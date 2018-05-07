Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship, Brice Garnett offered another example of just how maddening this game can be.

Only six weeks prior, Garnett experienced the pinnacle of his professional career, winning on the PGA Tour for the first time at the Corales Punta Cana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic. That victory afforded him spots in several marquee tournaments, as well as the flexibility of having a two-year exemption on Tour through 2020.

Perhaps that flexibility played into Garnett's ability to take in stride his final-round struggles at Quail Hollow. After shooting 73 or better in each of the first three rounds on a difficult track, Garnett ballooned to a 17-over 88 - the highest score recorded on Tour this season and one that left him 10 shots behind the next closest finisher.

After going out in 41, Garnett paid a hefty price on the Green Mile with a triple bogey on No. 17 and a quadruple bogey on No. 18.

While such a performance can lead to a wide array of reactions, Garnett took to Twitter after the round to share his optimistic view of an afternoon he's ready to forget:

Shot 88, finished triple, quad but did it with a smile. I had already forgotten about the round after 9 holes. On to @THEPLAYERSChamp! — Brice Garnett (@BriceGarnett) May 6, 2018

Garnett has made the cut in three of four starts since his win, and he will be among the 144 participants this week at TPC Sawgrass. Thanks to his victory in March, he'll also have spots at the PGA Championship in August and the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January.