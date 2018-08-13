Getty Images

Furyk: Form, pairings will both drive RC picks

By Will GrayAugust 13, 2018, 2:36 pm

With the automatic qualifying window for the U.S. Ryder Cup team officially closed, the attention now turns to captain Jim Furyk.

Furyk officially welcomed the eight automatic qualifiers to his 12-man roster for next month's matches in Paris, and his homework is about to ramp up as he looks to round out the team with four additional picks. Three players will be added after the Dell Technologies Championship in three weeks, while the final pick will be made after the BMW Championship the following week.

While Furyk remained coy about the specifics of his selection process, he told reporters Monday at Bellerive Country Club that recent form and the ability to pair with other players on the team will both factor heavily as he attempts to build what would be the first American victory on foreign soil in the biennial matches since 1993.

Final U.S. Ryder Cup points list

"If a guy gets really hot, and wins a couple times like Billy Horschel (in 2014 after picks were already made), I'd say that probably takes precedence," Furyk said. "If not, I think those pairings are very important as well. And it doesn't mean that if a guy is hot he's not easy to pair, as well. So those two could kind of go hand-in-hand."

Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods finished Nos. 10 and 11, respectively, in the qualifying race where the top eight players punched their tickets to France. While both are viewed as heavy favorites to be added to the roster, Furyk will also have an enticing pool of potential Ryder Cup rookies from which to choose, one that includes Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Kisner, Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau.

With reigning Player of the Year Justin Thomas the only first-timer among the eight who qualified Sunday, Furyk explained that he'll put veterans and rookies on equal footing when weighing his final decisions.

"When I look at having a veteran or youth or whatever it may be, I think the idea is to round this team out with the four best players possible, the four players we think that can make us the most successful," Furyk said. "Veterans and youth, they both have their positives."

Koepka's season goes from in doubt to double majors

By Ryan LavnerAugust 13, 2018, 4:30 pm

ST. LOUIS – Brooks Koepka’s career year almost ended before it even began.

At the 2018 kickoff event at Kapalua, Koepka opened with rounds of 78-74-78-75, finished 37 shots behind world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, in dead last, and felt throbbing pain in his left wrist. For months, doctors struggled to identify the problem before he finally was diagnosed with a torn ligament. His management team offered an expected return date in eight to 12 weeks, but in hindsight that was optimistic. They were as uncertain as anyone.

“It was almost a career-threatening injury,” said Claude Harmon III, Koepka’s swing coach. “We didn’t think he was ever going to play again.”

One of the most common criticisms of Koepka is that he gives off a vibe as though he doesn’t care about golf. In many ways, that’s accurate. When at home he’ll never flip on coverage of the Texas Open or Greenbrier. He’s not a history buff. He doesn’t even really like to play recreationally – he hasn’t played a casual round with his father, Bob, in three years.

But once he’s inside the ropes? He burns as hot as anyone, and he needed some time on the sidelines to rekindle that.

“He recognized how close he was to not being able to play the game he dearly loves to play,” Bob Koepka said. “It made him appreciate the game a lot more, because he realized how close it was to being taken away from him.”

PGA Championship: Scores | Full coverage

Away from the Tour indefinitely, Koepka hit the lowest point of his career. He often went days without leaving his couch, binge-watching TV shows and gaining 20 pounds – unthinkable for such a gym rat.

“I don’t want to say I was depressed,” Koepka said, “but I was definitely down.”

“Yeah, he was down in the dumps,” said his caddie, Ricky Elliott, who’d occasionally drive from Orlando to Jupiter to visit. “He had that sort of injury where it didn’t seem like there was going to be an end. If you break your leg, fine, you’ll be back in June. But this was a niggling injury. There was no timeframe on it, and that was the most frustrating thing.”

Once it became clear that Koepka would have to skip the Masters, his family hoped that he’d be able to return in June for his title defense at the U.S. Open. That was the goal. So imagine their relief after the doctors finally cleared him to hit balls the Monday after Augusta.

“I had just talked to myself: All right, one day at a time. Keep going. Keep going. You’re getting closer and closer,” Koepka said. “And then when I finally got the OK from my doctors, I’ve never been more focused, more driven, more excited to play and really embracing what’s around me.”

Koepka never has overworked himself at home because he knows that he won’t lose his edge if he takes a week off. After winning last year’s U.S. Open, the only time he picked up a club before the next major was for a commercial shoot with one of his sponsors. He still tied for sixth at The Open.

It’s a fortunate trait to possess – and one that his younger brother, Chase, a fledgling tour pro, doesn’t have – and so after the injury it didn’t take long for Brooks to start flushing full shots again.

“I said, ‘Are you sure you haven’t been practicing?’” Elliott said. “He hadn’t played in 3 ½ months, and he hadn’t missed a beat. I have no idea how he does it. He’s just a tremendously talented guy.” 

Even before his first start back, in the team event in New Orleans, Koepka texted his old college coach, Florida State’s Trey Jones, and told him that he’d win again in the next two months. Despite tweaking his wrist in a freak incident at The Players, Koepka shot 63 in the final round at TPC Sawgrass, posted a pair of 63s two weeks later at Colonial, and then won the U.S. Open the following month.

“I can honestly say that I’m shocked the way he’s come back to play,” Bob Koepka said.

“It’s been a blessing in disguise,” Jones said, “because he’d definitely taken it for granted because he was so good. He has a new appreciation.”

That was evident in the way Koepka handled himself in the majors this year.

Watching him now, six years removed from college, Jones can’t help but marvel at how at ease Koepka appears.

That wasn’t always the case, of course. Koepka had a fierce temper growing up, chucking clubs and stomping around the course. One time in college, after he complained about course conditions, Jones dragged his feet all around the cup on the practice putting green and put a shaft in front of the hole. Jones told him to find a way to make it, somehow.

All these years later, Koepka hadn’t forgotten the message. Shinnecock’s greens turned slicker than linoleum during the third round of the U.S. Open, but Koepka kept his head and stayed in the tournament. On Sunday night, after he won, he texted Jones: “If I can make it over the shaft, I can make it on these greens.”

Bellerive Country Club drew its share of player and media criticism, too, but Koepka never uttered a negative word publicly at the PGA. Why bother? Five months earlier, he’d been laid out on the couch, his promising career on hold. Nothing was going to stop his pursuit of another major – not the slow, fuzzy greens, not a host of young stars, not even Tiger Woods. He became just the fourth player to win the U.S. Open and PGA in the same season.

Koepka acknowledged Sunday night that one of his biggest challenges moving forward will be staying healthy. Despite being built like an NFL safety, he’s missed six months and two majors (and was significantly comprised in another) in the past few seasons. A player who swings that ferociously likely will run into trouble, eventually, but Koepka said that he’s “much more disciplined now” in taking care of his body.

The rest of his 2018 season is proof.

Instead of a lost year, he gained more than he ever could have imagined.

Furyk will replace Woods as assistant if added as pick

By Will GrayAugust 13, 2018, 3:11 pm

Tiger Woods appears on the verge of making his return to the Ryder Cup as a player, a development that would cause captain Jim Furyk to reshuffle his support squad.

Woods hasn't played in the biennial matches since 2012, and he was added by Furyk as a vice captain in February. But coming off a resurgent season that included a runner-up finish Sunday at the PGA Championship, Woods finished 11th in the automatic qualifying race despite playing only one year of the two-year points window.

While that result still left him short of one of eight automatic spots on the team in Paris, it moved Woods to the front of the discussion as Furyk gets set to make four additional picks next month. Woods has been clear about his desire to trade in his ear piece for a set of clubs at Le Golf National, and Monday Furyk told reporters that he plans to replace Woods as an assistant in the event he adds him as a player.

"I want to make sure that I have five vice captains there," Furyk said. "That's what we're allowed, and I see a lot of value in having all five there. So I will have five."

Furyk will make three selections on Sept. 4 following the Dell Technologies Championship, while his final pick will be made Sept. 10 after the BMW Championship. The Ryder Cup will be played Sept. 28-30 with the U.S. looking to win in Europe for the first time since 1993.

Furyk added 2012 and 2016 captain Davis Love III as his first vice captain upon receiving the job last year, and he tabbed Woods and Steve Stricker this spring. He has yet to fill the final two assistant roles, and it now seems likely he'll be adding three new voices to the team room in the coming weeks with the strength of Woods' candidacy as a player at an all-time high.

Woods has been an assistant for team matches each of the last two years, first on Love's victorious Ryder Cup squad at Hazeltine in 2016 and last year in helping Stricker captain the Americans to a rout in the Presidents Cup at Liberty National.

What's in the bag: PGA winner Koepka

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 13, 2018, 2:45 pm

Brooks Koepka held off Tiger Woods and Adam Scott to win his third major title. Take a look inside his bag.

Driver: TaylorMade M3 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX shaft

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX shaft

Irons: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3-iron), with Fujikura Pro 95 Tour Spec shaft; Mizuno JPX-900 Tour (4-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts, PW with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shaft

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 Raw (52, 56 degrees), SM7 Raw TVD (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2 prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Woods moves up to No. 26; Koepka No. 2

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 13, 2018, 2:30 pm

Tiger Woods couldn't catch Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship, but he continued his run back up the Official World Golf Ranking with a second-place finish at Bellerive.

For the former world No. 1, it marks his highest spot in the ranking since December of 2014. Entering the Hero World Challenge last December, Woods was ranked No. 1,199. Since then he's jumped 1,173 spots thanks to six top-10 finishes and a T-11 at The Players.

Koepka's road to No. 2 certainly wasn't as dramatic - he started the year ranked No. 8 - but his second major of the year puts him in position to move past workout buddy Dustin Johnson heading into the FedExCup Playoffs.

Updated Official World Golf Ranking

Jon Rahm moved up from No. 7 to No. 5 after a T-4 finish at Bellerive.

Adam Scott's third-place finish moved him back into the top 50. It was just the second top-10 finish of the season for the former Masters champ, and he's now up to 45th from 76th.

With his third top-5 finish of the summer, Stewart Cink jumped from 99th to 70th. He started the year ranked No. 146.

Here is this week's top-10 ranking:

1. Dustin Johnson

2. Brooks Koepka

3. Justin Thomas

4. Justin Rose

5. Jon Rahm

6. Francesco Molinari

7. Rory McIlroy

8. Jordan Spieth

9. Rickie Fowler

10. Jason Day

