French pro: French people 'don't care' about Ryder Cup

By Will GrayJune 28, 2018, 6:08 pm

The countdown is on to the first-ever Ryder Cup in France, and this week's HNA French Open at Le Golf National only serves to increase the anticipation for the matches a few months away.

Except, apparently, within the host nation.

Michael Lorenzo-Vera is one of 19 Frenchmen teeing it up in his national open this week outside Paris, and he tied for third at Le Golf National a year ago. But in an interview with the New York Times, Lorenzo-Vera explained that there is a general malaise among his people about the biennial matches coming to town.

"People don't care about the Ryder Cup," Lorenzo-Vera said. "Honestly, nobody knows there's going to be a Ryder Cup in France. Only the golfers know. That's it."

Lorenzo-Vera is currently ranked No. 108 in the world, and he would likely need a stellar summer to even move past Alexander Levy as the most likely Frenchman to merit consideration for a spot on the 12-man European roster. While the matches this fall will represent the first Ryder Cup in continental Europe since 1997 at Valderrama in Spain, Lorenzo-Vera doesn't expect many locals to turn up at the gate.

"There won't be many French there," he said. "There will be many more from England or Spain. Golf is a very private thing for people in France. Private courses for only rich families or rich people - that's it."

Lewis shoots 70 with (unborn) baby onboard

By Randall MellJune 28, 2018, 9:46 pm

KILDEER, Ill. – Stacy Lewis says she is losing some distance, but she is still swinging quite nicely around her emerging baby bump.

Lewis opened the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Thursday with a 2-under-par 70 to move into position to try to win with her unborn daughter in tow.

If Lewis is hoisting a trophy come Sunday, that will be quite the story to share with her daughter someday.

Make no mistake, Lewis is aiming to do just that.

“I finished well, but I'm still kind of frustrated with the day,” Lewis said. “I felt like going into today, I was playing a lot better, especially the way I started. Kind of frustrated with the start, but happy with the finish.”

Lewis, 33, birdied three of the final four holes. She is seeking her 13th LPGA title, her third major championship.

After this week, Lewis will play the Marathon Classic in two weeks in her final start of the year. She’ll take the rest of the year off to prepare for her baby’s arrival.

“As I've said, things are getting a little harder, and the energy level is getting a little bit tougher, so I have to manage things better,” Lewis said. “But I'm looking forward to the break. I'll be ready for it, I think, coming in a couple weeks.”

Lewis wouldn’t be the first LPGA player to win while pregnant. Nancy Lopez did it at least twice.

Lincicome feels support on playing men's event

By Randall MellJune 28, 2018, 9:16 pm

KILDEER, Ill. – Brittany Lincicome couldn’t be happier with the reaction she is getting since news broke that she will tee it up with PGA Tour pros at the Barbasol Championship in three weeks.

“I really haven’t heard one negative thing, which has been a dream come true,” Lincicome said after opening the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Thursday with a 1-under-par 71. “You don’t know how people are going to take it. I, obviously, didn’t want there to be anything negative about it. I’m just going to go into the week having a good time. However I play is how I’m going to play, and I just want to learn a little bit from the guys.”

Lincicome said fan reaction has been positive from galleries out on tour.

Unsure how other LPGA pros would take the news, Lincicome is emboldened by the unanimous support expressed to her.

“I never thought anybody would actually say, `Hey, good job. We are rooting for you,’ but almost every player has come up to me, rooting me on,” she said.

Danielle Kang is envious.

“I want to play,” Kang said. “I thought that was an amazing thing. I always liked to see different types of golf and different opportunities. I think she'll have a lot of fun.”

Kang made sure Lincicome knew she was rooting for her.

“I saw her in the locker room, and I screamed, `Oh, my God, how exciting, you're going to have so much fun,’” Kang said.

Defending champ Kang shoots 73 despite stomach woes

By Randall MellJune 28, 2018, 8:47 pm

KILDEER, Ill.  – Danielle Kang will pass on the waffles with chocolate chips at breakfast the rest of the week.

She wasn’t completely certain of the cause, but she battled a stomach ache the entire first round Thursday at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, even after throwing up after nine holes.

“It’s drama; it’s my life,” Kang cracked afterward. “I think it’s just some crap I ate this morning.

“I can handle pain. I just can’t handle stomach pain.”

Kang, the defending champ, was satisfied with her start, considering her cramping stomach caused her to double over on the course. She opened with a 1-over-par 73.

“I was telling my caddie, `Hey, I'm hitting it great,’” Kang said. “I played really good, I thought. I’ll take 1 over. The course is playing really hard.

“It’s a major. Nobody is really taking it that low.”

The plan for Friday?

“I’m going to stick with the oatmeal,” she said.

Smoltz: 'Hit three bad shots, and I shot 85'

By Associated PressJune 28, 2018, 8:43 pm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Though John Smoltz may have felt very much alone on the wind-whipped, sun-baked Broadmoor course, he wasn't.

The main difference between him and most of the guys battling the conditions Thursday at the U.S. Senior Open was that Smoltz does not do this for a living.

The pitching Hall of Famer spent Day 1 of his fantasy golf camp in much the same position as the rest of the players - gouging out of ankle-high rough, then scrambling to put himself in position for par putts. But Smoltz didn't make many. His round of 15-over 85 included only five pars and no birdies.

''I'm just being honest,'' Smoltz said. ''I don't have enough game for this course yet.''

The ultimate test for the seniors produced only six below-par scores through the morning rounds, with the wind forecast to pick up as the day wore on.

Rocco Mediate was in an early three-way tie for the lead at 2 under - in the mix again for a national championship 10 years after his epic, 19-hole playoff loss to Tiger Woods at the U.S. Open.

''I love our national Open. I don't care if it's the regular national Open or a Senior national Open, it looks like a U.S. Open golf course,'' Mediate said. ''It is a U.S. Open golf course. It will show you quickly that it is, if you hit it in the wrong place. That's what I love most about the setup.''

Deane Pappas and Kevin Sutherland were tied with Mediate, with Billy Mayfair, Scott Parel and two-time U.S. Open champion Lee Janzen a shot behind.

Defending champion Kenny Perry was 1 over and not feeling all that bad about a round that included only a single birdie.

''Here, the greens, they've got you on edge,'' said Perry, whose title last year gave him entry into the U.S. Open earlier this month. '' I feel like I'm at Shinnecock again.''

The USGA took its usual drubbing for the course set-up earlier this month at Shinnecock, and though the spotlight isn't nearly as bright here, the record-high forecast for this week (high 90s) has left tournament organizers 'pacing'' themselves when it comes to firming up the Broadmoor, according to the USGA's daily course set-up notes.

Even when softened up for resort players, conquering this course takes its fair share of local knowledge. Virtually every putt - even those that appear to be aimed uphill - break away from the Will Rogers Shrine located on Cheyenne Mountain to the southwest of the course.

''You have to hit them a few times to trust you know what you're doing,'' Janzen said.

Janzen and Mediate trekked to Colorado Springs last month to play a few practice rounds and gain some of the valuable local knowledge.

Smoltz walked onto the Broadmoor for the first time this week. He hired a local caddie, Colin Prater, who was a Division II All-American at Colorado-Colorado Springs.

Almost immediately, though, Smoltz received a crash course in the difference between casual rounds of golf and the sport at its highest level.

''I never expected to get that many bad lies,'' he said. ''Nothing I could do about it. And I had a lot of tough shots that I have not practiced and that I am not used to hitting.''

A few times during the round, Smoltz had to stop, take off his shoes and tape up his toes, which were raw and aching. Lesson: Don't break in new golf shoes at the U.S. Open.

''It was fun to have him out here,'' said Bob Ford, who was in the threesome with Smoltz. ''But I didn't expect him to break 80. I know how good he is. But this is just another world. It's not his world.''

Smoltz's first turn through this world will end after Friday's round.

''I hit three bad shots, and I shot 85,'' he said. ''It just tells you, from an amateur standpoint, and for people sitting at home, how great these players are.''

