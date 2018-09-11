Getty Images

Last three major champs grouped at Evian

By Randall MellSeptember 11, 2018, 9:34 pm

The last three major championship winners will play together in the first two rounds of the Evian Championship.

Rolex world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park, No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn and No. 8 Georgia Hall will go off together on the first tee at 6:59 a.m. ET on Thursday and on the first tee at 2:14 a.m. ET on Friday.

Park won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in July, Jutanugarn the U.S. Women’s Open in June and Hall the Ricoh Women’s British Open in August.

The trio joins Pernilla Lindberg in competition for the Rolex Annika Major Award, which goes to the best performer this year in the women’s major championships.

Lindberg, who won the ANA Inspiration, is grouped with fellow major champions Inbee Park and So Yeon Ryu. They’re scheduled to go off the first tee at 5:10 a.m. ET on Thursday and the 10th tee at 2:25 a.m. ET on Friday.

Lindberg would love to have her name on a trophy named after a fellow Swede and one of her childhood idols.

“It gives me a special kind of boost just knowing that I'm in the running for it,” Lindberg said. “Any time you can put your name kind of next to Annika's, in any kind of way in the golf world, I think you have done something good.”

In another marquee grouping, Lexi Thompson, Brooke Henderson and Minjee Lee are scheduled to go off the 10th tee at 2:14 a.m. ET on Thursday and off the first tee at 6:59 a.m. ET on Friday.

Golf Channel’s coverage of the first two rounds will go from 5-8 a.m. ET and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET.

LPGA confident fifth major will overcome obstacles

By Randall MellSeptember 11, 2018, 8:50 pm

Maybe this is the year the jewel regains its sparkle.

The Evian Championship has the makings of something spectacular as the LPGA’s fifth major, with its picturesque backdrops on the mountainside above Lake Geneva in the shadow of the French Alps.

The setting is majestic, the views breathtaking.

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan imagines Evian with a compelling future.

“I have zero doubt in my mind that five, 10, 15, 20 years from now, young women all around the world will have a dream to make it to `The Mountain,’ to see that skydiver parachuting down with their country’s flag at championship’s end,” Whan has repeated as a mantra in his vision of the event.

The problem is Evian has been more volcano than mountain, with controversy erupting with too much regularity.

Since Whan unilaterally declared Evian a major championship and moved it to September beginning in 2013, there has been something of a meteorological curse on the event.

The rainfall has been just short of a biblical plague, with last year’s finish played in hard rain, heavy wind and even hail pummeling players.

Two of the first five Evian Championships played as a major have been controversially shortened to 54 holes.

The weather issues have brought scrutiny over the LPGA’s priorities in the governance of its majors, and whether the decision to upgrade Evian was more about creating a major showcase for Group Danone than creating a major championship.

It’s why so many players were excited when Whan announced that Evian will be returning to July next year, the spot it held on the calendar before it was declared a major.

“It's a great venue, and it's a very well-run event and major championship,” defending champion Anna Nordqvist said. “I'm excited it's moving to the summer next year. Before it became a major, we always played it in July, and we always had a blast and we always had great conditions.”

Nordqvist and Brittany Altomare were at the center of last year’s controversial finish.

They played their third shots into the first sudden-death playoff hole in near darkness with sleet and hail pummeling them. Even with grounds crew squeegeeing the greens before they played, puddles re-formed on the green.

By allowing Nordqvist and Altomare to play to a green so obviously unfit for deciding who wins a major championship, the LPGA put the integrity of the competition in jeopardy. Neither player hit the green, avoiding the real possibility a puddle would have swallowed their shots or caused their balls to skip.

The priority didn’t appear to be identifying the best player by setting up a thorough examination of skill, concentration and resolve. The priority appeared to be to finish on Sunday, barring fire and brimstone coming down from the sky and barring the pond at the 18th hole turning to blood.

The fact that the decision to shorten the event to 54 holes was made so early in the championship only reinforced suspicions. The tour announced it was shortening the event on Thursday, after controversially wiping out an abbreviated start to set up a restart of the first round on Friday.

Nordqvist is among LPGA pros who don’t like seeing majors shortened to 54 holes, even though she won last year’s.

“Major championships should be 72 holes, unless there are certain circumstances where the golf is unplayable,” she said while preparing to defend her title. “I definitely think it should be crowned over four rounds. I feel like that would be the best for everyone.

“But given the circumstances last year, there just wasn't much we could do.”

The decision to shorten to 54 holes led to speculation the LPGA was trying to maximize Sunday’s TV window exposure, and to satisfy the needs of an important title sponsor, and to avoid the expense of a Monday finish and the complications of extending lodging in a small resort town. Whan said a terrible extended forecast was the driving force. He said the prospect of prolonging the event into a less interesting mid-week finish was a factor. He also said it was solely the LPGA’s decision, not Group Danone’s.

Whan stepped up to take the blame for Evian’s challenges, saying the move to September brought more rain and less daylight into the championship equation.

“At Evian, the challenges we face are manmade, and I’m the man who made them,” he said.

The commissioner, who gets credit for rebuilding the LPGA from its foundering state after taking over almost nine years ago, pledged a better future for Evian.

“Everything about Evian is going to work long term,” Whan said.

The week opens hopefully for this year’s field. Reigning ANA Inspiration champ Pernilla Lindberg relished practicing under blue skies on Tuesday.

“It’s so peaceful being here when the weather is nice,” Lindberg said. “Looking out over the lake just gives you good feelings.”

Georgia Hall, winner of last month’s Ricoh Women’s British Open, seconded that.

“It’s perfect weather,” she said. “I don’t think there are any complaints at all. It’s so beautiful to come here by the lake. The golf course is in really good condition, so I am looking forward to playing it.”

Trouble, however, lurks once again.

Forecasts call for a mid-day thunderstorm on Thursday with 50 percent chance of showers on Friday.

“Crossing our fingers it will stay like this,” Lindberg said.

Players want to see the sun can put a sparkle back on their jewel.

McIlroy to make Kapalua debut in January

By Will GraySeptember 11, 2018, 7:20 pm

Rory McIlroy will kick off the new year in Hawaii for the first time in his career.

The four-time major champion has officially committed to make his tournament debut in the winners-only Sentry Tournament of Champions, held Jan. 3-6 in Maui. He qualified by virtue of his three-shot victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

"It's a meaningful tournament to qualify for, because you have to win to get in, and winning is not easy on the PGA Tour," McIlroy said in a release. "I can't wait to get out to Maui in January to experience the Plantation Course and everything the island has to offer."

McIlroy was eligible for the limited-field event six other times between 2011-17, but he bypassed every opportunity to tee it up at Kapalua. He was hardly alone in that choice, as the field typically includes a handful of players who decline, often European stars whose playing schedules can reach into November. Tiger Woods hasn't played the event since 2005, while Phil Mickelson last visited Maui in 2001.

But the event has picked up increased interest from younger American stars, and it boasts an impressive recent run of recent tournament champions in Patrick Reed (2015), Jordan Spieth (2016), Justin Thomas (2017) and Dustin Johnson (2018).

There are currently 30 players who have qualified by virtue of tournament victories this year, with each winner of a PGA Tour event through the RSM Classic in November also eligible for the no-cut event.

Top 5, including Lexi, have shot at world No. 1 at Evian

By Randall MellSeptember 11, 2018, 2:42 pm

The Rolex world No. 1 ranking is up for grabs yet again at the Evian Championship this week.

The top five in the world all have a chance to leave France with the top ranking.

With so many world-ranking points up for grabs, Sung Hyun Park has some work to do to extend her reign as No. 1 to a fifth consecutive week.

No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn is just .297 average world ranking points behind Park. She can get back to No. 1 for the third time in her career with a finish of fourth or better this week, depending on what Park and the other players among the top five do.

No. 3 So Yeon Ryu, No. 4 Inbee Park and No. 5 Lexi Thompson can also ascend to the top spot.

Ryu and Inbee Park have both reigned as No. 1s before. Thompson is seeking to move to the top of the world rankings for the first time in her career. She has a chance to become the seventh different player to hold the No. 1 ranking over the last 15 months, but she has to win to ascend.

Hall wants to join Rose at English world No. 1s

By Randall MellSeptember 11, 2018, 2:12 pm

Georgia Hall was inspired seeing fellow Brit Justin Rose rise to world No. 1 in men’s golf on Monday.

Hall will tee it up at the Evian Championship this week No. 8 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings. After winning the Ricoh Women’s British Open last month, she became the first English woman to crack the top 10 in the world rankings.

“I congratulated Justin this morning,” Hall said on Tuesday. “I think it’s incredible. He’s a great role model to look up to in England.”

Hall finds herself motivated by Rose’s ascendance.

“I said this morning it would be amazing if England men's and women's were, like, world No. 1,” Hall said. “I think that would be incredible.”

Hall, 23, tied for 10th in her first start at Evian a year ago. She could rise as high as world No. 3 with a victory this week. She’s thinking more about the world rankings since winning her first major.

“Since I turned pro four years ago, I didn't really look at that as the ultimate goal, but I had little goals to kind of accomplish before that,” she said. “Obviously, now I'm eighth and it's definitely the kind of main goal in any mind. Winning this week, or winning LPGA events, is only got to get me closer. I look forward to the steps before that, and if I do them, then I should get there.”

Hall followed up her victory at Royal Lytham tying for 28th last month at the CP Women’s Open and then finishing second two weeks ago at the Cambia Portland Classic.

