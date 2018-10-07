Getty Images

Japan's Takumi Kanaya wins Asia-Pacific Amateur

By Nick MentaOctober 7, 2018, 11:04 am

Japan's Takumi Kanaya fired a final-round 65 Sunday in Singapore to win the 10th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

With the victory, the 20-year-old earned an invitation to the 2019 Masters and the 2019 Open Championship.

“This is simply like a dream. I have been dreaming of going to the Masters ever since I was a kid,” Kanaya said. “I never expected to play the Masters and The Open so early in my career so this is just huge."

Kanaya is the second player from Japan to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur, following Hideki Matsuyama, who went back-to-back in 2010 and 2011 and who called Kanaya to congratulate him on his win.

In his bid to match Matsuyama as a repeat winner, defending champion and 54-hole leader Yuxin Lin of China settled for a tie for ninth after a final-round 75.

The two runners-up, India's Rayhan Thomas and Japan's Keita Nakajima, will each make a start in an Open Qualifying Series event.

The 2019 Masters will be played from April 11-14 at Augusta National Golf Club. The 2019 Open will be played July 18-21 at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland.

Koreans win, but Jutanugarns steal the show Sunday

By Randall MellOctober 7, 2018, 11:31 am

INCHEON, South Korea – What a Sunday for Thailand’s Jutanugarn sisters.

The Koreans may have been the story of the day with their victory before their home fans at the UL International Crown, but the Jutanugarns were the players of the day.

In a Rolex world No. 1 vs No. 2 showdown in singles play, Ariya Jutanugarn took down top-ranked Sung Hun Park, 2 and 1.

Moriya Jutanugarn took down the biggest name in women’s golf. She defeated Michelle Wie, 2 and 1.

Before those afternoon matches, the Thai sisters put in a full morning.

Full-field scores from UL International Crown

UL International Crown: Articles, photos and videos

They teamed to defeat the formidable Swedish duo of Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Hedwall in the conclusion of third-round fourballs. The Jutanugarns won, 2 and 1. It was just the second loss Nordqvist and Hedwall have endured as partners in 10 matches together in Solheim Cup and International Crown play.

That victory got Thailand into the wild-card playoff to determine who advanced as the fifth and final team to singles. Ariya won the playoff, chipping in from 60 feet for eagle.

Ariya’s matchup with Park was daunting, with a massive Korean following hiking along to watch.

“It was amazing,” Jutanugarn said. “I thought nobody was going to be rooting for me, but, actually, they were rooting for everyone. It was very nice.”

Jutanugarn was 1 down to Park stepping to the 13th tee, but she won three of the next four holes.

UL International Crown: Final standings, singles match recaps

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 7, 2018, 10:35 am

Final standings

1. Republic of Korea, 15

2. United States, 11

2. England, 11

4. Thailand, 10

5. Sweden, 9

6. Australia, 7

7. Japan, 5

8. Chinese Taipei, 0

Sunday's singles recaps

Match 1

Caroline Hedwall (SWE) halved Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong (THA)

Two down with two holes to play, Sweden's Hedwall finished par-birdie to her opponent's bogey-par. “I’ve been fighting on, just nice when it pays off,” Hedwall said.

Match 2

Charley Hull (ENG) def. Pornanong Phatlum (THA), 1 up

Hull won the first two holes when Phatlum started bogey-bogey. Phatlum took a 1-up lead at the ninth hole and held onto it for five holes before Hull tied the match with a birdie at the 14th and went ahead for good with another birdie at 16.

Match 3

Pernilla Lindberg (SWE) def. Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG), 1 up

Shadoff never trailed in this match until the 18th hole. Lindberg trailed by as many as two holes until she pulled all square at No. 15. They halved 16 and 17 before coming to the par-5 18th, where Lindberg won with a birdie to Ewart-Shadoff's bogey.

Match 4

Moriya Jutanugarn (THA) def. Michelle Wie (USA), 2 and 1

Wie went 1 down on the third hole and never led. The American made only one birdie, but she made several mid-range par saves that kept her in the match.

Match 5

Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) def. Sung Hyun Park (KOR), 2 and 1

World No. 2 Jutanugarn took down No. 1 Park in front of Park’s legion of fans, a massive swarm that easily gave the match the largest gallery on the course.

Match 6

Jessica Korda (USA) def. Madelene Sagstrom (SWE), 4 and 3

Sweden's Sagstrom led for two holes after making a birdie at No. 3, but it was all Korda after that.

Match 7

In Gee Chun (KOR) def. Anna Nordqvist (SWE), 1 up

Chun took a quick lead when Nordqvist bogeyed the first hole, and the Swede was rarely a factor. Her deficit grew to 4 holes before she pared it to 1 late.

Match 8

Georgia Hall (ENG) def. Cristie Kerr (USA), 2 and 1

Hall, who may be the hottest player in women's golf right now, grabbed an early 2-up lead. Kerr never got cloder than 1 down the rest of the way.

Match 9

In-Kyung Kim (KOR) def. Bronte Law (ENG), 2 up

This match represented the clinching points for Korea. Law led through 11 holes before Kim strung three birdies together at Nos. 12-14.

Match 10

So Yeon Ryu (KOR) halved Lexi Thompson (USA)

Ryu birdied the first hole, but Thompson pulled even when Ryu bogeyed the fourth. Another Ryu bogey at No. 7 gave Thompson the lead, which she held until the 16th hole. The overall competition was already decided by then, and these two players halved.

Thomas, Fowler sport 'I made Tiger great again' shirts

By Nick MentaOctober 7, 2018, 10:31 am

The U.S. Ryder Cup team had little to celebrate after its loss in Paris, but now that most of the players are back stateside, there is time finally soak in the long-awaited win that suddenly seems like it happened so long ago.

Tiger Woods ended a five-year winless drought at the Tour Championship, finally capturing career win No. 80 and unofficially declaring himself officially back. (Yeah, it's been a long five years.)

While there was no doubt some celebrating on the team plane to France following Woods' win, the real party was saved for Tiger's restaurant, The Woods Jupiter, per this image from Justin Thomas.

"Old-man" Tiger just wants to wear baseball hoodies and hang out with the kids in the ironic T-shirts; 2018 - what a time to be alive.

Korean win delivers 'moment women’s golf deserves'

By Randall MellOctober 7, 2018, 9:58 am

INCHEON, South Korea – The Korean women rolled over everybody at the UL International Crown.

That includes LPGA commissioner Mike Whan.

“I actually got knocked over,” Whan said. “I almost got trampled. I love it.”

Whan got in the way of the Koreans chasing Sung Hyun Park to the first tee for the start of Sunday singles at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club. He got between the world No. 1 and the massive throng of fans rushing to see her play No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn.

“If I have to get knocked over because fans want to see their favorite players, that’s a good day for me,” Whan said.

It was a great day for the Koreans.

They have won just about everything there is to win in women’s golf as the most dominant force in the game, but there has been frustration trying to break through and officially lay claim to being “the best golfing nation.”

That’s the title bestowed upon the winner of the UL International Crown.

The Koreans watched the Spaniards claim the inaugural International Crown in 2014 and the Americans take it in ’16.

With the advantage of playing at home this time, expectations soared.

“The pressure is all on them,” American Cristie Kerr said at week’s start.

The Koreans felt it. So much so that So Yeon Ryu pleaded with their fans to refrain from excessive criticism.

“Really painful, sharp criticism can actually erode our confidence,” Ryu said.

In the end, Ryu, Park, In-Kyung and In Gee Chun rode the wave of national pride to the title.

“When you play in the U.S., you don't get to see crowds like this,” Park said. “So when I come to Korea, I really look forward to the gallery. Today, the fans were supporting every shot. I think that it's because of their support that our team won.”

Ryu said she believed the Korean fans were different watching them play under the South Korean flag. They were different seeing their favorite players together as a team, instead of individuals with their own intense fan clubs.

“I can’t really imagine [winning] without each one of us,” Kim said. “The teamwork was indescribable.”

The Koreans won with 15 points, four more than the United States and England.

Kim clinched the victory, defeating England’s feisty Bronte Law, 2 up. The title was secure when they halved the 17th hole.

Full-field scores from UL International Crown

UL International Crown: Articles, photos and videos

In Gee Chun defeated Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist, 1up.

Ryu halved her match with Lexi Thompson, with Park losing her match, 1 down, to Jutanugarn.

Whan called it a win for women’s golf, with the world getting to see just how much Korean fans love their female players. For the first time, this event began to feel like it really could rival the Solheim Cup someday.

Still, the week started with some trepidation. On Thursday, there couldn’t have been more than 20 fans in the stands with England opening play against Australia.

“Yeah, I was a little bit worried,” Whan said of the low voltage start. “But once the Korean players got here ...”

So did their fans.

Whan’s only regret is that Tropical Storm Kong-Rey’s approach brought in rain Friday and wiped out Saturday’s play.

“I think Saturday would have replicated what we saw on Sunday,” Whan said.

Sunday was a celebration of women’s golf. There was a hint of Tigermania in the air. With Korean players moving to the practice putting green before the start of singles, fans swarmed. They were 10-15 deep around the fencing.

“They were cheering when practice putts went into the hole,” Whan said. “I’ve never seen that before.”

He didn’t see the mob of fans that knocked him over coming, either, but he loved what he saw at the first tee. The two sets of bleachers there held 1,000 fans. They were bursting at the seams. The hillocks running from the first tee to the first green were swarming with chanting fans.

“It was a moment women’s golf deserves,” Whan said.

Lexi Thompson marveled over the devotion of Korean fans.

“They were unbelievable,” she said. “A lot more were people out today, knowing the weather was going to be perfect, but they were amazing cheering us on.”

Kerr marveled, too.

“The fans got what they wanted,” she said.

Kerr was impressed how the Korean players rode the wave of support.

“They looked like they enjoyed themselves,” Kerr said. “They embraced the fans and didn’t put the extra pressure on themselves that I thought they would.”

The Koreans relished showing the world what they do so well.

“I am fortunate to be Korean, and to have the support we have,” she said.

