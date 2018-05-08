Getty Images

JT, Spieth, McIlroy sure to 'draw some pretty big crowds'

By Rex HoggardMay 8, 2018, 4:19 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – While much of the focus this week has been on the high-profile grouping of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler, there is another “must see” threesome that will make the first two rounds of this year’s Players Championship compelling.

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy will be grouped together for Rounds 1 and 2, a threesome that includes the last three FedExCup champions.

“Going to draw some pretty big crowds,” figured Thomas, who won last year’s FedExCup. “That's something I really enjoy about this tournament. It has a very major-like feel, and hopefully we can continue to get weather like we have today the rest of the week.”

Although the threesome is sure to draw plenty of attention, with the group teeing off at 8:27 a.m. on Thursday – on the opposite side of the Tiger draw – don’t expect it to change the game plan for any of the players in the marquee three-ball.

“If it's a tournament that yields a lot of low scores, sometimes you're pretty caught up in the guys in your group,” said Spieth, the winner of the season-long race in 2015. “But on a course where the scores can change so quickly, good or bad, I found myself very much focused on the golf course and not so much with the people around me until you get into Saturday or Sunday afternoon.”

Thomas and McIlroy were grouped together for the first two rounds last year at The Players, and the Northern Irishman played with Spieth for the first two rounds at TPC Sawgrass in 2015.

Getty Images

Watch: Wood-balata vs. modern technology on TrackMan

By Grill Room TeamMay 8, 2018, 5:14 pm

How much of a difference does modern technology make in terms of how far you can hit a golf ball? Well, the below video isn't the most scientific experiment, but it is revealing. Check out the numerical difference between a golfer using a wooden driver and balata golf ball compared to a modern driver and Pro V1.

And if you really want to have some fun (?) go down the rabbit hole that is the Twitter replies.

Getty Images

President 43 congratulates Phil on Tour win 43

By Rex HoggardMay 8, 2018, 4:03 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Phil Mickelson’s victory at the WGC-Mexico Championship in March was rewarding for many reasons.

It was Lefty’s first PGA Tour victory since 2013 and also gave his chances to make this year’s U.S. Ryder Cup team a significant boost. But there was also some added significance.

Like many Tour players, Mickelson has a friendship with President George W. Bush, and the former commander in chief had a unique perspective on Lefty’s victory.

“One of the coolest things that happened after I won Mexico is I got a note from President Bush [the 43rd President of the United States], and he said, ‘Forty-three has a great ring to it,’ which it was my 43rd [Tour] victory,” Mickelson said on Tuesday at The Players. “I just thought that was one of the coolest things that came from that and one of the most memorable.”

Getty Images

Creamer gets sneak peek of USWO site: 'It's awesome'

By Randall MellMay 8, 2018, 2:45 pm

SHOAL CREEK, Ala. – Paula Creamer didn’t meet Shoal Creek at its best in a scouting trip there Monday in preparation for the U.S. Women’s Open in three weeks, but she loved what she sees coming.

“I think it’s awesome,” said Creamer, the 2010 U.S. Women’s Open champion. “It’s different than any U.S. Women’s Open course we’ve played in the last four or five years.”

With a long winter and a late spring, the Bermuda grasses that make up the fairways and rough at Shoal Creek are thin for the championship test the USGA would like to create, but three weeks of the heat that Bermuda thrives in should cure that.

“We had a long, harsh winter, which has been problematic for the entire eastern half of the United States,” Shoal Creek superintendent Rex Davis said. “The Bermuda grasses are about three weeks behind where they normally would be, but we feel like in 22 days we will produce the championship conditions the USGA wants. We are just getting into optimum temperatures (for the Bermuda grasses).”

This year marks the USGA’s switch of U.S. Women’s Open dates, with a move up to the start of June, ahead of the U.S. Open, in a new fixed position in the USGA’s calendar. The U.S. Women’s Open has been played at the start of July or late June for most of its history.

The new dates give the U.S. Women’s Open more chances to play in the South, before summer temperatures reach their most uncomfortable highs and the rainy season kicks in.

The championship will be played at the Country Club of Charleston (S.C.) next year and at the Champions Golf Club in Houston in 2020.

Creamer caught Shoal Creek in soft conditions Monday, after some rain in the region, so she didn’t see the fire in the setup that she expects will make it a supreme test. She didn’t see the firm and fast conditions she believes the USGA is aiming for when play begins on May 31.

“I believe the challenge will be in the course conditions, in the rough, the firmness of the greens and the run offs (away from the greens),” Creamer said. “The tee shots are fairly generous, but putting your ball in the right places is going to mean everything. Iron play, being able to put your ball in right section of the greens, is going to be important.

“I’m going to assume they are going to try to make this as firm as they can. That’s the defense of the course.”

Creamer believes firm-and-fast conditions will make the short game especially important, with firm greens leading balls to trickle off and down sloping runoffs.

“The short game, your imagination, is going to be beyond tested,” Creamer said of the challenge firm conditions will create. “It looks like there’s going to be shaved banks, where balls might run 20 yards away from the green, where you can putt, or use a hybrid to chip, or bump shots.”

With Bermuda grasses, the USGA is aiming to grow the rough between to 1¾ and 2 inches, but that’s deep for Bermuda, where balls settle into gnarly roots. It’s not a grass or setup players are accustomed to seeing in women’s major championships, with so few majors in the South.

Shoal Creek’s greens are bent grass.

Creamer said she expects Shoal Creek to play with a lot of the fiery, fast nature that her home course (Isleworth) plays in Windermere, Fla.

“I feel like I’m going to have great practice at home,” Creamer said.

Getty Images

Phil jokes: 'Don't know if [Tiger] wants a piece of me'

By Rex HoggardMay 8, 2018, 2:18 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – This week’s marquee grouping of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler at The Players doesn’t really need any extra buzz, but just in case, Lefty did his best to add to the atmosphere.

On Tuesday at TPC Sawgrass, Mickelson was asked about the grouping, which is the first time he’s played with Woods at The Players since 2001.

“As I look at the cover of the newspaper and the pairing is on there and the excitement that's been going on around here, it gets me thinking: Why don't we just bypass all the ancillary stuff of a tournament and just go head-to-head and just have kind of a high-stake, winner-take-all match,” Mickelson joked.

“Now, I don't know if he wants a piece of me, but I just think it would be something that would be really fun for us to do, and I think there would be a lot of interest in it if we just went straight to the final round.”

The group tees off on Thursday at 1:52 p.m. ET off the first tee and at 8:27 a.m. off the 10th tee on Friday.

