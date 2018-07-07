Getty Images

Kraft, Varner tied for lead at The Greenbrier

By Nick MentaJuly 7, 2018, 9:37 pm

Kelly Kraft and Harold Varner III share the lead at The Greenbrier. Here’s where things stand through 54 holes in West Virginia:

Leaderboard: Kraft (-14), Varner (-14), Xander Shauffele (-13), Kevin Na (-13), Sam Saunders (-12), Bubba Watson (-11), Joel Dahmen (-11), Anirban Lahiri (-11)

What it means: Kraft, the 2011 U.S. Amateur champion, is in search of his first PGA Tour win. One ahead to start the day, Kraft opened with nine straight pars, rattled off three consecutive birdies on Nos. 10-12, and dropped shots on two of his last three holes for a 1-under 69. Varner, too, is seeking his first Tour win. Like Kraft, he also opened with nine straight pars before adding four back-nine birdies in a bogey-free 66. With a win, Kraft and Varner would secure PGA Tour membership through the 2019-20 season and qualify for The Open, the PGA Championship and next year’s Masters.

Rounds of the day: Schauffele, the defending champion, eagled the par-5 17th to shoot 5-under 65 and pull within one of the lead in his bid to repeat. His score was matched on Saturday by Kevin Na, Bubba Watson, Bronson Burgoon (-10) and J.T. Poston (-8).

Biggest disappointment: First-round leader Webb Simpson dropped 28 spots into a tie for 30th with a 6-over 76. The Players champion has recorded two missed cuts and a T-10 at Shinnecock Hills since his triumph at Sawgrass.

Shot of the day: Kraft's holeout from off the green at 11, the second of three straight birdies:

Storyline to watch Sunday: The leading four players in the top 12 and ties who are not already exempt for this year’s Open will earn invitations to Carnoustie at the end of the final round.

Article Tags: Kelly Kraft, Harold Varner III, 2018 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

Getty Images

S.Y. Kim ties LPGA 54-hole mark, leads by 8

By Associated PressJuly 8, 2018, 12:55 am

ONEIDA, Wis. - Sei Young Kim shot an 8-under-par 64 in the third round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic on Saturday to tie the LPGA's 54-hole record of 24 under and take a commanding eight-stroke lead.

Kim, who had a 63 on Thursday and a 65 on Friday, got rolling with an eagle on No. 3 and added six birdies. A birdie on No. 16 tied Annika Sorenstam's 24 under at the Mizuno Classic in Japan in 2003. After Kim missed a long birdie putt on the par-3 17th, she hit her tee shot on the 390-yard 18th into the left rough. Her approach was well short of the hole, and her birdie putt missed badly. She made a testy putt to save par.

Kim will take aim at Sorenstam's 72-hole record of 27 under par, set at the Standard Register Ping in 2001 in Phoenix. Kim will need a 4-under 68 on Sunday to break that record.

Kim said she will not be nervous.

''I just want to keep challenging myself and what I can do,'' she said. ''Even if I break it, I'll keep (making) the challenges higher. That's my goal.''

Amy Yang is a distant second at 16 under after shooting a 5-under 67. Eight players are within two shots of Yang but 10 shots of the record-setting Kim.

 

Article Tags: 2018 Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, Sei Young Kim, Annika Sorenstam, 54-hole scoring record

Getty Images

Bubba hunting win at his home away from home

By Ryan LavnerJuly 7, 2018, 10:14 pm

Bubba Watson scowled and stomped his way around the Old White TPC – even after a scolding from his wife, Angie. He was miserable after an opening 68 at The Greenbrier. And he was grumpy after a second-round 66. But for talents as temperamental as Watson, success is never more than a holed putt or good break away.

So it was on Saturday that Watson’s mood drastically improved, a byproduct no doubt of his 26 putts and a third-round 65 that gave him another chance to bolster his already impressive 2018 résumé.

Watson enters the final round in a tie for sixth, three shots back of the winless Kelly Kraft and Harold Varner III, who you can bet will be keeping an eye on the lanky left-hander’s position on the leaderboard.

Watson’s quirky personality favors the chaser’s role, and that’s where he’s proven most successful. He's taken seven of his 11 stroke-play titles when he’s trailed after 54 holes. That's the most come-from-behind wins on Tour since 2010.

Just two weeks ago at the Travelers Championship, he hunted down Paul Casey with a closing 63. The deficit that day was six shots, and he had a host of proven winners ahead of him. That won’t be the case Sunday.

“These last two rounds moved me up,” he said, “and now I’m just going to have some help from the other guys, or shoot a really, really low round tomorrow.”

Two days later, Watson was still kicking himself for the way he finished his opening round. In perfect conditions, he was cruising along at 4 under before a double bogey left him with a 68. He complained to reporters afterward that his score was terrible, and he was still so sour in the second round that CBS Sports analyst Nick Faldo seemed genuinely concerned about his well-being, asking him in the booth Saturday why he was so down on himself.

“It’s not that I’m down,” Watson said. “I was just down on my score.”

It was his wife, Angie, who was actually “winning,” he said, and that likely had to do with the lecture she delivered Thursday night about his sulky attitude. Angie, of course, might be most responsible for Watson’s resurgence this year. After a trying season in which Bubba changed his golf ball, lost 20 pounds because of an undisclosed illness and plummeted in the world rankings, Angie helped drag him out of a dark place.

No, Bubba will never be a sports psychologist’s dream student, but he’s won a Tour-best three events this season, including a World Golf Championship, and now has his sights on a victory at his home away from home.

Watson has been a homeowner and member at The Greenbrier for the past few years, and he said that a comeback win Sunday would be a “dream come true.”

“It’s going to be a big Sunday,” he said. “Like the Travelers, I’ve got to have a big day.”

And at least now he’s talking like he can actually have one.

Article Tags: Bubba Watson, 2018 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

Getty Images

Mickelson mum on reported $10 million Tiger match

By Ryan LavnerJuly 7, 2018, 7:42 pm

Talking to reporters Saturday at The Greenbrier, Phil Mickelson said that he didn’t “have much more to add” to the Golf.com report that he and Tiger Woods are in negotiations to play a $10 million, winner-take-all match.

“I don’t know what else to add to that,” he said. “The report was accurate, but I don’t know what else to say.”

Golf.com reported Friday that Woods and Mickelson were hoping to play the exhibition on July 3, but that all of the logistics couldn’t be completed in time.

Asked by reporters Saturday when the event might be rescheduled, Mickelson said: “I’m sure as soon as we know more, we’ll fill you in. But right now, I don’t have much more to add to it.”

Mickelson wouldn’t even say whether the exhibition was his idea or Woods’, offering only this: “I don’t really have anything else to say about it, other than the stuff is accurate.”

Woods isn’t expected to speak with reporters until he arrives on-site at Carnoustie in advance of The Open Championship.

Mickelson shot 70 in the third round to sit at 5-under 205 through three rounds. He was outside the top 35 when he finished his round.   

Article Tags: Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods, Exhibition, PGA Tour, Greenbrier

Getty Images

Late rally gives Americans 5-point lead at Palmer Cup

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 7, 2018, 7:32 pm

With only a one-point lead after the morning session, the United States won eight of the 12 fourball matches Saturday afternoon to take a five-point lead into the final round of the Arnold Palmer Cup.

The U.S. leads, 20 ½ to 15 ½. The Americans need 30 points to retain the cup, with 24 singles matches on deck Sunday.

The Americans led by four points after the first day of competition, but the Internationals won 7 ½ of the available 12 points in the mixed foursomes matches on Saturday morning.

With the overall match tied heading into the last few matches on Saturday afternoon, the Americans won each of the last five to take a sizable lead into the final day.

This is the first year that the Palmer Cup has featured both men’s and women’s college golfers. The U.S. leads the overall series, 11-9-1.

Article Tags: Arnold Palmer Cup, Palmer Cup, College golf, NCAA Golf, NCAA

