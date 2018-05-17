LPGA announces details for this year's China event

The NCAA Division I men’s regionals wrapped up Wednesday at six sites around the country. The top five teams and low individual on a non-advancing team will advance to the May 25-30 NCAA Championship at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Okla.

Here are the final results from the Raleigh (N.C.), Kissimmee (Fla.), Columbus (Ohio), Bryan (Texas), Norman (Okla.) and Stockton (Calif.) regionals:

Raleigh regional, at Lonnie Poole Golf Course:

Winner (click here for full team scores): Texas (-39)

Runner-up: Duke (-22)

Also moving on: N.C. State (-21), Augusta (-20), Arizona State (-18)

Better luck next year: Georgia Tech (-17), Middle Tennessee State (-16), California (-7)

Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Doug Ghim, Texas (-17)

Advancing individual: Pontus Nyholm, Campbell

Skinny: The top two seeds in this regional failed to make it through. Georgia Tech became just the third top seed that failed to advance to the NCAA Championship. The Yellow Jackets were the fourth-ranked team in the country, and they entered the postseason as one of the squads that could challenge Oklahoma State, 1 thru 5, but now they won’t be able to get the opportunity. Cal also had a disappointing end to its season, traveling across the country and finishing 10th. Junior Collin Morikawa, the top-ranked player in Golfstat’s individual rankings, also won’t be at nationals, after he failed to earn the lone spot awarded to the low individual on a non-advancing team. … Augusta became the second 12 seed to advance to the NCAA Championship. It’s some cool symmetry for the Jaguars: This is their first NCAA berth since 2011, the year that Patrick Reed led them to the national title – at Karsten Creek. They shot 14 under, the second-lowest round of the day, to make it through. … Texas won for the first time all season, powered by a 28-under effort from medalist Doug Ghim and Scottie Scheffler, who finished fourth. Ghim, who shared medalist honors at Big 12s, is now a serious contender for not just the Hogan Award but also the Haskins Award.

Kissimmee regional, at Reunion Resort:

Winner (click here for full team scores): Florida (-42)

Runner-up: UCF (-30)

Also moving on: Vanderbilt (-22), North Carolina (-21), Kent State (-20)

Better luck next year: Arizona (-18), Colorado State (-16), South Florida (-12)

Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Andy Zhang, Florida (-13)

Advancing individual: George Cunningham, Arizona

Skinny: The Gators set a school-record with a 42-under performance, avenging last year’s disappointing performance, when they failed to advance out of regionals as the top seed. … Top-seeded Vanderbilt entered the final round in a three-way tie for fifth, a coach’s worst nightmare, but the Commodores closed with an 11-under round just to keep pace in this low-scoring regional. … Host UCF was playing an hour from its campus, but the Knights took advantage of more than 15 practice rounds at Reunion to advance as the 10 seed. … South Florida plummeted four spots on the leaderboard, into eighth, after shooting 1 over on the final day – the only over-par round in the top 11. … Florida’s Zhang won his second consecutive start, after also capturing the SEC Championship.

Columbus regional, at Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course:

Winner (click here for full team scores): Oklahoma State (-8)

Runner-up: Illinois (E)

Also moving on: UNLV (+15), Northwestern (+16), Texas Tech (+18)

Better luck next year: Penn State (+25), Michigan State (+32), Wake Forest (+35)

Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Kyle Mueller, Michigan (-5)

Advancing individual: Mueller

Skinny: Oklahoma State showed why it’s the best team in the country, with all five Cowboys finishing inside the top 19 individually. Standout freshman Matthew Wolff finished runner-up for the fourth time this season. … Illinois seems to be trending in the right direction. After winning the Big Ten title, the Illini had four counters finish inside the top 10 individually and hung tough with Oklahoma State on the most difficult regional course. … Texas Tech grabbed the fifth and final spot despite first-team All-American Fredrik Nilehn, who had missed the last three events with a back injury, shooting 13 over par. … On the final day, there was no movement among the top 8 on the leaderboard.

Bryan regional, at Traditions Club:

Winner (click here for full team scores): Texas A&M (-27)

Runner-up: Clemson (-18)

Also moving on: Baylor (-7), UCLA (+2), Kentucky (+10)

Better luck next year: Ole Miss (+13), South Carolina (+18)

Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M (-11)

Advancing individual: Braden Thornberry, Ole Miss

Skinny: The Aggies took care of business on their home course, while Clemson is headed back to Karsten Creek, where they won the NCAA title in the early 2000s. … Baylor coach Mike McGraw will also be returning to Stillwater, Okla., where he coached the team for several years but was fired a few years ago. … The most drama came for the fifth and final spot. Ole Miss was in position, but the Rebels shot 10 over in the final round. That included their top two starters playing the last two holes in 6 over par, allowing Kentucky to slide inside the cut line – but not without some drama. Senior leader Chip McDaniel went out in 40 on Wednesday, but he made four birdies coming home and then, needing just a par on the last to secure the Wildcats’ spot, dunked his 118-yard approach for a closing eagle to move on. … At least one Ole Miss player will be at nationals – Braden Thornberry earned the individual spot and now will have a chance to defend his NCAA title.

Norman regional, at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club:

Winner (click here for full team scores): Oklahoma (-14)

Runners-up: BYU and North Florida (-13)

Also moving on: Auburn and Arkansas (-3)

Better luck next year: Florida State (-2), Virginia (-1), Pepperdine (E)

Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Travis Trace, North Florida (-11)

Advancing individual: Joshua McCarthy, Pepperdine

Skinny: The Sooners appear on a collision course with rival Oklahoma State, after winning their fourth title in their past five starts. Blaine Hale and Quade Cummins did the heavy lifting with a rare off-week from star Brad Dalke. … BYU will create some logistical issues for the NCAA Championship after a tie for second in this regional. The Cougars don’t play on Sundays, so now they will contest their third round on Thursday – the practice-round day for the other 29 teams in the field – which creates some concerns about competitiveness fairness. … Arkansas played its last five holes in 7 under to steal the fifth and final spot. … Pepperdine ended its wild week by finishing outside the cut line. The Waves went from ninth to second to eighth.

Stockton regional, at The Reserve at Spanos Park

Winner (click here for full team scores): Kansas (-20)

Runner-up: Stanford (-19)

Also moving on: Iowa State (-17), Alabama (-15), Oregon (-12)

Better luck next year: LSU (-7), Colorado (-2), TCU (+1), Southern Cal (+3)

Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Norman Xiong, Oregon (-15)

Advancing individual: Charles Corner, Texas El Paso

Skinny: LSU joins Georgia Tech as a top seed that failed to advance. That had happened only once in the six-regional setup prior to last year. Now, it’s happened three times in the past two years. … Kansas was an 8 seed that earned its first NCAA berth since 2000; Iowa State was a sneaky 10 seed that entered regionals with two wins in its past four starts. … Alabama advanced despite having only two players finish inside the top 35 individually. Wilson Furr and Jonathan Hardee were 17 under. … The Player of the Year race just got blown open, after USC’s Justin Suh (and the team) failed to advance to the NCAA Championship. Suh’s loss might be Oregon’s Xiong’s gain, however, after the Ducks sophomore won for the sixth time. Entering nationals, he’s the favorite to win the Haskins Award.