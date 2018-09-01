NORTON, Mass. – It’s turning out to be the best $172 investment ever.

Following a poor putting round on Saturday last week at The Northern Trust, Tyrrell Hatton ventured to a local Golf Galaxy and purchased a putter and grip for $172. The next day he shot 64 to tie for 20th.

That love affair continued this week at the Dell Technologies Championship, with the Englishman needing just 25 putts on Day 2 to move into a share of the lead with Justin Rose at 10 under par.

What Hatton, who posted a picture of the receipt for the new putter on social media, hadn’t explained is that he didn’t actually buy the new putter. His caddie did.

“I was on an app, a video, with him, because I was too embarrassed to go into the store to buy a putter,” said Hatton, who shot 63 on Saturday at TPC Boston. “Obviously he made a good choice. But it's just one of those things, it's not obviously normal that this happens.”

Hatton said his current putter is similar to the models he’s used in the past, but he’s been able to control the speed of his putts better the last few rounds.

“I generally stick to the same shape. So this one I’m using is very similar. It just comes off slightly softer and there's an insert on it,” Hatton said. “It's good on quick greens. Might not be so good on slow greens. We don't have to putt on slow greens so often.”