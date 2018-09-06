Rickie Fowler continued to honor his late friend Jarrod Lyle on Thursday at the BMW Championship, sporting a custom pair of Puma golf shoes.
.@RickieFowler will be paying tribute to his late friend Jarrod Lyle today in the opening round of the @BMWchamps. He’s wearing custom shoes in Jarrod’s traditional yellow with the dates of his life on the tongue. pic.twitter.com/yaPN14vJIv— Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) September 6, 2018
Nice. @RickieFowler continues to honor Jarrod Lyle pic.twitter.com/tn1rsAsL4B— Steve DiMeglio (@Steve_DiMeglio) September 6, 2018
Lyle died the Wednesday before the PGA Championship after his third battle with leukemia. Fowler sported a yellow shirt - Lyle's color of choice in his cancer battle - as well as a Leuk the Duck pin - a mascot for Challenge, a non-profit organization providing support for children living with cancer - on his hat. He did the same Thursday at Aronimink.