A guide to U.S. Open sectional qualifying on Monday

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 3, 2018, 1:14 pm

Eleven sectional qualifiers are scheduled Monday for spots into the 118th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.

A Japan qualifier was held in May, with three players punching their tickets. Here's a look at the 10 U.S. and one England qualifiers set for June 4. Number of available spots at each site is TBD and will be updated on Monday.

May 21

Japan Memorial Golf Club, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan (3 qualifiers)

1. Shota Akiyoshi (Japan) -8 69 65 134
2. David Bransdon (Australia) -7 63 72 135
3. Wenchong Liang (China) -6 69 67 136

June 4

  • Walton Heath Golf Club (Old and New Courses), Surrey, England
  • Lake Merced Golf Club & The Olympic Club (Ocean Course), Daly City, Calif.
  • The Bear's Club, Jupiter, Fla.
  • Ansley Golf Club (Settindown Creek Course), Roswell, Ga.
  • Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.
  • Canoe Brook Country Club (North and South Courses), Summit, N.J.
  • Springfield Country Club, Springfield, Ohio
  • Brookside Country Club & Lakes Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
  • Portland (Ore.) Golf Club
  • Ridgeway Country Club & Colonial Country Club (South Course), Memphis, Tenn.
  • Shadow Hawk Golf Club, Richmond, Texas
Watch: Tiger starts final round with birdie

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 3, 2018, 3:30 pm

Tiger Woods began the final round of the Memorial Tournament trailing leader Bryson DeChambeau by five shots, but he picked up one on the first hole Sunday.

Woods has good looks at birdie on the next two holes, as well, but missed from 20 feet at the second and from just outside of 10 feet at the third.

He did two-putt from 45 feet at the par-5 fifth, however, to get to 11 under par and within three strokes of the lead.

After hitting his tee shot into a bunker at the par-4 sixth, Woods made a 7-footer for par to stay three back.

Tiger Tracker: Memorial Tournament

By Tiger TrackerJune 3, 2018, 3:00 pm

We're tracking Tiger Woods on Sunday at Muirfield Village as he tries to rally for his sixth career victory at the Memorial Tournament.

Tokimatsu, Ichihara qualify for Open at Carnoustie

By Nick MentaJune 3, 2018, 1:36 pm

Ryuko Tokimatsu and Kodai Ichihara qualified for the 2018 Open Championship on Sunday via the Japan Golf Tour's Order of Merit.

Ichihara won the Japan Golf Tour Championship on Sunday by one shot over Tokimatsu, who bogeyed the last two holes to let his second win of the season slip away.

The victory is Ichihara's first on the Japan Golf Tour and advanced him to second on the circuit's money list, behind Tokimatsu.

The top two players on the tour's money list at the end of this week qualify for The Open, meaning Tokimatsu and Ichihara are now headed to Carnoustie.

Tokimatsu, 24, will be making his Open debut.

Ichihara, 36, will be playing The Open for the third time. He first made the field via International Final Qualifying in 2012, missing the cut at Royal Lytham and St. Anne's. He returned via the Open Qualifying Series in 2016, finishing T-79.

The Open Qualifying Series resumes at the Korea Open (June 21-24).

Tavatanakit, Valenzuela battling for low-am honors

By Randall MellJune 3, 2018, 2:13 am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Will it be a Thai sweep Sunday at the U.S. Women’s Open?

Ariya Jutanugarn isn’t the only player from Thailand in position to take home a coveted prize at Shoal Creek.

Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit is battling Switzerland’s Albane Valenzuela for the medal that goes to the low amateur.

Full-field scores from the U.S. Women’s Open

Tavanakit, 18, posted a even-par 72, leaving her tied for ninth, 11 shots off the lead. Valenzuela, 20, shot 71, leaving her 12 shots back.

Valenzuela won’t be easy to beat. She has been low amateur in a major before. She shared that distinction with Hannah O’Sullivan at the ANA Inspiration two years ago. Valenzuela is a rising junior at Stanford.

Thailand already boasts one major low am this year, as Atthaya Thitikul took the honors at the ANA Inspiration, overtaking Valenzulea in the final round.

Americans Elizabeth Wang and Kristen Gillman and Sweden’s Linn Grant also are in the running for low am Sunday.

