A guide to U.S. Open sectional qualifying on Monday

Tiger Woods began the final round of the Memorial Tournament trailing leader Bryson DeChambeau by five shots, but he picked up one on the first hole Sunday.

One hole.

One



A fast start to the final round at @MemorialGolf.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/a6IgS3ZRAl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 3, 2018

Woods has good looks at birdie on the next two holes, as well, but missed from 20 feet at the second and from just outside of 10 feet at the third.

He did two-putt from 45 feet at the par-5 fifth, however, to get to 11 under par and within three strokes of the lead.

Tiger cleans up birdie putt at No 5 and moves to 11 under. That's 3 off the lead. — Tiger Tracker (@GCTigerTracker) June 3, 2018

After hitting his tee shot into a bunker at the par-4 sixth, Woods made a 7-footer for par to stay three back.