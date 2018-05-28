Getty Images

Fort Worth Invit. purse payout: Rose smells like money

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 28, 2018, 1:51 pm

Justin Rose claimed his ninth career PGA Tour victory at the Fort Worth Invitational. Here's how the purse was paid out at Colonial Country Club.

1 Justin Rose -20 $1,278,000
2 Brooks Koepka -17 $766,800
3 Emiliano Grillo -16 $482,800
4 Kevin Na -14 $340,800
T5 Kevin Tway -10 $259,150
T5 Louis Oosthuizen -10 $259,150
T5 Jon Rahm -10 $259,150
T8 Joaquin Niemann -9 $205,900
T8 Ben Crane -9 $205,900
T8 Corey Conners -9 $205,900
T11 Benjamin Silverman -8 $163,300
T11 Tim Herron -8 $163,300
T11 Chris Kirk -8 $163,300
T14 Bill Haas -7 $117,150
T14 Danny Lee -7 $117,150
T14 Tyrone van Aswegen -7 $117,150
T14 Rickie Fowler -7 $117,150
T14 Brian Harman -7 $117,150
T14 Ryan Armour -7 $117,150
T20 C.T. Pan -6 $64,196
T20 Rory Sabbatini -6 $64,196
T20 Jimmy Walker -6 $64,196
T20 Vaughn Taylor -6 $64,196
T20 Shubhankar Sharma -6 $64,196
T20 Chesson Hadley -6 $64,196
T20 Andrew Putnam -6 $64,196
T20 Russell Knox -6 $64,196
T20 Joel Dahmen -6 $64,196
T20 Harris English -6 $64,196
T20 Satoshi Kodaira -6 $64,196
T20 J.T. Poston -6 $64,196
T32 Nicholas Lindheim -5 $36,068
T32 Brian Stuard -5 $36,068
T32 Conrad Shindler -5 $36,068
T32 Jordan Spieth -5 $36,068
T32 Michael Thompson -5 $36,068
T32 Ben Martin -5 $36,068
T32 Steve Stricker -5 $36,068
T32 Matt Kuchar -5 $36,068
T32 Jason Kokrak -5 $36,068
T32 William McGirt -5 $36,068
T42 Pat Perez -4 $21,811
T42 Maverick McNealy -4 $21,811
T42 Brandt Snedeker -4 $21,811
T42 John Huh -4 $21,811
T42 Tom Hoge -4 $21,811
T42 Chad Campbell -4 $21,811
T42 Mackenzie Hughes -4 $21,811
T42 Bryson DeChambeau -4 $21,811
T42 Derek Fathauer -4 $21,811
T42 Ted Potter Jr. -4 $21,811
T52 Adam Scott -3 $16,472
T52 Kevin Kisner -3 $16,472
T52 Robert Streb -3 $16,472
T52 Adam Hadwin -3 $16,472
T52 Charley Hoffman -3 $16,472
T52 Abraham Ancer -3 $16,472
T58 Trey Mullinax -2 $15,549
T58 Anirban Lahiri -2 $15,549
T58 Russell Henley -2 $15,549
T58 Tom Lovelady -2 $15,549
T58 Stewart Cink -2 $15,549
T58 Whee Kim -2 $15,549
T64 Patton Kizzire -1 $14,981
T64 Beau Hossler -1 $14,981
T66 Brandon Harkins E $14,484
T66 Alex Cejka E $14,484
T66 Jim Furyk E $14,484
T66 Shawn Stefani E $14,484
T66 Si Woo Kim E $14,484
T71 Tyler Duncan 1 $13,987
T71 Wesley Bryan 1 $13,987
73 Jhonattan Vegas 2 $13,774
T74 Ollie Schniederjans 3 $13,561
T74 Richy Werenski 3 $13,561
76 Kevin Streelman 4 $13,348
T77 John Senden 6 $13,135
T77 Martin Piller 6 $13,135
NCAA DI Men's Champ.: Scoring, TV times

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 28, 2018, 4:39 pm

The NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship is underway at Kartsen Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla.

After four days of stroke play, an individual champion will be crowned on Monday and eight teams will advance to the match-play portion of the championship. Quarterfinals and semifinals will be contested Tuesday, with the finals being held on Wednesday. Golf Channel is airing the action live.

Scoring:

TV Times (all times ET):

Monday
4-8PM: Stroke-play final round (Click here to watch live)

Tuesday
11AM-1:30PM: Quarterfinal match play
4-8PM: Semifinal match play

Wednesday
4-8PM: Match-play finals

Discrimination replaced by diversity at Shoal Creek

By Randall MellMay 28, 2018, 3:00 pm

SHOAL CREEK, Ala. – Martha Lang steers her golf cart behind Shoal Creek’s sixth tee, stopping to admire the beauty in the valley that sprawls so lushly beneath Double Oak Mountain.

She is a member of the USGA’s executive committee, and she’s also a member at Shoal Creek and its board of governors.

For almost 30 years, she has relished the serenity she feels here.

“I’m so fond of this place,” Lang says.

Emma Talley feels the same way. She’s the 2013 U.S. Women’s Amateur champion, the 2015 NCAA individual national champion and a Shoal Creek member. She’s also one of 156 players who will tee it up here this week at the U.S. Women’s Open.

“This is an amazing place,” says Talley, a University of Alabama graduate. “It’s kind of out in the middle of nowhere. When I’m practicing around sunset, it’s so peaceful, so beautiful. It’s like heaven on earth.”

That’s the Shoal Creek that Birmingham and the USGA want the world to enjoy, the Deep South’s redeemed and reimagined championship test.

The controversy the club’s founder ignited as host of a major championship almost three decades ago, however, will never completely fade from golf history. The discriminatory practices that once existed here are seared into the sport’s memory.

Full-field scores from the U.S. Women’s Open

While the game shouldn’t forget that, the Shoal Creek story’s postscript is important, too. What happened at Shoal Creek changed the nature of the game.

It changed Shoal Creek.

“What happened in the past will be brought up, I’m sure,” Lang said. “But we’re moving beyond that history. We’ve gone so hard at trying to make things right.”

The way major championships are awarded changed because of Shoal Creek.

The sport became more inclusive because of Shoal Creek.

This isn’t the same place club founder Hall Thompson said wouldn’t be pressured into accepting African-American members before the 1990 PGA Championship.

It’s a different place, reinvigorated in its atonement as an invitation-only private club.

“Shoal Creek is extremely inclusive,” said U.S. Women’s Open general chairman Matthew Dent, a member of Shoal Creek’s board of governors. “It’s reflective in our membership. It’s reflective in our board. It’s reflective in all we do here. I couldn’t be more proud of the club and who we are today. I couldn’t be more proud of the world getting to see who we are at Shoal Creek and in Birmingham.”

The club averted calamity back in 1990, with advertisers pulling their support of the PGA Championship and with civil rights groups threatening to protest. The club saved the championship by inviting insurance executive Louis J. Willie to become Shoal Creek’s first African-American member.

The controversy forced American golf governing bodies to confront one of the game’s ugly traditions.

In the wake of the controversy, the USGA, the PGA Tour and the PGA of America adopted rules requiring clubs to prove they didn’t have discriminatory admission practices before they could host one of their public golf events.

The U.S. Women’s Open host site agreement in place this week states that Shoal Creek “demonstrated open membership policies and practices prohibiting discrimination of any kind whatsoever, including without limitation, on the basis of race, creed, national origin or gender and it has had and shall continue through the end of the championship to have women and minorities with voting membership privileges and rights.”

Shoal Creek hosted the 1984 PGA Championship and the ’86 U.S. Amateur, but it took 18 years for the club to work its way back into any kind of big-event rotation after the controversy. The USGA embraced this reimagined venue and the course Jack Nicklaus designed when it decided to bring its U.S. Junior Championship to the club in 2008. So did the PGA Tour, when it seriously considered bringing the Tour Championship here, before deciding to move it to Atlanta, and then later moving the Regions Tradition here. Shoal Creek hosted the PGA Tour Champions major from 2011-15. The club passed all the Tour’s anti-discriminatory requirements as host.

Shoal Creek’s history continues to be rewritten with women about to take the course in force this week.

“I hate to even talk about the past here, just because I wasn’t part of it,” said John Hudson III, a Shoal Creek member. “I’m sure people remember that, but all I know is that it’s a wonderful club.”

Hudson is a senior vice president of marketing and business development for Alabama Power, an electric utility company headquartered in Birmingham. He’s on Shoal Creek’s U.S. Women’s Open executive committee. And he’s also African-American.

“I joined the club because I love golf, and I love how great this golf course is and how great the members are,” Hudson said. “It’s a very good place for me and my family.”

How diverse is today’s membership? The exact numbers are hard to come by. Mike Thompson, the son of the founder and the club’s president today, responded to an interview request by email.

“Shoal Creek is very proud of our membership ... (but) does not disclose our membership categories or roster,” Thompson wrote.

Shoal Creek’s history is a topic Thompson has talked about in media interviews numerous times over the years, with he and club members eager to distance themselves from the shadow of that controversy.

“Absolutely, we’re a different club,” Mike Thompson told the Birmingham News in 2011, with the Regions Tradition being played at Shoal Creek for the first time. The newspaper reported back then that the club had 600 members, six of them African-American.

Former U.S. secretary of state Condoleezza Rice joined Shoal Creek in 2009. Hudson joined in 2010.

“I still don’t know all the members yet, but two of my closest friends, who happen to be African-American, are members of Shoal Creek as well,” said Hudson. “It’s a very inviting place. That’s my experience.”

Hall Thompson died in 2010, but not before seeing efforts to change the culture realized. He was there to congratulate Tiger Woods after Woods won the Jerry Pate Invitational collegiate event at Shoal Creek in 1994. He was there to see the U.S. Junior Amateur in ’08.

“Someday, I do hope and pray that 1990 will become a non-story,” Thompson told the Birmingham News on the 10-year anniversary of the controversy.

How many female members does Shoal Creek’s roster include? Apparently, there’s no shortage. Lang is on the club’s board of governors.

“The U.S. Women’s Open may be the most important championship we have ever hosted,” Dent said. “Women are a huge component of who we are today.”

Activist groups won’t be demonstrating outside Shoal Creek’s front gates during this year’s U.S. Women’s Open, the way they did at Trump National Bedminster last year, when women’s groups protested the USGA playing an event on a Trump-owned course.

Jamelle Shaw is a Shoal Creek member, a businesswoman who runs Classic Traditions, an event merchandise company. She’s a 12 handicap.

“I feel 100 percent comfortable here,” Shaw said. “There’s no, 'You’re a woman, you can’t do this.’ Women can play anytime at Shoal Creek. The club’s very accommodating, very encouraging of women participating.”

Lang seconded that.

“We’ve had women as members from the very beginning,” Lang said. “That’s never been an issue.”

Talley was brought into the club as a “Tour Hopeful” member, an effort the club makes to support promising young players. Club members also support the Ladies Birmingham Golf Association’s Lady Legacy Scholarship program, for high school senior girl golfers.

Lang is eager to see the focus at Shoal Creek this week become how the best women players in the world navigate the course’s new restoration. Jack Nicklaus originally designed the course, which opened in 1977 as his first solo design. He completed a restoration of the course early last year.

“There’s so much strategy on so many of these holes,” Lang said. “It’s a great member’s course to play every day, but it was built so it could be ramped up as a great championship course, too.”

That’s what Lang and other club members are eager to see this week for the world’s best women.

What's in the bag: Fort Worth Invitational winner Rose

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 28, 2018, 2:27 pm

Justin Rose won the Fort Worth Invitational for his ninth PGA Tour victory. Here's a look inside the winner's bag.

Driver: TaylorMade M3 440 (9 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 70 TX shaft

Fairway woods: TaylorMade M4 (15 degrees), M3 (19 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Orange 80 TX shafts

Irons: TaylorMade P-790 (4), P-730 (5-PW), with KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+ shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 56 degrees), Hi-Toe (60 degrees), with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 135 X shafts

Putter: TaylorMade TP Red Ardmore 2

Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Monday Scramble: Close encounters

By Mercer BaggsMay 28, 2018, 1:30 pm

Justin Rose takes down another classic venue. Rory McIlroy blows another chance to win. And we've got a monster week ahead in the golf world. All that and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble.

Justin Rose is a big game hunter. Take a look at some of courses he's bagged as part of his nine PGA Tour victories: Muirfield Village, Aronimink, Cog Hill, Doral, Merion, Congressional and now Colonial. He's also won an additional seven events on the European Tour (on courses including Valderrama and Royal Aberdeen) and a gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games.

So, is that a Hall of Fame resume? Well, golf writers no longer have an official say. That will ultimately be up to a 16-member selection committee. Said committee is going to have to make some tough decisions down the line. Just taking into consider what they've done to this point in their careers, there are some legitimate borderline contenders. Among the more established one-major winners: Rose, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson, Jim Furyk and Adam Scott. Among the multiple major champs: Bubba Watson, Martin Kaymer and Zach Johnson.

Speaking specifically of Rose, you have to take into strong consideration the caliber of venues at which he's won. And while the field in Rio a few years ago wasn't major-caliber, winning gold may prove to be the defining moment of his career.

Hall of Fame? We'll see how high the committee's standards are.

1. Over the last decade at Colonial Country Club, everything from 9 under par to 21 under par has proved victorious. This year it was closer, much closer, to the latter. Rose made 25 birdies and five bogeys for a 20-under total. Had he not bogeyed the 72nd hole, he would have tied the tournament scoring record. Five of the last six events, including the Zurich team competition, have been won at 17 under or lower. For those of you who prefer higher scores, fear not. The U.S. Open is in a few weeks and the average winning score of its predecessor, the FedEx St. Jude Classic, over the eight years is 11 under. Only one player in the last decade has shot lower than 16 under at the Memorial Tournament (this week's event). That, however, would be Rose (18 under, 2010). 

2. Second sucks. Brooks Koepka concurs with Tiger Woods. Koepka earned his sixth runner-up finish since May 2016, finishing three shots behind Rose in Fort Worth. Koepka wasn't quite as abrasive as Woods was in the late-90s, just referring to the close calls as "annoying." He does, however, have a U.S. Open victory - and a win in the Dunlop Phoenix - during that stretch. Given his good form, he could become the first player since Curtis Strange, in 1989, to defend his national championship title.

3. Kevin Na opened in 62 and closed in 61, and finished six shots back of Rose. Middle rounds of 73-70 at par-70 Colonial cost him any chance of a second PGA Tour title. That's now one career victory in 367 Tour starts. At least he has nearly $26 million in earnings to comfort him.

4. Before we leave Colonial, let's remember ... we don't have to. Thanks to Charles Schwab and Co., stepping in as sponsor, beginning next year, this event - and this venue - will remain on the Tour schedule for the foreseeable future.

5. And, before we get dive into what McIlroy didn't do at the BMW PGA Championship, let's pay off the man who got the job done. Francesco Molinari earned the biggest victory of his career by beating McIlroy head-to-head on Sunday at Wentworth Club. The two began the final round tied for the lead. Molinari closed in 68, McIlroy in 70. The 35-year-old Italian played his final 44 holes bogey-free and only made two all week to capture the European Tour's version of The Players. It's Molinari's fifth career European Tour win.

6. McIlroy could have five wins this season. Alas, he has but one (Arnold Palmer Invitational). McIlroy was once again in prime position to add to his trophy case. He played so well through two rounds that defending champion and playing competitor Alex Noren joked about quitting the game. But Saturday was erratic and Sunday was unproductive, and, in the end, he was left with a solo second-place finish. "I should have closed it out," he said. Just as he should have done at the Masters, and in Dubai, and in Abu Dhabi.

7. European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn began last week by naming Padraig Harrington, Luke Donald, Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell as his assistants. But he had to be even happier with the way the week ended. Rose won on the PGA Tour. Molinari emerged on the European Tour. And McIlroy is thisclose to being dominant Rory again. Molinari was on the victorious 2010 and 2012 European teams. His half-point against Tiger Woods in singles in '12 helped the away team complete the Miracle at Medinah.

8. Did someone say Tiger Woods? He's in action this week at the Memorial Tournament. Given his history at this event (five wins) and his impressive weekend showing in his most recent start (The Players), the expectations will be high at Muirfield Village. But when aren't they? Tiger will get the lion's share of attention, but the field also includes McIlroy, Rose, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler. And, of course, host Jack Nicklaus will hold court in the media center. Expect lots of good headlines.

9. The women, meanwhile, will be competing in the U.S. Women's Open at Shoal Creek ... weather permitting. Mother Nature has not been kind to the LPGA this year and with subtropical storm Alberto moving through the Gulf of Mexico and into Alabama, it's going to be another rainy occasion.

This section is usually reserved for something wacky that happened in the past seven days. But this week we spotlight the heroics of Jason Seaman, a 29-year-old science instructor and seventh grade football coach at Noblesville West Middle School in Indiana. Seaman took three bullets in helping stop a school shooting. Seaman survived.

Golf Channel insider Tim Rosaforte reported that Seaman's aunt, Tracy Hubly, was serving as caddie for her husband, Chris Starkjohann, at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship. Said Hubly, "You hear the stories about these shootings and I think about Parkland and the officer that was trained but didn’t go into the school. It’s really shocking to think it comes close to your family, but it does."

Another school shooting. What the hell?

This week's award winners ...

Dude is major: Paul Broadhurst won the Senior PGA Championship, defeating Tim Petrovic by four shots at Harbor Shores. The 52-year-old Englishman closed in 63 to earn his fourth career PGA Tour Champions title and his second senior major (2016 Senior Open Championship).

Happy birthday to Minjee: Minjee Lee birdied the final hole for a one-stroke win at the LPGA Volvik Championship. She turned 22 on Sunday and collected her fourth career tour victory, at an event in which she finished runner-up a year ago.

Hale(y) to the victors!: The University of Arizona won the NCAA Women's DI Championship when Haley Moore made birdie in a sudden-death playoff to give the Wildcats a 3-2 victory over Alabama in the finals. Arizona needed an eagle by Bianca Pagdanganan and then a playoff win over Baylor just to make the match-play field. Now, they are a three-time national champion.

Live up to that, fellas: The man now take the stage at Karsten Creek. You can watch the action live on Golf Channel:

  • Monday: Final day of stroke play to determine individual champion and match-play field
  • Tuesday: Quarterfinals (11AM ET) and Semifinals (4PM)
  • Wednesday: Finals (4PM)
