as an assistant coach at Western New Mexico University. Hill opened with a 75 but was one of only 14 players to break par in the second round, shooting a 1-under 69.

DJ (67) builds four-shot lead at U.S. Open

By Doug FergusonJune 16, 2018, 12:55 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Dustin Johnson handled the worst of the weather and wound up as the sole survivor to par at the U.S. Open, taking a four-shot lead into the weekend at Shinnecock Hills with plenty of reminders of how it can all go wrong.

Some of them from Johnson's own experiences.

Most came from the final hours Friday in pristine weather from those trying to catch him.

Johnson endured the wind and two hours of rain that made Shinnecock play even longer by dropping only one shot, never putting himself in position to make a big number and holing a 45-foot birdie putt on the par-3 seventh that carried him to a 3-under 67.

''You've got to play really good golf if you want to shoot a good score, and I like where par is a good score on every hole, no matter what club you've got in your hand, what hole it is,'' Johnson said.

No matter the weather, Shinnecock can punish anyone in a New York minute.

Ian Poulter was one shot out of the lead and in the middle of the fairway with two holes to go when one bad shot led to a few more that were even worse - a bunker shot over the green, a chunk into the hay, a chop short of the green and a triple bogey on No. 8. He made bogey on his last hole for a 72.

''There's a disaster on every single hole,'' Poulter said.

That left Charley Hoffman the only other player under par until he missed the 18th fairway and had to make a 5-footer to escape with bogey and a 69.

Johnson was at 4-under 136 as he goes after his second U.S. Open in three years.

Tiger Woods won't be around to see how it turns out, and he had plenty of company.

Woods closed with back-to-back birdies to salvage a 72. He still missed the cut in a major for the fifth time in his last eight tries, this time by two shots. Rory McIlroy missed the cut for the third straight year in the U.S. Open, unable to recover from his opening 80.

Jordan Spieth joined them in the most unlikely fashion. He took three shots to get up the slope and onto the 10th green, making double bogey. He was three shots over the cut line with six holes to play when he ran off four straight birdies to get inside the number - only to three-putt for bogey on the 17th, stub a chip from the collar of a bunker on the 18th and miss the par putt for a 71. He had not missed the cut in a major since the 2014 PGA Championship.

Scott Piercy, a runner-up to Johnson at Oakmont two years ago, had a 71 and will play in the final group with him Saturday. Piercy's day was not without regrets, especially when he three-putted from 4 feet for bogey on the par-5 16th. He was at even-par 140, along with Hoffman (69).

Plenty of others were poised take advantage if Johnson slipped, or if more pure weather arrived to allow them to make a move.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka made six birdies over his last 11 holes for a 66, matching Tommy Fleetwood for the low round of the tournament. They were at 141, along with Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose, each with a 70, and Poulter.

Rose also was under par until closing with successive bogeys. With 36 holes to play, he wasn't overly concerned about tracking down the No. 1 player in the world.

''You just saw what happened to Ian Poulter five minutes ago. That could happen to DJ,'' Rose said. ''I'm not saying it's going to, but it could. That's the nature of the U.S. Open. So hang around is often the best form of attack.''

Johnson knows that all too well.

He had a three-shot lead at Pebble Beach in the 2010 U.S. Open and lost it all on the second hole with a triple bogey, and then compounded mistakes by trying to drive the green on the next two holes. He shot 82. He has endured more than his share of bad luck, bad breaks and bad shots in the majors.

His outlook at Shinnecock Hills has been built on patience and being practical. One example was Thursday, when his ball was hitting up in thick grass, and he put back a club that might have reached the green and used wedge to get it back in play. He made bogey, but he took double bogey or worse out of the equation.

''I never want to make doubles,'' Johnson said. ''Around here, it seems like when I do get out of position, I'm just trying to do everything I can to get it back into position, not try to push it, and just give myself a decent look ... something on the green where I can have a look at par.

''I want to make things as easy as possible, even though they don't get any easier.''

Johnson is coming off a six-shot victory at the St. Jude Classic, and no U.S. Open champion has ever won the week before on the PGA Tour.

But this is far from over. Johnson knows that as well as anyone. So does Rose, who overcame an eight-shot deficit against Johnson in the final round in Shanghai last fall at the HSBC Champions, or even Stenson, who played with Johnson in that final round.

Ryu birdies five par 5s, leads by one in Michigan

By Associated PressJune 16, 2018, 12:39 am

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – So Yeon Ryu birdied all five par-5 holes in a 5-under 67 to take the second-round lead Friday in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

The sixth-ranked South Korean star played her final nine holes - the front nine at Blythefield Country Club - in 5-under 31 to top the leaderboard at 13-under 131. She rallied after making three bogeys in a five-hole stretch on her first nine.

''I really like my putting stroke right now,'' Ryu said. ''No matter I made it or not, I feel like my stroke is really great and my rhythm's really great. I really want to keep this tempo and rhythm. And I just need to keep working on some tee shots.''

Sandra Gal and Sakura Yokomine each shot 64 to reach 12 under. Caroline Masson (66) was 11 under, and Lee-Anne Pace (67), Anna Nordqvist (68) and Su Oh (68) followed at 10 under.

Ryu is winless this season after taking the major ANA Inspiration and Walmart NW Arkansas Championship last year. She has five LPGA Tour victories, the first in the 2011 U.S. Women's Open.

''I would say more motivated to playing well,'' Ryu said. ''When you're on the golf course you feel a little bit of everything, like anxious, happiness, sadness, angry, just everything. But the thing is, you know, is not bad to feel everything. Also, is just totally normal to feel anxious at the golf course as well. But hopefully I can just manage all my emotions on the golf course.''

Gal and Yokomine each had eight birdies in bogey-free rounds.

''It's just validation of a lot of hard work and the hours I've put into the last few months,'' the German player said. ''It's nice to see when you're making the birdies, you see your name at the top. It's fun, you're in contention for the weekend. It's great.''

Kelly Shon, tied with Ryu for the first-round lead after a 64, was four shots back at 9 under after a 71. Michelle Wie and Lydia Ko were 8 under, each shooting 67.

''You have to hit in the fairways here,'' Wie said. ''The rough can be a little penalizing.''

Lexi Thompson, the 2015 winner, had a 70 to get to 6 under.

Ariya Jutanugarn, making her first start since winning the U.S. Women's Open, had a 70 to join sister Moria Jutanugarn (69) and defending champion Brooke Henderson (70) at 5 under.

''Unfortunately, I'm not playing great golf right now,'' Henderson said. ''I definitely have a great game plan for this course. It worked really well last year and I just kind of have to get back to it. Just making some dumb mental mistakes.''

Annie Park, the ShopRite LPGA Classic winner last week in New Jersey for her first tour title, missed the cut with rounds of 76 and 69.

The forecast high Saturday was 92, going up to 96 on Sunday.

''I don't mind the hot weather. I actually hate cold weather,'' Ryu said. ''We play with a lot of hot weather. Also, it's not going to be hotter than Thailand or Singapore, so I'm cool with it.''

After Masters runner-up, Fowler in mix at U.S. Open

By Randall MellJune 16, 2018, 12:24 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Two months after making a hard run at winning the Masters, Rickie Fowler is in position to make another run at claiming his first major championship title.

Fowler’s 1-under-par 69 Friday at the U.S. Open moved him into a tie for ninth, six shots off the lead.

Fowler, 29, would like to shake his title as best player without a major. He finished second at the Masters, one shot behind Patrick Reed. It was his third runner-up finish in a major, his eight finish of T-5 or better.

After Friday’s round, Fowler couldn’t wait to begin chasing Dustin Johnson on the weekend.

“He's obviously playing well,” Fowler said. “No. 1 player in the world, it is going to be tough, but I definitely feel like the way I've played the last two days, tee-to-green, I should be with him right now. I just haven't made anything.”

Fowler looks forward to seeing what he can do in two more rounds at Shinnecock Hills.

“Obviously, coming off of the finish we had at the Masters, the way we played there, especially on the weekend, I'm looking forward to it,” he said. “Definitely very comfortable on this golf course. I love playing here. I feel like it suits my game, it fits my eye. I have fun with it.”

Third-round tee times at 2018 U.S. Open

By Randall MellJune 16, 2018, 12:24 am

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Dustin Johnson is right where he wants to be in another U.S. Open.

He’s right where he was when he broke through to claim his first major championship in this event two years ago. He had the 36-hole lead at Oakmont when he won there, and he has the 36-hole lead at Shinnecock Hills this week.

Johnson’s 3-under-par 67 Friday moved him atop the leaderboard with a four-shot lead. He will go off in the final pairing Saturday with Scott Piercy, who was right in the mix with Johnson at Oakmont in 2016. Piercy tied for second there, three shots behind Johnson. They’ll go off together at 3:10 p.m. ET.

There’s a formidable major championship pairing going off a couple groups in front of Johnson and Piercy, with 2013 U.S. Open winner Justin Rose paired with Henrik Stenson, winner of The Open in ’16. They’re both five shots off the lead and off at 2:48 p.m. ET

Defending U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka is paired with Ian Poulter at 2:37 p.m. ET. They’re also both five shots back.

Rickie Fowler is off with Russell Henley at 2:26 p.m. ET. They’re both six shots back. 

Full tee times for the third round, all times Eastern:

9:07 AM: Tim Wilkinson

9:18 AM: Bill Haas, Jhonattan Vegas

9:29 AM: Matthieu Pavon, Cameron Wilson

9:40 AM: Brandt Snedeker, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

9:51 AM: Steve Stricker, Gary Woodland

10:02 AM: Dean Burmester, Luis Gagne (a)

10:13 AM: Daniel Berger, Kevin Chappell

10:24 AM: Matt Parziale (a), Byeong Hun An

10:35 AM: Haotong Li, Ross Fisher

10:46 AM: Francesco Molinari, Webb Simpson

10:57 AM: Tony Finau, Peter Uihlein

11:08 AM: Brian Gay, Sam Burns

11:19 AM: Chris Naegel, Dylan Meyer

11:30 AM: Andrew Johnston, Phil Mickelson

11:41 AM: Zach Johnson, Paul Casey

11:52 AM: Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Cantlay

12:03 PM: Aaron Baddeley, Xander Schauffele

12:14 PM: Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama

12:25 PM: Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Reed

12:36 PM: Branden Grace, Jimmy Walker

12:47 PM: Brendan Steele, Will Grimmer (a)

12:58 PM: Ryan Fox, Calum Hill

1:09 PM: Mickey DeMorat, Russell Knox

1:20 PM: Patrick Rodgers, Brian Harman

1:31 PM: Tyler Duncan, Jason Dufner

1:42 PM: Justin Thomas, Pat Perez

1:53 PM: Jim Furyk, Alex Noren

2:04 PM: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Charles Howell

2:15 PM: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Marc Leishman

2:26 PM: Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley

2:37 PM: Ian Poulter, Brooks Koepka

2:48 PM: Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson

2:59 PM: Tommy Fleetwood, Charley Hoffman

3:10 PM: Scott Piercy, Dustin Johnson

