McIlroy to make Kapalua debut in January

By Will GraySeptember 11, 2018, 7:20 pm

Rory McIlroy will kick off the new year in Hawaii for the first time in his career.

The four-time major champion has officially committed to make his tournament debut in the winners-only Sentry Tournament of Champions, held Jan. 3-6 in Maui. He qualified by virtue of his three-shot victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March.

"It's a meaningful tournament to qualify for, because you have to win to get in, and winning is not easy on the PGA Tour," McIlroy said in a release. "I can't wait to get out to Maui in January to experience the Plantation Course and everything the island has to offer."

McIlroy was eligible for the limited-field event six other times between 2011-17, but he bypassed every opportunity to tee it up at Kapalua. He was hardly alone in that choice, as the field typically includes a handful of players who decline, often European stars whose playing schedules can reach into November. Tiger Woods hasn't played the event since 2005, while Phil Mickelson last visited Maui in 2001.

But the event has picked up increased interest from younger American stars, and it boasts an impressive recent run of recent tournament champions in Patrick Reed (2015), Jordan Spieth (2016), Justin Thomas (2017) and Dustin Johnson (2018).

There are currently 30 players who have qualified by virtue of tournament victories this year, with each winner of a PGA Tour event through the RSM Classic in November also eligible for the no-cut event.

Top 5, including Lexi, have shot at world No. 1 at Evian

By Randall MellSeptember 11, 2018, 2:42 pm

The Rolex world No. 1 ranking is up for grabs yet again at the Evian Championship this week.

The top five in the world all have a chance to leave France with the top ranking.

With so many world-ranking points up for grabs, Sung Hyun Park has some work to do to extend her reign as No. 1 to a fifth consecutive week.

Rolex Women's World Rankings

No. 2 Ariya Jutanugarn is just .297 average world ranking points behind Park. She can get back to No. 1 for the third time in her career with a finish of fourth or better this week, depending on what Park and the other players among the top five do.

No. 3 So Yeon Ryu, No. 4 Inbee Park and No. 5 Lexi Thompson can also ascend to the top spot.

Ryu and Inbee Park have both reigned as No. 1s before. Thompson is seeking to move to the top of the world rankings for the first time in her career. She has a chance to become the seventh different player to hold the No. 1 ranking over the last 15 months, but she has to win to ascend.

Hall wants to join Rose at English world No. 1s

By Randall MellSeptember 11, 2018, 2:12 pm

Georgia Hall was inspired seeing fellow Brit Justin Rose rise to world No. 1 in men’s golf on Monday.

Hall will tee it up at the Evian Championship this week No. 8 in the Rolex Women’s World Rankings. After winning the Ricoh Women’s British Open last month, she became the first English woman to crack the top 10 in the world rankings.

“I congratulated Justin this morning,” Hall said on Tuesday. “I think it’s incredible. He’s a great role model to look up to in England.”

Hall finds herself motivated by Rose’s ascendance.

“I said this morning it would be amazing if England men's and women's were, like, world No. 1,” Hall said. “I think that would be incredible.”

Hall, 23, tied for 10th in her first start at Evian a year ago. She could rise as high as world No. 3 with a victory this week. She’s thinking more about the world rankings since winning her first major.

“Since I turned pro four years ago, I didn't really look at that as the ultimate goal, but I had little goals to kind of accomplish before that,” she said. “Obviously, now I'm eighth and it's definitely the kind of main goal in any mind. Winning this week, or winning LPGA events, is only got to get me closer. I look forward to the steps before that, and if I do them, then I should get there.”

Hall followed up her victory at Royal Lytham tying for 28th last month at the CP Women’s Open and then finishing second two weeks ago at the Cambia Portland Classic.

Stock Watch: Good time to buy Spieth

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 11, 2018, 1:11 pm

Each week on GolfChannel.com, we’ll examine which players’ stocks and trends are rising and falling in the world of golf.

RISING

Keegan (+8%): How satisfying it must feel, to get his first victory since the anchor ban while pacing the field in putting for much of the BMW. Like Webb Simpson before him, Bradley’s drought-busting title is a testament to his tireless work on the practice green.

Tony Finau (+6%): The big bopper removed any suspense by putting together another strong week at Aronimink. He’s a feel-good story who definitely won’t play like the 12th man at the Ryder Cup.

Justin Rose (+4%): Though disappointed, in the moment, by his playoff loss, it didn’t take long for Rose to see the bigger picture: Twenty years after turning pro, he finally reaches the mountaintop, at age 38. What a career achievement.

Tiger (+2%): It’s the sixth time in his career that he’s shot 263 or lower in a tournament – and the first time that he didn’t win. He’s shooting the scores good enough to get a W. He might just need a little help from his ridiculously talented peers. 

Ryder Cup (+1%): Can we fast-forward a few weeks? This cup is going to be an all-timer – 18 of the top 21 players in the world are competing!

FALLING

Paul Casey (-1%): Hopefully his WD from the BMW was merely precautionary, because he didn’t want to slog through a slow round on a soft course with an achy back. The Europeans are counting on this former Ryder Cup dynamo.

Rory’s putting (-2%): He may have been frustrated with his ball-striking after the PGA, but he clearly has figured out his swing changes – he was No. 1 in almost every statistical category at the BMW. He probably would have won, going away, if not for two dreadful putting rounds. The story of his season.

Phil (-3%): With the emergence of Xander Schauffele, Mickelson – once again – figures to be the American with the most pressure on him to perform in Paris. His T-58 at the BMW did little to quiet his chorus of detractors.

FedExCup scenarios (-4%): Finau is third in the standings without a victory this season, which means that there’s a chance (however slight) that he could capture the season-long title without a win this year. To truly blow up the system, we must root for this.

Jordan (-5%): Though it was far from a “lost” year – he nearly won two majors and finished just shy of the top 30 – Spieth's worst season as a pro is over, one event early. This has the makings of a significant offseason for him, with needed improvements in his driving and putting. Bet on a bounce back.

A. Jutanugarn betting favorite for Evian Championship

By Randall MellSeptember 11, 2018, 12:53 pm

Ariya Jutanugarn is the favorite to win the Evian Championship.

Ladbrokes lists Jutanugarn at 8/1 odds to win in France this week. She’s favored by all the major oddsmakers overseas.

Jutanugarn won the U.S. Women’s Open at Shoal Creek in June. She won the Ricoh Women’s British Open in 2016 for her first major championship title.

Jutanugarn will tee it up for the fourth time at Evian, where she has had mixed results. She tied for ninth in 2016 for her best finish there and then missed the cut last year.

Here are Ladbrokes’ favorites:

Ariya Jutanugarn: 8/1

Sung Hyun Park: 12/1

Minjee Lee: 12/1

Brooke Henderson: 14/1

Lydia Ko: 14/1

Shanshan Feng: 16/1

Lexi Thompson: 20/1

Jin Young Ko: 20/1

Amy Yang: 20/1

Inbee Park: 25/1

Anna Nordqvist: 25/1

Georgia Hall: 25/1

Sei Young Kim: 25/1

