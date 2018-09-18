The PGA Tour announced on Tuesday plans to change the FedExCup format for the 2018-19 season. Part of that plan is to assign pre-tournament strokes to players in the Tour Championship based on their playoff standings in the first two events.
Per GolfChannel.com senior writer Rex Hoggard:
The No. 1 player on the post-season points list will begin the finale at 10 under par. The next four players will start at 8 under through 5 under, respectively, while Nos. 6-10 will begin the tournament at 4 under par with the total regressing by one stroke every five players with those ranked 26th through 30thstarting at even par. The winner at East Lake will also claim the FedExCup.
Here's a look at where players would start this year's Tour Championship under the new format (through the three events already contested):
|1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|10 under
|2
|Justin Rose
|8 under
|3
|Tony Finau
|7 under
|4
|Dustin Johnson
|6 under
|5
|Justin Thomas
|5 under
|T-6
|Keegan Bradley
|4 under
|T-6
|Brooks Koepka
|4 under
|T-6
|Bubba Watson
|4 under
|T-6
|Billy Horschel
|4 under
|T-6
|Cameron Smith
|4 under
|T-11
|Webb Simpson
|3 under
|T-11
|Jason Day
|3 under
|T-11
|Francesco Molinari
|3 under
|T-11
|Phil Mickelson
|3 under
|T-11
|Patrick Reed
|3 under
|T-16
|Patrick Cantlay
|2 under
|T-16
|Rory McIlroy
|2 under
|T-16
|Xander Schauffele
|2 under
|T-16
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2 under
|T-16
|Tiger Woods
|2 under
|T-21
|Aaron Wise
|1 under
|T-21
|Kevin Na
|1 under
|T-21
|Rickie Fowler
|1 under
|T-21
|Jon Rahm
|1 under
|T-21
|Kyle Stanley
|1 under
|T-26
|Paul Casey
|Even par
|T-26
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Even par
|T-26
|Gary Woodland
|Even par
|T-26
|Marc Leishman
|Even par
|T-26
|Patton Kizzire
|Even par
Here's a look at how last year's Tour Championship played out, with Xander Schauffele winning the event and Justin Thomas claiming the overall FedExCup title, and how it would have looked, all things equal, under the new system (in which Jordan Spieth began the finale as the No. 1 seed and would have started the event at 10 under par). In the new system, Thomas would have been the FedExCup champion.
|2017 Tour Championship
|Player
|Final score
|2017 in new system
|Player
|Final score
|1
|Xander Schauffele
|-12
|1
|Justin Thomas
|-19
|2
|Justin Thomas
|-11
|2
|Jordan Spieth
|-17
|T-3
|Russell Henley
|-10
|3
|Paul Casey
|-13
|T-3
|Kevin Kisner
|-10
|T-4
|Jon Rahm
|-12
|5
|Paul Casey
|-9
|T-4
|Brooks Koepka
|-12
|6
|Brooks Koepka
|-8
|T-4
|Kevin Kisner
|-12
|T-7
|Tony Finau
|-7
|T-4
|Xander Schauffele
|-12
|T-7
|Jon Rahm
|-7
|T-8
|Justin Rose
|-10
|T-7
|Jordan Spieth
|-7
|T-8
|Russell Henley
|-10
|T-10
|Sergio Garcia
|-6
|T-10
|Dustin Johnson
|-9
|T-10
|Matt Kuchar
|-6
|T-10
|Matt Kuchar
|-9
|T-10
|Justin Rose
|-6
|12
|Tony Finau
|-8
|T-13
|Patrick Reed
|-5
|T-13
|Daniel Berger
|-7
|T-13
|Webb Simpson
|-5
|T-13
|Webb Simpson
|-7
|15
|Daniel Berger
|-4
|T-13
|Sergio Garcia
|-7
|16
|Pat Perez
|-3
|T-16
|Pat Perez
|-6
|T-17
|Jason Day
|-2
|T-16
|Patrick Reed
|-6
|T-17
|Dustin Johnson
|-2
|18
|Marc Leishman
|-3
|19
|Gary Woodland
|-1
|T-19
|Kyle Stanley
|-1
|T-20
|Patrick Cantlay
|E
|T-19
|Gary Woodland
|-1
|T-20
|Jason Dufner
|E
|T-21
|Jason Day
|E
|T-20
|Kyle Stanley
|E
|T-21
|Adam Hadwin
|E
|23
|Adam Hadwin
|+1
|T-21
|Patrick Cantlay
|E
|T-24
|Brian Harman
|+3
|T-21
|Jason Dufner
|E
|T-24
|Marc Leishman
|+3
|25
|Brian Harman
|+1
|T-26
|Rickie Fowler
|+6
|T-26
|Rickie Fowler
|+2
|T-26
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+6
|T-26
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2
|T-28
|Kevin Chappell
|+9
|28
|Charley Hoffman
|+6
|T-28
|Charley Hoffman
|+9
|29
|Kevin Chappell
|+7
|30
|Jnonattan Vegas
|+10
|30
|Jhonattan Vegas
|+8