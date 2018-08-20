Getty Images

Langer named Payne Stewart Award recipient

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 20, 2018, 12:00 pm

Bernhard Langer has been named the 2018 recipient of the Payne Stewart Award, presented annually by the PGA Tour to the golfer who best exemplifies the values and character of the three-time major champion who died in a 1999 airplane crash.

Langer, who turns 61 later this month, won the Masters twice before becoming one of the most dominant players in PGA Tour Champions history. He has won 37 times on the over-50 circuit, second most all-time, including 10 major championships. In 2002, he became the first German player ever inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

But it's his "supreme level of character and sportsmanship" that led to the award, which he'll receive at a special ceremony during next month's Tour Championship.

"We are all so proud of Payne Stewart and the husband and father he was, and the player he was and the character he had," Langer said in a release. "To now be receiving the Payne Stewart Award, I feel extremely honored. I know there are many, many other guys that deserve it as much if not more than me, and I'm thrilled to receive it."

The Payne Stewart Award was created in 2000, one year after Stewart died as the reigning U.S. Open champion. Past recipients include Ben Crenshaw (2001), Gary Player (2006), Ernie Els (2015) and Stewart Cink (2017).

Monday Scramble: Moving on and wrapping up

By Mercer BaggsAugust 20, 2018, 3:30 pm

A 59 leads to a win, seasons come to an end, and you get a card and you get a card and you get a card. These stories and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:

There wasn't a lot of movement along the FedExCup demarcation line, with two players jumping inside the top 125 on the points list ahead of the playoffs. Only one outsider cracked the top 25 on the Web.com Tour money list in its regular-season finale. But the battle for postseason spots and future playing privileges makes this past Sunday one of the most exciting in the sport. There is something gladiatorial – perhaps a bit extreme – about an individual fighting for his professional existence. Granted, players have had an entire season to NOT be in this position. But somebodies have to be on the bubble. And while some rise and other choke, we are entertained.

1. We'll get back to Maximus and Co. in a bit, but let's first pay off the Wyndham champion. Brandt Snedeker started the week becoming the ninth different player to break 60 on the PGA Tour and ended it with his ninth career Tour victory. A golf maxim is that it's very difficult to back up a low round. So how impressive is it to shoot 59 on Thursday and keep it going for three more days? Snedeker's wire-to-wire win moved him to 30th in the FedExCup standings and 50th in the world rankings - and possibly onto Jim Furyk's radar.

2. Sneds for a captain's pick? He finished 37th on the final U.S. Ryder Cup points list and wasn't even an afterthought - at least among media and public - as a potential wild-card selection. But that's the point of delaying the picks, to see if anyone catches fire over the next few weeks. Safely assuming Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson occupy two of those four slots, Snedeker just fired the opening salvo in the final push for one of the other two.

3. Sticking with the Ryder Cup theme, the European team still has two weeks remaining before its top eight is finalized. Thanks to his fourth-place showing at the Nordea Masters, Thorbjorn Olesen is currently among that inner group; Ian Poulter and Paul Casey, neither of whom played this past week, are not.

Also on the outside: Sergio Garcia. The Ryder Cup stalwart concluded his miserable PGA Tour season by failing to advance to the FedExCup Playoffs. That means, unless Garcia plays next week's Made in Denmark event (he's not slated for this week's Czech Masters), Euro captain Thomas Bjorn is going to have to choose between Sergio's past and present.

4. Garcia finished 128th in FedExCup points but, of course, the 2017 Masters champion doesn't have to worry about his schedule for next year. Here's the way the chips fell around the 125 cut line after the Wyndham Championship:

Regular-season finish Wyndham result Entering event
119. Nick Taylor T-8 129
120. Sam Saunders T-45 120
121. Sean O'Hair MC 119
122. Bud Cauley DNP 121
123. Jhonattan Vegas MC 122
124. Harris English T-11 132
125. Seamus Power MC 123
126. Martin Piller MC 124
127. Tyrone van Aswegen MC 125
128. Sergio Garcia T-24 131

Nick Taylor shot 7-under 63 in the final round at Sedgefield Country Club to bust through, while English closed in 68 to sneak in. Piller and van Aswegan had little chance after missing the cut.

The top 125 in points get PGA Tour cards for next season. Nos. 126-150 will have conditional status. And Nos. 126-200 can compete in the Web.com Tour Finals in a bid to claim one of 25 additional Tour cards for 2018-19. 

5. The Web.com Tour wrapped up its regular season on Sunday at the WinCo. Portland Open. Sungjae Im won the event, becoming the first player in tour history to lead the money list wire-to-wire. Im also won the season-opening tournament and, with over $534,000 in earnings, nearly doubled up No. 2 on the money list.

6. So, 25 players already have their Tour cards for next season. But all is not equal. The higher you are on the money list, the higher your priority ranking, and the better chance you have of getting into a PGA Tour field. Players among the top 25 on the Web.com regular-season money list can improve their priority ranking during the Finals.

7. Viktor Hovland has had quite the year while at Oklahoma State. He won his first collegiate event, earned All-America status, helped lead the Cowboys to the NCAA title, and just won the U.S. Amateur. The 20-year-old Norwegian defeated UCLA's Devon Bling, 6 and 5, in the 36-hole final. It was an emphatic finish to a dominating week. This according to GolfChannel.com senior writer Ryan Lavner:

The fifth-ranked amateur in the world, Hovland never trailed during his final 86 holes and was 1 down only once in six matches. His 104 total holes tied the fewest played by a U.S. Amateur champion since 1979.

8. Sung Hyun Park defeated Lizette Salas in a playoff at the Indy Women in Tech Championship. It's Park's third win of the season, two of which have come in playoffs. She also reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Rolex rankings. This week's LPGA event is the CP Women's Open in Canada ... where Park is the defending champion.

9. Lexi Thompson competed for the first time since taking a "mental break" from competition. Despite a rules violation in the third round, Thompson finished tied for 12th.

Who's got two thumbs and loves golf? Not this guy below.

This from an Associated Press story:

A man has bitten off another man’s finger during a fight at a Massachusetts golf course.

WCVB-TV reports a 47-year-old man was arrested at the Southers Marsh Golf Club in Plymouth Friday after he apparently got into a fight with another golfer and bit off a part of his thumb.

The station reports the victim’s thumb had been bitten off to his knuckle and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The incident happened around sunset.

The attacker was arrested and charged with mayhem. A police dispatcher declined to comment Saturday and Chief Michael Botieri didn’t immediately return a call seeking more information.

Mayhem, man.

This week's award winners ... 

Playoff Fever: Maybe that's what Rory McIlroy has. He's skipping the first playoff event, this week's Northern Trust. At 21st in the standings, he's not a lock for the Tour Championship.

Heckle and Hide: Tiger Woods' caddie, Joe LaCava, told a story this past week about how he paid a heckler $25 to get lost at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. It takes a special kind of ass to be that grating.

A Win to En Joie: Bart Bryant made a 25-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the Dick's Sporting Goods Open. It's his second career PGA Tour Champions title, both of which have come at this event (2013). During a week in which PGA Tour players paid tribute to Jarrod Lyle, who recently lost his battle with leukemia, Bryant won this event in memory of his late-wife, Cathy, who died last year of brain cancer.

High Honor: Bernhard Langer was named this year's Payne Stewart Award recipient. The honor is presented annually by the PGA Tour to the golfer who best exemplifies the values and character of the three-time major champion who died in a 1999 airplane crash.

Blown Fantasy Pick of the Week: T. J. Vogel. He may have Monday qualified for a record eighth time in a Tour event, but he also missed his fifth cut in said eight tournaments. Sigh.

Snedeker returns to OWGR top 50 with Wyndham win

By Will GrayAugust 20, 2018, 1:57 pm

Last December, Brandt Snedeker flew halfway around the world to Indonesia in an effort to crack the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings in time to qualify for the Masters. This winter, he can leave the ambitious travel itinerary to someone else.

After shooting a 59 in the opening round, Snedeker hung on for a three-shot win at the Wyndham Championship in the final event of the regular season. It marked his first win since January 2016 and ensured he'll have a spot next spring at Augusta after missing the Masters this year for the first time since 2010.

The victory also propelled Snedeker up 38 spots to No. 50 in the latest OWGR, marking his first return to the top 50 since November.

Click here for the full Official World Golf Ranking

Snedeker's victory came over another former Wyndham champ in Webb Simpson, who tied for second after a final-round 62. Simpson moved up four spots in the rankings to No. 16, his highest standing since October 2013. C.T. Pan, who was tied for the lead before hitting his final tee shot out of bounds, moved up 60 spots to No. 134 after his T-2 finish.

Korea's Sungjae Im cracked the top 100 at No. 90 following his win at the Web.com Tour's Winco Foods Portland Open, capping a season during which he led the money list every single week. Thorbjorn Olesen's fourth-place finish at the European Tour's Nordea Masters moved him into Ryder Cup discussion and also helped him jump three spots to No. 38 in the world.

The top 10 remained the same this week, with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson trailed by Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Jon Rahm. Open champ Francesco Molinari remains at No. 6, with Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Jason Day rounding out the top 10.

There was no change to the ranking of Tiger Woods, who will begin The Northern Trust this week at No. 26 in the world.

Wyndham purse payout: Snedeker clears $1 million

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 20, 2018, 1:47 pm

Brandt Snedeker won his first PGA Tour title in two and a half years and finds himself now just shy of $35 million in career earnings. Here's how the purse was paid out at the Wyndham Championship:

1 Brandt Snedeker -21 $1,080,000.00
T2 C.T. Pan -18 $528,000.00
T2 Webb Simpson -18 $528,000.00
T4 Jim Furyk -17 $264,000.00
T4 D.A. Points -17 $264,000.00
T6 Brian Gay -16 $208,500.00
T6 Ryan Moore -16 $208,500.00
T8 Ryan Armour -15 $174,000.00
T8 David Hearn -15 $174,000.00
T8 Nick Taylor -15 $174,000.00
T11 Rafa Cabrera Bello -14 $112,000.00
T11 Harris English -14 $112,000.00
T11 Billy Horschel -14 $112,000.00
T11 Chris Kirk -14 $112,000.00
T11 Hideki Matsuyama -14 $112,000.00
T11 John Oda -14 $112,000.00
T11 Brett Stegmaier -14 $112,000.00
T11 Michael Thompson -14 $112,000.00
T11 Kevin Tway -14 $112,000.00
T20 Brice Garnett -13 $69,900.00
T20 Doug Ghim -13 $69,900.00
T20 Tom Hoge -13 $69,900.00
T20 Henrik Stenson -13 $69,900.00
T24 Abraham Ancer -12 $45,400.00
T24 Aaron Baddeley -12 $45,400.00
T24 Jonathan Byrd -12 $45,400.00
T24 Sergio Garcia -12 $45,400.00
T24 Danny Lee -12 $45,400.00
T24 Jamie Lovemark -12 $45,400.00
T24 Peter Malnati -12 $45,400.00
T24 Patrick Rodgers -12 $45,400.00
T24 Shawn Stefani -12 $45,400.00
T33 Joaquin Niemann -11 $33,900.00
T33 Cameron Percy -11 $33,900.00
T33 Johnson Wagner -11 $33,900.00
T36 Jonas Blixt -10 $28,260.00
T36 Matthew Fitzpatrick -10 $28,260.00
T36 Denny McCarthy -10 $28,260.00
T36 Dylan Meyer -10 $28,260.00
T36 Trey Mullinax -10 $28,260.00
T41 Blayne Barber -9 $22,800.00
T41 Billy Hurley III -9 $22,800.00
T41 Keith Mitchell -9 $22,800.00
T41 Julian Suri -9 $22,800.00
T45 Sangmoon Bae -8 $16,515.00
T45 Corey Conners -8 $16,515.00
T45 Bill Haas -8 $16,515.00
T45 Chesson Hadley -8 $16,515.00
T45 Martin Laird -8 $16,515.00
T45 Scott Piercy -8 $16,515.00
T45 Sam Ryder -8 $16,515.00
T45 Sam Saunders -8 $16,515.00
T53 Roberto Díaz -7 $13,890.00
T53 Sung Kang -7 $13,890.00
T53 Harold Varner III -7 $13,890.00
T53 Richy Werenski -7 $13,890.00
T57 Ryan Blaum -6 $13,140.00
T57 Scott Brown -6 $13,140.00
T57 Lanto Griffin -6 $13,140.00
T57 Jason Kokrak -6 $13,140.00
T57 Graeme McDowell -6 $13,140.00
T57 William McGirt -6 $13,140.00
T57 Rory Sabbatini -6 $13,140.00
T57 Ollie Schniederjans -6 $13,140.00
65 Martin Flores -5 $12,600.00
T66 Jason Dufner -4 $12,300.00
T66 Mackenzie Hughes -4 $12,300.00
T66 Conrad Shindler -4 $12,300.00
T66 Hudson Swafford -4 $12,300.00
T70 Ricky Barnes -3 $11,880.00
T70 Stephan Jaeger -3 $11,880.00
T70 Xinjun Zhang -3 $11,880.00
What's in the bag: Wyndham winner Snedeker

By Golf Channel DigitalAugust 20, 2018, 1:28 pm

Brandt Snedeker made history on Thursday with opening round of 59 that he rode to victory on Sunday at the Wyndham Championship. Here's what's in his bag:

Driver: Bridgestone Tour B JGR prototype (9.5 degrees), with Graphite Design IX-6X shaft

Fairway wood: TaylorMade M3 (15 degrees), with Fujikura Pro 73 Tour Spec shaft; (19 degrees), with Fujikura Pro 85 Tour Spec shaft

Irons: Bridgestone J15 Cavity Back (4-9), with Aerotech SteelFiber i95 S shafts

Wedges: Bridgestone J40 (48 degrees), J15 (52 degrees bent to 51, 56 degrees bent to 55), Titleist Vokey Design prototype (60 degrees), all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

Putter: Odyssey White Hot XG Rossie

Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X

