Fox, Sullivan, Lombard qualify for The Open

By Will GrayJuly 8, 2018, 5:14 pm

Despite coming up just short of his first European Tour win, Ryan Fox headlined a group of three players who qualified for The Open by virtue of their finishes at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Fox twice faced a putt from inside 15 feet with the tournament hanging in the balance. The first, a birdie putt on the 72nd hole, would have given him the win outright. But he missed it, and he also missed one from similar range on the next hole that would have extended the playoff with eventual champion Russell Knox.

The Open Qualifying Series

It's still a career-best finish on the European Tour for the long-hitting Kiwi, who entered the week ranked No. 124 in the world. He'll now make his third career Open appearance, having tied for 49th in 2015 and having missed the cut last year.

Joining Fox at Carnoustie will be England's Andy Sullivan and South African Zander Lombard, who both tied for sixth at Ballyliffin. Sullivan has fallen off in recent years from a career-best 28th in the world ranking, but the 31-year-old will now make his fourth straight Open appearance having made the cut each of the last three years.

The surprise qualifier from the group was Lombard, who started the week ranked No. 581, had missed his last six cuts in a row and has only made one prior start in a major championship.

There are four more Open spots up for grabs for the top players not otherwise qualified among the top 12 Sunday at The Greenbrier. The Open Qualifying Series will conclude next week, with three spots available for top-10 finishers at the Scottish Open and one spot for the top player not otherwise qualified among the top 5 at the John Deere Classic.

Peterson barely misses status, likely to retire

By Will GrayJuly 8, 2018, 10:45 pm

Despite closing with a 66 and earning his best finish in more than a year, it appears John Peterson came up one shot short in his bid to extend his PGA Tour career.

The former NCAA champ made the final start of his medical extension this week at The Greenbrier, and after making the cut on the number believed he needed to earn about $60,000 to maintain at least conditional PGA Tour status through the end of the season. He finished in an eight-way tie for 13th, earning a little over $121,000.

But the Tour determines conditional status solely via FedExCup points, not actual dollars earned, and by that metric Peterson was achingly close. Needing 55.35 points to earn conditional status, Peterson instead received only 52.12 points for his best finish since a T-12 at the 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Peterson, 29, finished T-4 at the 2012 U.S. Open and played in the 2013 Masters as a result, but the former LSU standout has battled injuries in recent years. He has stated on multiple occasions that if he fails to secure at least conditional status, he plans to retire from the Tour and take up a real estate job in his native Texas.

Should Peterson change his mind, his FedExCup point total from this season should be enough to qualify him for Web.com Tour Finals in September, where he could vie for one of 25 PGA Tour cards that will be up for grabs for the 2018-19 season.

Niemann (T-5) secures Tour card for 2019 season

By Will GrayJuly 8, 2018, 10:30 pm

A closing 64 at The Greenbrier wasn't enough to send Joaquin Niemann to The Open, but the Chilean star might not mind given that it unofficially locked up his PGA Tour card for the 2018-19 season.

Niemann, 19, moved into a tie for fifth on the final leaderboard, his fourth top-10 finish in just eight PGA Tour starts as a professional. After entering the week with 321 non-member FedExCup points, Niemann picked up another 93 this weekend in West Virginia.

Having earned special temporary membership at the Memorial, Niemann is allowed to accept unlimited sponsor invites for the rest of the season. He'll need to earn at least the same amount of points as whoever finishes No. 125 on the regular points list after the Wyndham Championship, but his new 414-point total should prove plenty given that J.J. Henry finished No. 125 last season with 365 points and the spot is currently held by Seamus Power with 312 points.

Niemann won the Latin American Amateur to earn a spot at the Masters, and he finished sixth at the Valero Texas Open in his pro debut. He then added a T-8 finish at the Fort Worth Invitational and a T-6 finish at the Memorial.

By earning a full Tour card without the use of Q-School or the Web.com Tour Finals, Niemann accesses a rarely-used path that was most recently trod by Jordan Spieth (2013) and Jon Rahm (2016).

Snedeker among four Open qualifiers at Greenbrier

By Will GrayJuly 8, 2018, 10:06 pm

After a closing 64 at The Greenbrier gave him his first top-5 finish in nearly 18 months, Brandt Snedeker was among four players to qualify for Carnoustie at the latest stop in the Open Qualifying Series.

Snedeker moved up 18 spots during the final round on The Old White TPC, finishing in a tie for third behind winner Kevin Na. Joining Snedeker in two weeks in Scotland will be runner-up Kelly Kraft, Jason Kokrak (T-3) and Austin Cook (T-5).

Snedeker missed The Open last year because of injury, and his world ranking had fallen to No. 95 heading into this week. But he's now set to make his ninth Open appearance, having topped out with a T-3 finish at Royal Lytham in 2012.

Full-field scores from A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier: Articles, photos and videos

"I'm very excited. It's the one venue I've not seen yet," Snedeker told reporters. "I love tough tests. I love Oakmont, and I love these hard tests in front of you. So looking forward to the challenge of what Carnoustie can bring, and hopefully it will bring out the best in me."

Kraft finished second on Tour for the second time in his career, and he'll make his first career Open appearance as a result. So too will Kokrak, who closed with a 67 for his fourth top-10 finish of the season.

Cook was the fourth and final qualifier after winning the tiebreaker as the highest-ranked player among the group that finished in a tie for fifth at 12 under. He'll make his Open debut, while the players who barely missed out via tiebreaker included Harold Varner III, who shot a 2-over 72 after sharing the 54-hole lead, and Sam Saunders, who bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17 after he appeared in line for one of the four bids available.

Next week will mark the final legs of the Open Qualifying Series, with three spots available at the Scottish Open and one spot up for grabs to the top player not otherwise qualified among the top five finishes at the John Deere Classic.

Na takes Greenbrier by 5 for first win since 2011

By Will GrayJuly 8, 2018, 9:48 pm

After nearly seven years of waiting, Kevin Na is finally back in the winner's circle on the PGA Tour. Here's how things ended up at The Greenbrier, where Na came from behind with a closing 64 to win by five shots:

Leaderboard: Kevin Na (-19), Kelly Kraft (-14), Brandt Snedeker (-13), Jason Kokrak (-13)

What it means: Na started the day one shot off the lead in search of his first win since the 2011 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. When co-leaders Kraft and Harold Varner III faltered, Na took command with a series of early birdies that gave him an advantage heading into the back nine. He cruised from there, and after six runner-up finishes since his maiden victory he finally has his hands on trophy No. 2.

Round of the day: Na surged to the top of the leaderboard thanks to a run of six birdies in a seven-hole stretch from Nos. 4-9. Included among that barrage were makes from 32 feet on No. 6, 43 feet on No. 8 and 24 feet on No. 10, as the veteran played the rest of his round in even par but still signed for a 6-under 64 that left the field in his dust.

Best of the rest: Snedeker struggled with injury for much of last year, but he's now heading to Carnoustie after a closing 64 gave him a share of third place. Snedeker carded eight birdies, including four over his final seven holes to earn his first top-5 finish in nearly 18 months and headline the group of four Open qualifiers from this week's Tour event.

Biggest disappointment: Defending champ Xander Schauffele appeared to have a great chance to go back-to-back, but playing alongside Na he never got anything going. Schauffele made five straight bogeys on Nos. 2-6 while Na poured in putt after putt, and he eventually tied for 21st after a 75. Sam Saunders may need a mention here as well, given he bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17 to barely miss out on his first career Open appearance.

Shot of the day: With Kraft picking up pace behind him and the pressure ratcheting up a notch, Na rolled in a 5-footer for par on No. 13 that maintained what at that time was a three-shot lead. No one got any closer the rest of the way.

Quote of the day: "When I won the first time, it took eight years to win and I told everyone it wouldn't take eight years to get the next one. It didn't take eight years, it took seven." - Na

