Fowler confident as Open Championship nears

By Rex HoggardJune 27, 2018, 8:53 pm

POTOMAC, Md. – Asked to sum up his season, Rickie Fowler had a ready answer – OK.

He had a chance to make it a great season, coming up a stroke short to Patrick Reed at the Masters, and he also won the unofficial Hero World Challenge in December, but otherwise his expectations were higher.

Luckily, he still has plenty of opportunities to turn things around, particularly with next month’s Open Championship looming on his calendar.

Fowler has missed the cut just once in eight starts at the game’s oldest championship and finished runner-up at Royal Liverpool in 2014. Simply put, it’s the kind of golf that brings out his best.

“It's something I enjoy. I love links golf just because you can be so creative, use your creativity, hit different shots,” he said. “There are maybe five different shots that you could hit into a certain hole and all of them could work, just really picking the one that feels best and executing.”

Fowler, who tied for 20th at the U.S. Open despite a third-round 84, said he spent the last few days working in south Florida with his swing coach Claude Harmon III and is confident with his game heading into an important stretch of the season.

“With a little bit of work last week I feel like I'm in a really good spot as far as the ball's flying a little tighter and a little stronger ball flight,” Fowler said.

Big week for Woods at Quicken Loans National

By Rex HoggardJune 27, 2018, 8:27 pm

POTOMAC, Md. – With two majors, the FedExCup Playoffs and a Ryder Cup still to be played, it’s hard to imagine how this week’s Quicken Loans National could be considered a tipping point for Tiger Woods.

He has, after all, played well enough so far this season to at least qualify for the first two post-season events, if not the Ryder Cup; and by all accounts seems pleased with his progress during this current comeback from injury.

But there’s more on the line for the 14-time major champion this week at TPC Potomac than one might expect.

Although Woods’ climb in the World Golf Ranking has been nothing short of meteoric, moving from outside the top 600 late last year to 82nd, he still has plenty of work to do, primarily his quest to play the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational which will move to Memphis next year.

“I would like to get in there one more time,” said Woods, an eight-time winner at Firestone. “I know the Senior Tour's going there, or PGA Tour Champions is going there, so eight more years from now I'll be able to get a start and I don't want to wait that long.”

The top 50 players on July 23, the Monday after the Open Championship, qualify for the World Golf Championship, which means Woods would need to win this week to crack that number.

He could also make a World Ranking move at next month’s Open at Carnoustie, but given the relative strength of this week’s field compared to the year’s third major and the uncertainties of ending up on the wrong side of the draw in Scotland this week’s stop is probably his best chance to make up ground.

He could also add an event to his schedule, like he did earlier this at the Valspar Championship after missing the cut at the Genesis Open, but that’s not happening.

“I don't want to play too much, but I need to play enough,” he said. “I've got a game now that can play, so it's a matter of pacing myself through here, the Open, maybe Bridgestone, and then you've got the PGA and the playoffs are right there with the Ryder Cup on the back side, so that's a lot of golf coming up in the future.”

Without any additions to his current schedule, and assuming he doesn’t qualify for the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational or the final two playoff events, that leaves just five tournaments between now and the end of his season.

As Yogi Berra would say, it’s getting late early.

Getting late to qualify for the Bridgestone. Getting late to earn his first trip to the Tour Championship since 2013. And, perhaps most importantly, getting late to earn a spot on Jim Furyk’s Ryder Cup team later this fall.

Although he’s already assured a job in Paris as a vice captain when the U.S. team looks to win consecutive matches for the first time since 1993, there’s been no ambiguity about what he would rather do – play.

At 39th on the U.S. points list, he’s certainly on Furyk’s radar as a potential team member, but his chances to be among the top 8 qualifiers is much more precarious considering the qualifying deadline is after the PGA Championship.

That leaves Woods just three more starts to qualify, or else wait to be named a pick. All things being equal, it would be a difficult argument for Furyk to make if Woods didn’t crack the top 30 in points or show some serious signs of competitive life in the playoffs.

Asked to grade this current comeback, which began last December at the unofficial Hero World Challenge with distinctly tempered expectations but has progressively become more optimistic, Woods explained that considering how far he’s come in a relatively short period of time he counts this comeback as a success.

“At this particular time last year, as you know, I did not know. I was not allowed to putt yet, I was not allowed to swing a club yet, I did not know. There was no guarantee I would ever play golf, forget the PGA Tour,” he said. “To go from that to here, I didn't foresee that happening, I really didn't.”

All of these hurdles could be cleared in four days. A victory pretty much takes care of everything, although his status on Team USA in Paris would still be an interesting debate, and there’s not a better opportunity on Tiger’s dance card to secure that breakthrough than this week’s stop outside Washington, D.C.

Sleepy summer stops in late June normally don’t come with so much expectation, so much pressure, but for Woods the Quicken Loans National has the potential to be a seminal moment.

LPGA president has winning history at Kemper Lakes

By Randall MellJune 27, 2018, 8:10 pm

KILDEER, Ill. – She once tamed Kemper Lakes.

She held off a future Hall of Famer to make history winning here, but Vicki Goetze-Ackerman isn’t getting approached by a lot of players this week wanting insight in how to play this brutish test with the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship about to begin.

“Because it was so long ago,” Goetze-Ackerman said with a chuckle. “Some of them hadn’t been born that long when I won. They have no idea. I feel very confident of that.”

The young pros who don’t know, should know, because the current LPGA president was one of the game’s great amateurs. Goetze-Ackerman, 45, isn’t an active player anymore, but she remains actively involved in the success of the tour in her sixth year as tour president.

Back in 1992, Goetze-Ackerman defeated Annika Sorenstam, 1 up, in the finals of the 1992 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Kemper Lakes. This was a couple months after winning the NCAA individual title for the University of Georgia. Goetze-Ackerman is one of just two players to win the U.S. Women’s Amateur and the NCAA individual title in the same year.

“When you’re living it, you don’t realize what an achievement it is,” Goetze-Ackerman said. “When you hear it mentioned later in life, it’s neat. It’s fun to hear.”

Goetze-Ackerman also won the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 1989. She went on to a 16-year LPGA career. A short hitter, she didn’t have the same success as a pro as she did in college.

“The courses got longer and longer,” she said.

She didn’t win, but she racked up 21 top-10 finishes, and she became a respected tour leader, twice entrusted with the tour president’s job. She is a golf instructor today, married with a son.

She’s eager to watch this week’s championship unfold in her return to Kemper Lakes.

“It will bring back some memories,” she said.

Analysts weigh in on Ariya, Kang, Ko ahead of KPMG

By Randall MellJune 27, 2018, 7:44 pm

KILDEER, Ill. – Ariya Jutanugarn looks primed to make a run at winning back-to-back majors. Danielle Kang could get in her way in a bid to win back-to-back KPMG Women’s PGA Championships.

Lydia Ko’s evolving game continues to trend up.

Those were some of the opinions voiced by Karen Stupples, Paige Mackenzie, Jerry Foltz and Kay Cockerill in a Golf Channel media teleconference in advance of this week’s major at Kemper Lakes Golf Club.

Here are some of the highlights:

On Ariya Jutanugarn as the favorite this week ...

Stupples: “If Ariya is healthy, I think she's going to be tough because she doesn't even need to hit driver. She can just take a 3 wood or a 2 iron and plunk it into position. She's very creative around the greens, very underrated. She's ranked No. 1 or No. 2 in putting, 1.71 putts per green in regulation. That’s just ridiculous for somebody with her kind of power. It's just so rare to see that.”

Foltz: “Course totally favors Ariya. I think the power off the tee is one thing, but the ability to really spin the approach shots is going to be paramount [if conditions get firm].

“I think someone like Lexi Thompson, someone like Ariya, they're going to have a huge advantage based on the ability to get the tee ball down there farther than most and have a shorter club in.”

On Kang’s title defense ...

Mackenzie: “She's one of the few players that I played with that I actually remember watching ... I remember playing a round with Danielle and being completely captivated by her ball-striking. I don't think there's a physical missing link with Danielle Kang, and if you look at her success as an amateur in match play events and the U.S. Amateur, you have to believe that there's a light switch that she hasn't just quite figured out how to turn on when she needs to in stroke play competition. I'm very bullish on her, but I think there's still some emotional and mental maturity that has kind of been holding her back.”

Cockerill: “She is completely at home on the big stage. She thrives in that atmosphere. She does not back down. She's not fearful. She becomes a better, stronger competitor, the bigger the stage, the bigger the spotlight. She's an extrovert. She loves attention. Her issue, I think, is consistency and getting through Thursday and Friday, sort of the doldrums of Thursday and Friday, to get herself in position to be in the limelight on the weekend. It's sort of like she can check out, or I think she gets bored, or she just maybe doesn't have that mental tenacity to fight through the little details to get her consistently on the big stage.”

On Ko’s readiness to win a third major ...

Stupples: “Somebody who has been rounding into a little bit of form is Lydia Ko. She has gained a little bit of distance off the tee. She's 3 miles per hour quicker, club speed, than she was over last year. So she's gained about nine yards worth of carry, and that's going to help her in order to get some shorter shots into the greens. She does need to keep it a little tighter in play. But everything has kind of shown solid improvement for her.”

Woods still searching for sponsor to replace Quicken

By Rex HoggardJune 27, 2018, 7:32 pm

POTOMAC, Md. – According to various sources, the PGA Tour is poised to unveil the dramatically revamped 2019-20 schedule in the next few weeks. Also according to those sources, there will be no Quicken Loans National on that lineup, at least not a Quicken Loans event played in the Washington, D.C. area.

Quicken Loans announced earlier this year it will sponsor a new event beginning in 2019 in Detroit, but that likely won’t be associated with Tiger Woods, his foundation or the nation’s capital.

Despite these various reports and a schedule that doesn’t seem to have any openings at the moment, Woods, who has hosted the event since it began in 2007, said on Wednesday at TPC Potomac that he continues to search for replacement sponsors.

“It's trying to get the sponsorship dollars and that kind of commitment going forward is the more difficult challenge,” Woods explained. “We're certainly going to give our best efforts, but the future's unknown. That's frustrating for all of us, not just here at the foundation, but it's also frustrating for the community here and the people who have supported us and supported this event.”

The new Quicken Loans event in Detroit is scheduled to be played June 27-30 according to various sources, followed by a new event in Minnesota that will be sponsored by 3M. Within the current schedule that doesn’t leave much room for the Washington, D.C. tournament, which has been played at four different courses.

“I was raised in a military background, playing military golf courses. So just really tried to do all we could not just for the D.C. area, but our nation's capital, our nation's birthday and trying to say thank you to all the people that are putting their lives on the line for us and our freedoms,” Woods said. “We did a few things that I'm very proud of.”

