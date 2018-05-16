Getty Images

Good week and Scott can claim U.S. Open spot

By Will GrayMay 16, 2018, 6:22 pm

DALLAS – Adam Scott is making a rare start this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson as he continues his quest to keep his majors streak alive.

Scott has played in 67 straight majors, dating back to 2001, a run that is second only to Sergio Garcia among active players, but he is not yet exempt for the upcoming U.S. Open. This week presents a prime opportunity to punch his ticket to Shinnecock Hills, with the top 60 in next week’s Official World Golf Ranking earning exemptions and Scott up to No. 65 in the world after his T-11 finish at The Players Championship.

As a result, he’s one of the headliners this week as the tournament debuts at Trinity Forest Golf Club, making just his third return to Dallas since winning this event at TPC Las Colinas in 2008.

AT&T Byron Nelson: Articles, photos and videos

“I know I’ve got to move up five spots, but I figure if I play well, I might be able to do that,” Scott said. “I feel like my game is in a place where I’m not going to come in here and say I should win, but I’m going to be trying my hardest to win this tournament this week and then I’ll take anything from there.”

Based on current projections, Scott will likely need a top-10 finish this week to have a chance of making the top 60. Should he fall short, he’ll still have two remaining paths to qualification: a spot in sectional qualifying on June 4, or one inside the top 60 at the second and final rankings cutoff on June 11.

The latter option is still on his mind, as Scott currently plans to play each of the next two events to boost his world ranking and is even mulling a return to the FedEx St. Jude Classic should he need one last crack at making the top 60.

Scott is already playing his third week in a row, and typically plays a relatively light schedule. But if he plays his way through Memphis, it would mean that the U.S. Open would be his seventh event in as many weeks. He’s therefore hoping to take care of business this week and avoid a last-minute sweat.

“Obviously I want to get into the U.S. Open, but it’s not my last chance, either,” he said. “I’m prepared to play the next few weeks and play my way in right to the end if I have to. But I’d love to play really well this week and have a chance to win and hopefully lock up a spot in the U.S. Open, and then I can schedule myself really nicely the next few weeks.”

Article Tags: 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson, Adam Scott

Trending

Getty Images

Horschel happy win provided wife a platform

By Will GrayMay 16, 2018, 6:35 pm

DALLAS – Billy Horschel readily admits that the highlight of his AT&T Byron Nelson victory last year had nothing to do with him edging Jason Day in a playoff.

Horschel won the tournament’s final stop at TPC Las Colinas in dramatic fashion, ending a three-year victory drought and turning around his season. But at the time he had no idea that his wife, Brittany, would use the occasion to go public with her battle with alcoholism.

With Brittany celebrating two years of sobriety on Monday, Horschel remains amazed at the groundswell of support his family received in the wake of her announcement.

AT&T Byron Nelson: Articles, photos and videos

“It was the right time for us to win, because it gave us the right podium, the right platform to come out with our struggle, my wife’s struggle dealing with alcoholism,” Horschel said Wednesday. “That’s really the best thing that came out of me winning.”

Things have continued to progress for Horschel’s golf game in the months since, as he advanced to the BMW Championship last season and teamed with Scott Piercy to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans last month for his fifth career victory. While the scene for his title defense has shifted across town to Trinity Forest, he still has plenty of positive memories for what this tournament meant to his family, both on and off the course.

“Actually the last two years have been the best of our entire relationship,” Horschel said. “It’s been a long road to get here, and my wife still battles everyday like everyone else who deals with an addiction. It’s always going to be a disease, it’s going to be something they have to deal with every day to try and maintain their sobriety. But she’s got a great support staff at home, she’s got great friends.”

Article Tags: Billy Horschel, Brittany Horschel, 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson

Trending

Getty Images

Williams takes Baddeley's bag - temporarily

By Will GrayMay 16, 2018, 6:03 pm

DALLAS – There’s a familiar face behind the caddie bib this week at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

Longtime looper Steve Williams, he of the 14 major titles from work with Tiger Woods and Adam Scott, is back to work this week as a caddie for Australian Aaron Baddeley. But Williams, who has also caddied in recent years for LPGA stars Lydia Ko and Danielle Kang, will soon head back into semi-retirement.

Baddeley explained that he’ll have Williams on the bag only for this week’s event and next week’s Fort Worth Invitational before returning the bag to John Limanti, who has caddied for Baddeley since the 2016 season.

“We’ve been friends for a while, and he sort of got in touch with us over the last year about working just a couple weeks just to sort of show me some of the stuff that he’s learned over his career,” Baddeley said. “We sort of figured out that these were the two really good weeks for him to come out.”

AT&T Byron Nelson: Articles, photos and videos

The caddie switch, albeit temporary, comes as Baddeley looks to turn around a mediocre season. His two-year exemption for winning the 2016 Barbasol Championship ends in August, and he’s currently No. 117 in the season-long points race without a top-10 finish since November.

According to Baddeley, Williams was “very upfront” about the fact that he’s not looking to return on a full-time basis, and both Limanti and Baddeley’s coach were on board with the decision to make the two-week switch.

“John’s my man. I love John being on the bag, and he’s very good at what he does,” Baddeley said. “But we all thought like, ‘Hey, he’s done it for 40 years, caddied for some of the greatest players in the game. Won lots of tournaments.’ So it’s only going to help us as a team.”

Baddeley has made his mark for years as one of the best putters on Tour, but his usually reliable blade has gone cold recently and he ranks 117th this season in strokes gained: putting. Optimistic that he has begun to turn things around the greens, Baddeley hopes Williams can help out with some of the intangibles during their time together in the Lone Star State.

“There could be a couple things to think about slightly differently, or just how you go about playing the golf course that we can just tweak slightly,” Baddeley said. “You turn a 72 into a 68, or a 68 into a 64. As you know, golf’s such a fine line, and if you can save one or two shots a day, at the end of the week that’s just massive.”

Article Tags: Aaron Baddeley, Steve Williams, 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson

Trending

Getty Images

Putting together the 2018-19 PGA Tour schedule puzzle

By Rex HoggardMay 16, 2018, 5:50 pm

In March, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan suggested it was his “hope” to announce the 2018-19 schedule at last week’s Players Championship, but as the circuit’s flagship event came and went there was no news.

“We have the situation in Houston and we’re doing everything we can to get that solved,” Monahan said last weekend at TPC Sawgrass. “The optimist in me thought there was a good chance we might have it solved by now. While we’re having good discussions, it’s not yet complete.”

Monahan touched on a number of elements that still need to fall into place – chief among them a title sponsor for the circuit’s annual stop in Houston – before the schedule is ready for public consumption and he added that there is currently no timeline for when the schedule might be announced.

“You’re fundamentally changing your season. You’ve got to work with everybody and explain to them what your objectives are,” he said. “You have to recognize that in some cases there might be change and there might be some negative elements to it and just being a good partner. That just takes time.

“I do look at it as it’s been a lot of fun and I’m really excited about what we’re doing.”

The vast majority of that new schedule, however, is relatively straightforward. According to various sources, in many cases tournament’s own websites, the central elements of next year’s lineup are already in place.

Jan. 3-6  Sentry Tournament of Champions The West Coast swing remains unchanged.
Jan. 10-13  Sony Open  
Jan. 17-20  CareerBuilder Challenge  Although job site CareerBuilder signed a six-year deal to sponsor the event in 2015, sources say a new title sponsor could be stepping in soon.
Jan. 24-27  Farmers Insurance Open  
Jan. 31-Feb. 3 Waste Management Phoenix Open.   
Feb. 7-10  AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am  
Feb. 14-17  Genesis Open The tournament received a boost this year with Tiger Woods’ return to Riviera, but it remains to be seen how the WGC-Mexico Championship’s relocation will impact the field
Feb. 21-24  WGC-Mexico Championship This event had been played in the middle of the Florida swing in early March and the move should make it geographically more convenient for players.
Feb. 28-March 3  Honda Classic The event should receive a lifetime “most improved” award with its move to PGA National in 2007 and Jack Nicklaus’ involvement, but like the Los Angeles stop it could suffer around so many high-profile events.
March 7-10  Arnold Palmer Invitational A week before The Players, two weeks after the World Golf Championship in Mexico and two weeks before the Match Play. That’s a tough neighborhood.
March 14-17  The Players Championship After 12 successful years in May, the circuit’s flagship event moves back to March, which is a central part of the schedule makeover.
March 21-24  Valspar Championship Like Bay Hill, the annual Tampa-area stop will likely take a hit because of the crowded spring calendar.
March 28-31  WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play There was talk about this event sliding to the fall portion of the schedule, but it seems officials ultimately decided it’s best to avoid putting a marquee event up against football.
April 4-7  Valero Texas Open The folks in Houston had made the pre-Masters stop an interesting addition for some players. The challenge for San Antonio is replicating that success.
April 11-14  Masters Tournament  
April 18-21  RBC Heritage  
April 25-28  Zurich Classic The transition to a team event last year has proven to be a boost for a tournament that has historically struggled to draw a deep field.
May 2-5  Wells Fargo Championship Some predicted the success of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow would be the end of a normal Tour event in Charlotte, but officials appear committed to keeping the Wells Fargo Championship on the schedule.
May 9-12  AT&T Byron Nelson A new course this year could backfire on tournament officials and having the PGA Championship wedged in the middle of the Dallas-Fort Worth swing won’t help.
May 16-19  PGA Championship The move to May is the biggest piece of the schedule makeover, giving golf five consecutive months of “major” events. How this will impact the PGA of America’s ability to play on traditional venues in the Northeast remains to be seen.
May 23-26  Fort Worth Invitational Charles Schwab & Co., recently agreed to a four-year sponsorship deal starting in 2019, and one of the circuit’s most popular courses will assure a solid field.
May 30-June 2  Memorial Tournament  
June 6-9  Houston Open Houston, we have a problem. Monahan confirmed that finding a title sponsor for the event contributed to the schedule not being complete in time for a Players announcement, and sources say officials have until early June to find a new sponsor. If no sponsor can be found, Minneapolis and 3M are poised to step in.
June 13-16  U.S. Open  
June 20-23  Travelers Championship  
June 27-30  Quicken Loans (Detroit) Officials at Quicken Loans have been rather outspoken about this in recent weeks. “Quicken [Loans] has stated where we’re at, so I don’t have anything to add to that,” Monahan said. This event would replace The National on the schedule, which currently doesn’t have a sponsor.
July 4—7  RBC Canadian Open This could be a temporary landing spot for the event, which historically has been played after The Open, but it’s not a bad long-term option.
July 11-14  John Deere Classic  
July 18-21  The Open The game’s oldest major will now become the year’s final major.
July 25-28  WGC-FedEx Invitational With Bridgestone out, FedEx stepped up to sponsor the event, although moving from Akron, Ohio, to Memphis in July will make for, let’s say, a steamy transition.
Aug. 1-4  Wyndham Championship The final regular-season event will essentially become something of a “play in” tournament for players looking to shore up their playoff chances now that the post-season will go to three events with the loss of the Boston-area stop.
Aug. 8-11  The Northern Trust Sources have suggested that this event could feature a golf course rotation that would include TPC Boston, which had hosted the now-departed third playoff event.
Aug. 15-18  BMW Championship With one fewer playoff event, the second post-season stop will take on added importance. Monahan confirmed that the structure will “likely” remain unchanged, with the top 125 players on the regular-season points list qualifying for the first playoff event, 70 for the second and 30 for the Tour Championship. It also seems likely that with one fewer playoff stop the Tour will need to rework the post-season points format to add some volatility.
Aug. 22-25  Tour Championship According to numerous sources, the Tour is looking to change the way it crowns a FedExCup champion, although details of that plan remain unclear. “We’re looking at everything. When we have the schedule finalized we’re get into all the details,” Monahan said when asked about a potential change at East Lake. “It’s just too early, we haven’t made any decisions. We continue to look at the best possible outcome for our fans. We realize that there are some elements to it [the playoffs] that aren’t easy to understand, so trying to get to a world where it might be more understandable than it is today.”
Sept.-Nov. Wraparound season
 To be clear, the Tour is not contracting its schedule. There will still be a wraparound season with events in the fall, most notably the Greenbrier Classic, which had been played in July but appears poised for a September date.
Article Tags: PGA Tour

Trending

Getty Images

Photo: Man golfs in the face of erupting volcano

By Nick MentaMay 16, 2018, 3:29 pm

An erupting volcano is a serious hazard, but it's reasonable to assume these guys only want to know if said hazard is lateral.

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 36 structures, including 26 homes, since it first began releasing lava on May 3, according to NBC News, which provides these details:

If Hawaii's Kilauea volcano blows its top in the coming days or weeks, as experts fear, it could hurl ash and boulders the size of refrigerators miles into the air, shutting down airline traffic and endangering lives in all directions, scientists say.

"If it goes up, it will come down,' said Charles Mandeville, volcano hazards coordinator for the U.S. Geological Survey. "You don't want to be underneath anything that weighs 10 tons when it's coming out at 120 mph."

And yet, here we see - courtesy Getty Images and photographer Mario Tama - a man holding his finish as a plume of ash rises into the air behind him.

Golf Advisor offers this additional info on the course: Situated on the rim of the active Kilauea volcanic crater, the Volcano Golf Course lies in the cool Hawaiian highlands 4,000 feet above the Pacific Ocean, with sweeping vistas of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea. The 6,547-yard course, which dates back to 1920, will remain open for the foreseeable future, according to Ken Yoshitomi, a member of the office staff who answered the phone Thursday.

"Personally, I don't feel too badly," Yoshitomi said when I asked him if he felt safe. "The residents here haven't evacuated or anything."

No - no, they haven't.

Article Tags: Kilauea volcano, Grill Room

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.