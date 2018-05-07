Getty Images

Garnett on shooting 88: 'Did it with a smile'

By Will GrayMay 7, 2018, 11:51 am

Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship, Brice Garnett offered another example of just how maddening this game can be.

Only six weeks prior, Garnett experienced the pinnacle of his professional career, winning on the PGA Tour for the first time at the Corales Punta Cana Resort & Club Championship in the Dominican Republic. That victory afforded him spots in several marquee tournaments, as well as the flexibility of having a two-year exemption on Tour through 2020.

Perhaps that flexibility played into Garnett's ability to take in stride his final-round struggles at Quail Hollow. After shooting 73 or better in each of the first three rounds on a difficult track, Garnett ballooned to a 17-over 88 - the highest score recorded on Tour this season and one that left him 10 shots behind the next closest finisher.

After going out in 41, Garnett paid a hefty price on the Green Mile with a triple bogey on No. 17 and a quadruple bogey on No. 18.

While such a performance can lead to a wide array of reactions, Garnett took to Twitter after the round to share his optimistic view of an afternoon he's ready to forget:

Garnett has made the cut in three of four starts since his win, and he will be among the 144 participants this week at TPC Sawgrass. Thanks to his victory in March, he'll also have spots at the PGA Championship in August and the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January.

Article Tags: Brice Garnett, 2018 Wells Fargo Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Day jumps to No. 7 in OWGR with Wells Fargo win

By Will GrayMay 7, 2018, 12:39 pm

After his second win of the year, Jason Day made some serious progress in his quest to regain the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Day started the week ranked No. 14 in the world, but after his two-shot victory at Quail Hollow the Aussie is now up to seventh in the latest rankings. It's his first return to the top 10 since a T-2 finish at Pebble Beach in February, and it's Day's highest ranking since September when a fourth-place showing at the BMW Championship vaulted him to sixth.

Updated Official World Golf Ranking

While Day's was the only change among the top 10, there were plenty of other shifts elsewhere from high finishes in Charlotte. Aaron Wise's career-best T-2 finish helped the former NCAA champ make one of the biggest jumps of the week, up 110 spots and into the OWGR top 100 for the first time at No. 96. Nick Watney, who shared second place with Wise, went from 261st to 101st.

Bryson DeChambeau jumped seven spots to No. 42 with a solo fourth-place finish, while a T-5 result helped another former U.S. Amateur champ, Peter Uihlein, move from 66th to 55th.

Dustin Johnson has been world No. 1 since February 2017, and he retained the top spot for another week. But the intricacies of OWGR divisor math mean that Johnson will need at least a top-11 finish this week at The Players to have a chance to retain the top spot.

With the top 50 players in the world in the same field for the first time since the 2016 U.S. Open, each of the current top five will have a mathematical chance to end the week as No. 1: Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Justin Rose. This week Rickie Fowler remains No. 6, with Day, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Reed rounding out the top 10.

After a T-55 finish at Quail Hollow, Tiger Woods moved up one spot to No. 92 in the latest rankings.

Article Tags: Jason Day, 2018 Wells Fargo Championship, OWGR

Trending

Getty Images

What's in the bag: Wells Fargo winner Day

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 7, 2018, 12:30 pm

Jason Day collected his second PGA Tour win of the season at the Wells Fargo Championship. Here's a look inside the winner's bag.

Driver: TaylorMade M3 460 (9.5 degrees), with TPT Golf shaft

Fairway wood: TaylorMade M4 (16.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Kuro Kage TiNi 80TX

Irons: TaylorMade P730 (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (50, 56 degrees), Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold S400 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Article Tags: What's in the Bag, Jason Day, 2018 Wells Fargo Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Wells Fargo purse payout: Nearly $1.4M for Day

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 7, 2018, 11:44 am

Jason Day won for the second time this season at the Wells Fargo Championship. Here's a look at how the purse was paid out at Quail Hollow Club.

1 Jason Day -12 $1,386,000
T2 Aaron Wise -10 $677,600
T2 Nick Watney -10 $677,600
4 Bryson DeChambeau -8 $369,600
T5 Paul Casey -7 $281,050
T5 Phil Mickelson -7 $281,050
T5 Peter Uihlein -7 $281,050
8 Patrick Reed -6 $238,700
T9 Emiliano Grillo -5 $200,200
T9 Luke List -5 $200,200
T9 Sam Saunders -5 $200,200
T9 Charl Schwartzel -5 $200,200
T13 Talor Gooch -4 $148,867
T13 Kyle Stanley -4 $148,867
T13 Johnson Wagner -4 $148,867
T16 Joel Dahmen -3 $115,500
T16 Chesson Hadley -3 $115,500
T16 Adam Hadwin -3 $115,500
T16 Rory McIlroy -3 $115,500
T16 Francesco Molinari -3 $115,500
T21 Greg Chalmers -2 $77,000
T21 Tony Finau -2 $77,000
T21 Rickie Fowler -2 $77,000
T21 Charles Howell III -2 $77,000
T21 Webb Simpson -2 $77,000
T21 Justin Thomas -2 $77,000
T27 Jonas Blixt -1 $52,360
T27 Alex Cejka -1 $52,360
T27 Graeme McDowell -1 $52,360
T27 Ted Potter, Jr. -1 $52,360
T27 Seamus Power -1 $52,360
T27 Rory Sabbatini -1 $52,360
T27 Cameron Tringale -1 $52,360
T34 Austin Cook E $31,570
T34 Beau Hossler E $31,570
T34 Tom Lovelady E $31,570
T34 Shane Lowry E $31,570
T34 Peter Malnati E $31,570
T34 Keith Mitchell E $31,570
T34 Patrick Rodgers E $31,570
T34 Ollie Schniederjans E $31,570
T42 Corey Conners 1 $22,389
T42 Jason Dufner 1 $22,389
T42 Tyrrell Hatton 1 $22,389
T42 J.B. Holmes 1 $22,389
T42 Martin Kaymer 1 $22,389
T42 Brooks Koepka 1 $22,389
T42 Troy Merritt 1 $22,389
T42 John Peterson 1 $22,389
T42 Shawn Stefani 1 $22,389
T42 Robert Streb 1 $22,389
T42 Vaughn Taylor 1 $22,389
T42 Michael Thompson 1 $22,389
T42 Jhonattan Vegas 1 $22,389
T55 Daniel Berger 2 $17,479
T55 Sam Burns 2 $17,479
T55 Harold Varner III 2 $17,479
T55 Tiger Woods 2 $17,479
T59 Martin Flores 3 $17,094
T59 Mackenzie Hughes 3 $16,940
T59 Grayson Murray 3 $16,786
T59 T.J. Vogel 3 $16,632
T63 Byeong Hun An 4 $16,247
T63 Ross Fisher 4 $16,247
T63 Brandon Harkins 4 $16,247
T63 Sean O'Hair 4 $16,247
T67 Blayne Barber 5 $15,708
T67 Bud Cauley 5 $15,708
T67 Chris Stroud 5 $15,708
T70 Jonathan Randolph 6 $15,323
T70 Xinjun Zhang 6 $15,323
T72 Stewart Cink 7 $15,015
T72 Xander Schauffele 7 $15,015
74 Brian Harman 10 $14,784
75 Brice Garnett 20 $14,630
MDF Keegan Bradley 4 $14,168
MDF Tom Hoge 4 $14,168
MDF Hideki Matsuyama 4 $14,168
MDF C.T. Pan 4 $14,168
MDF Adam Scott 4 $14,168
MDF Billy Hurley III 5 $13,706
MDF Andrew Putnam 6 $13,475
MDF Tyrone Van Aswegen 6 $13,475
MDF Ryan Blaum 7 $13,013
MDF Tyler Duncan 7 $13,013
MDF Fabian Gomez 7 $13,013
MDF J.J. Henry 7 $13,013
Article Tags: 2018 Wells Fargo Championship, Jason Day

Trending

Getty Images

LeBron's winning shot inspired Day, Wise

By Rex HoggardMay 7, 2018, 12:43 am

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It may not be a perfect comparison, but as Jason Day played Quail Hollow’s demanding closing stretch he had visions of LeBron James.

Day awoke early Sunday and immediately went to the Internet to check the highlights of Saturday’s NBA playoff game between Cleveland and Toronto, which was won by the Cavs when James hit a running buzzer-beater.

Tied for the lead with Aaron Wise late in the final round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Day made an 11-footer for birdie at the 16th hole and bounced his tee shot off the flagstick at the par-3 17th to set up a 3-foot birdie putt and a two-shot cushion.

Full-field scores from the Wells Fargo Championship

Wells Fargo Championship: Articles, photos and videos

“To be clutch like that, it's a lot of heart,” said Day, who lives in Columbus, Ohio. “It was probably a good thing that I watched LeBron's buzzer-beater this morning instead of last night. That was awesome to watch this morning, so hopefully I can just pass that along in my game today.”

Wise, who tied Day for the lead with a birdie at the 14th hole and played Quail Hollow’s last three in even par, also drew inspiration from James’ game-winner.

“Me and my caddie actually talked about it,” said Wise, who tied for second with Nick Watney. “We made the turn going to 10, it's that crunch time, it's like the second half with LeBron. It's an attitude you have to carry with yourself that you can get it done and I was able to do that today.”

Article Tags: Jason Day, Aaron Wise, LeBron James, 2018 Wells Fargo Championship

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.