Getty Images

LPGA announces details for this year's China event

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 17, 2018, 1:08 pm

The Buick LPGA Shanghai will be contested Oct. 18-21 this year, the LPGA announced on Thursday. The event was previously listed on the 2018 LPGA schedule but did not have a name.

SAIC-GM Buick has signed on to sponsor the event for five years.

The 72-hole stroke-play event will be contested at Qizhong Garden Golf Club and consist of 62 players from the LPGA money list, 15 players from the China LPGA Tour and four sponsor's invites. 

The purse will be $2.1 million, with no cut.

Article Tags: 2018 Buick LPGA Shanghai

Trending

BYU men's golf team BYU

NCAA accommodates BYU with no Sunday round

By Ryan LavnerMay 17, 2018, 11:26 am

The BYU men’s golf team on Wednesday advanced to the NCAA Championship for the first time in the match-play era. That led to officials making a unique tweak to the format.

The Mormon-run school prohibits play on Sunday for all of its sports teams. That creates a scheduling issue at the NCAA Championship, because the third round of stroke-play qualifying is set for Sunday, May 27.

The NCAA must provide an accommodation for any school that cannot compete on a particular day for religious reasons, so this is the schedule change: BYU will now play its team practice round at Karsten Creek on Wednesday, May 23, before the start of the final match of the NCAA Women’s Championship. The next day, the Cougars will play their third round 30 minutes after the other 29 teams conduct their official practice round.

All five BYU players will be sent off individually, alongside a walking scorer and a rules official who will serve as a marker. Their third-round scores will then be posted to the live-scoring site.

Other coaches and players will be allowed to watch BYU compete from outside the ropes, and it’s expected that every team will have at least have some sort of representation that day – they’d be getting a look at the third-round hole locations.

Ranked 39th in the country, BYU played its last two rounds in 20 under par to tie for second at the Norman, Okla., regional. Both Patrick Fishburn and Peter Kuest finished inside the top 5 individually.

It’s the first time that the BYU men have qualified for the NCAA Championship since 2005-06, but this exact scenario played out two years ago for the BYU women. At Eugene Country Club it turned out to be a non-issue – BYU shot 34 over par and finished last among the 24 teams in the field in stroke-play qualifying.

BYU’s individual qualifier this year, Rose Huang, played her practice round Wednesday at Karsten Creek and will play to the Sunday pins for her official round on Thursday.

The accommodation generates the usual questions about competitiveness fairness, especially with the unpredictable Oklahoma weather: What if the conditions are calm on Thursday, but rainy with 35-mph winds on Sunday for the rest of the field? What if the opposite occurs?

BYU women’s coach Carrie Roberts summed it up best two years ago: “We’re just grateful that the NCAA is going to accommodate us and give us a chance.”

Article Tags: BYU, Mormon, NCAA Championship, NCAA Golf, NCAA, College golf

Trending

Getty Images

Langer seeking 3rd straight Regions Tradition title

By Associated PressMay 17, 2018, 1:07 am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Bernhard Langer is trying to do something even Jack Nicklaus couldn't quite pull off.

Langer enters the Regions Tradition starting Thursday at Greystone Golf & Country Club aiming to become the first to win the PGA Tour Champions major three years in a row since the event began in 1989.

''I love this golf course,'' he said. ''It's very challenging and demanding at times, and then there's a couple of holes that are gettable. But there's some shots you really have to pull it off. You've got to be totally committed and hit really solid, proper golf shots. Otherwise you end up in the water or even other places. It will show up on your scorecard.

''So for some reason I've done well here the last couple years and hopefully that will continue.''

Nicklaus came awfully close to a three-peat. He twice won the Tradition consecutive years at Desert Mountain in Arizona, but Lee Trevino edged him by one shot in 1992 the first time he tried to make it three in a row.

Players will have an early two-tee start Thursday because of potential bad weather.

Langer is coming off his first win of the year at the Insperity Invitational, putting him eight shy of Hale Irwin's record of 45 titles on the senior circuit. He had suffered two straight playoff losses but the win put him atop the standings for the first time this year.

Full-field scores from the Regions Tradition

Langer has won a record 10 majors on the PGA Tour Champions and now has two chances in a row to add to that number with the Regions Tradition and Senior PGA Championship.

Langer won by five strokes at Greystone last year after a closing 64.

Steve Stricker, who has two wins this season with four top-five finishes, is trying to improve on his worst finish in 10 PGA Tour Champions events. He was tied for 13th last year in the Tradition.

Ranked No. 2 in the standings, he chose to head to Alabama instead of the AT&T Byron Nelson on the PGA Tour after entering both of them.

''This has been my worst finish on tour, this tournament here last year,'' said Stricker, coming off a 23rd-place finish at The Players Championship after a hot start. ''So I need to improve on that a little bit, just keep doing what I've been doing, keeping the ball in play

''I haven't been putting the greatest of late, so hopefully that comes around this weekend. Just keep doing what I'm doing and hopefully I get some more putts to fall.''

There will be eight competing in the Regions Tradition for the first time: Bob Estes, Steve Flesch, Jerry Kelly, Len Mattiace, David McKenzie, Tim Petrovic, Fran Quinn and Tommy Tolles. Kelly missed last year because of his son's high school graduation.

Article Tags: 2018 Regions Tradition, Bernhard Langer

Trending

Getty Images

Glover to 911: 'My wife has gone crazy'

By Rex HoggardMay 16, 2018, 11:51 pm

Krista Glover, who was arrested and charged with domestic battery and resisting arrest without violence on Saturday in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., is not permitted to have any contact with her husband, PGA Tour player Lucas Glover, or to be within 500 feet of the couple’s South Florida home.

The order was issued on Monday following Krista Glover’s arrest, which stemmed from an altercation with her husband and his mother, Hersey.

Officials in St. John’s County also released the 911 call made by Krista Glover that led to her arrest. When deputies called back, Lucas Glover answered.

“Yeah, hi, I think we got our lines crossed here. This is the husband, the sane one of the bunch,” Glover said in a calm voice. “My wife has called you . ... Now she's trying to blame it on my mother, which is not the case at all. ... My wife has gone crazy.”

According to the arrest report, Glover told deputies that his wife began berating him for playing poorly at The Players, where he missed the secondary cut on Saturday. Glover also said Krista had been drinking throughout the day.

AT&T Byron Nelson: Articles, photos and videos

In the initial 911 call, Krista Glover said she had been attacked by her mother-in-law, who had locked herself in her room. When asked how she was attacked, Glover's wife hung up and Glover answered when 911 called back.

Lucas Glover told the 911 operator that there was no need for a rescue squad to come to the rental house where they were staying, and when asked if the operator could speak with Krista he responded: “No, you cannot. She's in the house with my daughter. And when deputies get here, they need to talk to the male – that would be me – because these other two are out of their heads at the moment.”

Glover also told the 911 operator: “Well, [Krista is] going to lie to you. That's what I'm telling you. That's why I answered the phone. She's telling lies.”

According to the arrest report, both Lucas Glover and his mother had injuries. Glover said his wife began the altercation when he was on the back porch and then began attacking his mother when she tried to intervene.

A pre-trial hearing for Krista Glover has been set for June 22. She has pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Article Tags: Lucas Glover, 2018 The Players Championship, 911 call, Krista Glover

Trending

Getty Images

Men's regionals: Who's in, out for NCAAs?

By Ryan LavnerMay 16, 2018, 11:17 pm

The NCAA Division I men’s regionals wrapped up Wednesday at six sites around the country. The top five teams and low individual on a non-advancing team will advance to the May 25-30 NCAA Championship at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Okla.

Here are the final results from the Raleigh (N.C.), Kissimmee (Fla.), Columbus (Ohio), Bryan (Texas), Norman (Okla.) and Stockton (Calif.) regionals:

Raleigh regional, at Lonnie Poole Golf Course:

Winner (click here for full team scores): Texas (-39)

Runner-up: Duke (-22)

Also moving on: N.C. State (-21), Augusta (-20), Arizona State (-18)

Better luck next year: Georgia Tech (-17), Middle Tennessee State (-16), California (-7)

Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Doug Ghim, Texas (-17)

Advancing individual: Pontus Nyholm, Campbell

Skinny: The top two seeds in this regional failed to make it through. Georgia Tech became just the third top seed that failed to advance to the NCAA Championship. The Yellow Jackets were the fourth-ranked team in the country, and they entered the postseason as one of the squads that could challenge Oklahoma State, 1 thru 5, but now they won’t be able to get the opportunity. Cal also had a disappointing end to its season, traveling across the country and finishing 10th. Junior Collin Morikawa, the top-ranked player in Golfstat’s individual rankings, also won’t be at nationals, after he failed to earn the lone spot awarded to the low individual on a non-advancing team. … Augusta became the second 12 seed to advance to the NCAA Championship. It’s some cool symmetry for the Jaguars: This is their first NCAA berth since 2011, the year that Patrick Reed led them to the national title – at Karsten Creek. They shot 14 under, the second-lowest round of the day, to make it through. … Texas won for the first time all season, powered by a 28-under effort from medalist Doug Ghim and Scottie Scheffler, who finished fourth. Ghim, who shared medalist honors at Big 12s, is now a serious contender for not just the Hogan Award but also the Haskins Award.

Kissimmee regional, at Reunion Resort:

Winner (click here for full team scores): Florida (-42)

Runner-up: UCF (-30)

Also moving on: Vanderbilt (-22), North Carolina (-21), Kent State (-20)

Better luck next year: Arizona (-18), Colorado State (-16), South Florida (-12)

Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Andy Zhang, Florida (-13)

Advancing individual: George Cunningham, Arizona

Skinny: The Gators set a school-record with a 42-under performance, avenging last year’s disappointing performance, when they failed to advance out of regionals as the top seed. … Top-seeded Vanderbilt entered the final round in a three-way tie for fifth, a coach’s worst nightmare, but the Commodores closed with an 11-under round just to keep pace in this low-scoring regional. … Host UCF was playing an hour from its campus, but the Knights took advantage of more than 15 practice rounds at Reunion to advance as the 10 seed. … South Florida plummeted four spots on the leaderboard, into eighth, after shooting 1 over on the final day – the only over-par round in the top 11. … Florida’s Zhang won his second consecutive start, after also capturing the SEC Championship.

Columbus regional, at Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course:

Winner (click here for full team scores): Oklahoma State (-8)

Runner-up: Illinois (E)

Also moving on: UNLV (+15), Northwestern (+16), Texas Tech (+18)

Better luck next year: Penn State (+25), Michigan State (+32), Wake Forest (+35)

Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Kyle Mueller, Michigan (-5)

Advancing individual: Mueller

Skinny: Oklahoma State showed why it’s the best team in the country, with all five Cowboys finishing inside the top 19 individually. Standout freshman Matthew Wolff finished runner-up for the fourth time this season. … Illinois seems to be trending in the right direction. After winning the Big Ten title, the Illini had four counters finish inside the top 10 individually and hung tough with Oklahoma State on the most difficult regional course. … Texas Tech grabbed the fifth and final spot despite first-team All-American Fredrik Nilehn, who had missed the last three events with a back injury, shooting 13 over par. … On the final day, there was no movement among the top 8 on the leaderboard.

Bryan regional, at Traditions Club:

Winner (click here for full team scores): Texas A&M (-27)

Runner-up: Clemson (-18)

Also moving on: Baylor (-7), UCLA (+2), Kentucky (+10)

Better luck next year: Ole Miss (+13), South Carolina (+18)

Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Chandler Phillips, Texas A&M (-11)

Advancing individual: Braden Thornberry, Ole Miss

Skinny: The Aggies took care of business on their home course, while Clemson is headed back to Karsten Creek, where they won the NCAA title in the early 2000s. … Baylor coach Mike McGraw will also be returning to Stillwater, Okla., where he coached the team for several years but was fired a few years ago. … The most drama came for the fifth and final spot. Ole Miss was in position, but the Rebels shot 10 over in the final round. That included their top two starters playing the last two holes in 6 over par, allowing Kentucky to slide inside the cut line – but not without some drama. Senior leader Chip McDaniel went out in 40 on Wednesday, but he made four birdies coming home and then, needing just a par on the last to secure the Wildcats’ spot, dunked his 118-yard approach for a closing eagle to move on. … At least one Ole Miss player will be at nationals – Braden Thornberry earned the individual spot and now will have a chance to defend his NCAA title.  

Norman regional, at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club:

Winner (click here for full team scores): Oklahoma (-14)

Runners-up: BYU and North Florida (-13)

Also moving on: Auburn and Arkansas (-3)

Better luck next year: Florida State (-2), Virginia (-1), Pepperdine (E)

Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Travis Trace, North Florida (-11)

Advancing individual: Joshua McCarthy, Pepperdine

Skinny: The Sooners appear on a collision course with rival Oklahoma State, after winning their fourth title in their past five starts. Blaine Hale and Quade Cummins did the heavy lifting with a rare off-week from star Brad Dalke. … BYU will create some logistical issues for the NCAA Championship after a tie for second in this regional. The Cougars don’t play on Sundays, so now they will contest their third round on Thursday – the practice-round day for the other 29 teams in the field – which creates some concerns about competitiveness fairness. … Arkansas played its last five holes in 7 under to steal the fifth and final spot. … Pepperdine ended its wild week by finishing outside the cut line. The Waves went from ninth to second to eighth.

Stockton regional, at The Reserve at Spanos Park

Winner (click here for full team scores): Kansas (-20)

Runner-up: Stanford (-19)

Also moving on: Iowa State (-17), Alabama (-15), Oregon (-12)

Better luck next year: LSU (-7), Colorado (-2), TCU (+1), Southern Cal (+3)

Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Norman Xiong, Oregon (-15)

Advancing individual: Charles Corner, Texas El Paso

Skinny: LSU joins Georgia Tech as a top seed that failed to advance. That had happened only once in the six-regional setup prior to last year. Now, it’s happened three times in the past two years. … Kansas was an 8 seed that earned its first NCAA berth since 2000; Iowa State was a sneaky 10 seed that entered regionals with two wins in its past four starts. … Alabama advanced despite having only two players finish inside the top 35 individually. Wilson Furr and Jonathan Hardee were 17 under. … The Player of the Year race just got blown open, after USC’s Justin Suh (and the team) failed to advance to the NCAA Championship. Suh’s loss might be Oregon’s Xiong’s gain, however, after the Ducks sophomore won for the sixth time. Entering nationals, he’s the favorite to win the Haskins Award.

Article Tags: NCAA Golf, College golf, NCAA, NCAA Regionals, NCAA Championship

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.