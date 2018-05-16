Getty Images

Five-time champ Woods officially commits to Memorial

By Will GrayMay 16, 2018, 2:32 pm

Tiger Woods has officially committed to the Memorial Tournament, adding further clarity to his summer schedule.

Woods has been a regular at Muirfield Village over the years, making 15 starts and winning five times, most recently in 2012. But he hasn't played the event since 2015, when he finished last among the players who made the cut after shooting an 85 in the third round.

Woods will head to Ohio after a two-week break following his T-11 finish last week at The Players Championship.

"I have been so impressed with Tiger during his comeback, and as I said after last weekend, I think he is on the verge of winning for the first time in several years," tournament host Jack Nicklaus said in a release. "He's been very close, and having won five times at Muirfield Village, I wouldn't be surprised if he contended to win his sixth."

Woods' commitment bolsters an already strong field that will include Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed as many top players get set to make their final start before the U.S. Open.

With the addition of Memorial, Woods has now formally committed to four upcoming events having previously added the U.S. Open, The National and The Open to his schedule. Currently ranked No. 80 in the world, Woods would need to win a tournament or reach the top 50 in the world rankings by late July in order to qualify for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club, where he has won eight times.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, 2018 Memorial Tournament

Trending

Getty Images

Photo: Man golfs in the face of erupting volcano

By Nick MentaMay 16, 2018, 3:29 pm

An erupting volcano is a serious hazard, but it's reasonable to assume these guys only want to know if said hazard is lateral.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 36 structures, including 26 homes, since it first began releasing lava on May 3, according to NBC News, which provides these details:

If Hawaii's Kilauea volcano blows its top in the coming days or weeks, as experts fear, it could hurl ash and boulders the size of refrigerators miles into the air, shutting down airline traffic and endangering lives in all directions, scientists say.

"If it goes up, it will come down,' said Charles Mandeville, volcano hazards coordinator for the U.S. Geological Survey. "You don't want to be underneath anything that weighs 10 tons when it's coming out at 120 mph."

And yet, here we see - courtesy Getty Images and photographer Mario Tama - a man holding his finish as a plume of ash rises into the air behind him.

Golf Advisor offers this additional info on the course: Situated on the rim of the active Kilauea volcanic crater, the Volcano Golf Course lies in the cool Hawaiian highlands 4,000 feet above the Pacific Ocean, with sweeping vistas of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea. The 6,547-yard course, which dates back to 1920, will remain open for the foreseeable future, according to Ken Yoshitomi, a member of the office staff who answered the phone Thursday.

"Personally, I don't feel too badly," Yoshitomi said when I asked him if he felt safe. "The residents here haven't evacuated or anything."

No - no, they haven't.

Article Tags: Kilauea volcano, Grill Room

Trending

Getty Images

Power Rankings: 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson

By Will GrayMay 16, 2018, 3:27 pm

The PGA Tour heads back to Texas this week for the AT&T Byron Nelson. A field of 156 players will tackle a new test in Trinity Forest Golf Club, which is hosting the event for the first time after a long stint at TPC Las Colinas.

Be sure to join the all-new Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge - including a new One & Done game offering - to compete for prizes and form your own leagues, and log on to www.playfantasygolf.com to submit your picks for this week's event.

Billy Horschel won this event last year in a playoff over Jason Day when it was held in Irving. Here are 10 names to watch in Dallas:

1. Jordan Spieth: Playing in his hometown against a relatively weak field, Spieth is a clear No. 1 even before his course knowledge of Trinity Forest gets factored in. A closing quad made his T-41 finish at TPC Sawgrass look deceptive, and if his notoriously streaky putter heats up he could easily dust the field on a course where he estimated he has played 30-40 times before.

2. Jimmy Walker: The Texas native is officially rounding back into form, highlighted by a T-2 finish last week. He was also fourth at Valero and tied for 20th at the Masters, marking his best run of results since being diagnosed with Lyme disease last year.

3. Matt Kuchar: When the variables increase, don't be afraid to bank on consistency. Kuchar hasn't missed a cut in more than a year, including a T-17 finish last week, and as he demonstrated last year at Royal Birkdale he can have plenty of success on a links-style layout.

4. Marc Leishman: Leishman was probably sad to see the tournament move across town, given his sterling track record at TPC Las Colinas. But the Aussie could find similar success this week on a venue that will allow for creativity on and around the greens, and he has already notched top-10 finishes at Bay Hill and Augusta in recent weeks.

5. Sergio Garcia: Garcia has bent the ear of Trinity Forest co-designer Ben Crenshaw, and his tee-to-green accuracy should pay ample dividends this week on a layout that can often punish small misses. While he faded over the weekend on the Stadium Course, is only a few weeks removed from a run of three straight top-10 finishes.

6. Branden Grace: Grace took some time off recently to celebrate the birth of his first child, but now he's back in action on a course that has plenty of visual similarities to Chambers Bay. The South African hasn't missed a cut anywhere in the world since August, and he currently ranks sixth on Tour in strokes gained: putting.

7. Adam Scott: Scott won this event 10 years ago when it was played across town, and now he returns in hopes of securing a spot in next month's U.S. Open. Playing with a long putter for the third straight week, Scott finished T-11 last week at TPC Sawgrass in his best worldwide result since a T-10 finish in Memphis 11 months ago.

8. Beau Hossler: Hossler lost in a playoff last month at the Houston Open, but it wouldn't come as a shock if he contends again for win No. 1 on another Texas layout. Hossler has a leg up on several players in the field given his experience at Trinity Forest, and he should be a popular One & Done pick given he's made six straight cuts dating back to Bay Hill.

9. Charles Howell III: At 59th in the rankings, Howell enters this week with some extra motivation, given that the top 60 in the world after this week will qualify for the U.S. Open. Often vexed by the Stadium Course, he cracked the top 20 last week and now has five top-25 finishes in his last six starts overall.

10. Hideki Matsuyama: Only Spieth is ahead of Matsuyama in the world rankings among the players in this week's field, but the Japanese phenom has yet to get fully on track following a wrist injury earlier this year. His missed cut at TPC Sawgrass was largely tied to an inability to handle the island green 17th, and he'll be pleased to know there are no water hazards in play this week.

Article Tags: 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson, Jordan Spieth, Fantasy Central

Trending

Getty Images

A dozen HS golfers DQ'd after scorecard error

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 16, 2018, 12:52 pm

Twelve high school golfers were disqualified from the Oregon state tournament for playing from an incorrect tee box.

According to OregonLive.com, the incident resulted from a scorecard error. The tournament-issued cards listed the par-3 13th at 172 yards, which is what the red tees were playing at No. 13 (the fourth hole of the round). However, players were supposed to be playing blue tees.

The first four groups competed on the red tees, before tournament officials recognized the mistake. It was determined that those 12 players would be allowed to continue playing in the event, but their scores would not count.

The executive director of the Oregon School Activities Association said that players and coaches were made aware that they were to play from the blue tees, stating: “It is the first bullet point on the rules sheet."

Trending

Getty Images

Nicklaus, fellow major champs mourn loss of Ford

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 16, 2018, 12:25 pm

World Golf Hall of Fame member and two-time major champion Doug Ford died Monday night at age 95. Ford won the 1955 PGA Championship and the 1957 Masters Tournament. Some fellow major champions took to social media upon hearing the announcement to offer condolences and share memories.

Article Tags: Doug Ford, Jack Nicklaus, Curtis Strange, Mike Weir, Trevor Immelman

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.