Mickelson grouped with Steele, Bae at Safeway

By Will GrayOctober 2, 2018, 7:52 pm

If you blinked in the last few days, you may have missed the PGA Tour's offseason.

With European Ryder Cup celebrations still raging, the Tour is set to kick off its 2018-19 season with the Safeway Open. A field of 144 will be headlined by Phil Mickelson, the only Ryder Cup participant who made the trip this week to Napa.

Here's a look at the marquee, early-round groupings at Silverado Resort where Mickelson will play with two recent tournament champs (all times ET):

10:50 a.m. Thursday, 3:30 p.m. Friday: Brandt Snedeker, Patrick Cantlay, Fred Couples

Snedeker won the Wyndham Championship in August, and he'll tee it up for the first time since the BMW Championship. Joining him will be Cantlay, a winner during the fall portion of the season last year in Las Vegas, and Couples, making a rare under-50 start on a sponsor exemption.

11 a.m. Thursday, 3:40 p.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Beau Hossler, Joaquin Niemann

This group includes three of the most talented players still without a Tour win, including Hossler who lost a playoff to Ian Poulter at last year's Houston Open. But the player with the brightest upside might be Niemann, the 19-year-old Chilean who earned his card while bypassing the Web.com Tour thanks to a remarkably strong summer.

3:30 p.m. Thursday, 10:50 a.m. Friday: Phil Mickelson, Brendan Steele, Sangmoon Bae

Mickelson will be the main draw this week in wine country, returning to an event where he has cracked the top 10 each of the last two years. He'll play alongside two-time defending champ Steele, looking to become the first to win the same event three straight years since Steve Stricker at the Deere in 2009-11, and Bae, who won at Silverado in 2014 before his two-year stint in the Korean military.

3:40 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. Friday: Emiliano Grillo, Bill Haas, Robert Streb

Grillo earned his first Tour win at this event back in 2015, and he's back in action after narrowly missing out on a spot at the Tour Championship. Haas hopes to bounce back off a disappointing season that saw him lose fully-exempt status, while Streb regained his card with a win in August at the first Web.com Tour Finals event.

4:20 p.m. Thursday, 11:40 a.m. Friday: Mark Mulder, Carlos Ortiz, Sepp Straka

Mulder made his career as a pitcher with the Oakland A's and St. Louis Cardinals, but he's become an accomplished amateur golfer since retiring. He'll make his PGA Tour debut this week on a sponsor invite in a grouping with Ortiz, the former Web.com Tour Player of the Year, and Straka, one of the Tour rookies for 2019.

Watch: The video that inspired Team Europe

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 2, 2018, 9:44 pm

The video the European Ryder Cup team watched on Thursday night before the competition began on Friday promises to "give you chills." It features former captains Brian Huggett and Sam Torrance, as well as a hugely emotional segment with Jose Maria Olazabal. Of course we can't say for sure that it was responsible for the Europeans' 17 1/2-to-10 1/2 victory, but it certainly didn't hurt. Have a look:

WOMEN’S GOLF TAKES CENTER STAGE IN PRIMETIME WITH THE UL INTERNATIONAL CROWN

By Golf Channel Public RelationsOctober 2, 2018, 8:32 pm

Thirty-Two Players Representing Eight Countries to Determine Best Women’s Golf Nation Wednesday-Saturday, Oct. 3-6, Live in Primetime on Golf Channel

 

ORLANDO, Fla. (Oct. 1, 2018) –Women’s golf will take center stage this week in primetime with the UL International Crown biennial match play competition, featuring 32 players representing eight countries battling to be crowned the best women’s golf nation. Golf Channel will air 25 hours of live coverage in primetime Wednesday-Sunday, Oct. 3-6, from Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, home to the 2015 Presidents Cup.

“This past weekend at the Ryder Cup, the sports world saw the intensity of match-play and what it means to represent your team and country in global golf competition,” said Molly Solomon, Golf Channel executive producer. “This week in South Korea the world’s best female players will get the same chance at the UL International Crown, airing in primetime. We can’t wait to watch match-play again at the highest level.”

EIGHT COUNTRIES REPRESENTED: The UL International Crown, last contested in 2016 at the Merit Club outside of Chicago with the United States claiming the Crown, will feature eight countries competing in four days of head-to-head competition: Australia, Chinese Taipei, England, Japan, Republic of Korea, Sweden, Thailand and the United States. Four players will represent each country in the competition, who qualified based on the Rolex Women’s Rankings at the conclusion of the 2018 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

TEAMS AND PLAYERS:

No. 1 Republic of Korea – Sung Hyun Park, So Yeon Ryu, In-Kyung Kim, In Gee Chun
No. 2 United States – Lexi Thompson, Jessica Korda, Cristie Kerr, Michelle Wie
No. 3 Japan – Nasa Hataoka, Misuzu Narita, Mamiko Higa, Ayako Uehara
No. 4 England – Charley Hull, Georgia Hall, Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Bronte Law
No. 5 Australia – Minjee Lee, Katherine Kirk, Sarah Jane Smith, Su Oh
No. 6 Thailand – Ariya Jutanugarn, Moriya Jutanugarn, Pornanong Phatlum, Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong
No. 7 Sweden – Anna Nordqvist, Pernilla Lindberg, Madelene Sagstrom, Caroline Hedwall
No. 8 Chinese Taipei – Teresa Lu, Wei-Ling Hsu, Phoebe Yao, Candie Kung

 

The eight countries are split into two pools and will compete in three days of four-ball matches with the top two countries from each pool and one wild card country advancing to a final day of singles matches.

25 HOURS LIVE IN PRIMETIME: Golf Channel will dedicate 25 hours of live, primetime coverage of the matches, from the first tee-shot to the final putt, Wednesday-Saturday, Oct. 3-6. Live television coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, followed by 9 p.m. ET Thursday-Saturday. Tom Abbott and Karen Stupples will rotate with Peter Donegan and Kate Burton in anchoring coverage from the broadcast booth. Alison Whitaker will be a tower announcer, with Kay Cockerill, Jerry Foltz and Dom Boulet reporting from the course. Lisa Cornwell will conduct interviews and report for Golf Central.

SOCIAL MEDIA AND DIGITAL COVERAGE: The UL International Crown will be streamed live on Golf Channel Digital, and the Golf Channel app. Streaming coverage will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday – featuring one hour of bonus coverage Thursday and Friday prior to television coverage – and starting at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday. Golf Channel Digital also will have comprehensive editorial coverage of the UL International Crown with columns and daily blogs, led by GolfChannel.com senior writer Randall Mell.

Golf Channel’s social media platforms – Twitter, Facebook and Instagram– also will provide expanded social media coverage, with social media host Alexandra O’Laughlin contributing on-site throughout the week in South Korea.

UL International Crown Airtimes (all times Eastern)

Wednesday,   Oct. 3

Day 1 -   Four-ball Matches

8 p.m.-3   a.m.

Thursday,   Oct. 4

Day 2 -   Four-ball Matches

9 p.m.-3   a.m.

Friday,   Oct. 5

Day 3 -   Four-ball Matches

9 p.m.-3   a.m.

Saturday,   Oct. 6

Day 4 -   Singles Matches

9 p.m.-3   a.m.

 

-NBC Sports Group-

Safeway Open: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

By Golf Channel DigitalOctober 2, 2018, 8:25 pm

The 2018-19 PGA Tour season kicks off this week at the Safeway Open. Here's the key info for this week's event in Napa.

Golf course: The North Course at Silverado Resort & Spa was opened in 1955 and designed by Ben Harmon and John Dawson. It was redesigned by Robert Trent Jones Jr. in 1967 and Johnny Miller in 2011. The course will play as a par 72 at 7,166 yards.

Purse: $6.4 million

TV and live streaming schedule (All times Eastern): Thursday-Sunday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Golf Channel (live stream)

Defending champion: Last year, Brendan Steele defeated Tony Finau by two strokes to earn his third career PGA Tour win and successfully defend his title. While Steele became the first in tournament history to successfully defend, he joined Johnny Miller in the 1974 and 1975 Kaiser International as players to successfully defend a PGA Tour title at Silverado Resort & Spa.

Notables in the field: Patrick Cantlay, Fred Couples, Russell Knox, Anirban Lahiri, Hunter Mahan, Maverick McNealy, Phil Mickelson, Ryan Moore, Mark Mulder (a), Joaquin Niemann, Sam Saunders, Brandt Snedeker, Brendan Steele, Peter Uihlein, Danny Willett.

Key stats:

• Brendan Steele has won this tournament each of last two years

• Last to win same PGA Tour event three straight years: Steve Stricker at John Deere (2009-11)

• Phil Mickelson has recorded a top-10 each of previous two years in this tournament

• He has eight consecutive rounds under par in this tournament (26 under in that span)

• Joaquin Niemann had four top-10 finishes in 13 PGA Tour starts last season

• He hit 73 percent greens in regulation last season

• Brandt Snedeker won Wyndham Championship in last event of 2017-18 regular season

• Danny Willett is making his first PGA Tour start in non-major since The Players

• Cameron Champ had an average of 343.1 yards driving last season on Web.com Tour (117 measured drives)

• Mark Mulder, the two-time MLB All-Star, is playing on sponsor’s exemption this week

• All revenue from ticket sales this week go to fire relief efforts in Napa Valley area

(Stats and information provided by the Golf Channel editorial research unit)

U.S. losing streak doesn't bode well for future teams

By Will GrayOctober 2, 2018, 5:29 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – A brisk wind began to buffet the media center Sunday evening at Le Golf National, just as the Americans arrived for their obligatory post-mortem after a shockingly sound defeat.

One by one they shuffled into the room, some toting unidentifiable beverages and others speaking softly to each other, before grabbing seats at center stage to take their licks.

But while the questions could have gone well into the night after the strongest team on paper in Ryder Cup history got trounced by seven points, the session lasted only about 20 minutes. During that time, five different team members sat in front of microphones without saying a word. Two more spoke only briefly about their rookie experience.

The vast majority of the queries fell into two camps: the simmering Jordan Spieth-Patrick Reed drama, which would mushroom shortly after the team exited stage left, and the three most senior members in the room – Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and captain Jim Furyk.

Furyk deservedly faced plenty of fire after turning in a disappointing stint behind the wheel. Woods and Mickelson, two of his four picks, combined to go 0-6. That’ll usually draw some attention.

And so they sat in various positions at the dais, with Mickelson dead-set on avoiding a Gleneagles remix and Woods on the verge of nodding off, and they attempted to spin a result with which they are all quite familiar.

Depending on who you ask, Woods might rank as the greatest player ever and Mickelson might crack the top 10. Few can rival Furyk’s career achievements among those who dared to take on Woods in his prime. But all of that talent has combined for a Ryder Cup stat line so woeful it could take your breath away.

Ryder Cup: Articles, photos and videos

Add them all up, and the Woods-Mickelson-Furyk trio has accounted for 63 losses in the biennial matches. With relatively little overlap between the three in team formats, those losses have been spread across a whopping 56 different matches that have gone to Europe since 1995.

It’s a startling compilation of futility, and it begs the question: why did we expect this particular portion of the team room to have the answers to a test that so often has proved vexing for each of them?

Equipped with the final score line from Le Golf National, it’s easier to see where things went awry than it seemed before the first tee grandstands filled with Frenchmen. When Furyk added Woods with a pick on Sept. 4, it was a choice above reproach; his subsequent win at the Tour Championship only boosted his bona fides.

And while Mickelson’s form raised a few eyebrows, his addition drew far less scorn than Thomas Bjorn’s choice of Sergio Garcia. Both were viewed as hybrid add-ons, brought in as much for their play as their leadership presence behind closed doors.

Garcia delivered the goods on both sides of the equation. Mickelson shook hands with Francesco Molinari to unleash the European celebration that’s probably still raging.

“This week was not my best,” Mickelson said. “I was not playing my best, and I spent more time hitting balls throughout the week than I have all year trying to find something that would click.”

As the Americans look to rebuild toward Whistling Straits and beyond, Furyk explained that he plans to sit with PGA of America officials and focus on how the team can “keep improving.” But one lesson those higher-ups would be wise to heed is that not all experience is good experience.

That perhaps one reason that Bjorn’s quartet of seasoned picks worked out so spectacularly was because their Ryder Cup experience was almost wholly positive. It allowed them to brush off a sound defeat at Hazeltine without summoning a task force, and it will remain a bountiful resource as heavyweights like Lee Westwood, Padraig Harrington Ian Poulter and Garcia likely take turns as captain over the next decade.

The U.S., meanwhile, boasts a deep lineage of veteran leaders with decorated resumes who, by and large, don’t know how to solve the Ryder Cup riddle.

“I’m one of the contributing factors to why we lost the Cup, and that’s not a lot of fun,” said Woods, whose lone taste of team triumph remains 19 years ago. “It’s frustrating because we came here, I thought we were all playing pretty well, and I just didn’t perform at the level that I had been playing.”

With Reed making waves and reports of a simmering Dustin Johnson-Brooks Koepka feud percolating out of the team room, it’s clear that the Paris problems extended beyond the captain and his two most established players.

But with Woods and Mickelson sure to have captaincies of their own in the near future, those three are the face of a leadership group counseling the next generation of Spieth, Reed and Justin Thomas before passing on the torch.

It’s a model that has produced great results for the Europeans, an endless rotation of interchangeable parts that remains committed to the common goal. But when it comes to the U.S., it’s an exercise in do as I say, not as I did.

While Furyk’s squad might still have lost last week even if equipped with unlimited mulligans, one of his decisions raised eyebrows in the moment and only became more curious in hindsight. That was his call to send out an admittedly erratic Mickelson in Friday’s foursomes session, even when the U.S. had grabbed momentum and a surprising early lead.

It was a decision that, even after the subsequent 4-0 sweep that irrevocably turned the tide of the event, he chose to defend.

“It’s Phil Mickelson, major champion. He’s got a lot of experience, and I put that confidence in him,” Furyk said. “I’ll be honest, I’d do it again. I have a lot of confidence in all 12.”

Part of his response surely came from the belief that a captain can’t admit an error with 20 points still in play. But it’s also rooted in the flawed American notion, still clung to by those who have played a part in far too many losses, that simply putting out the best players time and again will eventually yield the better team.

When Spieth was asked about the 25-year road losing streak before the matches began, he noted that only “the two older guys” bear any scar tissue. That referenced Woods and Mickelson, but he might as well have thrown in Furyk, whose wounds still seemed fresh whenever he was asked to recall his singles’ collapse to Garcia during the Miracle at Medinah.

As it turned out, that was still enough scar tissue to bog down the rest of the team – and perhaps give them each a helping of their own.

With a powerful line of succession about to kick off among European leaders, the task for the Americans won’t get any easier any time soon. But if they’re intent on preventing these Ryder Cup woes from spreading from one generation to the next, they’d do well to embrace the power of a blank slate and a fresh perspective.

Sometimes it’s best to leave more than just egos at the door.

