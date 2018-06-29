Getty Images

Leishman hits just three fairways, still shoots 67

By Nick MentaJune 29, 2018, 12:01 am

POTOMAC, Md. – Fairways are evidently overrated.

Marc Leishman hit just three of them Thursday and somehow signed for a 3-under 67 at TPC Potomac.

Playing from everywhere but the short grass, Leishman hit 13 of 18 greens, went 4-for-5 scrambling, and took 28 putts.

He’s 117th in strokes gained: off the tee and tied for 10th on the leaderboard, four shots back.

“You're spot on, it definitely wasn't pretty,” Leishman said. “Didn't feel right over the ball [with] the long stuff today. With it being a little bit soft, you can get away with missing a few fairways versus last year when it was firm you'd make a big number. You've just got to grind it out, hopefully you make some putts and managed to do that, so took advantage of the good breaks I got.”

Leishman’s playing partner, who doubles as the tournament host, didn’t totally understand it himself, bringing up Leishman’s round in his own post-round comments, totally unprompted.

“Yeah, this course is tough. It penalizes you,” said Tiger Woods. “Except for Leish today. He hit three fairways and shoots 3 under. That's hard to do on this place.”

The tee ball has proven as issue for Leishman this year, but just as he did Thursday, he’s nonetheless found a way to score. He’s racked up six top-10s including two runner-ups while ranking 144th on Tour this season in SG: off the tee.

Welcome to (bombers) paradise at Women's PGA

By Randall MellJune 29, 2018, 1:02 am

KILDEER, Ill. – Sung Hyun Park took advantage.

Brooke Henderson, Jessica Korda, Charley Hull and Jaye Marie Green, too.

“Finally a golf course that benefits the long hitters,” Korda said.

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship was a bomber’s paradise at Kemper Lakes Golf Club in Thursday’s first round.

Park posted a 6-under-par 66 to take the lead.

Henderson, Korda and Green opened with 67s and Charley Hull was among players opening with 68.

All of the aforementioned rank among the LPGA’s top 20 in driving distance.

“The course was long and difficult, and it’s a pretty big benefit for the long hitter,” Park said.

Park attacked, hitting driver at all but one of the par 4s and par 5s. She’s the fourth longest hitter on tour this year, averaging 273 yards a blast.

With her 67, Brittany Altomare was the exception to the rule, a short but straight hitter among the top five on the leaderboard.

Kemper Lakes was set up at 6,635 yards on Thursday, but it played a lot longer, with the course softened by 6 inches of rain over the last week.

“I think that's why the long hitters love it,” said Stacy Lewis, who opened with a 70. “It takes those run outs through the fairways, takes that out of it. There are a lot of doglegs and bunkering. If it was firm and fast, it would be a lot harder for those long hitters. I think if it was firmer, it would level the playing field a little bit more.”

And that’s what Lewis and a lot of other challengers are hoping for with a sunny, hot and dry forecast the next two days.

Park’s climb atop the leaderboard wasn’t just about smashing driver everywhere. Last season, she joined Nancy Lopez as the only players to win Rolex Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year honors in the same year. She won the U.S. Women’s Open, but she has had a roller coaster ride this season. She went through a run of five events in late spring with four missed cuts and a victory.

“Something little was missing, especially my putting,” Park said.

She switched out her 34-inch TaylorMade Spider Red putter this week for a 33-inch TaylorMade Spider Black.

“This week I feel pretty comfortable and confident,” she said.

A pregnant Lewis isn’t hitting it as long as she usually does with a child in tow, but she still marveled at how far Korda and Hull were blasting it past her in their first-round grouping.

“They were 40, 50 [yards] by me, at times,” Lewis said.

Korda ranks eighth in driving distance this year at 270.6 yards per drive.

“This is how golf courses should be set up for us,” Korda said.

Green also liked the setup.

“I've had so many 6-irons and more in today, and that usually doesn't happen, because I hit it a little longer than the average,” Green said. “It was kind of interesting having some 4-irons in, and 5-irons and 6-irons.”

Green, 24, is seeking her first LPGA title in her fifth full season. She did win LPGA Q-School in 2013, and again last year after a tough year required her to return. She’s the only player to win Q-School twice since it moved to Daytona Beach, Fla., in 1991.

Green’s quick start sets her up to make a run at joining Pernilla Lindberg, Danielle Kang, Sung Hyun Park, Mo Martin, In Gee Chun and Hyo Joo Kim as players who claimed a major championship as their first LPGA title over the last five seasons.

Lindberg gave a giant dose of hope to every dreamer seeking a major breakthrough winning the ANA Inspiration in April. She did what every frustrated player with a big dream wants to do. She transformed herself. She became the player she imagined herself to be through all the tough, lonely battles that keep dreams alive.

Green is looking to do the same this week.

“I love majors, because it doesn't make you feel like you have to birdie so many holes,” she said. “It makes you feel like you can be kind of chill and play and let the birdies come to you, whereas other tournaments, where 25 under wins, it's a little stressful. I like more of the grind, where you can make a bogey every now and then and it's OK.”

With the fairways and greens drying out, the rest of the week promises to be even more of a grind.

Henderson (67) contending in yet another Women's PGA

By Randall MellJune 29, 2018, 12:56 am

KILDEER, Ill. – Get out of her way.

It’s the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which means Brooke Henderson is making a run again.

Henderson opened Thursday with a 5-under-par 67 to get into early contention, just one shot off the lead.

Henderson, 20, is playing this championship for the fourth time. She won it two years ago and finished second last year. She finished T-5 as a 17-year-old the first time she played it.

“I got my first sponsor's invite here in 2015, and that really set up my whole career,” Henderson said. “Finishing fifth, it gave me a lot of confidence as a young player out on the LPGA.”

Henderson didn’t look as if she was going to be a factor in a sluggish start Thursday. She made the turn in 1 over, but then shot 30 on her second nine. She birdied four of her last five holes.

“I was happy to get a lot of birdies on the back nine and get myself back into it,” Henderson said. “It was a lot of fun.”

Hey, J.J. Spaun, anyone see your 63? 'Hell no'

By Nick MentaJune 28, 2018, 11:24 pm

POTOMAC, Md. – You’re familiar with the “if a tree falls in the forest” bit.

Well, if a guy a shoots a course-record 63 and no one sees it, does it still count?

J.J. Spaun raced into a tie for first-round lead at 7 under par Thursday at the Quicken Loans National.

He tied the TPC Potomac tournament record set by Andrew Landry earlier in the day.

So what’s prompting our philosophical quandary? Spaun played in the group behind Tiger Woods.

Asked after his round if any of the horde around Woods hung back to watch the tournament co-leader, Spaun answered:

“No, hell no. They don't even know who I am.

“They played so fast, actually like they were a solid hole ahead of us.

“Did he play good? How did he play? … I just saw his pink shirt way in the distance.”

Woods made two birdies and a double for an even-par 70 in his first round with his new TaylorMade Ardmore 3 putter.

Coincidentally, just as Woods was benching his Scotty Cameron, Spaun put his own Newport 2 back in the bag.

“It's basically a Tiger Woods knockoff. It's like the same look, same stampings but my name,” Spaun said. “It would be cool to have his name, but nah, I don't think he'd be happy with that.

“That's kind of been the putter that I've been using since my rookie year out here, so two years. It's kind of the one that I've always had the best finishes with, an Old Faithful kind of deal.”

Woods says he's 'very committed' to new putter

By Nick MentaJune 28, 2018, 11:18 pm

POTOMAC, Md. – One day after deciding to give it a chance, Tiger Woods announced early Thursday evening that he is “very committed” to his new TaylorMade Ardmore 3 putter.

The 14-time major winner – who won 13 of those 14 majors with his iconic Scotty Cameron Newport 2 – opened with a round of even-par 70 at the Quicken Loans National.

Woods took 29 official putts with the mallet in Round 1 and finished the round 94th out of 120 players in strokes gained: putting at minus-1.211.

He made just 48 feet of putts on Day 1 and missed a pair of short birdie tries, from 6 and 7 feet, at Nos. 13 and 15.

Nonetheless, Woods seemed pleased with the putter’s debut.

“I hit good putts, they just didn't go in, which is fine,” he said. “I don't mind that at all. I misread two putts on the back nine and so be it. But I hit a lot of good putts today on my line with the speed I wanted. So it didn't go in but I haven't done that in a while. I haven't been doing that. So that's the positive sign, to keep doing that. Eventually they'll start rolling in.”

Woods’ putting has proved an issue in recent weeks, prompting him to bring the Ardmore 3 with him to TPC Potomac. He spent 90 minutes on the putting green Wednesday and “felt really good with it,” while his Scotty “just didn’t feel right” and “wasn’t looking right.”

So he made the decision to put the mallet in the bag for Round 1 and it sounds like the foreseeable future.

“I am very committed to it,” he said. “You know, it's technology as well. We have the grooves in there just like when I was with Nike – helps roll the ball better, faster, earlier on the greens. … So it was a nice thing to move to a putter that rolls a little bit quicker. As I said, it has more swing to it. I've always like putters that have some swing to it.”

Although the missed birdie opportunities at 13 and 15 stand out, Woods cited his 6-foot par save at the 11th as the key to his back-nine turnaround. That putt capped off a 145-yard up-and-down after a punch out from the trees and kept him from slipping to 3 over on his round.

As for when we might see the Scotty again …

“Time for it to sit on the bench a little bit,” Woods said. “I'm sure it will come back eventually – just one of those things.

