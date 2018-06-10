Getty Images

Mickelson heads to U.S. Open after closing 65

By Will GrayJune 10, 2018, 9:02 pm

After closing out the FedEx St. Jude Classic in style, Phil Mickelson will now turn his attention to a familiar foe.

Mickelson shot a 5-under 65 in the final round at TPC Southwind, his lowest score of the week and one that included only a single bogey. It was a solid bookend effort from Lefty this week, as he opened with a 66 but faded from contention with subsequent rounds of 70 and 73.

After finishing the week at 6 under, Mickelson was in position to crack the top 15 on the final leaderboard - a feat he has accomplished in Memphis every year since 2013 despite never lifting the trophy.

Mickelson began his final round 14 shots behind co-leaders Dustin Johnson and Andrew Putnam, but he got off to a fast start with three straight birdies on Nos. 2-4. He added another birdie on No. 9 to make the turn in 3-under 32, then closed out his round with seven pars to go with birdies on Nos. 15 and 16.

Mickelson has become a recent staple at this event given his penchant for playing his way into major championships. He'll now hope to carry his newfound momentum into next week's U.S. Open, where he has finished runner-up a record six times, including at Shinnecock Hills back in 2004. He also finished T-4 on the Southampton, N.Y., layout in 1995.

Mickelson skipped last year's U.S. Open to attend his daughter's graduation, and he has not contended since finishing second at Merion in 2013. He won The Open the following month, meaning each subsequent year has presented him with an opportunity to round out the final leg of the career Grand Slam at the event that has most eluded him.

Mickelson will turn 48 during the third round at Shinnecock Hills. Should he win, he would surpass Hale Irwin as the oldest U.S. Open champion and would become the second-oldest ever to win a major, behind only Julius Boros.

Scott hires Shinnecock caddie for U.S. Open

By Doug FergusonJune 10, 2018, 11:43 pm

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. – In the six days since Adam Scott qualified for the U.S. Open, he has a new caddie and an old coach.

Scott showed up at Shinnecock Hills on Sunday without David Clark, who had been exclusively on his bag for last 18 months. Scott said they parted ways after making it through the 36-hole sectional qualifier on Monday in Ohio.

Instead, he will use a caddie from Shinnecock Hills this week at the U.S. Open.

The caddie is Lenny Bummolo, and he's no stranger. Scott has used him during casual rounds at Shinnecock Hills over the last five years, including one round in 2013 when Scott set the course record from the championship tees with a 63 (it was broken the next year by Kevin Stadler).

''Lenny has been here for so long. He knows the course so well, and the greens,'' Scott said. ''I really think it's a valuable move here this week for me stand there hit it where he says. He's going to be right more times than me.''

Scott didn't offer a long explanation on why he split with Clark, except that it's part of the business.

''There's never good timing for these kinds of things,'' he said. ''The player-caddie relationship is an interesting one. I've had a few over the years. It's an intense work environment. It's a love-and-hate thing. It becomes a revolving door out there. Sometimes, I have to make selfish decisions.''

As for the coach?

Brad Malone also is his brother-in-law, and while they had not been working together the last few years, Scott decided to bring him back.

''It's a recent thing - very recent,'' Scott said.

As recent as Sunday?

''As far as everybody is to know, yes,'' he said with a laugh. ''We've been communicating a little bit the last few weeks. I feel like it's a positive thing for my game.''

If a caddie and coach were not enough changes for one week, Scott also played nine holes at Shinnecock Hills with a short putter.

That's only temporary.

Scott said he would most likely stick with the broom-handle putter that he used to win the 2013 Masters, keeping from being anchored to his chest.

''I'll putt with the long putter, I'm pretty sure,'' he said. ''I just don't like thinking about it too much. I pick both up and I putt good with both. I don't want to get stuck trying to be perfect.''

U.S. rolls to biggest blowout in Curtis Cup history

By Golf Channel DigitalJune 10, 2018, 11:24 pm

SCARSDALE, N.Y. – Kristen Gillman led a U.S. singles sweep Sunday in the biggest blowout in Curtis Cup history.

Gillman, the 20-year-old University of Alabama star from Austin, Texas, beat 16-year-old Annabell Fuller 5 and 4 to cap a perfect weekend at Quaker Ridge in the amateur competition.

The Americans won 17-3, breaking the record for margin of victory of 11 set in a 14 1/2-3 1/2 victory at Denver Country Club in 1982. They improved to 29-8-3 in the series, rebounding from a loss in 2016 at Dun Laoghaire in Ireland.

''I'm very proud of my players,'' U.S. captain Virginia Derby Grimes said. ''They are a phenomenal group of girls. They've been so much fun to be around, and they just gelled and bonded.''

Gillman, the 2014 U.S. Women's Amateur champion, joined American Stacy Lewis (2008) and England's Bronte Law (2016) as the only players to go 5-0-0 since the format was changed to three days in 2008.

''It's really rare and she played exceptionally well,'' Grimes said. ''She had it going. I definitely wanted to keep putting her out there, but she was playing well and making putts.''

Sophia Schubert, the Texas senior and 2017 U.S. Women's Amateur champion, started the singles rout with a 2-and-1 victory over Olivia Mehaffey.

''I was so excited to get out here today,'' said the 22-year-old Schubert, the oldest U.S. player. ''I played OK yesterday and the day before, but I was just ready to come out here and play their best player and just show them what I can do.''

In the other matches, top-ranked Lilia Vu defeated Sophie Lamb 2 up; Jennifer Kupcho, the NCAA individual winner this year for Wake Forest, beat Lily May Humphreys 2 and 1; Andrea Lee edged Alice Hewson 2 and 1; Lauren Stephenson beat Shannon McWilliam 2 and 1; 15-year-old Lucy Li defeated India Clyburn 5 and 4; and Mariel Galdiano held off Paula Grant 1 up.

''We believe in each other so much,'' Vu said. ''When we're on the course together, when it's like foursomes or four-balls, we just read each other's putts. We know it with confidence and just do it.''

The U.S. won all five sessions for the first time, and every American earned at least two points.

''We're obviously very disappointed with the scoreline and all you can do is congratulate the United States on its win and the very high standard of golf they have played this week,'' Britain and Ireland captain Elaine Farquharson-Black said.

DJ heads into U.S. Open cool, calm, confident

By Will GrayJune 10, 2018, 10:23 pm

It’s sometimes easy to forget just how high Dustin Johnson’s ceiling extends.

Johnson’s placid demeanor rarely if ever gives way to an on-course emotional outburst. He doesn’t often talk to his ball, and his standard celebration is a raised hand or a subdued fist bump – even when holing out for eagle from 171 yards to close out a six-shot win.

In the age of “what have you done for me lately,” his eight-shot romp at Kapalua might as well have happened in 2014. He had been relatively quiet since, ceding the top spot in the world rankings to Justin Thomas and plodding his way around while other big names received more attention.

But after another decisive victory Sunday at the FedEx St. Jude Classic, capped by some memorable theatrics on the 72nd hole, it’s clear that the number of players who can match DJ when he’s in full stride is decidedly small.

Johnson started the final round in Memphis tied for the lead, but from the first few moments it was clear that this would not be a repeat of Pebble Beach, when he was upended by Ted Potter Jr. Johnson led Andrew Putnam by two shots after a single hole, grew his advantage to three in short order and barely broke a sweat on the back nine.

“It was nice to be back in the hunt, to have the lead,” Johnson told reporters. “To play, and get the juices flowing a little bit. It feels like it’s been a long time, and it’s only been six months.”

If it’s possible for the world No. 2 to fly under the radar, Johnson had accomplished the feat entering the week. But while some players lose top billing because of spotty results, Johnson’s downgrade came about simply because he couldn’t keep up with Thomas’ blistering pace. The changing of the guard was about what Thomas was doing right, not what Johnson was doing wrong.

With another trophy in his possession, Johnson heads to Shinnecock Hills with an eye-popping stat line this year: seven top-10s in 10 worldwide starts in stroke-play events, with no result lower than his T-17 finish last month at TPC Sawgrass.

“I knew coming into this week I was swinging really well, had a lot of confidence in the game,” he said. “I played really well all week.”

Johnson likely won’t lose sleep over the fact that no player has ever won the U.S. Open after winning on Tour the week prior, simply because Johnson doesn’t seem to lose sleep over much of anything when it comes to his day job. Ever the unflappable athlete, he has overcome more than his fair share of on-course turmoil without so much as a scar.

Of course several of his most tense moments came in the U.S. Open, be it his meltdown at Pebble Beach in 2010, his closing three-putt at Chambers Bay in 2015 or his rules fiasco at Oakmont the following year. He managed to brush each off with time, none more so than two years ago when he went from having an official’s hand on his shoulder to putting his hands around the trophy in a matter of hours.

The components are all there for another run to a major title next week at Shinnecock. Scroll down the season-long stat line and you’ll quickly run out of superlatives for Johnson, who leads the Tour in scoring average, total strokes gained and strokes gained: off the tee, just to name a few.

There’s every reason to expect that skillset to translate into more success at the year’s most demanding event, where Johnson finished T-4 or better three straight years before a surprising missed cut last year at Erin Hills.

“I have high expectations going into every week,” Johnson said. “I feel like the game’s in good shape. I feel like I’m driving it well. I’m really hitting my irons well, and my wedges are really good. So I’m really looking forward to going into next week.”

Heading into a major championship on one of the sternest tests around, there will be plenty of names who appear poised to contend. But after lapping the field for the second time in a matter of months, Johnson regained the top spot in the world rankings – and showed once again why it’s usually wise to begin any list of U.S. Open favorites with his.

Memphis runner-up career-best finish for Putnam

By Will GrayJune 10, 2018, 10:17 pm

Andrew Putnam couldn't keep pace with Dustin Johnson, but that didn't keep him from notching a career-best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Classic.

Putnam started the day tied for the lead with Johnson, the first time he held even a share of a 54-hole lead in his 44th career PGA Tour start. His title chances took a significant blow with a sloppy double bogey on the opening hole, but Putnam eventually steadied the ship en route to a 2-over 72 that concluded with 11 straight pars.

While that left him in the dust of Johnson, who won by six after a hole-out eagle on the final hole, Putnam still finished the week alone in second place at 13 under, four shots clear of the other 154 players in the field.

"Had a lot of fun. I feel like I handled myself better than my score looked," Putnam told reporters. "Just didn't have some putts go my way."

Putnam tied for the highest final-round score among the players who finished inside the top 10, but he was afforded some margin for error after he and Johnson distanced themselves from the field through 54 holes. It's the third top-10 finish of both Putnam's season and career, following a T-5 result in the Dominican Republic in March and a T-8 finish at the Valero Texas Open in April.

The 29-year-old earned his card via the Web.com Tour last season, and this week's result comes at a pivotal juncture. After entering the week at No. 107 in the season-long points race, he is now up to No. 49 and assured of maintaining his full status for the 2018-19 season.

"Overall I feel like I had a great time," he said. "Dustin obviously played pretty solid, but I definitely feel like I can learn from these experiences."

