Michael Kim didn’t get his 25th birthday off to the start he hoped early Saturday morning at the John Deere Classic.

After an early wakeup call, Kim took a four-shot lead out to finish up the 18th hole from the suspended second round, and he promptly bogeyed. After missing his approach right, he failed to get up and down, missing an 8-footer for par.

Still, Kim had to walk away pleased where he is overall, following up a 63 in the first round with a 64 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. He has made 17 birdies over 36 holes. At 15-under 127, Kim has his first lead after any round of a PGA Tour event. He’s three shots better than David Hearn (64), Steve Wheatcroft (68), Johnson Wagner (66) and Bronson Burgoon (62).

Kim is seeking his first PGA Tour title in his 84th start.

Burgoon picked up two shots on Kim while finishing up his round Saturday morning. He was five back with three holes to play leaving the course on Friday, but he came out and birdied his first hole upon resumption of play in the morning, and he closed out a 62.

Francesco Molinari, winner of the Quicken Loans two weeks ago, is four back after posting a 66.

With bad weather expected Saturday, tee times were moved up for the third round, with play beginning at 9:20 a.m. local time and the leaders expected off at 11:30 a.m. With 82 players making the cut at 3 under or better, there will be a 54-hole cut to the low 70 and ties.