'Moliwood' takes down Tiger, Reed once again

By Rex HoggardSeptember 29, 2018, 11:40 am

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France – For the second consecutive day, Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed lost to the European power duo of Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood.

Woods and Reed fell behind early in their morning fourball match before a Woods-led rally at the turn squared the bout. But the Europeans pulled away with three consecutive birdies, starting at the 11th hole, for a 4-and-3 victory.

Reed was Woods’ 13th partner in the Ryder Cup and they finished the week with a 0-2-0 record that included Friday’s foursomes loss (3 and 1) to Molinari and Fleetwood.

“We knew they were going to be upset and we tried to get ready for it,” Molinari said. “We were ready this morning. I think any time we had to step it up today, we did, either one of us. We need to keep going.”

U.S. captain Jim Furyk broke up Woods and Reed for the afternoon foursomes session, instead sending Woods out with Bryson DeChambeau to again play Fleetwood and Molinari.

Tiger Tracker: 42nd Ryder Cup

By Tiger TrackerSeptember 29, 2018, 3:30 pm

Tiger Woods lost all three of his team matches over the first two days and will next compete in the Sunday singles at the Ryder Cup.

Watch: U.S. team rubs Mickelson's belly for good luck

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 29, 2018, 3:00 pm

Phil Mickelson was benched for all of Day 2 at the Ryder Cup after a disastrous Friday fourballs session, but like a true team player he found other ways to contribute ... like letting his teammates rub his belly.

Yes, you read that right.

Mickelson has been part of plenty silly superstitions and celebrations throughout the years in these international competitions, and Saturday at the Ryder Cup was no different, as cameras caught Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas rubbing the 48-year-old’s belly for good luck:

With the U.S. needing a big rally to climb back into things, they're going to need as many Mickelson belly rubs as they can get, and a few holed putts would probably help their cause, too.

Watch: Angry Rory makes putt, lets fan know it

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 29, 2018, 2:00 pm

Rory McIlroy isn't afraid to show a little emotion on the golf course, especially when it comes to the Ryder Cup.

And it was on full display during his Saturday foursomes match, where he and Ian Poulter were taking on the American squad of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

After burying a birdie putt to halve the par-5 third hole for Europe, McIlroy turned to a fan that had apparently been heckling him about his putting and screamed, "I can't putt?!" - before adding some more colorful language.

Of course, one could argue McIlroy was a little too pumped up, as the four-time major champ promptly stepped up to the next tee and hit his drive out of bounds.

How to watch the Ryder Cup on TV and online

By Golf Channel DigitalSeptember 29, 2018, 1:00 pm

You want to watch the 42nd Ryder Cup? Here’s how you can do it.

Golf Channel and NBC Sports will be televising nearly 30 hours of live action of the biennial matches, as well as "Live From" coverage.

Here’s the weekly TV schedule, with live stream links in parentheses. You can view all the action on the Golf Channel mobile, as well. Click here for our Ryder Cup 101, which explains everything you need to know about the matches.

(All times Eastern; GC=Golf Channel; NBC=NBC Sports)

Tuesday, Sept. 25

GC: 6AM-2PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday, Sept. 26

GC: 6AM-2PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday, Sept. 27

GC: 6-11AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 11AM-1PM: Ryder Cup opening ceremony (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

Friday, Sept. 28

GC: Midnight-2AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 2AM-1PM: Ryder Cup, Day 1: Morning fourballs; afternoon foursomes (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

GC: 1-3PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday, Sept. 29

GC: Midnight-2AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 2-3AM: Ryder Cup, Day 2: Morning fourballs (www.golfchannel.com/tourstream)

NBC: 3AM-1PM: Ryder Cup, Day 2: Morning fourballs; afternoon foursomes (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

GC: 1-3PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday, Sept. 30

GC: 4-6AM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

NBC: 6AM-1PM: Ryder Cup, Day 3: Singles (www.golfchannel.com/rydercupstream)

GC: 1-3PM: Live From the Ryder Cup (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

