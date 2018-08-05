Getty Images

Fowler 11 shots better on Saturday ... what gives?

By Rex HoggardAugust 5, 2018, 12:01 am

AKRON, Ohio – On Friday at Firestone, Rickie Fowler had three bogeys, a double bogey and just a single birdie. In other words, a reason to look forward to next week’s PGA Championship. For Fowler, however, his second-round 74 set the stage for the week’s best rebound round.

Fowler was 11 strokes better on Day 3 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, finishing his day without a bogey and a third-round 65 that vaulted him back into contention at 8 under par, six strokes off the lead.

“Yesterday was just one of those ones where I couldn't get momentum going the right way, didn't make anything, so it was nice to come back and clean things up,” said Fowler, who was tied for seventh place.

Fowler explained that his turnaround was more a product of the South Course, which was as benign as it’s ever been for Rounds 1 and 2.

“This golf course, especially when it starts to firm up a little more and more, it's a really fine line,” he said. “Yes, the fairways may be 30 plus yards wide, but if you don't land them in the middle, they tend to want to run out and get into the rough.”

Statistically, the biggest difference between the two rounds was Fowler’s putting despite hitting four fewer fairways on Saturday compared to Round 2. On Saturday, he gained 2.7 shots on the field in strokes gained: putting, compared to minus .65 strokes on Friday.

Putnam leads Saunders by three points in Reno

By Associated PressAugust 5, 2018, 1:40 am

RENO, Nev. – Andrew Putnam took the lead Saturday in the Barracuda Championship, three points ahead of playing partner Sam Saunders in the PGA Tour's only modified Stableford scoring event.

Putnam had eight birdies and a bogey at windy Montreux Golf and Country Club, scoring 15 points under the format that awards eight points for albatross, five for eagle, two for birdie and zero for par, and subtracts a point for bogey and three for double bogey or worse.

''I putted the ball really well, made a ton of putts,'' Putnam said. ''My long game wasn't quite as sharp, but it was tough out there with the wind. It was gusty and hard to keep on balance. ''In this format, birdies are key, and it's almost hard to get aggressive when the wind is gusting all over the place. The last few holes you're just hitting and hoping the wind stays consistent and you don't catch any crazy gusts.''

Chasing his first PGA Tour victory, the 29-year-old from Tacoma, Washington, had 38 points overall.

''A win on the PGA Tour is life changing, so I think we're all going to be hungry to get after it,'' Putnam said.

Saunders, Arnold Palmer's grandson, eagled the par-5 13th and 18th in a 12-point round.

''I was having a slow day, but that front nine played tough,'' Saunders said. ''Andrew made it look easy, and it was kind of one of those moments where I had to put my blinders on and not worry about what he was doing and know that I had some birdie opportunities on that back nine. It would have been reasonable to think that I could reel off four or five birdies without much trouble, and to make it two eagles works a little better in this format.''

He's also winless on the tour.

''I'm going to be thinking about it all day tomorrow,'' Saunders said. ''I'm playing to win. I try to do that every week. If I had 15 wins, I'd still be wanting and thinking about winning all day tomorrow. Yeah, maybe it's harder when it's your first. We'll see. I've been in the position before that I am now. This isn't my first time in contention to win on Sunday, so I'm far more prepared for what I'll feel tomorrow. All I can do is play my best golf and have a good attitude out there, and if it works out, great. I'm going to be going for it on every hole, though.''

He's 124th in the FedEx Cup standings, with the top 125 advancing to the playoffs and keeping their tour cards.

Chad Campbell, 138th in the FedEx standings, was third at 32 points after a 22-point day. Shane Lowry, 139th in the FedEx points, had 30 points, and Monday qualifier John Oda was another point back along with J.J. Spaun.

Campbell scored 22 points with a 10-under 62.

''In this format you really don't know how many under par you are or anything like that,'' Campbell said. ''I was just trying to get as many as I can. I know I was quite a bit back going into today, so I needed to make a lot of points.''

Campbell had a 6-under 30 on the front nine, birdieing the first three holes and three of the last four. He added birdies on Nos. 10 and 12, ran in an 18-footer for eagle and five points on the par-5 13th.

After dropping a point with a bogey on the par-4 14th, Campbell birdied the par-5 18th - a hole where he made a double bogey in the first round and a bogey in the second.

The 44-year-old Texan won the last of his four PGA Tour titles in 2007.

Lowry eagled the 18th in an eight-point round.

''It was very hard today, very windy, really difficult to pick a club,'' Lowry said. ''I just got off to a bad start and I just hung in there all day, and I feel like my patience was rewarded with that eagle on the last. It's this format, that's what's great about it, and that's why I'm really enjoying myself this week. You can make a move very quick. Yeah, I'm going out with a chance tomorrow now, and I'm excited.''

Oda had a 13-point day.

''I've been hitting it fairly well and have been getting my putter going,'' Oda said. ''I got a couple to go, and that kind of built some momentum and ended up making a few more.''

The former UNLV star is visiting Reno for the first time.

''I stay away from up here because it's rival territory,'' Oda said. ''I'm kidding.''

Third-round leader Aaron Baddeley remained at 26 points, scoring zero points in the round.

The winner will earn a spot in the PGA Championship next week at Bellerive, if not already eligible.

Hammer holds off Riley to win Western Amateur title

By Ryan LavnerAugust 5, 2018, 12:50 am

Cole Hammer completed a wire-to-wire week at the Western Amateur.

Hammer, who was the co-medalist after shooting a tournament-record 23 under in stroke-play qualifying, led throughout his championship match against Davis Riley to capture one of the most prestigious titles in amateur golf.

"Biggest day in my golf career, no question," he said afterward. "It was a really special week from start to finish."

Hammer, an incoming freshman at Texas, broke onto the scene in 2015, when he qualified for the U.S. Open as a 15-year-old. He’s blossomed into a standout amateur, winning the Azalea Invitational earlier this year, taking the U.S. Amateur Four-Ball and reaching the U.S. Junior semifinals.

After going low in stroke play, Hammer won by a 1-up margin in each of his previous three matches at Sunset Ridge in Northfield, Ill., and he was again taken the distance by Riley, a senior All-American at Alabama.

Hammer jumped out to a 4-up lead at the turn, but he saw his lead dwindle over the back nine. Riley won the 11th with the par, the 12th with a birdie and the 16th with a birdie to cut the deficit to one hole. Hammer held on to win by the same margin as his previous matches – 1 up.

His 76 holes in four rounds of match play tied a tournament record for most holes played. 

It’s a significant victory for Hammer, No. 33 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He’ll be one of the players to beat in two weeks at the U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach, and the favorite to earn NCAA Freshman of the Year honors this season for Texas.

The Longhorns have enjoyed a nice run of impact players, from Jordan Spieth to Brandon Stone to Beau Hossler to Doug Ghim. It appears now that it’s Hammer time.   

Thomas-McIlroy in familiar final-round pairing

By Rex HoggardAugust 4, 2018, 11:39 pm

AKRON, Ohio – Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy have become regular range rats at The Bear’s Club, the tony south Florida enclave where they practice.

Earlier this week, the Northern Irishman was asked if Thomas tried to hit the ball as far as he does when they first played together.

“He was trying to,” McIlroy smiled.

If that response is any indication, Sunday’s final pairing at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational featuring the two stars should be entertaining on many levels.

“We know each other pretty well from down in Florida and we practiced together quite a bit last week, so obviously that practice for both of us paid off coming into this week,” said McIlroy, who is three strokes behind Thomas.

The duo prepared for this week’s event together but there weren’t any matches, only a steady stream of one-liners. Asked if the two will have their own “$10 million” match on Sunday at Firestone, like the made-for-TV duel planned later this year between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, Thomas laughed.

“I think if we had a match for $10 million, we would just shake on it and split it,” smiled Thomas, who is alone atop the leaderboard at 14 under. “I think that would be the smartest decision for us.”

Westwood withdraws from PGA due to injury

By Associated PressAugust 4, 2018, 11:29 pm

ST. LOUIS – Lee Westwood has withdrawn from the PGA Championship next week with an injury, missing the major for only the second time since he first played it in 1997.

The PGA of America did not specify the nature of Westwood's injury.

Westwood tied for 61st two weeks ago in the British Open. His last victory was in 2015 at the Indonesian Masters.

He was replaced in the field at Bellerive Country Club by Jason Kokrak.

Chris Kirk is the next alternate and certain to get into the field because the Bridgestone Invitational winner is likely to already be eligible.

