Highland Meadows Golf Club outside Toledo, Ohio, isn’t the ideal tune-up for Brittany Lincicome’s date with PGA Tour pros at next week’s Barbasol Championship.

As home to the LPGA’s Marathon Classic, Highland Meadows is a tight track that isn’t allowing Lincicome to play the power game she’ll need against the men.

Still, come this Sunday’s finish, she could feel as if it was the best prep possible.

With a 3-under-par 68 Friday, Lincicome has a chance to take winning momentum to Kentucky and the Barbasol Championship. She is in the hunt to claim her ninth LPGA title, her second this season. She’s just three shots off the lead.

“I don't think I hit very many drivers, unfortunately, to kind of get ready for next week,” Lincicome said. “That’s my favorite club in the bag.”

Lincicome will play Barbasol on a sponsor exemption. She will become just the fifth woman in history to compete in a PGA Tour event, joining Babe Zaharais, Annika Sorenstam, Suzy Whaley and Michelle Wie.

“Super nervous but really looking forward to the opportunity.” Lincicome said. “Obviously, getting a sponsor invite really means a lot for them to think of me. Just going to go have fun with it. I'm playing well this week.”

Lincicome said at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship two weeks ago that she has been getting overwhelming positive support.

“I really haven’t heard one negative thing, which has been a dream come true,” Lincicome said there. “You don’t know how people are going to take it. I, obviously, didn’t want there to be anything negative about it. I’m just going to go into the week having a good time. However I play is how I’m going to play, and I just want to learn a little bit from the guys.”