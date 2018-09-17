Getty Images

Koepka moves to world No. 2 during bye week

By Will GraySeptember 17, 2018, 5:50 pm

Brooks Koepka inched closer to the world No. 1 ranking without hitting a shot.

The PGA Tour was off last week, but that didn't prevent some slight shuffling in the Official World Golf Rankings because of the divisor math that supplies a point average for each player. Chief among those changes was Koepka inching past Dustin Johnson at No. 2, dropping Johnson to No. 3 for the first time since January 2017.

Both men trail Justin Rose, who will tee off as world No. 1 for the first time in his career this week at the Tour Championship. But Rose's 10.2452 average is barely ahead of Koepka at 10.2040, meaning the top spot will be very much up for grabs at East Lake. Koepka has never been higher than No. 2 in the rankings.

The only other change to the top 10 during the bye week came at No. 5, as Rory McIlroy moved past Open champ Francesco Molinari. Justin Thomas remains world No. 4, with McIlroy, Molinari, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth rounding out the top 10. All 10 are expected to play next week at the Ryder Cup.

Sangmoon Bae moved from No. 855 to No. 331 with his win at the Web.com Tour's Albertsons Boise Open, while China's Ashun Wu went from No. 344 to No. 170 with his win at the European Tour's KLM Open.

As he gets set to return to the Tour Championship for the first time since 2013, Tiger Woods remained No. 21 in the latest rankings.

Article Tags: Brooks Koepka, OWGR

Getty Images

FedExCup title scenarios for all 30 players

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 17, 2018, 6:30 pm

The top 30 players have made it to East Lake for the Tour Championship and a shot at the FedExCup title. Here are the scenarios for all 30 players to win the season-long points race.

1. Bryson DeChambeau

• Wins the Tour Championship, wins the FedExCup

• Has a chance to win with a top-six finish

• Can finish as low as T-29 and still has a mathematical chance of winning

2. Justin Rose

• Wins the Tour Championship, wins the FedExCup

• Has a chance to win with a top-three finish

• Can finish as low as 9th and still has a mathematical chance of winning

3. Tony Finau

• Wins the Tour Championship, wins the FedExCup

• Has a chance to win with a T-2 finish

• Can finish as low as a two-way tie for 3rd and still has a chance of winning

4. Dustin Johnson

• Wins the Tour Championship, wins the FedExCup

• Has a chance to win with a 2nd-place finish

• Can finish as low as a three-way tie for 2nd and still has a chance of winning

5. Justin Thomas

• Wins the Tour Championship, wins the FedExCup

• Has a chance to win with a 2nd-place finish

• Can finish as low as a two-way tie for 2nd and still has a chance of winning

6. Keegan Bradley

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-2 or worse

• Can finish 2nd and still has a chance to win the FedExCup

7. Brooks Koepka

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Rose finishes T-2 or worse

• Can finish 2nd and still has a chance to win the FedExCup

8. Bubba Watson

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes 3rd or worse

• Rose finishes T-2 or worse

9. Billy Horschel

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes in a three-way tie for 3rd or worse

• Rose finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Finau finishes T-2 or worse

10. Cameron Smith

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes in a three-way tie for 4th or worse

• Rose finishes T-3 or worse

• Finau finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in T-2 or worse

• Thomas finishes 2nd or worse

11. Webb Simpson

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-6 or worse

• Rose finishes in a three-way tie for 3rd or worse

• Finau finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes T-2 or worse

• Thomas finishes T-2 or worse

12. Jason Day

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes in a three-way tie for 6th or worse

• Rose finishes 4th or worse

• Finau finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes T-2 or worse

• Thomas finishes T-2 or worse

13. Francesco Molinari

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-7 or worse

• Rose finishes 4th or worse

• Finau finishes 3rd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes T-2 or worse

• Thomas finishes T-2 or worse

14. Phil Mickelson

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-8 or worse

• Rose finishes T-4 or worse

• Finau finishes 3rd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes T-2 or worse

• Thomas finishes T-2 or worse

15. Patrick Reed

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-9 or worse

• Rose finishes T-4 or worse

• Finau finishes 3rd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes T-2 or worse

• Thomas finishes T-2 or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

16. Patrick Cantlay

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-10 or worse

• Rose finishes T4 or worse

• Finau finishes 3rd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes T-2 or worse

• Thomas finishes T-2 or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

17. Rory McIlroy

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-11 or worse

• Rose finishes in a three-way tie for 4th or worse

• Finau finishes T-3 or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes T-2 or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

18. Xander Schauffele

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-12 or worse

• Rose finishes 5th or worse

• Finau finishes T-3 or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

19. Tommy Fleetwood

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes in three-way for 13th or worse

• Rose finishes T-5 or worse

• Finau finishes T-3 or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

20. Tiger Woods

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-15 or worse

• Rose finishes in three-way for 5th or worse

• Finau finishes T-3 or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in a three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

21. Aaron Wise

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes in three-way tie for 16th or worse

• Rose finishes in three-way tie for 5th or worse

• Finau finishes T-3 or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

22. Kevin Na

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-18 or worse

• Rose finishes T-6 or worse

• Finau finishes T-3 or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

23. Rickie Fowler

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes in three-way tie for 19th or worse

• Rose finishes T-6 or worse

• Finau finishes T-3 or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

24. Jon Rahm

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-21 or worse

• Rose finishes in three-way tie for 6th or worse

• Finau finishes in two-way tie for 3rd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

25. Kyle Stanley

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes T-22 or worse

• Rose finishes 7th or worse

• Finau finishes in three-way tie for 3rd worse

• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Finau finishes T-2 or worse

26. Paul Casey

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes in three-way tie for 23rd or worse

• Rose finishes T-7 or worse

• Finau finishes in three-way tie for 3rd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

• Koepka finishes T-2 or worse

27. Hideki Matsuyama

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes 25th or worse

• Rose finishes in three-way tie for 7th or worse

• Finau finishes in three-way tie for 3rd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

• Koepka finishes T-2 or worse

28. Gary Woodland

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes in two-way tie for 26th or worse

• Rose finishes T-8 or worse

• Finau finishes in three-way tie for 3rd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

• Koepka finishes T-2 or worse

29. Marc Leishman

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes 28th or worse

• Rose finishes in three-way tie for 8th or worse

• Finau finishes in three-way tie for 3rd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes 3rd or worse

• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

• Koepka finishes T-2 or worse

30. Patton Kizzire

• Wins the Tour Championship and ...

• DeChambeau finishes in two-way tie for 29th or worse

• Rose finishes T-9 or worse

• Finau finishes in three-way tie for 3rd or worse

• D. Johnson finishes 3rd or worse

• Thomas finishes in three-way tie for 2nd or worse

• Bradley finishes T-2 or worse

• Koepka finishes T-2 or worse

Getty Images

PGA Tour providing free tickets to hurricane evacuees

By Will GraySeptember 17, 2018, 6:07 pm

The PGA Tour announced Monday that it will provide free Tour Championship tickets for individuals from North Carolina and South Carolina who were impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Residents can receive a complimentary grounds ticket to Wednesday's practice round by presenting a valid driver's license from either state at the main tournament entrance. The top 30 players in the FedExCup standings will begin tournament play the following day at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

After making landfall Sept. 14 along the eastern coast of North Carolina, Florence has led to widespread flooding across the Carolinas and has contributed to at least 24 deaths. Multiple teams including the Atlanta Braves, University of Tennessee and University of Florida donated free tickets to games over the weekend for hurricane evacuees.

"With the devastating impact Hurricane Florence had in the Carolinas over the weekend, the Tour Championship wants to help families find some respite," tournament executive director Allison Fillmore said in a release. "We encourage all North Carolina and South Carolina evacuees in the Atlanta area to come out to East Lake Golf Club on Wednesday and enjoy all that the Tour Championship has to offer."

Getty Images

Monday Scramble: Wait lifting

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 17, 2018, 3:00 pm

Angela Stanford cries tears of joy, the PGA Tour season comes to a close, Tadd Fujikawa comes out, Sang-Moon Bae finds his form and more in this week’s edition of the Monday Scramble:

Even Angela Stanford was surprised Sunday.

On tour since 2001, the 40-year-old Stanford hadn’t won in six years or really contended in months, but she was the one who left France with a trophy – in her 76th career major start, as the second-oldest, first-time major winner.

“I have no idea what just happened,” she said.

It wasn’t hard to see how much the Evian title meant to her.

After years of uncertainty, she’d finally reached the mountaintop, just as it appeared that her steady but unspectacular career would end without a crowning achievement.

“God’s funny,” she said through tears afterward. “He catches you off-guard just when you think that maybe you’re done. I don’t think I could have asked for it any other way.”

Either could the LPGA, as one of the most popular American players finally got her due.

1. Stanford lost an 18-hole playoff at the 2003 U.S. Women’s Open and racked up a dozen other top-10s in majors throughout the years.

But still no wins.

That all changed Sunday, when she surged into the lead with an eagle-3 on the 15th hole (followed immediately by an ugly double on 16). She bounced back to birdie 17 and narrowly missed on the final hole.

Her final-round 68 was just enough. For more on Stanford's stirring win, read colleague Randall Mell's column

2. Here’s guessing Stanford now has this low, hooking 3-wood – which rolled out to 8 feet and set up her go-ahead eagle – on a loop in her mind:

3. Part of the surprise afterward was that Stanford shouldn't have been the one who walked away the winner. 

It should have been Amy Olson. 

The small-town girl, who dominated the college golf scene when she starred at tiny North Dakota State, appeared on the verge of scoring her first major title at the Evian. She came to the home hole needing only a par to win. Then she hooked her drive into the left rough. Then she couldn’t escape the tall stuff. Then she hacked out onto the front of the green, raced her par putt 6 feet past and missed the comebacker to lose by one.

It was the kind of nervy finish you’d expect from a player who hadn’t been in that position before. Not only had she never won on tour, but it was her first 54-hole lead.  

“It’s disappointing to finish like that,” she said.

And it's a blown major she'll remember for a long time.

4. Here are the top 5 players who – all together now – control their own destiny at the Tour Championship, meaning if they win at East Lake, they also capture the season-long FedExCup title:

1.) Bryson DeChambeau

2.) Justin Rose

3.) Tony Finau

4.) Dustin Johnson

5.) Justin Thomas

DeChambeau and Rose are interesting cases, as the top two seeds who mathematically have the best chances of claiming the cup. DeChambeau is making his first career start at East Lake; Rose, meanwhile, has never won in Atlanta but he finished second in 2013 and has five consecutive top-10 finishes there. Hmmm.

5. If you’re sinister (like me!), you’re rooting for Tony Finau this week.

Sure, he’s a great dude and a helluva player, but there exists a scenario in which he could win the cup without winning a tournament all year.

And, as the 3 seed, it’s not totally unrealistic. According to the tournament projections, he has a “reasonable chance” of winning with a T-2 finish, and he can finish as low as a two-way tie for third and still have a mathematical chance of winning, depending on how those around him perform.

6. The scenarios for Tiger Woods, in the 20th spot, are more extensive.

He needs to win the Tour Championship and get some help: DeChambeau finishes T-15 or worse; Rose finishes three-way 5th or worse; Finau finishes T-3 or worse; Johnson finishes in a three-way tie for second or worse; Thomas finishes in a three-way tie for second or worse; and Keegan Bradley finishes T-2 or worse.

Woods hasn’t played East Lake since 2013, but he has two wins and four runner-ups there. The way he’s striking his irons, he has a chance anywhere he tees it up.

7. Perhaps it’s a sign of progress that former teen star Tadd Fujikawa came out this week – he’s believed to be the first professional male golfer to publicly declare that he’s gay – and hardly anyone in the ultra-conservative golf world seemed particularly shocked or moved by it.

Fujikawa, who qualified for the 2006 U.S. Open as a 15-year-old, described his struggle late last year with depression and anxiety. Here’s hoping his courageous reveal helps give him some inner peace.   

“I spent way too long pretending, hiding and hating who I was,” Fujikawa said. “I was always afraid of what others would think/say. I’ve struggled with my mental health for many years because of that and it put me in a really bad place. Now I’m standing up for myself and the rest of the LGBTQ community in hopes of being an inspiration and making a difference in someone’s life.”

8. If you wondered whether Sangmoon Bae could regain his form after taking off two years in his athletic prime to fulfill his duties in the South Korean military, well, there’s your answer.

It was a rotten return to the Tour for Bae, who lost his card after finishing 202nd on the FedExCup points list. Sent back to the minor leagues for the Web.com Tour Finals, and needing only a few thousand dollars at the Albertsons Boise Open to regain his card, he won the tournament and now is in line to secure fully exempt status for 2018-19 as the Finals money leader.

Think about that: Bae was a two-time Tour winner, gave up the game for TWO YEARS and then found his form again.

Good stuff.

Along with the reemergence of Hunter Mahan, the Finals (which concludes this week with the season-ending Tour Championship) has produced a few feel-good stories this year.

Phil Mickelson always has plenty of eyeballs on him, but the pressure for him to perform in Paris is ratcheted up even more with the emergence of Xander Schauffele, who many thought deserved the final Ryder Cup captain's pick.

So Lefty is pulling out all of the stops.

In a short video posted on Twitter, his new favorite medium, Mickelson showed that he was training for the upcoming Ryder Cup by ... doing some long-range sniper shooting? It's an exercise, apparently, that slows his heart rate.

If it means winning two points in Paris, hey, whatever works, man.  

This week's award winners ... 

Whoops: Player of the Year debate. Trying to inject some much-needed drama into the season finale, the Tour’s official Twitter account last week wrote that the Player of the Year race is still “far from decided.” To which Justin Thomas responded:

Best Major Performer: Ariya Jutanugarn. The Thai star won the Annika Award, which recognizes the player with the best results in the majors each year. She won the U.S. Women’s Open and also tied for fourth at the ANA and Women’s British.

Own It: Anders Albertson. Albertson almost won the Albertsons Boise Open. You can’t make this stuff up.

What Could Have Been: Chris Wood. At the European Tour's KLM Open he recorded his THIRD runner-up of the year, falling just short of Ashun Wu.

Round of Applause: Jordan Spieth. Incredible achievement and gesture by the 25-year-old. 

Still Ballin’: Matt Wolff. Two events, two wins for the Oklahoma State star. It’s all coming together for a player who’s just getting cooking.

Or Is It The Opposite?: Thomas Pieters. In an interview reflecting on the raucous atmosphere at the 2016 Ryder Cup, Pieters (who went 4-1) said that Americans golf fans “can’t drink” and that contributed to some of the ridiculous fan behavior at Hazeltine. Oh, no, Thomas – Americans can drink, all right. It’s that many can’t handle their beer after starting at 7 a.m. Big difference.

Getty Images

Rosaforte Report: How Keegan came all the way back

By Tim RosaforteSeptember 17, 2018, 1:40 pm

There was a surreal moment accompanying Keegan Bradley’s victory at the BMW Championship on Sept. 10 when he didn’t know what to think. That moment occurred when Bradley looked at his cell phone and noticed that U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk sent him a text.

For a split second Bradley thought, “Is he?” As in, “Is he going to pick me for the team?”

It wasn’t long before Bradley came back to reality. His win over new world-No. 1 Justin Rose and a leaderboard stocked with world-class talent was a statement, but it was a little late to punch a last-minute ticket to Paris.

“I didn’t think he needed to call me to tell me I wasn’t a pick,” Bradley said from his phone last week in Jupiter, Fla. “It never seriously crossed my mind.”  

But it was a nice gesture, because all along Bradley felt like Tony Finau deserved it more. Just the fact he was in the conversation in the 11th hour meant a lot to him. So did the captain reaching out before publicly announcing Finau as his last pick.

The conversation might have been different had Bradley not shot 78 playing in the final group on Sunday at the Northern Trust, just two weeks earlier.

“That one hurt because I thought that was the day that I was going to announce myself as being back in the golf world,” he said. “Not only did I not do that, but it was kind of embarrassing, to be honest. I think that day I was trying to be someone else. I wasn’t trying to be me. I kind of came to that epiphany this past week. I was trying to be this player that was perfect, and that day I was not me. It’s hard for me to really describe. This past week [at the BMW] I was myself. I wasn’t trying to be perfect. That was the difference.”

Bradley’s work in 2018 looks better now than it did then, with a win in a FedExCup playoff event, a second-place finish in the CIMB Classic and three more top-10s that included a T-7 at The Players and a solo fourth at the RBC Canadian Open that sported rounds of 63 and 64. But throughout the year, his play never warranted an invite to any of the team meetings or dinners, and that hurt. “That was a bummer,” admitted Bradley, who competed in two Ryder Cups (2012 and 2014) as Phil Mickelson’s partner.

The consolation was that Bradley’s victory moved him from 52nd to sixth in the FedExCup points standings, putting him in position to win the $10 million bonus this week in Atlanta. That took some of the sting off not making the Ryder Cup team and gave promise, at age 32, to the years ahead.

The decline in Bradley’s young career started with an exchange of high-profile swing coaches starting 2013, when he left Jim McLean for Chuck Cook and went back to McLean before settling on Darren May, an English teaching pro at The Bear's Club.

“We worked hard on making him accept the fact that he needs to be somewhat of an average putter, because his ball-striking and driving stats are so good,” May explained. “They’re all shooting scores in different ways.”

Ranked second in strokes gained: approach and sixth in strokes gained: tee-to-green, Bradley ultimately fed off the success his close friend Webb Simpson achieved in 2018, when he overcame the anchor ban with a win at The Players and a spot on Furyk’s team.

“Our career arc has been the same,” Bradley said, referring to Simpson. “Watching what he did really changed my mentality.”

The final piece of Bradley’s resurrection were the words of encouragement passed along by Michael Jordan through a relationship cultivated at The Bear's Club. Not long after he signed for the 78 at Ridgewood, Bradley started reading MJ's inspirational words on his phone. His basic message: Take from the experience and build on it.

“I can’t say enough nice things about MJ,” Bradley said. “It’s so cool to have him as a friend. Every time something happens, he shocks me with how amazing a guy he is. He texted me the whole time ... even after what I went through in New Jersey. It means so much. I grew up idolizing this guy. To have him sending me texts after I shot 78, and say such positive things, it truly helped me. It made me say, 'OK, you have to look at the positives.’ What he said really resonated with me. It really helped me on Monday [at Aronimink].”

The most-asked question Bradley faced after winning the BMW was to identify the low point in his seven-year Tour career. It was 2016 season, when he didn’t advance past the first round of the playoffs, fell out of the top-100 in the world, and ranked 183rd in strokes gained: putting. Said Bradley, “I wasn’t quite aware of how off I was.”

Two seasons later, his strokes-gained numbers were fractionally worse. The pattern was for Bradley to bring a different putter to almost every tournament. After a missed cut on the Riviera greens at this year’s Genesis Open, Keegan told his father, “If I can’t putt better, I can’t compete.”

What made this bearable for Bradley was having wife Jillian and newborn son Logan traveling with him throughout the season. Lifting 10-month-old Logan above his head at the trophy ceremony was an Instagram moment for the Bradleys, because they had been through this forever. When I caught up with Bradley two days later, he had just put Logan down for a nap.

“I just love having Jill and Logan out at tournaments,” Bradley said. “I didn’t know how that was going to be. It’s such a different thing. Now, I hate it when they’re not out there.”

The turnaround started one week after the Honda Classic in early March, after Bradley and his team exhausted all his short-putter options. With May pushing him, Keegan committed to the arm-lock technique popularized by Matt Kuchar. Some low rounds started popping up, including a 62 the day before his dreaded 78 at Ridgewood. But two weeks later, the arm-lock produced Keegan’s fourth career victory and first since the 2012 WGC Bridgestone Invitational. For the week, Bradley gained picked up seven shots on the field with his putting. While he won’t be in Paris, he will watch knowing he beat Rose, 1 up, on the day the Englishman became the No. 1 player in the world.

The comeback victory brought up a question: What was more important in Bradley’s career, his breakthrough victory in the 2011 PGA Championship at age 25, or his comeback in Pennsylvania at 32?

Bradley says the PGA, because it was a major, but both of his parents say it was the BMW. Bradley’s sports psychologist, Greg Carton, says they’re both fantastic for different reasons.

“People love seeing a guy like Keegan, who has struggled for a few years, getting his form back,” Carton said. “Some of those guys disappear and you never hear from them again. I’d say this was [bigger], as far as showing him, that he really belongs. A lot of guys win earlier in their career and get punished in a way. They don’t learn how hard the game is at times and then they’re expectations are sort of skewed. This is massive for him on a lot of levels.”

