LYTHAM ST. ANNES, England – Pernilla Lindberg enters the weekend in contention at the Ricoh Women’s British Open with the confidence that comes in knowing she is good enough to win a major.

Only two players ahead of her know that feeling (So Yeon Ryu and Sung Hyun Park).

With a 4-under-par 68 Friday, Lindberg moved into a tie for eighth, five shots off the lead. She broke through to win the ANA Inspiration in April, making her first LPGA title a major championship. She’s looking to join In Gee Chun as the only players to win major championships as their first two LPGA titles.

Lindberg was asked if she feels different starting a weekend in contention with a major trophy already in possession.

“The only difference is confidence,” Lindberg said. “Now, I’ve proven to both myself and everyone else I’ve done it before. But, it’s still golf. I still have a lot to take care of, and you never know what links golf will bring.”

Lindberg knows what those players who haven’t won a major feel like, and she knows they can break through just like she did. She also knows memories of winning the ANA, where she beat Hall of Famer Inbee Park, help her. She knows she doesn’t have to be perfect to win, and she can overcome mistakes to win.

“When you play well, things seem like they are easier, but when you aren’t playing as well, it’s easy to get stuck with negative thoughts,” she said. “For sure, after winning, it helps you know you can turn things around, and you have that good game in you.”