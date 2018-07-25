Getty Images

Women set for premier links tests at Gullane, Lytham

By Randall MellJuly 25, 2018, 6:26 pm

Now it’s the women’s turn.

Back to back weeks of premier links tests begin Thursday with the women teeing it up at the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open before heading south to England for next week’s Ricoh Women’s British Open at Royal Lytham & St. Annes.

Like the men, the women will play their Scottish Open at Gullane Golf Club as a lead in to a major. Brandon Stone won the men’s event there two weeks ago.

This marks the second year the Ladies Scottish Open will be played as an LPGA and a Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned event, and the second year it will be played on the same venue the men played the Scottish Open.

Ten of the top 15 players in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings are taking advantage of this week’s chance to acclimate to links golf.

“I love playing links golf,” Michelle Wie said. “I really enjoyed myself last year, and I felt like it was great British Open prep. So, I made sure that I put it in my schedule again this year, and I'm very excited for this week.”

Lydia Ko says she loves the opportunity to play links golf.

Full-field scores from the ASI Ladies Scottish Open

“I think it's a bit different golf to what you normally play,” Ko said. “I think it kind of brings out the 15th club, you know, where you have to be a bit more creative, and you have to hit shots that normally you wouldn't be doing.”

With Gullane firm and bouncy in practice rounds. Ko said she was hitting tee shots she wouldn’t normally hit. She slammed a driver 340 yards off the 10th tee on Monday.

“My career longest,” Ko said.

She said she also hit a 3-wood 280 yards.

Wie and Ko both characterized the chance to win in Scotland as a kind of bucket list item.

“It's definitely on, very close to the top of my list,” Wie said. “To win on the style of golf course where golf was created, it would just mean the world to me. Winning over here in Scotland, it's pretty cool, and something that I'm working very hard for.”

Ko, too.

“It would be so cool to win in Scotland, because it is really the home of golf,” Ko said. “To win where it all started, you kind of feel like you're being part of history.

“It brings out a different part in your game. I would love to win over here, and I know that the people here love seeing us. I think it just makes us more excited to go out and play some good golf in front of them.”

Lexi WDs from Women's British to 'focus on myself'

By Ryan LavnerJuly 25, 2018, 7:32 pm

Lexi Thompson announced Wednesday that she has withdrawn from the Ricoh Women’s British Open to “recharge my mental batteries.”

In an Instagram post, Thompson, 23, wrote that she has not “felt like myself for quite some time.” She alluded to “the events of the past year and a half (on and off the golf course)” that have “taken a tremendous toll on me both mentally and emotionally,” a reference, perhaps, to her on-course dramas at the ANA Inspiration and season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, as well as her mother, Judy, battling uterine cancer.

Thompson, who last played two weeks ago at the Marathon Classic, wrote that she’s planning to “focus on myself” over the next month and hopes to return to defend her title at the LPGA's Indy Women in Tech Championship on Aug. 16.

The fifth-ranked player in the world, Thompson is winless this year but has posted five top-10 finishes in 13 starts.

The Ricoh Women's British Open is next week at Royal Lytham.

Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I am officially withdrawing from the 2018 Ricoh Women's British Open. It is extremely difficult for me not to play in this prestigious Major, but I realized recently that I need to take some time to work on myself. The events of the past year and a half (on and off the golf course) have taken a tremendous toll on me both mentally and emotionally. I have not truly felt like myself for quite some time. I am therefore taking this time to recharge my mental batteries, and to focus on myself away from the game of professional golf.Thank you all so much for your continued support. I hope to see everyone soon as I plan to defend my title at the 2018 Indy Women in Tech Championship. Lexi

A post shared by Lexi Thompson (@lexi) on

Tick-tock on the Ryder Cup clock

By Rex HoggardJuly 25, 2018, 5:29 pm

Jim Furyk is officially on the clock.

All of those vague, circumspect answers he’s given in recent months about the U.S. Ryder Cup team – you know the lines: it’s still early; there’s a lot of golf to play; we’ll see in a few months – now give way to a quickly approaching deadline.

The eight automatic qualifiers will be set in 2 ½ short weeks, after the PGA Championship, a narrow window that makes at least half of Furyk’s team essentially locks.

From Brooks Koepka, No. 1 on the U.S. points, to Jordan Spieth, No. 6, there are few, if any, scenarios that could keep that half dozen from qualifying for this year’s matches, even with next week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational (which is worth 1 ½ points for every $1,000 earned) and the PGA (2 points per $1,000) looming.

That essentially leaves the final two automatic qualifiers, currently held by Rickie Fowler and Webb Simpson, up for grabs. To give an idea of how thin the margins are between the Ryder Cup haves and have nots, Simpson overtook Bryson DeChambeau for the last spot when he tied for 12th at Carnoustie. DeChambeau tied for 51st in Scotland.

But as the American team comes into focus that doesn’t mean Furyk’s job is done. In fact, some would say the toughest aspect of any captaincy comes after the top eight are set.

Furyk will round out his team with four picks at various times over the next month and if he had a general idea of what direction he might be heading before The Open that blueprint will probably be nip/tucked over the next few weeks.

Current U.S. Ryder Cup points standings

Of particular interest will be the play of Tiger Woods through the PGA and into the FedExCup playoffs. Woods moved to 20th on the points list, up from 31st, with his tie for sixth at The Open and seems bound for a duel role in Paris as both vice captain and player; although, Furyk still isn’t ready to sign off on what many believe is inevitable.

“I’m going to handle him the way I do everyone else,” Furyk told the Associated Press this week. “I’ll ask my top eight guys. The way he’s playing, he might be one of them. I’ll ask the vice captains, collectively, and I think we’ll do the best we can to round out the team. We want the guys playing the best.”

Depending on what transpires over the next two weeks, it’s a safe bet that Phil Mickelson, currently No. 10 on the points list, and Matt Kuchar, No. 12, are on the short list of potential picks. Both players bring a wealth of experience to a team that’s trending young.

That would, in theory, leave two captain’s picks for Furyk. If Woods doesn’t qualify, the 14-time major champion seems to be an obvious choice as a pick. That would leave just a single spot for any number of a half-dozen players.

Although Furyk doesn’t give much away, a recent scouting trip to Le Golf National, site of this year’s matches outside of Paris, may provide some insight into what the captain is thinking.

Furyk said Tony Finau played the course during the scouting trip with primarily a 3-iron off the tee and that Justin Thomas, who is assured a spot on the team at fourth on the list, hit just a handful of drivers when he played the French Open on the course earlier this month.

Furyk’s bench is deep with bombers, from Koepka to No. 2 Dustin Johnson and No. 5 Bubba Watson. By all accounts, Le Golf National will require a more measured approach, which could prompt the captain to add some competitive diversity to his line up.

Kevin Kisner, who finished second at The Open and is finding his form at the perfect time, could be a good fit, as could Brian Harman, another fairways-and-greens type whose reputation as a fierce competitor would fit in well with Furyk’s no-nonsense approach. Kisner and Harman rank 13th and 15th on the U.S. points, respectively.

Given his play at Carnoustie, Furyk will also give Xander Schauffele (No. 11), the reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year who also finished runner-up last week in Scotland, a close look; and Zach Johnson (No. 18), a veteran on five U.S. Ryder Cup teams, would be a popular addition to the team room.

“We had a lot of guys in pretty good form,” Furyk told the AP. “Flip over to Tiger, you look at him because he’s Tiger, and he’s earned a lot of attention. ... I loved seeing him play well. I loved seeing him jump to 20th. It’s fun to watch. But we’ll handle him like everyone else.”

Furyk was always going to be one of the more measured modern captains – it’s what made him such an easy choice to lead this year’s team – and his reluctance to jump too far ahead is understandable, but as the U.S. Ryder Cup team comes into focus over the next few weeks the American skipper can feel the crunch of time.

Canadian Open prepares for pre-U.S. Open move

By Ryan LavnerJuly 25, 2018, 4:46 pm

This is the final year that the RBC Canadian Open will be sandwiched between the Open Championship and WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Next year, with the PGA Tour dramatically reshaping its schedule, the Canadian Open will shift to the week prior to the U.S. Open. The event will also move away from Glen Abbey and be staged at Hamilton (Ontario) Golf & Country Club, on June 6-9.

The Tour’s stop in Memphis has traditionally been a U.S. Open warm-up, but that event is transitioning into a WGC to be held in late July.

So Canada’s move into the U.S. Open leadoff spot will make for an interesting choice, especially for those – such as world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and six-time U.S. Open runner-up Phil Mickelson – who like to play their way into form before a major. About 2,700 miles separate Hamilton, Ontario, and Pebble Beach, Calif.

Full-field tee times from RBC Canadian Open

RBC Canadian Open: Articles, photos and videos

“I like playing the week before,” reigning U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka told reporters Wednesday at Glen Abbey. “I think it’s good prep to know where your game is at. The only problem is you’re going East Coast to West Coast, and then back to the East Coast [for the Travelers Championship]. So you might see some guys not play, just for the fact that they’re playing the week after. But if you’re not playing the week after, I don’t see any reason why they wouldn’t be here.”

Added two-time defending champion Jhonattan Vegas: “I’ve been talking to a lot of Canadians, and they seem to like that date even better because the weather tends to be a little better, a little cooler. I think it’s going to be great for the tournament, right before the U.S. Open, so a lot of guys are going to come to get ready to play the U.S. Open.”

Played the week after the year’s third major, the Canadian Open typically struggles to produce a strong field outside of its brand ambassadors, a group that includes Johnson, who is playing this event for the sixth time.

“I think it’ll be good for the golf tournament,” Johnson said. “A lot of guys like to play the week before the U.S. Open, so you’ll definitely get some different guys, and I think the field will definitely improve, even though this year I feel like we have a really good field here at the RBC. I think the date move is good, and I think the field will get stronger.”

Monty: Europe has its strongest Ryder Cup team ever

By Ryan LavnerJuly 25, 2018, 4:16 pm

Colin Montgomerie said Wednesday that European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn should feel “very confident” about his team’s chances in Paris.

Francesco Molinari broke through at Carnoustie to snap the Americans’ five-major winning streak, dating to Brooks Koepka’s U.S. Open title in 2017.

“Amazing what an Open victory does to a team mentality, and not just him,” Montgomerie told reporters Wednesday at St. Andrews, site of this week’s Senior Open. “It was him, and (Rory) McIlroy and (Justin) Rose came through very well, and you put all those three together with Molinari’s win, Thomas is probably looking at the best team that we’ve had assembled for, well, almost ever.”

Even with relative newcomers to the team such as Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Alex Noren, Montgomerie, the victorious 2010 captain, said these talents aren’t “rookies” in the traditional sense.

“Our rookies were rookies and had to be hidden and protected – fathered, really,” he said. “Now it’s very different. We’ve got great strength and depth, and it’s looking extremely good for Thomas. The mentality of a European breaking an American duck, as well. It was about time Europe came in and broke that duck, and now we have. That will give confidence to the rest of the lot, as well.”

Europe hasn't lost a Ryder Cup at home since 1993.

