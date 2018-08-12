Getty Images

Kisner's caddie takes blame for un-raked bunker

By Rex HoggardAugust 12, 2018, 3:43 pm

ST. LOUIS – Gary Woodland’s charge to his first major championship victory took an unexpected detour on Saturday at Bellerive’s 10th hole, the byproduct of a surreal series of events.

Woodland’s approach at the par 4 found a greenside bunker and he blasted his next shot into a bunker behind the green. Kevin Kisner, who was grouped with Woodland for Round 3, found the same greenside bunker with his approach shot.

Woodland played his fourth shot from the bunker behind the green, another poor attempt that rolled back into the bunker in front of the green and came to rest in a collection of footprints, most likely Woodland’s own from his first trip to the hazard.

Following some predictable give and take on social media as to why the bunker hadn’t been raked after Woodland and Kisner played their third shots, Kisner’s caddie, Duane Bock responded.

“It’s on me,” Bock tweeted. “[The] rake was on the other side of the bunker in direct line with [Woodland’s] next shot. I knew I’d be in his line of sight and in last group. I decided not to get in his way. I should’ve been more aware of the potential outcome of his next shot. I take full responsibility.”

Given how quickly the events unfolded, it’s unlikely Bock would have had time to rake the bunker before Woodland hit his fourth shot, and Woodland’s caddie, Brennan Little, quickly came to Bock’s defense.

“Not your fault at all [Bock],” Little responded on Twitter. “You didn’t have time to rake it, even if you had started [Woodland] wasn’t waiting for you at that point.”

Woodland made a triple-bogey 7, but he did finish his round with two birdies and will begin the final round at the PGA Championship three strokes off the lead.

Tiger Tracker: PGA Championship

By Tiger TrackerAugust 12, 2018, 4:00 pm

Tiger Woods is looking to rally and win his 15th major championship at the 100th PGA. We're tracking him on Sunday at Bellerive.

How to watch the PGA Championship on TV and online

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 12, 2018, 11:00 am

The PGA Championship is next week at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, Mo. Here is your guide to getting complete coverage of the men's final major of the season, on TV and online:

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted; live stream link in parentheses)

Monday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Tuesday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
9AM-6PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
7-9PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8AM-8PM: PGA Championship, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
9AM-2PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
2-8PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 1
8-10PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Friday
7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8AM-8PM: PGA Championship, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
9AM-2PM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
2-8PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 2
8-10PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday
6-7AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
7-8AM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
8AM-7PM: PGA Championship, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
8AM-2PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 3
2-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 3
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday
6-8AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)
8-11AM: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)
11AM-7PM: PGA Championship, Live Blog (www.golfchannel.com)
11AM-2PM (TNT): PGA Championship, Day 4
2-7PM (CBS): PGA Championship, Day 4
7-9PM ET: Live From the PGA Championship (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Article Tags: 2018 PGA Championship

Rahm: 'I can do it and I know that I can do it'

By Rex HoggardAugust 12, 2018, 1:15 am

ST. LOUIS – Jon Rahm started the final round at this year’s Masters six strokes off the lead and moved to within two strokes of eventual winner Patrick Reed with a birdie at the 14th hole.

Although his title chances didn’t last long – with a bogey at No. 15 – and he finished alone in fourth place, it was enough for the Spaniard to build on as he once again begins a Sunday at major in contention.

PGA Championship: Scores | Live blog | Full coverage

“I can do it and I know that I can do it,” said Rahm when asked what he learned from his brush with victory at Augusta National. “Up until that point [his bogey at the 15th hole], I was in contention, and I knew I could get it done.”

Rahm shot a third-round 66 at the PGA Championship and is three strokes behind front-runner Brooks Koepka, and his progressively better play at Bellerive has only fueled his confidence.

“I just keep doing the same thing, keep trusting my game, and keep hitting the shots that I've been hitting,” said Rahm, who hasn’t made a bogey since his final hole on Thursday. “Hopefully, like I said, maybe one of these tournaments I have a good putt in me on Sunday.”

Article Tags: 2018 PGA Championship, Jon Rahm

Tough mudder: Koepka eyes more major history

By Rex HoggardAugust 12, 2018, 1:06 am

ST. LOUIS – The 100th PGA Championship turned out to be exactly what we all thought it would be, a heavyweight title bout masquerading as a toughest man competition.

With a heat index north of triple digits and the kind of humidity that makes the championship’s relocation to the more comfortable confines of May starting next year a welcome reprieve, the strongest have risen to the top.

With few exceptions, the bombers have emerged on a course that’s been soused to a spongy and one-dimensional test – see flag, hit flag. All of the other nuances of playing the year’s final major have been washed away by downpours on Tuesday and Friday.

What might not have been widely predicted, however, was Brooks Koepka’s dominance. He checked all the right boxes, had all the firepower Bellerive could ask for and a two-pack of majors to prove his pedigree; but with all the other power players perfectly aligned for what promised to be a long drive competition he blended into the crowd.

Despite his victory in June at the U.S. Open, and a major scorecard that includes five top-10 finishes in his last 10 Grand Slam starts, Koepka began the week with 20-to-1 odds, behind the likes of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas. For all the wrong reasons, Koepka has been largely overlooked like vegetables on a buffet.

Whether it’s a byproduct of a personality that can at times come off as aloof, or his disinterest in the modern trappings of social media, in a game filled with stars Koepka is still searching for his place among the world-beater set.

Koepka uses that indifference, be it real or perceived, as fuel. It carried him through those lonely months of inactivity as he recovered from a left wrist injury and those far flung early days of his career when he chased his dream to the four corners of the globe on the European Challenge Tour.

“You always feel like you've got something to prove, whether it be to yourself or somebody else,” said Koepka, who will take a two-stroke lead into the final round following a third-round 66. “I can think of plenty of people along the way telling me I'll be nothing, working at McDonald's, doing things like that. The whole time, you're just trying to prove them wrong.”

The 28-year-old is 18 holes away from winning three of the last seven majors, not bad considering he missed one of those Grand Slam stops earlier this year when he was rehabbing a wrist injury during the Masters.

Put another way, he’s poised to prove that he’s arguably the best major championship player at the moment.

Koepka gave the field a glimmer of hope after moving to 13 under with back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 14 and 15, but he closed with a birdie at the 17th hole to set an impressive line.

“I can really tune in in the majors and I have no idea why,” he said. “They really get my attention. Every shot's so important out here, and you need to be able to play well.”

The consensus before this week’s PGA was that Bellerive would favor the long hitter and there’s nothing on the 54-hole leaderboard to suggest that won’t be the case.

In order, Koepka (who is tied for second this week in driving distance) is followed by Adam Scott (T-19 in driving distance), Jon Rahm (T-13), Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland (sixth), Jason Day (T-2), Tiger Woods (33rd) and Justin Thomas (10th).

“You can just have a quick look down the first page of the leaderboard and look who is there, it's great players and players in the best form this year,” marveled Scott, who shot a round-of-the-day 65 to move into second place.

Koepka, who would become just the fifth player to win his third major by 28, may have made it look easy on Saturday, but if history is any indication the game’s most relaxed player will have his hands full.

Rahm moved into the hunt for his first major with a 66 and is tied for third place at 9 under. On the check list of players who have the tools to turn Bellerive into a pitch-and-putt count the Spaniard atop the list, and like the other members of the cast he’s also not lacking in confidence.

“I know that I can do it,” Rahm said.

The same could probably be said for Fowler, who is tied with Rahm after a third-round 69, and Day, the 2015 PGA champion who is another stroke back at 8 under and tied with Thomas, this week’s defending champion.

As for Woods, his new competitive reality has never been so clear. Although he said, and did, all the right things on a sweltering Saturday, moving to within four strokes with a 4-under 66, he’s in a similar position to where he was starting the final round at last month’s Open Championship.

The old Tiger would have maintained the pressure and waited for those ahead of him to blink, but as he learned at Carnoustie, where he tied for sixth, the current generation isn’t prone to Sunday swoons, at least not collectively.

If he’s going to win major No. 15 he’ll need to outplay a generation that’s only seen his greatness on YouTube, and that means he must be aggressive.

“I just have to make birdies. This golf course is stacked right now and everyone is bunched,” Woods said.

For the second time this season the game’s best will begin a Sunday at a major chasing Koepka, and Koepka will begin his day in the gym. The gym is his refuge, a place where he can go and get away from golf and expectations; just not the feeling that he’s overlooked among the game’s best.

On Saturday morning, Koepka went to a local gym with frequent workout partner Johnson.

“Everybody wanted a picture with Dustin,” Koepka smiled. “They were talking about him as we left and I was just standing there laughing. They were like, ‘Did you see that, No. 1 player in the world was here.’ It's like, yeah, OK.”

He won’t get to No. 1 in the world with a victory on Sunday, but he’ll certainly make a statement that will be impossible for anyone to ignore.

