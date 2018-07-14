Getty Images

Henderson takes 36-hole co-lead into weekend

By Randall MellJuly 14, 2018, 12:13 am

Brooke Henderson is tough to beat with the lead on a weekend.

She’s right where she wants to be after closing with a pair of birdies Friday to take a share of the lead halfway through the LPGA’s Marathon Classic on the outskirts of Toledo, Ohio.

With a bogey-free round of 5-under-par 66, Henderson is tied with Caroline Hedwall (67) at 9 under overall.

They are one shot ahead of Thailand’s Thidapa Suwannapura (69) and two ahead of In Gee Chun (69), Emma Talley (67) and Jacqui Concolino (69).

Brittany Lincicome (68), I.K. Kim (70) and Christina Kim (69) are among players three back.



Former world No. 1 Yani Tseng is five shots back after a 72.

Henderson, 20, has claimed six LPGA titles. She led or shared the lead through 36 holes in five of them.

“It's fun to see your name at the top, and, hopefully, I can just continue to give myself a lot of birdie opportunities out here over the weekend,” Henderson said.

Henderson is looking to win her second LPGA title this season. She won the Lotte Championship in April. She was sharp with her iron play Friday, hitting every green in regulation but one.

Henderson will go off in the final pairing Saturday with Hedwall, a five-time Ladies European Tour winner who has struggled to make her mark on the LPGA after making a name for herself among Americans with her Solheim Cup performances. She helping Europe defeat the United States in the 2011 and ’13 Solheim Cups. She was 5-0 in the European rout in Colorado in ’13.



Kim leads suspended John Deere Classic

By Associated PressJuly 14, 2018, 1:33 am

SILVIS, Illinois - Michael Kim took a four-shot lead Friday at the John Deere Classic in the Quad Cities, which was suspended twice because of weather concerns.

Kim, who is winless in 84 career PGA Tour starts, was 16 under through 35 holes, with the second round to be completed Saturday morning.

Kim birdied eight of his first 14 holes without a bogey to race past first-round leader Steve Wheatcroft, who shot 68. Wheatcroft was 12 under along with David Hearn (64) and Johnson Wagner (66).

Francesco Molinari, who won the Quicken Loans National two weeks ago, was 11 under along with Matt Jones and Bronson Burgoon, who made two eagles on Friday and was 8 under for the round with three holes to play.



Big Mama makes her mark at U.S. Senior Women's Open

By Randall MellJuly 14, 2018, 1:24 am

JoAnne Carner didn’t make the cut Friday at the U.S. Senior Women’s Open, but the Hall of Famer left her mark on the inaugural event at Chicago Golf Club.

After shooting her age (79) in Thursday’s opening round, “Big Mama” won the admiration of fans and fellow players with the heart she put into trying to make it to the weekend.

“JoAnne Carner should be on a statue, for what she's done for golf and how she played yesterday, it's impressive,” Juli Inkster said. “I mean, that's all I could talk about last night. My kids called and I said, `Can you believe JoAnne Carner shot 79?’ She shot her age and she birdied the last hole to shoot her age. I just think it's so impressive.”



The cut was to the low 50 and ties. Carner was inside the cut line Friday until running out of gas with two double bogeys in a 43 on the back nine. She shot 83, missing the cut by four shots.

“I'm very tired,” Carner said. “I never really got the rhythm of the swing today. I drove it not well today, and I've been driving it good. So you're starting on the wrong foot. And then hit a couple good irons, but basically the whole swing was a little off.”

Carner was asked if she would be competing again anytime soon.

“I might retire for 10 months,” she cracked.

She will be resting up for a return to next year’s U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Pine Needles in North Carolina.



Lincicome looking forward to PGA Tour start

By Randall MellJuly 14, 2018, 1:23 am

Highland Meadows Golf Club outside Toledo, Ohio, isn’t the ideal tune-up for Brittany Lincicome’s date with PGA Tour pros at next week’s Barbasol Championship.

As home to the LPGA’s Marathon Classic, Highland Meadows is a tight track that isn’t allowing Lincicome to play the power game she’ll need against the men.

Still, come this Sunday’s finish, she could feel as if it was the best prep possible.

With a 3-under-par 68 Friday, Lincicome has a chance to take winning momentum to Kentucky and the Barbasol Championship. She is in the hunt to claim her ninth LPGA title, her second this season. She’s just three shots off the lead.

“I don't think I hit very many drivers, unfortunately, to kind of get ready for next week,” Lincicome said. “That’s my favorite club in the bag.”



Lincicome will play Barbasol on a sponsor exemption. She will become just the fifth woman in history to compete in a PGA Tour event, joining Babe Zaharais, Annika Sorenstam, Suzy Whaley and Michelle Wie.

“Super nervous but really looking forward to the opportunity.” Lincicome said. “Obviously, getting a sponsor invite really means a lot for them to think of me. Just going to go have fun with it. I'm playing well this week.”

Lincicome said at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship two weeks ago that she has been getting overwhelming positive support.

“I really haven’t heard one negative thing, which has been a dream come true,” Lincicome said there. “You don’t know how people are going to take it. I, obviously, didn’t want there to be anything negative about it. I’m just going to go into the week having a good time. However I play is how I’m going to play, and I just want to learn a little bit from the guys.”



Davies co-leads U.S. Senior Women's; Inkster 3 back

By Associated PressJuly 14, 2018, 12:37 am

WHEATON, Ill. - British golfers Laura Davies and Trish Johnson recovered from rough stretches on Friday after two rounds of the inaugural U.S. Senior Women's Open. Both stand at 4-under par 142 through 36 holes.

Johnson had an eagle on the par-5 fourth hole to cap a comeback, after starting on the back nine and slipping to even par for the round. She finished with a 2-under 71 in the sweltering heat at Chicago Golf Club.

Davies struggled early on the back nine with a double bogey at 11, and fell to even-par overall before four birdies in six holes put her back at the top of the leaderboard.

Juli Inkster is third at 1-under 145 after a 71. Danielle Ammaccapane fought back with a 71 after a rough first round and trails by four shots.

First-round leader Elaine Crosby trails by six strokes after shooting a 5-over 78.

