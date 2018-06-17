Getty Images

Fowler follows 84 with 65, praises Shinnecock setup

By Rex HoggardJune 17, 2018, 5:44 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – As promised, the USGA dialed back Shinnecock Hills for Sunday’s final round, watering the greens overnight and deferring to more user-friendly hole locations.

The evidence of this was on the leaderboard, with four early finishers having shot under-par rounds, including Rickie Fowler, who closed with a round-of-the-week 65. There were just three under-par cards on Saturday.

“That's the golf course I enjoy playing. Obviously, pin placements were a lot safer,” said Fowler, who had just one bogey on Sunday and opened his day with a 4-under 31 on his opening nine. “The pins today will definitely allow for the greens to firm up and get fast, and we'll see how much they dry out. It was definitely more receptive this morning than yesterday, that's for sure.”

It was a 19-stroke turnaround for Fowler, who ballooned to a third-round 84 on Day 3 during what most contend were the week’s toughest conditions. Fowler had put himself into contention going into the weekend thanks to a second-round 69, but struggled on Saturday afternoon like much of the field.

Fowler said the setup was vastly different to what players faced on Saturday and that even if the winds increase for the afternoon tee times the course will remain playable, unlike Round 3 when many players said the USGA “lost” the golf course.

“They did a good job of staying safe,” Fowler said, “because if it does dry out, it will still be very playable.”

Phil celebrates par on 13, ducks media after round

By Ryan LavnerJune 17, 2018, 5:35 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Phil Mickelson didn’t have another meltdown at the U.S. Open.

Back on the 13th green Sunday – less than 24 hours after taking a two-shot penalty for hitting a moving ball and recording a sextuple-bogey 10 – Mickelson poured in a 10-footer and raised his arms in mock triumph, as if he’d finally won that elusive major title.

Not quite.

He’d simply made par.

“It looked like he won the Masters,” said playing partner Rickie Fowler. “He didn’t jump, but he had a little celebration there.”

The par save and the final-round 69 were one of the lone bright spots during what was an adventurous week for Lefty, even by his unpredictable standards. Mickelson’s shocking swat was still the talk of this Open, especially after USGA executive director Mike Davis revealed Saturday night that Mickelson had called him to ask for more clarification on the rule he said that he knew he’d broken.

Despite some calls for him to withdraw from the tournament, Mickelson displayed his usual cheerful demeanor inside the ropes with Fowler.

“He joked about it right as we went down the first hole,” Fowler said.

Fowler said that he didn’t know “if I would have had the wits like Phil to run after it” on 13, but added that it never should have come to that in the first place.

“He could have saved himself a shot by just letting it go and taking unplayable, but then that would still look pretty funny too,” he said. “The course shouldn’t play that way.”

If you’re wondering whether Mickelson would be defiant or contrite on Sunday, we don’t know the answer. He declined to stop and speak with the media, deciding instead to sign autographs for more than a half hour and then offering a few short answers before ducking into player hospitality.

“The real question is, ‘What am I going to do next?’” he said. “I don’t know.”

USGA slows greens, alters hole locations for Sunday

By Ryan LavnerJune 17, 2018, 3:29 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – After admitting that it went too far with the setup Saturday at the U.S. Open, USGA officials made some modifications for the final round.

In a statement released Sunday morning, the USGA said that it watered Shinnecock Hills’ greens an “appropriate level” and slowed down the surfaces nearly a foot on the Stimpmeter.

That was in anticipation of a sunny, dry forecast that calls for temperatures to reach 80 degrees and wind gusts up to 20 mph.

They said the setup for the final day is similar to what was used in Round 1, when officials braced for 30-mph winds.

Some of the hole locations were also adjusted based on the forecast – changes, the USGA said, that were meant to “maintain a challenge yet fair U.S. Open test.”

Poulter to USGA: 'Did Bozo set the course up'

By Will GrayJune 17, 2018, 2:03 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. - Ian Poulter was somewhat guarded with his comments to the media in the minutes following his third round of the U.S. Open, but the Englishman later took to Twitter to join the large chorus of voices questioning the USGA's setup at Shinnecock Hills.

Poulter started the third round in a tie for fourth place, five shots behind Dustin Johnson. But with the course baked to the brink by afternoon winds and crusty conditions, the Englishman dropped into a tie for 10th place following a 6-over 76. At 7 over for the tournament, he trails a quartet of co-leaders by four shots with one round to go.

Poulter is never one to mince words, and he came out firing on social media after enduring a difficult day during which he claimed he was "verbally abused on every hole" by New York fans that veered more in the spirit of a Ryder Cup crowd than that of a major championship:

How to watch the U.S. Open on TV and online

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 17, 2018, 11:30 am

The U.S. Open is this week at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, N.Y. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's second major on TV and online (click here to download the Golf Channel mobile app):

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday, June 11
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
1-4PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Tuesday, June 12
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-4:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-10PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday, June 13
7-9:30AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
Noon-5PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday, June 14
6-7AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7AM-7:30PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
7:30-9:30AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
9:30AM-4:30PM (FS1): U.S. Open, Day 1
4:30-7:30PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 1
7:30-9:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Friday, June 15
6-7AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7AM-7:30PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
7:30-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
10AM-4:30PM (FS1): U.S. Open, Day 1
4:30-7:30PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 1
7:30-9:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday, June 16
6-8AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8-11AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
11AM-7:30PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
11AM-7:30PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 3
7:30-9:30PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday, June 17
6-8AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8-10AM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
10AM-7PM: U.S. Open, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
10AM-7PM (Fox): U.S. Open, Day 3
7-9PM: Live From the U.S. Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

