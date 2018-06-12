Getty Images

JT on losing No. 1 to DJ: 'He deserves it for the time being'

By Ryan LavnerJune 12, 2018, 7:45 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Justin Thomas’ reign as world No. 1 lasted all of four weeks – and one start.

Dustin Johnson reclaimed the top spot on Sunday after winning the FedEx St. Jude Classic, while Thomas flew here to begin preparations for the U.S. Open.

In his only appearance as world No. 1, Thomas tied for eighth at the Memorial.

“It wasn’t that hard on me because I couldn’t do anything about it,” Thomas said Tuesday at the U.S. Open. “DJ won, so it’s not like he didn’t play well and didn’t earn it or anything. He won a golf tournament, and a great tournament. So there’s nothing I can be upset about for that.”

U.S. Open: Tee times | Full coverage

Thomas said he saw a post on social media Monday that also brought some levity to his situation. It was one of those the-last-time-this-happened tweets, the kind that usually flash back to a time when a gallon of gas cost a dime or the top-grossing movie was “Titanic.”

Instead, it was a tweet that showed what happened the last time Thomas wasn’t ranked No. 1 in the world ... in early May.

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin didn’t have a Stanley Cup title.

And Rickie Fowler wasn’t engaged.

“I thought it was pretty funny,” Thomas said. “But it is what it is. He won. He deserves it for the time being, and I just have to continue to do what I’m doing.”

There are six different scenarios for Thomas to return to world No. 1 this week, including the simplest of all: Win.

Article Tags: Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, PGA Tour, U.S. Open, 2018 U.S. Open, USGA

Trending

Getty Images

Koepka sees similarities with Shinnecock, Erin Hills

By Rex HoggardJune 12, 2018, 9:01 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – It’s been a year of extremes for Brooks Koepka.

At this point 12 months ago he was on the verge of winning his first major at the U.S. Open and climb to No. 10 in the World Ranking.

Less than six months later he was bound for the disabled list with a wrist injury that would keep him from competing on the PGA Tour for four months.

“I think the lowest point was probably, to be honest with you, it was the fact that I probably gained about 15 pounds. Looking in the mirror wasn't quite fun,” Koepka said on Tuesday at Shinnecock Hills. “It was a lot of hard work for about a month there, once we got the all clear to do everything, you know, taking all the right steps, the rehab, doing everything we needed to do, it's amazing how strong you can get so quickly.”

U.S. Open: Tee times | Full coverage

Koepka has played his way back into shape relatively quickly, finishing runner-up last month at the Fort Worth Invitational, and arrives at this week’s U.S. Open with what appears to be the same confidence he had in 2017 at Erin Hills.

Part of that is his improved play as well as a unique familiarity with Shinnecock Hills.

“To be honest with you, I think they're actually kind of similar,” he said of last year’s U.S. Open venue and this year’s stop. “The fairways are obviously not as wide, but I think the fairways out here are pretty generous. Erin Hills is a second shot golf course. That's how I see it. I feel like you've got to position your iron play, put it in the right spots, put it below the hole [at Shinnecock Hills], things like that.”

Article Tags: Brooks Koepka, 2018 U.S. Open

Trending

Getty Images

Mike Davis' Shinnecock Hills balancing act

By Randall MellJune 12, 2018, 9:00 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Mike Davis was 15 when his father drove him up from their home in Chambersburg, Pa., to see the U.S. Open at Baltusrol.

It was an eventful trip, with Jack Nicklaus winning the 16th of his 18 major championship titles, but even back then, long before Davis would reimagine the U.S. Open in his role as executive director and CEO, seeds of change were being planted.

Davis didn’t just notice how penal the setup was. He noticed how arbitrarily penal it could be.

“I watched Keith Fergus hit a drive at the fifth hole and miss the fairway by about a foot,” Davis said.

After Fergus found his ball, Davis watched him take a mighty lash with his next shot, barely advancing it 3 feet. He can’t remember who Fergus was playing with, but the guy hit his drive wildly to the right, outside the gallery ropes, where he caught a better lie. The player took advantage, knocking his second shot to 4 feet.

“I remember scratching my head over that,” Davis said. “I turned to my father and said, `I know golf can be random, but it seems funny a guy who just missed the fairway can be so much worse off than a guy who hit it way off line.’ It got me thinking about things like graduated rough.”

Working his way through the USGA ranks, Davis gathered a lot of ideas, which would lead to his reimagining the U.S. Open and the test it will offer this week at Shinnecock Hills.

Once unofficially the “toughest test” in golf, it’s now reimagined as the “ultimate test.”

Instead of forcing the old U.S. Open formula on every golf course that hosts the championship, with penal rough crowding every narrow fairway and every green, the setup is adapted to honor the great architects who built the famed courses that host it, putting their intended defenses into play.

The “ultimate test” is meant to examine a player’s complete game, all the way through the bag, and that has meant creating wider fairways, to entice players to hit more drivers. It has meant sometimes shaving the grass around greens, to create collection areas that give players more short-game options. It has meant variable teeing grounds and drivable short par 4s, to make players think more under pressure.

U.S. Open: Tee times | Full coverage

Davis’ ideas are soundly defended, but they have been met with resistance, with some of the game’s great players, like Johnny Miller, wondering if the championship has lost its identity.

The old guard pines for the old formula, for the more severe and rigid setup to restore the U.S. Open’s identity. That’s what makes this championship’s return to Shinnecock Hills so monumental this week.

This iconic venue, one of the USGA’s five founding-member clubs, will present the “ultimate test” of whether Davis’ vision for the championship can work in a way that will appease the old guard.

For the purists, the U.S. Open has always been about “protecting par” or “making par a good score.” Davis can change the formula, but when that concept fails, this championship fails.

Brooks Koepka didn’t thrill the old guard equaling the U.S. Open record at 16 under at Erin Hills last year, and neither did Justin Thomas putting up a record 9-under-par 63 in the third round.

Davis believes Shinnecock Hills is the perfect venue to present the ultimate test in a way that upholds the U.S. Open’s noblest traditions while honoring William Flynn and the other great architects who combined to create this revered venue.

“There’s going to be a balance [of the old and new formulas], because we don’t want to lose that heritage, that kind of brand,” Davis said. “While we didn’t necessarily brand the U.S. Open as the toughest test, people thought of it that way. The fans have come to expect it, past players have come to expect it and today’s players expect it. I think at Shinnecock this week, you’re going to see tough hole locations, hopefully firm and definitely fast greens and fescue rough that’s going to be penal.”

Phil Mickelson believes Shinnecock Hills gives the USGA a chance to get this U.S. Open exactly right after botched executions left players and fans unsatisfied over the last three years.

“This is certainly one of my favorite courses,” Mickelson said. “It's the best setup, in my opinion, that we've seen, and the reason I say that is all areas of your game are being tested.”

The challenge, of course, is avoiding pushing the envelope the way the USGA setup team did in 2004, when play was briefly suspended in the final round after the seventh green became unplayably firm and fast.

Davis has vowed that won’t happen again.

Still, Shinnecock Hills will only play about 450 yards longer than it did in ’04, with fairways 40 and 45 yards wide this week, almost twice the width some were in 2004. With players mashing drivers so much longer than they did 14 years ago, it won’t be easy to protect par without pushing the envelope.

“It's a very difficult job to find the line, of testing the best players, to the greatest degree, and not making it carnival golf,” Mickelson said. “I think it's a very fine line, and it's not a job I would want.”

This U.S. Open may offer an ultimate test, but the final score will matter, and that’s the problem Davis faces. With the growing athleticism of players, with high-tech coaching, with space-age technology in balls, drivers and shafts, protecting par is more difficult than it’s ever been. It may take goofy golf, 8,000 yard courses or 20-yard wide fairways guarded by barbed wire to do that nowadays.

Davis believes great golf course architecture brings out great theater and great champions, and he’s confident Shinnecock Hills will do that this week.

“I’m hugely excited to get back to one of our most historic U.S. Open sites,” Davis said. “This golf course, in some ways, really did shape golf in the United States.”

And Davis hopes it will do so again this week.

Article Tags: Mike Davis, USGA, Shinnecock Hills, 2018 U.S. Open

Trending

Getty Images

DJ: St. Jude win means less pressure, not more

By Will GrayJune 12, 2018, 8:14 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Dustin Johnson is the most recent winner on the PGA Tour, fresh off a six-shot romp at the FedEx St. Jude Classic that included a walk-off eagle and a return to the top spot in the world rankings. But don’t expect that confluence of events to translate into added pressure as he looks to snag a second U.S. Open title.

Two years removed from his watershed victory at Oakmont, Johnson remains as unflappable as ever. Although his impressive victory in Memphis trimmed his betting odds considerably for this week at Shinnecock Hills, Johnson sees only positives from curating some momentum heading into a major.

“If anything, it takes pressure off me because, you know, I played well last week,” Johnson said. “I had a lot on the line Sunday, and I knew it. I knew if I go out and win the golf tournament, I go back to No. 1. To go out and play the way I did, especially on the back nine was definitely a big confidence boost for me coming into this week.”

Johnson missed the cut last year at Erin Hills, but that ended a three-year run where he was always in the mix at the season’s second major. Johnson was a runner-up at Chambers Bay in 2015 and finished T-4 at Pinehurst the year prior, and he’ll now look to become the first player ever to win the U.S. Open after winning the PGA Tour event that directly preceded it.

U.S. Open: Tee times | Full coverage

Johnson cruised to a seven-shot romp at Kapalua to start the year, but he admitted that his struggles with the putter began to wear on him in recent weeks as Justin Thomas ended his 15-month reign atop the world rankings following The Players Championship.

“It was definitely getting frustrating because I felt like I was hitting a lot of good putts that weren’t going in the hole, and I was also hitting a lot of bad putts that had no chance of going in the hole,” Johnson said. “Frustrating. Very frustrating.”

But Johnson laid waste to those irritations with a scintillating performance at TPC Southwind, and now he’s back at No. 1 and poised to buck the historical trends by capping a two-week victory run with a second major trophy.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in my game right now,” he said. “I feel like everything’s working pretty well.”

 

Article Tags: Dustin Johnson, 2018 FedEx St. Jude Classic, 2018 U.S. Open

Trending

Getty Images

Tiger returns to U.S. Open renewed and hopeful

By Rex HoggardJune 12, 2018, 7:28 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – Tiger Woods wasn’t born in this slice of American wealth and privilege. Didn’t go to college in the northeast and, if the crowd’s reaction is any measure, he's a fan favorite but not THE fan favorite of the New York masses. That honor would go to the People’s Champion – Phil Mickelson.

But as he’s smiled and joked his way around Shinnecock Hills in the buildup to this week’s championship, everything about this U.S. Open feels like a homecoming for Woods.

Maybe it’s because more so than any other major, Woods has defined his career at the U.S. Open. We’re a decade removed from his last major victory, that historic haymaker at the ’08 U.S. Open – that if we’re being honest, stands as the pinnacle of his competitive achievements.

Or maybe it’s because time and absence has made Tiger and those who hang on every shot nostalgic. He hasn’t played the weekend at his national championship in five years and last teed it up in the U.S. Open in 2015 at Chambers Bay.

Officials may have Tiger-proofed Augusta National and his four PGA Championships (he’s also won four Masters) certainly set a standard, but Tiger and the U.S. Open go together like red and black on major championship Sundays.

U.S. Open: Tee times | Full coverage

Often billed as golf’s toughest test, the U.S. Open paired perfectly with the game’s toughest competitor for the better part of two decades, and it’s worth noting that Shinnecock Hills was the site of Tiger’s first start in the championship in 1995.

He boat-raced the field in 2000 at Pebble Beach, beating runner-up Ernie Els by a cool 15 strokes, and two years later he outlasted Mickelson, in what may be the duo’s most memorable duel, just down the Long Island Expressway at Bethpage Black.

But it’s 2008 and the benchmark Torrey Pines Open that makes this week’s return for Woods something greater than the sum of its parts.

When Woods left La Jolla, Calif., a decade ago his future was uncertain, but no one could have predicted his impending fall from grace, or his current rise back to competitive relevance.

There were injuries, both self-inflicted and otherwise, and setbacks and failed comebacks. Along the way he’s played in 25 majors and still he sits at 14 major championship victories, four shy of the all-time record set by Jack Nicklaus.

“I would think that I have been there on a number of occasions to win a major championship since the '08 U.S. Open, and I haven't done it. And no, I don't like that feeling,” said Woods, who did finish runner-up at the ’09 PGA Championship and third at the ’12 Open Championship. “I've certainly had a nice run where I've won a few. Unfortunately, over the last 10 years, I haven't. But for the first few years of my career, I did well.”

And he’s doing well again.

Normally, Woods’ name among the list of favorites to win a U.S. Open wouldn’t qualify as news, but his dramatically improved play this season makes his status this week as a 20-to-1 favorite notable on many fronts.

He’s not at full stride just yet, as evidenced by his putting two weeks ago at the Memorial, his driving during the West Coast swing or his iron play at the Masters. At each turn during this comeback he’s been sidetracked by a different part of his game, and yet he’s embraced each step with a zeal that had been missing.

“Golf is always frustrating. There's always something that isn't quite right, and that's where we, as players, have to make adjustments,” he said. “Tournaments I've played in this year, there's always something. Hopefully, this is one of those weeks where I put it all together and even it out, and we'll see what happens.”

If the New York crowds seem to have turned this U.S. Open into Woods’ homecoming, his demeanor at Shinnecock Hills has only reinforced the idea that Tiger is back where he belongs – playing a classic American golf course with an unrelenting confidence.

“He’s happy with his game, this is like a second lease on life, he gets to play again,” said Steve Stricker, who played a practice round with Woods on Monday at Shinnecock Hills. “He probably thought at one point he couldn’t come back out here and compete. He feels better about this time around.”

Woods returns to the championship that has defined his career this week with a renewed focus and a clean bill of health. He’s a new man now prepared to renew an old pursuit.

Article Tags: 2018 U.S. Open, Tiger Woods

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.