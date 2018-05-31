Getty Images

Hole-out caps remarkable Matsuyama run

By Will GrayMay 31, 2018, 11:50 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Even for a former champion, Hideki Matsuyama’s torching of the closing stretch at Muirfield Village was remarkable.

Four years after he won the Memorial Tournament in a playoff, Matsuyama is again atop the leaderboard, sharing top honors with Abraham Ancer and Joaquin Niemann after a 7-under 65. The Japanese phenom feasted on some of the most difficult on the back nine, rebounding from bogeys on Nos. 10 and 11 to play the five-hole stretch from Nos. 13-17 in 6 under.

That torrid run was capped with a rare eagle on the par-4 17th, where Matsuyama’s gap wedge from 137 bounced just past the hole and spun in.

Matsuyama missed time earlier this season with a wrist injury, and he’s still in search of his first top-10 finish since returning at Bay Hill. But he finished T-16 two weeks ago at the AT&T Byron Nelson, his best result since January, and made further progress Thursday on a familiar layout.

“I had some good rounds there at Nelson and had some momentum coming into my off week. Had a real good week of practice, came here and I couldn’t find it again,” Matsuyama said via a translator. “But this morning I had a good warm-up session, and as the round went along I played better and better.”

Matsuyama entered this week ranked No. 10 in the world, his lowest ranking since October 2016. He’s no stranger to early-round success at Muirfield Village, having opened with a 64 in 2015 to share the lead as the tournament’s defending champion.

But that proved to be his last sub-70 round of the week, as he faded to a tie for fifth, and now hopes to do a little bit better from the same position.

“I played well then, I played well today,” Matsuyama said. “Hopefully we can have a little different outcome at the end of the tournament.”

Kerr: Playing the ball down was the right call

By Randall MellJune 1, 2018, 1:34 am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Cristie Kerr gave the USGA a big thumbs up after Thursday’s first round of the U.S. Women’s Open.

That might be the strongest testament to the remarkable job the USGA and Shoal Creek staffs did getting the course ready for play after three days of heavy rain.

Kerr was among the strongest voices calling for the USGA to implement lift, clean and place, given the extraordinary circumstances a subtropical storm caused here, dumping 4.7 inches of rain on the course in a three-day period.

“It was a good decision to play it down,” Kerr said after posting a 1-over-par 73. “I give the USGA kudos for that.”

She also applauded Shoal Creek.

“Two days ago, nobody could ever have imagined the course would be as dry as it is today,” said Kerr, the 2007 U.S. Women’s Open champ. “Nobody could have foreseen that. I think they are doing a great job.”

Kerr’s lone lingering issue is that she believes the layup area in the 17th fairway should be marked as ground under repair.

“That’s the area that has the most ground under repair, so I’m not sure what the reasoning is there,” Kerr said. “I haven’t gotten a chance to talk to the USGA about it, because we just assumed they would mark it as ground under repair. You can hit a perfect lay up there and be in a bad spot.”

How much mud did Kerr have on her ball Thursday.

“We had a little bit of mud on probably half our irons shots, but not enough to really affect the ball,” she said.

A. Jutanugarn, Wie take similar approach at USWO

By Randall MellJune 1, 2018, 12:51 am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Ariya Jutanugarn’s golf clubs didn’t arrive on the plane with her when she landed in Birmingham Monday for the U.S. Women’s Open.

Knowing a tropical storm was on its way, that practice rounds would be limited, she should have been anxious, frustrated and maybe a little angry, right?

Nah.

Her reaction?

“Good,” she said. “I can watch Thai dramas all day.”

Michelle Wie got in some work Monday, but like Jutanugarn didn’t fret when Tuesday’s heavy rains closed the course to practice rounds. She didn’t even bother coming out when the driving range opened in the afternoon.

“I kind of completely took an off day,” Wie said. “That was actually quite nice.”

With all the angst that built in the uncertainty that so little preparation created for so many players at Shoal Creek, Jutanugarn and Wie seemed to relish the extra time off to rest up for the hard work ahead.

Full-field scores from the U.S. Women’s Open

These big hitters positioned themselves early to make runs at winning their second major championships.

Jutanugarn opened with a 5-under-par 67, taking a share of the lead with Sarah Jane Smith and Jeongeun6 Lee.

Wie opened with a 69.

They were among just six players to post rounds in the 60s.

“So much fun today,” Jutanugarn said.

Yes, she said she had fun at a U.S. Women’s Open.

And she wasn’t alone.

Wie also used the word “fun” to describe her round.

The U.S. Women’s Open is supposed to be a grind, from devising a plan in practice rounds to executing the plan under the most intense pressure in the women’s game.

Jutanugarn and Wie tore up the script in the first round.

The soggy terrain, the mud and all the ground under repair didn’t stop them from trying to build on the winning momentum they’ve created this year.

Jutanugarn is coming off a victory two weeks ago at the Kingsmill Championship, the eighth LPGA title of her career.

Wie won the HSBC Women’s World Championship in March, the fifth of her career.

“My game has been improving, I feel like every week, because I work so hard with my short game,” Jutanugarn said.

Her long game was pretty impressive Thursday.

Jutanugarn carved a 5-iron to 5 feet at No. 6, her 15th hole of the day, and made eagle. She isn’t carrying driver again this week, and she keeps proving she doesn’t need it. She hit 3-wood off the tee to set up that eagle. She hit 3-woods and 2-irons off the tee Thursday.

“I hit 2-iron maybe twice off the tee,” Jutanugarn said.

Jutanugarn moved into a share of the lead despite playing just a single nine-hole practice round. She did that Wednesday.

Jutanugarn relied even more heavily than usual on her caddie, Les Luark, as her guide.

“I trust my caddie,” she said. “I know he’s going to do a good job.”

Like Jutanugarn, Wie could turn a good year into a great one this week. Wie’s putting continues to be a strength. She took just 26 putts in the first round. She is so comfortable with her stroke, she said she isn’t sure what grip she’s using this week.

She was kidding, we think.

“I have to think about it, I don’t know,” she said. “Left-hand low, I think. At one point, I was putting with five different grips. I pretty much can do anything.”

Jutanugarn and Wie will be looking to keep their unconventional script going as long as they can this week. Mostly, they’ll be looking to keep the fun going.

Thomas shoots 72, then chills with baby cheetah

By Grill Room TeamMay 31, 2018, 11:47 pm

In his first round as world No. 1 Justin Thomas shot a ho-hum, even-par 72 at the Memorial Tournament.

But enough about that, check out what Thomas did after his round. Hit a bunch of golf balls, you say? Pffffft! Heck no. He went to the zoo, of course!

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is just a short drive from Muirfield Village, and Thomas brought along his parents to get a VIP treatment at one of the best zoos in the country ... and OMG look at da baby CHEETAH!

Scroll through the gallery above to see Thomas chilling with a penguin, kangaroo and leopards.

(Star) power outage: Big names struggle at Memorial

By Will GrayMay 31, 2018, 11:21 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – There are plenty of vintage touches that serve as window dressing at the Memorial Tournament, an ode to a simpler time at the home of the game’s most decorated champion.

Chief among them are the manual scoreboards. In the information age with most fans whipping out their phones to document every shot, you won’t see LED displays lining the fairways at Muirfield Village. Much like at Augusta National, everything is done by hand – from the yawning white display next to the 18th green to the wall in front of the media center, each name and score carefully adjusted one letter and number at a time.

But even without a plug anywhere to be seen, there was no mistaking a serious power outage near the top of the leaderboard during the opening round.

A number of factors tend to produce a strong field at Jack’s Place, and this year is no different – from a demanding layout to a revered tournament host to a spot on the schedule that allows this event to serve as final U.S. Open prep for many big names. Eight of the top 10 in the world showed up, including four of the top five, and there is no shortage of head-turning names on the tee sheet even with only 120 players in the field.

But while there were plenty of birdies to be had on a soft layout, the big guns by and large misfired. The top six players in the field combined to shoot 4 over in the opening round, with only world No. 8 Jason Day (68) and No. 10 Hideki Matsuyama (65) doing their part to represent the top-ranked contingent.

Perhaps Rory McIlroy was on to something when he suggested earlier in the week that the PGA Tour sometimes does a disservice to its brightest stars by putting them together in marquee, early-round groupings.

“It’s tough, this golf course,” said world No. 2 Dustin Johnson, who trails by seven after an even-par 72. “The fairways are generous, but with the wind blowing the way it is today, it’s tough to hit the fairways.”

While the best scores were had in the morning wave when the breeze was barely above a whisper and balls were launching through the humid air, one-name stars had issues on both sides of their wave.

McIlroy rinsed two shots en route to a 74. Phil Mickelson imploded after a hot start, fading from 4 under to 2 over, but that was still one better than Jordan Spieth.

Even five-time champ Tiger Woods needed a rally just to scramble back to even par after stumbling out of the gates alongside Justin Rose (71) and defending champ Jason Dufner (75).

“It was a guessing game,” added Bubba Watson, who shot a 1-under 71 in a high-powered grouping with Mickelson and Spieth. “You had wind swirling, you felt like it was swirling. You thought it was down wind but it wasn’t. So there were a few shots where you had to just kind of play a lot safer than you wanted to because of those conditions.”

While there were plenty of cheers throughout the day for “Tiger,” “Jordan,” “Rory” and “Phil,” the top of the standings bear a far different look outside of 2015 winner Matsuyama. It’s Abraham, as in Ancer, and Joaquin, as in Niemann. Throw in fourth-place Beau Hossler and it’s a collection of names that might leave the casual fan scratching their head.

Of the 15 players who opened with 68 or better, only five have won more than once on Tour, while another five are still looking for trophy No. 1. Not exactly the expected outcome from a top-heavy field, but also one that shows the razor-thin margin between headline star and those lurking just off the pace each week on Tour.

“They’re just so young now. I’m getting old,” said Day. “These guys are just coming out with a boatload of confidence. They’re not scared to shoot low numbers, and they’re not scared to play against the best players in the world.”

Inevitably the manual scores next to some of the big names will flip from black to red during the second round with more soft conditions expected, while Muirfield Village will surely frustrate others en route to an early exit.

But on a day that largely didn’t go according to plan, many of the best in the game were served a dose of humility while some of their lesser-known peers left them in the dust.

“It’s a breath of fresh air when you look at guys like that, because you’ve just got to kind of stay ahead of that curve,” Day said. “These guys are coming out with all the confidence and the power, and you’ve just got to keep working hard to try and stay ahead.”

