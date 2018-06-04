Getty Images

Henderson withdrew to be with grandfather, who passed away

By Randall MellJune 4, 2018, 8:10 pm

Brooke Henderson withdrew from the U.S. Women’s Open in Birmingham, Ala., before the second round last week to be with her ailing grandfather in Ottawa, Canada.

Bob Moir died of cancer in a hospital there on Friday, according to news reports in more than one media outlet. He was 81.

Brooke and her sister, Brittany, who is Brooke’s caddie, shared their feelings about their grandfather in the obituary Lannin Funeral Home posted on its website. Moir resided in Smiths Falls, Ontario, where Brooke and Brittany grew up. Here is the joint message they published:

“The bond that we shared with our Gramps was truly special. Between the golf courses, hockey rinks, our love of nature, just hanging out at home or our texts from afar, we shared so many great laughs, smiles and memories that will be deep in our hearts forever. We will miss him very much as he will also be missed by so many friends and family. Peace and happiness is found knowing he is welcomed Home by Our Father through the gates of heaven where Uncle Kenny will greet him with a big hug. You are forever loved.”

Getty Images

2018 U.S. Open sectional results: who's in, who's out

By Will GrayJune 4, 2018, 9:29 pm

With the U.S. Open only one week away, the field for Shinnecock Hills is starting to take shape. See who's in and who's out as the USGA conducts 11 different 36-hole sectional qualifiers across the U.S. and England to determine the final playing spots in the season's second major:

Walton Heath GC in Surrey, England (120 players for 14 spots)

Who's in: Andrew "Beef" Johnston (-10), James Morrison (-10), Richie Ramsay (-9), Matthew Southgate (-9), James Morrison (-8), Ryan Fox (-8), Tom Lewis (-7), Matthew Wallace (-7), Matthieu Pavon (-7), Jason Scrivener (-7), Dean Burmester (-7), Kristoffer Reitan (a) (-6), Thorbjorn Olesen (-6), Paul Waring (-5)

Who's out: Sam Horsfield (-4), Padraig Harrington (-4), Lee Westwood (-2), Edoardo Molinari (-1), Paul Dunne (-1), Chase Koepka (+2), Thomas Pieters (WD)

Recap: Johnston is sure to be a crowd favorite after sharing co-medalist honors at Walton Heath, advancing to the U.S. Open for the third consecutive year. Olesen held on to snag one of the final berths the day after winning the Italian Open, while Waring was the sole survivor of a 9-for-1 playoff for the final spot that also included Alexander Bjork, Lee Slattery and Nacho Elvira.

Getty Images

Bryson congratulated by Tiger, Timberlake, Wahlberg, Trump

By Tim RosaforteJune 4, 2018, 8:51 pm

Who’s the most popular 24-year-old scientist in the world? Based on who reached out after his win on Sunday at the Memorial Tournament, the answer would have to be Bryson DeChambeau.

The four people he heard from in his travels from Muirfield Village GC after his win were Tiger Woods, Justin Timberlake, Mark Wahlberg and President Trump.

Tiger started to become DeChambeau’s big brother when they met during a winter vacation at Albany GC. The friendship has evolved during practice rounds, sometimes with Bryson calling Tiger, sometimes with Tiger calling Bryson.

At the Wells Fargo Championship, where DeChambeau finished solo fourth, Woods tapped DeChambeau’s caddie Tim Tucker on the butt and said, “Take care of my boy.”

Wahlberg was DeChambeau’s partner in the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in 2017 and was streaming DeChambeau’s final round to his 9.1 million followers on Instagram Live on Sunday.

Timberlake was in a game at Lakeside GC in Los Angeles organized by DeChambeau’s manager, Brett Falkoff, in 2016, and they have since reconnected at Albany.

Trump came into DeChambeau’s life last December, when he invited Bryson for a round of golf at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Florida. The President also called DeChambeau on the Sunday morning before the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he shot 68 on Sunday to finish second behind Rory McIlroy.

“He was talking to me and said he had to go - restricted number,” said swing coach Mike Schy. “I had to laugh. That’s Trump. We talked later and I said, 'That was The President, wasn’t it?' He said, 'That was so cool, yeah it was.'"

Getty Images

Report: Astros owner submits proposal to save Houston Open

By Will GrayJune 4, 2018, 7:28 pm

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane is heading up a group of investors in an effort to keep the Houston Open on the PGA Tour schedule, according to a Houston Chronicle report.

Played annually since 1946, the tournament is currently without both a title sponsor and a venue. Shell Oil company ended their longtime title sponsorship in 2017, and this spring the tournament was played without a sponsor. A few weeks ago the Golf Club of Houston informed the Houston Golf Association that it was no longer interested in hosting the event.

According to the report, the HGA had until Friday to secure a sponsor for 2019 and was unable to do so. As a result, Crane submitted a proposal to the PGA Tour whereby he and a group of 10-12 "local investors" would fund the event, with or without the help of the HGA.

While the tournament has been played the week before the Masters for the past decade, Crane's proposal would reportedly call for the tournament to move to the fall portion of the revamped Tour schedule beginning in October 2019. The event would return to the Golf Club of Houston for at least two years, with a potential move to Memorial Park in 2021 which is within Houston city limits and hosted the event from 1951-63.

The Tour has already confirmed that the Valero Texas Open will receive the pre-Masters date when the schedule for the 2018-19 season is unveiled.

The report describes a "wide rift" that has developed between Crane and HGA officials, but it's one that Crane downplays as he looks to keep a long-running event alive in one of the nation's biggest markets.

"They hadn't been able to pull together a deal, so I got on it," Crane said. "(The HGA has) a pretty big budget, and I don't think you need that big of a budget to put on a golf tournament."

Getty Images

Eight countries qualify for UL International Crown

By Randall MellJune 4, 2018, 6:50 pm

South Korea will likely be the No. 1 seed again at the UL International Crown.

The Americans are back in the mix to defend their title, with Michelle Wie in position to qualify for the first time.

Sweden is back in the event, China is not and Spain missed qualifying again.

These were some of the highlights Monday with eight countries securing qualification for this fall’s third rendition of the UL International Crown. While the qualifying countries are set, the four-woman rosters are not, with battles to make the teams continuing. Final rosters and team seeding will be set on July 2, after the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

The LPGA’s biennial international team event is scheduled to be played at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, Oct. 4-7.

South Korea is in position to be the top seed for second time, but the golf power will be seeking its first UL International Crown title. The Koreans will be overwhelming favorites on their home turf with world No. 1 Inbee Park a lock to make the team.

With Wie’s strong play this year, she is in position to help the Americans.

Wie is No. 18 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings, currently good enough to hold the fourth and final spot, but her friend Danielle Kang is just two world ranking spots behind her, in position to challenge. World No. 3 Lexi Thompson, No. 11 Jessica Korda and No. 12 Cristie Kerr are holding the top three spots in American qualifying. Korda is also looking to make the team for the first time.

Spain won the inaugural edition in 2014, but the country ended up ninth in qualifying this year. The Spaniards also failed to make it in ’16.  China, which qualified two years ago, finished 10th in qualifying. Sweden, which played the inaugural event, is back in the mix.

If the event were played today, 12 of the top 13 players in the world rankings would be in the field.

Here’s how the final team qualifying ended, with individual player world-ranking positions totaled to determine which countries made it. The lower the ranking total, the better:

1. Republic of Korea, 19

2. United States, 44

3. Japan, 172

4. England, 184

5. Australia, 231

6. Thailand, 251

7. Sweden, 277

8. Chinese Taipei, 317

