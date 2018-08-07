Getty Images

Friends and family aplenty for Woodland's 'home' major

By Rex HoggardAugust 7, 2018, 1:52 pm

ST. LOUIS – Gary Woodland was born in Topeka, Kan., and went to school in Lawrence, Kan., which makes this week’s PGA Championship as close to a home game as he’s probably ever going to have.

“By far. It’s nice. They were nice enough to give me a whole bunch of extra tickets,” Woodland said. “I’ve got friends and family coming, which is awesome.”

Woodland estimated he has about 50 friends and family coming in for this week’s championship at Bellerive, which is about a three-hour drive from Lawrence.

“It was hard growing up because there was nothing close,” said Woodland, who didn’t play Bellerive in college or junior golf but made a scouting trip to the course about a month ago. “I never went to a golf tournament. My first Tour event I ever went to was the first one I played at the [2009] Sony Open. The mid-west is starving for it. Kansas City would be an awesome fit if they could ever get it done.”

"Vantage Point with Mike Tirico" Airs Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel from PGA Championship

By Golf Channel Public RelationsAugust 7, 2018, 3:10 pm

Complementing the Network’s Week-Long Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship Coverage, Episode to Feature Interview with Three-Time Major Winner Jordan Spieth from Bellerive Ahead of Career Grand Slam Pursuit

St. Louis Sports Icons Ozzie Smith & Joe Buck to Join Vantage Poin to Discuss Influence of Golf in Greater St. Louis Metropolitan Area

Premiering Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Golf Channel from Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, NBC Sports’ award-winning host Mike Tirico will help set the stage ahead of the 100th PGA Championship on Vantage Point with Mike Tirico. An extension of the network’s Golf Central Live From the PGA Championship coverage throughout the week, Vantage Point will be led by a conversation between Tirico and three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, who will be vying for the career Grand Slam at Bellerive.

“I’m really looking forward to our show from Bellerive,” said Tirico. “From Jordan trying to make history, to two names synonymous with St. Louis sports, and some insight into this year’s biggest topics in golf, it’s a great mix of personalities that we’ve lined up for the hour.”

Vantage Point additionally will recount signature PGA Championship moments from year’s past and uncover personal stories relevant to the fabric of the week. Other highlights within the show will include:

  • A feature on St. Louis’ golf legacy, followed by a discussion with St. Louis sports icons Ozzie Smith and Joe Buck on golf’s influence in the Greater St. Louis Metropolitan area.
  • A feature that considers whether Tiger Woods can win another major championship, including assertions from Golf Channel’s Brandel Chamblee and Jaime Diaz.
  • Golf Channel’s Sean Foley joining Tirico to offer his take on the current landscape in the professional game, and weighing in on golf’s current crop of stars.
  • An interview with Suzy Whaley (Vice President, PGA of America).

Vantage Point with Mike Tirico will complement the network’son-site presence from Bellerive Country Club, which will feature more than 60 live hours of comprehensive news coverage throughout the week.

High heat leads to slower greens at Bellerive

By Rex HoggardAugust 7, 2018, 2:51 pm

ST. LOUIS – The PGA of America is always intentionally vague when it comes to how fast they make the greens for their annual championship, with the standard line being “tournament speeds.” If early practice rounds at Bellerive are any indication, that speed would be slow.

A notice posted in the locker room likely set the standard for the week: “Due to the expected high temperatures and high humidity over the next couple of days, greens speeds will remain slower than they are planned for the championship rounds.”

How fast officials will be able to get the greens remains unclear. One player who played nine holes on Monday said there wasn’t a lot of root structure under the grass on the greens, which likely means officials will need to water more than they planned to.

The player also said members at Bellerive hadn’t been allowed to putt on the layout’s greens since April, although GolfChannel.com was not able to confirm that.

Edoardo and Francesco Molinari after winning the 2009 World Cup. (Getty Images) Getty Images

Rosaforte Report: The rise and rise of the Brothers Molinari

By Tim RosaforteAugust 7, 2018, 1:09 pm

Nobody ever imagined that Paolo Molinari and his wife, Micaela, would one day raise a U.S. Amateur champion and an Open champion under the same roof. “It’s incredible where they led us,” says Francesco, the Champion Golfer of the Year.

Incredible in the sense that Italy had never produced a major champion until Francesco came along to win the 147th Open Championship. Incredible that his brother was the first player from continental Europe to win the U.S. Amateur, as Edoardo did with a putting exhibition in 2005 at Merion. “They never pushed us to play golf, never forced anything,” says 37-year-old Edoardo.

Older by 21 months, Edoardo was a total opposite to Francesco in personality, body types and playing traits.

“It was funny how growing up we had different games,” the 35-year-old Francesco explained when we caught up before the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. “I was much more accurate and straight in tee shots and shots to the greens. He was a bit wild, but his short game was incredible. I don’t know how that happened growing up in the same environment with the same teacher. Maybe it was the way we saw the game.”

Paolo, a dentist, and Micaela, an architect, set up golf lessons with Sergio Bertaina, the revered pro at Circolo Golf Torino. But they never saw their sons as golf pros; not when they were just as passionate competing against one another in football, swimming, track and field, skiing and table tennis. “Loads and loads of sports,” Francesco says today.

But golf was a big part of it, with the boys playing matches together in chipping, putting and long-drive competitions. There was never an indication of a sibling rivalry or jealousy between them. Micaela has said she doesn't remember them ever fighting.

“Whatever it was, we spent time together competing against each other,’’ remembers Eduardo. “We had a bit of a rivalry, but in our relationship growing up we’ve always been close together and it’s been the same forever.’’

Left to right: Tiger Woods, Edoardo Molinari and Francesco Molinari at the 2006 Masters. (Getty Images)

Those competitions made them friends for life. So when it was time to pick a caddie for the 2006 Masters – one of Edoardo’s perks for winning the U.S. Amateur – there was no question that Francesco would get the call. As is Masters tradition, the reigning Amateur champion was paired with the tournament’s defending champion for the first two rounds … Tiger Woods.

Francesco called it “an occasion for both of us” on many levels. “When you come from Italy,” he said, “it seemed impossible to get all the way there.”

As fate would have it, 12 years later at Carnoustie, Francesco was given his chance to go all the way there and become a national hero. Watching at home in Turin with his wife and baby daughter, Edoardo was not worried. While he wasn’t acknowledged as the best pure putter in the family, Francesco had a history of making clutch putts. Whether it was in putting contests with Edoardo at their home club, or the final hole of a pivotal Ryder Cup four-ball match in 2010 with Edoardo as his partner, Francesco would come up big.

No bogeys in the closing 37 holes of an Open at Carnoustie to put his name on the claret jug was certifiably the biggest of those moments.

“I’ve seen it since we’ve been kids,” Edoardo said when we caught up last week. “It doesn’t matter who he’s playing against. I just figured he would keep on doing what he’s been doing for years and he would be fine.”

Edoardo competed in Germany the week after The Open, while his brother was enjoying a well-earned respite. The response the elder Molinari received was overwhelming. "There were countless players saying they were glad Franceco won," Edoardo said. "He's so well behaved, so professional. He deserved it. That makes me very proud."

Before Carnoustie, the biggest putt in Francesco’s life was arguably the one he made in the 2010 Ryder Cup in four-balls against Matt Kuchar and Stewart Cink. Since it represented a pivotal half point, and was the last match being played that day, both teams congregated around the 18th green.

Edoardo, who made a 4-footer to clinch the World Cup for the Molinaro brothers in 2009, had a 10-foot putt for birdie to win the hole and halve the game. Francesco had a 4-foot putt with the same repercussions. Edoardo asked him, “Do you want to go first or do you want me to go first and use me as a back up?” Francesco responded, “You go first and eventually I’ll make mine. That’s what happened.

Francesco Molinari (R) and Edoardo celebrate during the 2010 Ryder Cup. (Getty Images)

The backstory is that on the way to the team room to celebrate, Francesco said to Edoardo, “I was hoping you were going to make your putt, so I didn’t have to make mine!”

They can laugh about it now, but Francesco’s confidence on the greens has grown dramatically since that day at Celtic Manor. Since working with putting coach Phil Kenyon at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, he has won three times and finished second twice. There’s no reason for that to change going forward, whether it’s this week’s PGA Championship at Bellerive, the FedExCup playoffs or the Ryder Cup in France.

Not with Francesco adopting one of Francesco’s most valuable traits.

“It’s been great now to make a few more putts,” Francesco says. “I’ve tried to imitate his putting my whole life.”

Tiger Tracker: PGA Championship

By Tiger TrackerAugust 7, 2018, 12:30 pm

Tiger Woods, a four-time PGA champion, resumes his quest for a 15th major championship this week at Bellerive Country Club. We're tracking him in the season's final major.

