McIlroy (T-33) identifies issue with putting stroke

By Ryan LavnerJuly 7, 2018, 4:27 pm

Rory McIlroy realized what he needed to fix with his putting stroke.

The question is whether he’ll be able to do it before the year’s third major.

Speaking to reporters after a third-round 72 left him 13 shots off the lead at the Irish Open, McIlroy said that he’s been practicing his stroke in the mirror and realized that he was aimed too far left. Through two rounds he was outside the top 100 in putting.

“This week has been good to realize a few things,” he said afterward. “I got on the mirror the last couple of days and realized that I was aiming a bit further left than I thought I was, and the bad putts were going left. At least knowing that, I know what I need to do to not do that and start the ball on-line.”

Full-field scores from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

McIlroy said it’s the same problem that he’s been fighting in his long game – he’s dragging the club left at impact. He’ll try Sunday (and during an off-week before The Open) to release more straight down the line.  

The world No. 8 has three top-12s in his past four starts, but he’s tied for 33rd heading into the final round at Ballyliffin.

“At least it’s been a good week for that in terms of what I need to do going forward,” he said. “If that’s a habit that’s crept in, it’s not going to disappear overnight. I’m going to have to work on it for a few days.”

Mickelson mum on reported $10 million Tiger match

By Ryan LavnerJuly 7, 2018, 7:42 pm

Talking to reporters Saturday at the Greenbrier, Phil Mickelson said that he didn’t “have much more to add” to the Golf.com report that he and Tiger Woods are in negotiations to play a $10 million, winner-take-all match.

“I don’t know what else to add to that,” he said. “The report was accurate, but I don’t know what else to say.”

Golf.com reported Friday that Woods and Mickelson were hoping to play the exhibition on July 3, but that all of the logistics couldn’t be completed in time. Asked by reporters Saturday when the event might be rescheduled, Mickelson said: “I’m sure as soon as we know more, we’ll fill you in. But right now, I don’t have much more to add to it.”

Mickelson wouldn’t even say whether the exhibition was his idea or Woods’, offering only this: “I don’t really have anything else to say about it, other than the stuff is accurate.”

Woods isn’t expected to speak with reporters until he arrives on-site at Carnoustie in advance of the Open Championship.

Mickelson shot 70 in the third round to sit at 5-under 205 through three rounds. He was outside the top 35 when he finished his round.   

Late rally gives Americans 5-point lead at Palmer Cup

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 7, 2018, 7:32 pm

With only a one-point lead after the morning session, the United States won eight of the 12 fourball matches Saturday afternoon to take a five-point lead into the final round of the Arnold Palmer Cup.

The U.S. leads, 20 ½ to 15 ½. The Americans need 30 points to retain the cup, with 24 singles matches on deck Sunday.

The Americans led by four points after the first day of competition, but the Internationals won 7 ½ of the available 12 points in the mixed foursomes matches on Saturday morning.

With the overall match tied heading into the last few matches on Saturday afternoon, the Americans won each of the last five to take a sizable lead into the final day.

This is the first year that the Palmer Cup has featured both men’s and women’s college golfers. The U.S. leads the overall series, 11-9-1.

Van Rooyen (66) leads Irish Open by four

By Associated PressJuly 7, 2018, 6:01 pm

DONEGAL, Ireland — South African golfer Erik van Rooyen left behind his overnight co-leaders to grab a commanding four-shot lead going into the final day of the Irish Open on Saturday.

Van Rooyen began the third round in a three-way tie for the lead, but stormed to the turn in just 29 shots on his way to a superb 6-under-par 66 to finish 14 under.

He's four shots ahead of Joakim Lagergren of Sweden (69) and Ryan Fox of New Zealand (70).

Former Masters champion Danny Willett (69) was five shots off the pace after recovering from a poor start with the aid of four birdies in a row on the back nine, and Lee Westwood was seven behind after a 70.

Full-field scores from the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Defending champion Jon Rahm of Spain was eight shots off the lead after a 67 which included a front nine of 30, and tournament host Rory McIlroy was 13 adrift following a 72.

Van Rooyen, seeking a first European Tour title, made the ideal start at Ballyliffin with birdies on the first and second before picking up further shots on the fourth, seventh, eighth and ninth.

"I wasn't very much aware of my score or the situation," Van Rooyen said. "You sometimes get in a groove as a golfer where things just happen and you hit great shots and great putts and that's what happened."

S.Y. Kim (65) leads by 4 after equaling 36-hole mark

By Associated PressJuly 7, 2018, 1:15 am

ONEIDA, Wis. - Sei Young Kim got off to a great start in the second round and finished the day with a four-stroke lead at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. Her advantage could have been even better.

After missing makeable birdie putts on four of her final five holes, Kim had to settle for a 7-under-par 65 to move to 16-under 128 - tied for the lowest in the LPGA this season. She then headed straight to the practice green.

''Just a couple minutes of putting. That's it,'' Kim said. ''I missed a couple birdie putts the last few holes. Just check out that and then no more practice.''

Starting on the back nine, Kim birdied her first four holes and six of her first seven before a double-bogey on her eighth, the par-3 17th.

''The first hole, my second shot was a tap-in birdie,'' said Kim, who is seeking her first win since May 2017. ''After that, every hole I got it close to the pin. I had a lot of birdie opportunities. It was perfect weather so, every hole, I could attack the pin.''

Yu Liu made the big move of the day with a 9-under 63 to grab sole possession of second place. It was the lowest score of her career. She jump-started her round with an eagle on the par-5 third, with her 3-wood from about 245 yards stopping 15 feet from the flag, then birdied four of the next six holes.

''I wasn't hitting it too spectacular but I was rolling a lot of putts in,'' said Liu, who needed only 24 putts. ''I knew there were birdie opportunities out there.''

Defending champion Katherine Kirk, who had a one-shot lead after a 10-under 62 in the first round, couldn't get her putting going, though, and settled for 71. She is one of five players who are five shots off the pace at 133.

Full-field scores from the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic

While Kirk hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation, she managed only two birdies and needed 33 putts.

''Front nine, I just couldn't get one to drop, and back nine, hit lots of good putts and, again, nothing happened,'' Kirk said. ''Overall, I'm happy with how today went. I was very patient. I hit a lot of greens. That's all you can do.''

Rookie Emma Talley was in that group at 11 under following a 4-under 68. The only blemish on her card was a bogey on her final hole, when she mis-hit her wedge into the par-5 ninth.

''I'm playing well now so I'm really just trying to play my game,'' she said. ''I felt really confident. The greens are pretty soft, so you can pin seek a little bit, which I like. It's kind of how I grew up, so I'm enjoying just going straight at the flag.''

Also at 11 under was Mariah Stackhouse. Her round of 5-under 67 included an eagle on the par-5 15th. She is one of 10 players at 10 under or better. Another 11 players are at 9 under and in pursuit of Kim.

''For me, when I get out on the golf course, it's not about putting pressure on anybody else,'' Stackhouse said. ''It's about playing as well as I can. This is golf and you never know what's going to happen. The better start you get, it's just easier golf on yourself. That's my only goal tomorrow - keep it going.''

Sung Hyun Park, who won her second career major at last week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship and could have moved to No. 1 in the world rankings with a win, missed the cut by five shots at 1-over 145.

The cut was 4 under, one shot off the lowest cut line in LPGA history.

''Four under, I was like, 'Wow, that's really tough,''' Kim said.

Having hit 30 of 32 greens in regulation through two days, Kim will be really tough to beat if her post-round putting practice pays off.

