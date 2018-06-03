A guide to U.S. Open sectional qualifying on Monday

Eleven sectional qualifiers are scheduled Monday for spots into the 118th U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills.
A Japan qualifier was held in May, with three players punching their tickets. Here's a look at the 10 U.S. and one England qualifiers set for June 4. Number of available spots at each site is TBD and will be updated on Monday.
May 21
Japan Memorial Golf Club, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan (3 qualifiers)
|1.
|Shota Akiyoshi (Japan)
|-8
|69
|65
|134
|2.
|David Bransdon (Australia)
|-7
|63
|72
|135
|3.
|Wenchong Liang (China)
|-6
|69
|67
|136
June 4
- Walton Heath Golf Club (Old and New Courses), Surrey, England
- Lake Merced Golf Club & The Olympic Club (Ocean Course), Daly City, Calif.
- The Bear's Club, Jupiter, Fla.
- Ansley Golf Club (Settindown Creek Course), Roswell, Ga.
- Woodmont Country Club (North Course), Rockville, Md.
- Canoe Brook Country Club (North and South Courses), Summit, N.J.
- Springfield Country Club, Springfield, Ohio
- Brookside Country Club & Lakes Country Club, Columbus, Ohio
- Portland (Ore.) Golf Club
- Ridgeway Country Club & Colonial Country Club (South Course), Memphis, Tenn.
- Shadow Hawk Golf Club, Richmond, Texas