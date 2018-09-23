Tiger Woods won the Tour Championship on Sunday by two strokes. Here are the highlights from the final round.
Woods got off to a great start with a birdie on No. 1.
East Lake is LOUD.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 23, 2018
Listen to this place.
Electric for @TigerWoods. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/o0nmr9PP8i
He then made eight straight pars to close out the front nine in 1 under par. Woods started the back nine with a bogey at 10, but he rebounded with this birdie at No. 13.
13th hole.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 23, 2018
13 feet.
13-under.@TigerWoods leads by 5 with 5 to play.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/r5UXx4JXTb
Woods leaked some oil coming in with bogeys at 15 and 16, but this par putt on 17 gave him a crucial two-stroke lead heading to 18.
Huge.@TigerWoods heads to 18 with a 2-shot lead.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/hiYsGrdLkf— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 23, 2018
For the fourth straight day, Woods smoked his drive on 18.
Healthy.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 23, 2018
348-yard drive for @TigerWoods at the 72nd hole.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/65rXV8HajU
A huge gallery followed Woods up the 18th hole.
There are no words.— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 23, 2018
We're witnessing history.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/B7ctiJNFkU
Woods missed his birdie putt on 18, but it was an easy par for a two-stroke victory and win No. 80.
HE'S DONE IT! @TigerWoods has earned his 80th win in storybook fashion at the @PlayoffFinale.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/P03HlMe0uI— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 23, 2018