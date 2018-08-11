Getty Images

Kisner trying to leapfrog Simpson in Ryder Cup standings

By Ryan LavnerAugust 11, 2018, 3:29 pm

ST. LOUIS – Webb Simpson’s challengers are dwindling.

Hanging on to the eighth and final automatic spot heading into the final week of U.S. Ryder Cup qualifying, Simpson survived the 36-hole cut but his closest pursuers weren’t so fortunate.

Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar and Kyle Stanley all missed the cut, meaning they’ll need to rely on a captain’s pick to be in Paris for next month's matches.

Simpson, who is tied for 19th, six shots back, entered the PGA leading DeChambeau by 49 points.

Current U.S. Ryder Cup standings

His biggest threat now is Kevin Kisner, who was 15th entering the PGA but sits in second place through two rounds at Bellerive. To leapfrog Simpson in the standings, Kisner needed to out-earn him by $644,667 – or the equivalent of a third-place finish ($714,000) or better, depending on how Simpson finishes this week.

The only other player with a realistic shot to jump ahead of Simpson is No. 11 Xander Schauffele, who heads into the final two rounds in a tie for 25th, seven shots off the lead. Tony Finau, ranked 13th in the standings, made the cut on the number.

DeChambeau’s early exit was the most surprising. Safely inside the number as he played his final few holes Saturday morning at Bellerive, the 24-year-old bogeyed three of his last six holes – including a 4-foot par miss on the final green.

TT postscript: Shoots 66 despite mediocre putting

By Tiger TrackerAugust 11, 2018, 3:40 pm

ST. LOUIS – Here are some things I think I think after Tiger Woods shot a second-round 4-under 66 at the 100th PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club:

• Momentum is a strange bird. Tiger was 3 under after seven holes when the round was suspended on Friday and it felt like it was going to stall momentum considerably. But he came out early Saturday, promptly made birdie on the par-5 eighth hole and was off and running.

• A 66 is a 66 but this one felt like it should’ve been lower.

• Biggest reason for the previous line is that Tiger missed two short par putts on the 10th and 12th holes. The 10th hole was the shorter of the two misses, around 6 feet. His approach was short and he had to chip it. Failed to get up and down. On 12, he had a 100-foot putt for birdie and three-putted, missing an 8-footer for par. You can live with missing one, but no need to miss both.

• Tiger’s wedge game was strong. Putting was mediocre. 

• None of the three birdies Tiger made Saturday morning were anything special. Two were on the par 5s (eight and 17), but the one on the par-4 11th was probably the most impressive. On a hole many players were attempting to drive, Tiger went with iron off the tee. He hit a wedge approach to 2 feet for the kick-in birdie.

• Tiger is at 4 under total for the tournament, six shots behind leader Gary Woodland. The biggest concern isn’t so much the stroke differential as it is the names ahead of him on the leaderboard. Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm and Jason Day, among others, are all in front of Woods.

• Round 2 stat line: 14/18 greens, 8/14 fairways and took 29 total swats with the putter.

• Tiger’s plan between rounds was to eat. That’s what he was focused on after the round. My plan is to sleep.

Fowler: Two back, fighting through oblique strain

By Nick MentaAugust 11, 2018, 3:08 pm

ST. LOUIS – Through two rounds at soggy Bellerive, Rickie Fowler finds himself just two shots off the PGA Championship lead held by Gary Woodland.

Fowler was 2 under on his round, and 7 under for the week, when thunderstorms halted play Friday, prompting Saturday's early return.

After waking up a 4:45 a.m. CT for the 7 a.m. restart, Fowler opened with a birdie on his first hole, the short par-4 11th. He filled out the conclusion of his round with a bogey at No. 13, a birdie at No. 17, and three key pars saves at Nos.12, 15, and 18. He called his up-and-down from the bunker at the home hole, where he rolled into a 13-footer to close out his 3-under 67, "the best of them all."

"To finish it off with that and have the putter going, that's always a nice little bonus for the weekend," he said.

News trickled out late Friday that Fowler has been fighting through an oblique strain he suffered last week at Firestone. He acknowledged the injury during Friday's weather delay after it was first mentioned on TV.

"I’m playing with it, no excuses,” he answered in an interview with TNT, per The Associated Press. “It hurts from time to time but that’s the way it is.”

In his major championship career, Fowler has racked up eight top-5 finishes including three runner-ups. 

He'll resume the hunt for his maiden major title later this afternoon after he heads back to his rental house to get changed and maybe take a nap.

"I'm looking forward to getting a little bit of hour or two of rest and get right back out," he said.

Watch: Tiger highlights from Rd. 2 of the PGA

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 11, 2018, 2:45 pm

Tiger Woods was on a birdie roll Friday at Bellerive before Mother Nature called a timeout. But Woods revived his momentum quickly on Saturday morning by making a fourth birdie of the day at the par-5 eighth:

That got him to 4 under par for the championship. He was six off the lead at the time, before a bogey at No. 10 pushed him back down to 3 under.

He quickly regained that lost shot, however, thanks to this approach shot at No. 11.

The roller coaster continued on the next hole with a three-putt bogey. Woods cozied up a 101-foot birdie effort to 4 feet, but didn't touch the hole with his par attempt.

Woods parred his next four holes, before reaching the par-5 17th in two, and two-putting successfully for birdie. He parred his final hole for a 4-under 66. At 4 under for the championship, he's six off the lead.

****

Here's a look at the three birdies Woods made on Friday. Here are No. 2:

And No. 3:

And No. 5:

Tiger Tracker: PGA Championship

By Tiger TrackerAugust 11, 2018, 2:45 pm

Tiger Woods wrapped up a second-round, 4-under 66 on Saturday at Bellerive. We're tracking him over the weekend at the 100th PGA Championship.

