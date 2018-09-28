Getty Images

Molinari-Fleetwood dominate on Day 1 of Ryder Cup

By Jay CoffinSeptember 28, 2018, 4:35 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – Europe just found another dominant duo.

Sure, Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson fit that bill. Those two combined to win for the fifth time together in the Ryder Cup on Friday afternoon in foursomes by defeating Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler, 3 and 2.

But even better than that for Europe was Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood, who were their team’s brightest lights by winning both matches against top American teams on Day 1 at Le Golf National. Molinari and Fleetwood took down Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed, 3 and 1, in morning fourballs then dusted Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, 5 and 4, in afternoon foursomes.

“I think we just combine really well,” said Molinari, The Open champion. “The boys that went out early this afternoon made an unbelievable job. Very, very different from this morning, the atmosphere. And we needed it.”

Europe swept the afternoon foursomes session 4-0 and leads 5-3 overall.

“We were walking down 6 and we said, ‘sounds a little better this afternoon’ and the energy that comes off those guys going in front, I don’t really know how to describe it,” said Fleetwood, a Ryder Cup rookie. “All the preparation you do, just nothing gets you ready for this.”

Both played extremely well all day, from start to finish. Woods and Reed went 2 up after 10 but Fleetwood’s putter caught fire when he needed it most and Europe pulled away with Molinari closing out the match with a birdie on the 17th hole.

The afternoon was more of the same. Although Thomas and Spieth didn’t play particularly well, the European duo kept pressure on by hitting fairways and greens until the match was out of reach.

“It’s great but we need to put the hat back on for tomorrow and reset quickly,” Molinari said. “They are going to come out strongly tomorrow, so there’s no time to celebrate when there’s still a job to be done.”

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup, Francesco Molinari, Tommy Fleetwood

Getty Images

Sergio regains form, ties foursomes record

By Jay CoffinSeptember 28, 2018, 5:24 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – It’s been documented, and documented, and documented again; Sergio Garcia has not had the most successful year.

Garcia’s form was brought into the spotlight more two weeks ago when European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn selected Garcia as one of his captain’s picks.

Bjorn never wavered.

“I’ve known him for so many years and I kind of understand a lot about what he’s all about,” Bjorn said Friday, sitting on a 5-3 lead after sweeping afternoon foursomes. “He had a tough year.

“I’ve felt all along with him that if I made that phone call to him, that he was going to be in this team; well, then he would regroup his whole world.”

Garcia, 38, went back to Spain for a couple weeks to practice with his father, Victor, and he even played in the Portugal Masters last week so he could shake off a little rust. He tied for seventh place.

After sitting Friday morning in fourballs, Garcia paired with Alex Noren to destroy Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, 5 and 4, in afternoon foursomes. They made four birdies in a five-hole stretch to put the match out of reach and were even 7 up after nine holes. Gracia’s career Ryder Cup record is a remarkable 20-11-7. He tied Bernhard Langer for most career points earned in foursomes (11.5).

“He loves this event, he loves playing in it and he loves preparing for it,” Bjorn said. “And if you gave him the right frame to do that, then he would come here and be able to play good golf. But also what he brings outside of the golf course is so crucial to the European team. He really is that type of guy that binds it all together in the team room.”

Garcia will be at it again early Saturday paired with Rory McIlroy. They will face Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka in the pivotal opening fourball match.

Article Tags: Sergio Garcia, 2018 Ryder Cup

Getty Images

Day 2 fourball pairings: U.S. goes with same lineup

By Will GraySeptember 28, 2018, 5:19 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – After his team was thoroughly dominated in the second session of the Ryder Cup, Jim Furyk is doubling down.

Furyk opted to stick with the same four pairings that gave his team an early 3-1 lead, putting out a nearly identical fourballs lineup for the second straight day. He’ll be banking on a similar result given that the Americans now face a 5-3 deficit after losing all four foursomes sessions Friday at Le Golf National.

Here’s a look at the fourball pairings that will kick things off Saturday morning (all times ET):

2:10 a.m.: Brooks Koepka/Tony Finau (U.S.) vs. Rory McIlroy/Sergio Garcia (Europe)

Koepka and Finau rallied to snatch a point from their opening match Friday before watching the afternoon bloodbath from the sidelines. Now the two bombers will be reunited again, this time against two of Europe’s most decorated veterans. McIlroy will look to improve on his fourball form after failing to make a single birdie on his own ball in a loss alongside Thorbjorn Olesen, while Garcia will make his fourball debut after a foursomes win with Alex Noren.

2:25 a.m.: Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler (U.S.) vs. Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton (Europe)

Johnson and Fowler will play together for the third straight session, having both won in fourballs and lost in foursomes decidedly. They’ll take on the English duo who lost to Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in their opening match before watching their teammates rally during the afternoon session.

2:40 a.m.: Tiger Woods/Patrick Reed (U.S.) vs. Francesco Molinari/Tommy Fleetwood

This will be the first rematch of the Ryder Cup, as Fleetwood and Molinari stormed from behind to beat the Americans Friday morning en route to notching the lone European point of the session. Both Woods and Reed sat out the subsequent foursomes matches, though Furyk’s squad will surely be looking for a spark from its emotional leader and its most decorated player.

2:55 a.m.: Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas (U.S.) vs. Ian Poulter/Jon Rahm (Europe)

Think this match will feature any emotion? Spieth and Thomas remain one of Furyk’s stalwart pairings, having played each of the first two sessions en route to a 1-1 overall record. Spieth especially was a star of the morning fourballs wave thanks to a hot putter. He’ll need to keep rolling them in if the Americans are to take down the fiery duo of Rahm and Poulter, who are teaming for the first time after Rahm’s narrow loss alongside Justin Rose and Poulter’s foursomes victory alongside McIlroy.

With Furyk leaning on the same eight players for fourballs, it means that Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Webb Simpson and Bubba Watson sit for the second straight morning. European captain Thomas Bjorn has chosen to bench Justin Rose, Henrik Stenson, Thorbjorn Olesen and Alex Noren.

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup

Getty Images

McIlroy lit up, lights it up in foursomes

By Ryan LavnerSeptember 28, 2018, 5:15 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – The smiling, bouncing, ebullient Rory McIlroy has gone missing this year.

The brooding started when he got blown away by Patrick Reed at the Masters. It continued with forgettable final rounds at Carnoustie, Firestone and Aronimink. And it rolled right into the Tour Championship, where on Sunday, with a face-to-face showdown against Tiger Woods, he offered little resistance and limped home with a 74.

That months-long malaise seemed to bleed into the first session of this Ryder Cup, where on Friday morning McIlroy played arguably his worst 16 holes of the year. Needing to show rookie Thorbjorn Olesen the ropes, instead it was McIlroy who appeared out of his depth. Even with three par 5s, he couldn’t muster a single birdie, a performance so bleak that it led to an unthinkable question:

Do you possibly bench Rory on Friday afternoon?

The eventual answer was no, but only because European captain Thomas Bjorn had his Friday lineup established and wasn’t going to be swayed by either McIlroy’s putrid play or the team’s 3-1 deficit.

“I never have any doubt in Rory McIlroy, because if I start doubting him, then I probably shouldn’t be doing this job,” Bjorn said. “I’m not in any way, shape or form qualified to tell Rory McIlroy how to play golf, but I’m qualified to lead him in a direction with the people he’s surrounded himself with this week to get good things out of him.”

And so, teaming in afternoon foursomes with Ian Poulter, McIlroy soon played more like himself. He drove the green and holed the crucial birdie putt on the sixth hole to finally get on the board, then helped Poulter win six more holes to dominate Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson, 4 and 2, during a windy afternoon at Le Golf National.

“Great players, when they don’t perform to the standards that they want to, they have an ability to just go and put it right,” Bjorn said. “And he did that this afternoon.”

Indeed, McIlroy was part of a remarkable European resurgence, as the home team swept a session for the first time since 1989 to build a 5-3 advantage after Day 1.

Standing on the 16th green, McIlroy was downright giddy afterward.

“A big thing for us is resilience and persistence – persist, persist, persist until it turns around for you,” McIlroy said. “It was just what we needed after this morning.”

And it was just what he needed, too.

After the disastrous start, McIlroy easily could have been sent to the bench, putting even more negative thoughts into what has been a cluttered mind. His Sunday retreats suggest a vulnerability that didn’t exist when he was running away with majors and the clearest threat to dominate the sport, but Bjorn’s faith has never wavered.

Though McIlroy wasn’t at his best Friday afternoon, he finally seemed to play with the childlike joy that has been sorely lacking. His teammates noticed.

“I just think getting out on the golf course to get straight back at it was good for him,” Poulter said, “and it was inspiring for me, too.”

McIlroy’s highlight of the day came on the tricky 13th, after Poulter left him in an awkward spot off the tee, his ball coming to rest on a grassy side slope in the hazard near the pond. To even have a swing, McIlroy needed to basically squat down to the ball. He chased after it and hoisted the ball out of the juicy rough, then backpedaled up the hill to track its flight. Somehow, his shot landed on the front edge and ran out 20 feet past the hole. He shrugged sheepishly at Poulter.

“I had full faith in Rors to put it somewhere on the green,” Poulter said, smiling. “Maybe 60 feet away.”

Now facing an unlikely putt to win the hole and go 3 up, the Englishman buried it, screamed, “Come on!” and pounded his chest.

As McIlroy glided toward the 14th with his familiar strut, about two dozen delirious fans danced and sang, “La, la-la-la-la, Europe’s a fighter!”

And so, too, is McIlroy.

On the final few holes, with the result no longer in doubt, he played to the crowd, raising his wedge when they serenaded him and imploring them to make even more noise.

For one afternoon, at least, he looked the happiest he’d been in months.

There’s no better sight for Team Europe. 

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup, Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter, Tiger Woods

Getty Images

Ryder Cup match recaps: Europe sweeps foursomes, leads 5-3

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 28, 2018, 3:40 pm

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – After the U.S. won the morning fourballs, 3-1, Europe swept the afternoon foursomes, 4-0, to take the lead into Day 2 of the 42nd Ryder Cup. Here's how the matches played out on Friday.

TOTAL SCORE: EUROPE 5, U.S. 3

Friday afternoon foursomes: Europe 4, U.S. 0

Match 5: Stenson-Rose (E) def. Johnson-Fowler (US), 3 and 2

This match wasn’t even as close as it seemed, and it set the tone for Europe to roll in the entire session. The Americans were over par and Stenson and Rose played well together again even though they didn’t really need to.

Match 6: McIlroy-Poulter (E) def. Watson-Simpson (US), 4 and 2

The European train keeps rolling with an easy win. They were 2 down after five holes, but won the next four consecutive holes to cruise against a U.S. team that was over par. McIlroy needed this after a poor performance in the morning and Poulter was never going to be denied.

Match 7: Garcia-Noren (E) def. Mickelson-DeChambeau (US), 5 and 4

Europe was 7 up after nine. Yes, that’s correct. The Americans were awful early and hit poor shot after poor shot. Garcia and Noren were antsy after sitting in the morning and just steamrolled to the easiest of wins. Four birdies in a five-hole stretch were too much.

Match 8: Molinari-Fleetwood (E) def. Thomas-Spieth (US), 5 and 4

Another blowout, this one to cap a European clean sweep of the session. The Americans had no gas and were over par, while Molinari and Fleetwood were steady and smooth, winning for the second time on the day. Yes, Europe seems to have found another unstoppable duo.

Friday morning fourballs: U.S. 3, Europe 1

Match 1: Koepka-Finau (US) def. Rose-Rahm (E), 1 up

The only time the U.S. led the match was after the 18th hole. Incredible. Europe was in complete control after the 12th hole, but quickly went cold when Koepka and Finau caught fire. A bad mix for the blue.

Match 2: Johnson-Fowler (US) def. McIlroy-Olesen (E), 4 and 2

Match was even for eight of the first nine holes, but the Americans turned it on quickly and pulled away in the easiest match of the session. McIlroy played horribly the whole time and failed to make a single birdie.

Match 3: Spieth-Thomas (US) def. Casey-Hatton (E), 1 up

All the matches of this session were great but this one was particularly wild. Spieth did Spieth things (5 under through seven) to get them 3 up after 10, but the Americans lost the next three holes in a row. Thomas’ birdie on 15 was the difference.

Match 4: Molinari-Fleetwood (E) def. Woods-Reed, 3 and 1

The Americans won Nos. 9 and 10 to go 2 up, but Europe won the next two to square the match. Fleetwood’s putter was on fire down the stretch in a match Europe had to have. Reed and Woods played decent, but never found a groove together, especially late.

Article Tags: 2018 Ryder Cup

