Getty Images

Henderson ready for another run at win in Canada

By Randall MellAugust 22, 2018, 10:23 pm

It may not be Tigermania, but Brooke Henderson creates her own mania teeing it up in her native Canada.

She would relish taking that to another level with a victory in Saskatchewan this week. She’s trying to become the first Canadian to win the title since Jocelyne Bourassa won the inaugural event in 1973.

“I would love to win this tournament,” Henderson said. “I don't know if that's this year. Hopefully, before my career is over.”

Still just 20, Henderson is teeing it up for the fifth time in Canada’s national championship. “Every time, it just keeps getting better for me,” Henderson said. “Better finishes, better crowds. It’s really amazing.”

Henderson is seeking her seventh LPGA title, her second this year. She’s coming off a final-round 63 Sunday that helped her to a tie for seventh at the Indy Women in Tech Championship. Henderson won the Lotte Championship in April, one of her eight top-10 finishes this year.

Full-field scores from the CP Women’s Open

“This is my only real opportunity to come home to Canada and play in front of everybody and hopefully give them a good show,” Henderson said.

With the Manulife Classic’s run ending last year, this is Canada’s only remaining LPGA event. Henderson’s face is plastered on billboards advertising the tournament throughout Regina, Saskatchewan.

“I kind of blush a little bit, a little embarrassed,” Henderson said. “It's just unreal. Playing on the LPGA tour every single week is my dream come true, and then to come here, where I'm kind of that center of attention again, is kind of a highlight.”

Home games aren’t always an advantage in golf. Ask Tiger Woods. He never won the L.A. Open. In seven starts in LPGA events played in Canada, Henderson’s best finish so far is T-11 at the Manulife Classic last year. She finished T-12 at last year’s CP Women’s Open in Ottawa, an hour from her childhood home in Smiths Falls.

Henderson is one of 16 Canadians in this week’s field.

“Every one of us definitely feels a little bit more pressure playing at home,” Henderson said. “Hopefully, I can just kind of play my own game, play well, and give them something that they can be excited about. Hopefully, put on a good show so that on the weekend I can give it a run on Sunday.”

Article Tags: Brooke Henderson, 2018 CP Women's Open

Trending

Getty Images

Tiger vs. Phil $9M pay-per-view match set for Nov. 23

By Rex HoggardAugust 22, 2018, 11:09 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Phil Mickelson picked a good day to join the Twitter-verse.

Immediately following his pro-am round on Wednesday at The Northern Trust, Mickelson was asked about his upcoming match against Tiger Woods in Las Vegas, which Woods had tweeted about moments before.

Before answering reporters’ questions he thumbed in a response to Woods on Twitter: “I bet you think this is the easiest $9M you will ever make.”

The match will be played Nov. 23 in Las Vegas at Shadow Creek. The purse for the winner-take-all match will be $9 million. It will be produced by Turner Sports and broadcast on pay-per-view. Pricing has not been determined.

Mickelson said the format will be traditional match play, although he added that there will be “in-play” competitions between the two, like closest to the pin or longest drive. The two players, as well as their caddies, will also be wearing microphones throughout the match.

“It allows us to be a little bit more real, if you will,” Mickelson said. “We think there will be some pretty good interest, but we’re also trying to present it in a way that you don’t get to see with normal TV.

“With only two guys, we should have a totally different experience with fans, because we will have smaller crowds that won’t necessarily have ropes they can walk inside the fairway and up near the greens. The idea is not just to have this great match, but to have this interactive experience so fans can see something they’ve never seen in televised golf before.”

Organizers are trying to decide on the size of the crowd that will be allowed to be on the course. They are also looking at allowing the event to be played into the early evening, ending around 8 or 9 p.m. (PT) which would mean the last few holes would likely be played under lights.

Article Tags: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson

Trending

Getty Images

2019 Web.com Tour finals will be earlier

By Rex HoggardAugust 22, 2018, 9:24 pm

Although there was no shortage of interest when the PGA Tour unveiled its dramatically overhauled schedule beginning next year, the trickle-down impact that new lineup will have on the Web.com Tour is starting to come into focus.

This week’s Web.com Tour event in Columbus, Ohio, kicks off the secondary circuit’s four-tournament “finals” series, but with an earlier finish planned starting next year on the PGA Tour, the secondary circuit will have to adjust as well.

Essentially, the PGA Tour season will end four weeks earlier beginning in 2019, which means the Web.com Tour will also have to condense its schedule in order for those earning PGA Tour status via the secondary circuit to be prepared for the start of the new season.

Full-field scores from the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship

“Next year’s schedule isn’t final yet but the Web.com Tour Championship will be a week or two weeks following the Tour Championship. That’s the most likely landing position,” said Andy Pazder, the Tour’s chief of operations.

This year’s Web.com Tour Championship is scheduled for Sept. 20-23, but with the overall schedule changes on the PGA Tour next year’s date for the Web.com Tour finale would be around late August or the first week of September.

Pazder said the Web.com Tour will continue to have a “finals” series and that the circuit is projected to have 27 events on next year’s schedule, the same as this year. The difference in 2019 will be that tournaments will be more condensed.

“We still have plenty of weeks on the calendar January through early September to put together a solid number of tournaments,” Pazder said. “We’ve added a couple of early-season events that will be announced when the schedule comes out.”

Unlike the PGA Tour, Pazder said the Web.com Tour will continue to play a “calendar” schedule, although he added that creating a wraparound schedule could be an option in the future.

Article Tags: 2019 Web.com Tour finals

Trending

Getty Images

Koepka: Challenge Tour made me what I am

By Rex HoggardAugust 22, 2018, 7:45 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Brooks Koepka’s road to becoming a three-time major champion is very much less traveled, but he wouldn’t change a thing.

After turning pro in 2012, Koepka failed to advance out of the second stage of PGA Tour Q-School and also failed to earn playing privileges at the European Tour’s qualifying tournament; so he took an alternate route by playing the European Challenge Tour.

He won once on the secondary circuit in ’12, and quickly progressed with three victories on the Challenge Tour before June in 2013 while playing a schedule that included tournaments from Kenya to Portugal. It was a unique introduction to professional golf and one that Koepka wouldn’t change.

The Northern Trust: Articles, photos and videos

“It wouldn't be this. I wouldn't be where I am at today,” Koepka said Wednesday at The Northern Trust. “To maybe spend a year on the [Web.com Tour], I wouldn't be the person I am today. I definitely learned a lot about myself traveling Europe and you're on your own for months at a time.”

Koepka played his first full season on the PGA Tour in 2015 and, despite a wrist injury that forced him to miss a large portion of this season, he begins the playoffs third on the points list thanks to victories at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship.

Article Tags: Brooks Koepka, European Challenge Tour

Trending

Getty Images

Thomas still mad about '17 Tour Championship

By Rex HoggardAugust 22, 2018, 7:01 pm

PARAMUS, N.J. – Dustin Johnson is often celebrated for his ability to ignore past mistakes and failures, his victory at the 2016 U.S. Open standing as a testament to his short-term memory when it comes to competitive miscues.

Justin Thomas is not like that.

Asked on Tuesday at The Northern Trust if he’d been able to move past last year’s finish at the Tour Championship, where he finished second to Xander Schauffele but still won the FedExCup, his answer was telling.

The Northern Trust: Articles, photos and videos

“I'm still pretty mad that I didn't win that tournament. [No.] 18 is one of the easier holes on the course. It's a driver, 5-iron for me and I had a 30-footer for birdie,” he said. “I should have birdied that to have a chance at a playoff. So it still bothers me.”

Thomas also still burns over his loss to Jordan Spieth at the 2012 NCAA Championship at Riviera, and on Tuesday he offered another loss that lingers some 17 years later.

“Totally choked the U.S. Kids [Championship] when I was 8 years old. I shot 32, 30, I shot 37 in the second round,” Thomas explained. “I'm dead serious. I lost in a playoff. I got up-and-down on the first playoff hole then I lost on the second playoff hole, made bogey. My dad was caddying for me. I choked it. I was so mad.”

Article Tags: Justin Thomas, 2018 Northern Trust

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.