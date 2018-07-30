Getty Images

An moves into top 50, gets into WGC-Bridgestone

By Nick MentaJuly 30, 2018, 2:02 pm

Ben An wasn't able to chase down world No. 1 Dustin Johnson on Sunday, but his T-2 finish at the RBC Canadian Open came with more than just a big check.

An jumped from 61st to 40th in the Official World Golf Ranking, thereby adding his name to the field at this week's WGC-Bridgestone Championship in Akron, Ohio.

The result was An's second runner-up - he lost a three-way playoff at the Memorial last month - and fourth top-10 of 2018, which has him 57 spots from where he started the year in 97th.

"Seeing the No. 1 in the world playing golf is quite exciting, and he's pretty good," An said Sunday, referencing Johnson. "But I tried really hard and tried to get to my second place. Overall I think it was a decent week, definitely. And I get to play in the Firestone next week, so that's a bonus."

Updated Official World Golf Ranking

DJ, meanwhile, padded his lead atop the rankings. Only No. 2 Justin Rose could possibly catch Johnson this week in Akron, although a much wider array of No. 1 scenarios will be in play at the PGA Chamionship in two weeks.

As for other notable moves, European Open winner Richard McEvoy went from 275th to 139th with his win in Germany, while John Allen, a 30-year-old deaf amateur playing on a sponsor's invite, rocketed from 944th to to 451st on the strength of his of his tie for second. Of course, he he missed out on the money, as fellow runner-ups Christofer Blomstrand and Renato Paratore walked away with €173,710.

With no changes from last week, here is your OWGR top 10 for Week 30: 1. Dustin Johnson, 2. Justin Rose, 3. Justin Thomas, 4. Brooks Koepka, 5. Jon Rahm, 6. Edoardo Molinari, 7. Rory McIlroy, 8. Jordan Spieth, 9. Rickie Fowler, 10. Jason Day. 

Monday Scramble: Spin it forward, DJ

By Ryan LavnerJuly 30, 2018, 2:30 pm

DJ does DJ things, Bryson DeChambeau melts down, Miguel Angel Jimenez stays cool, Lexi Thompson takes a break and more in this week's edition of Monday Scramble:

Dustin Johnson cruised to victory at the Canadian Open, an unsurprising result when you consider he bashed 350-yard drives and wedged it close.

It’s his 19th career title and third season in a row that he’s won at least three events, which throws into sharp relief the fact that he has only one major championship to show for it.

One major – the same number as contemporaries Justin Rose and Sergio Garcia, and the same number, historically, as Shaun Micheel and Ben Curtis.

The 2016 U.S. Open was supposed to open the floodgates, but if DJ doesn’t capture the PGA next week, these last few seasons will feel unsatisfying, like a missed opportunity for a generational player in need of a few more legacy-defining titles.

These halcyon days won't last forever, and it's time to take advantage in the events that matter most.

1. As mentioned above, Johnson is the first player to win at least three times in three consecutive seasons since Tiger Woods.

That’s a big accomplishment!

“Just to be mentioned in the same sentence,” Johnson said, “I’m very pleased with that.”

But in case you forgot that Tiger was from another planet, consider this:

Woods won at least FIVE times in FIVE consecutive seasons (1999-2003), and at least four times in another five-season span (2005-09).

Almost every aspect of today’s Tour is better – better equipment, coaching, fitness, incentives, course conditioning – but Johnson is nowhere near the dominating presence at the top of the world order.

And he knows and accepts this.

“I don’t think anyone’s ever going to get to that level,” he said. “The way he played for that 10-year stretch was just incredible.”

2. Major or not, this could have been DJ’s most successful season.

He was able to close out the Canadian Open, but he’s only 3-for-6 with at least a share of the third-round lead this season. He blew chances to win in China, Pebble Beach and the U.S. Open, where he also led by four at the halfway point.

With two months to go, he’s first on Tour in strokes gained: tee to green, birdie average, scoring average, par-5 scoring and, most importantly, the FedExCup standings and Official World Golf Ranking.  

3. With 19 wins, Johnson now has as many PGA Tour titles as Ernie Els and Ben Crenshaw, among others.

And he’s just getting cooking.

Thirty wins – truly rarefied air, especially in this era of parity – is a realistic target. Only 18 players in history have reached that mark (and just Tiger, Phil and Vijay recently).

4. For a guy who’s on the U.S. Ryder Cup team bubble, Bryson DeChambeau didn’t do himself any favors Sunday at the European Open.

Leading with a few holes to go, DeChambeau completely melted down, playing the last four holes in 5 over par. That included a bogey on the 15th, where his decision to go for the flag on the watery par 5 defied explanation. That included an off-the-planet drive on 16, leading to another par-5 bogey. And that included a triple-bogey 8 on the last, where he found the pond with not only his smother-hooked drive, but his pull-skied 5-wood.

Even worse than DeChambeau’s self-immolation and closing 78 (dropping him to a tie for 13th) was his terse handshake afterward with Richard McEvoy, who was a winner in his 285th career start. Sure, DeChambeau was rightfully ticked off. But almost blowing off the winner for a handshake didn’t sit well with many (and he later apologized on Instagram).

If there’s any good news for DeChambeau, it’s that no Ryder Cup points were on offer, since he was playing on the European Tour. But you can be sure that Furyk saw exactly what happened.   

5. There’s only two weeks left until the first eight automatic picks are finalized.

Right now, DeChambeau finds himself in the ninth spot, 41 points behind Webb Simpson but only 126 points ahead of Phil Mickelson, who is 10th. Two big-point events remain – this week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and PGA Championship – and there could be some volatility around the bubble.

DeChambeau likely has a big supporter in Woods, with whom he’s played several practice rounds this year, but some of his other would-be teammates are sure to be leery of his approach and antics. Asked earlier this month what he could bring to the team, DeChambeau said his “uniqueness” might be his greatest asset. “I can maybe help people think in a different way that allows them to be more confident in whatever they do.”

Oy.

Every player at the Ryder Cup is just trying not to yack up his breakfast. They probably don’t need a physics lesson beforehand.

6. How fitting, the coolest cat in golf, Miguel Angel Jimenez, winning the first senior major to be held on the Old Course.

It’s the second major of the year for the Mechanic, who has to be considered the favorite for Player of the Year, perhaps finally dethroning Bernhard Langer, who finished second Sunday at St. Andrews.

7. In what was likely his final competitive round ever at St. Andrews, Tom Watson slipped to a tie for 21st after a disappointing 77 in the final round.

At one point Watson held the lead in the third round. He trailed by only three shots heading into the final day, hoping to, at long last, at age 68, win on the famed links that eluded him throughout his Hall of Fame career.

Watson won five claret jugs, but never at St. Andrews, never at the greatest of them all, never at the place where Jack Nicklaus said a career couldn’t be complete without a victory there.

It seems Watson’s career will end without a title there. Bummer.

8. Ariya Jutanugarn returned to No. 1 in the world after her one-shot victory over Minjee Lee at the Ladies Scottish Open.

Still just 22, it’s Jutanugarn’s 10th career title, and her tour-best third of the year.

We’ve written this many times in this space, but it’s worth noting again: When Ariya is at the top of their game, there’s no one out there who can hang with her. Her well-rounded skill set is better than every other player’s on tour.

The problems she occasionally runs into aren’t physical.   

9. Speaking of uber-talented youngsters …

Lexi Thompson announced that she was taking some more time off because the past year and a half have taken a “tremendous toll” on her mentally and physically.

Golf Channel insider Tim Rosaforte said that there’s “nothing to read into” her break. But the fact that at 23 she’s already overwhelmed by the past 18 months – her rules fiasco at the ANA; her mother, Judy, being diagnosed with cancer; her grandmother passing away; and her kicking away the season-ending CME Globe – is a troubling sign.

She hasn’t been herself this season – and she admitted as much in the statement – and it’s unlikely that a few more weeks off will get her back on track. This has all of the early signs of burnout.

The camera crews at the Ryder Cup might need to go through a metal detector.

Playing in the European Open in Germany, Reed had an altercation with a member of the remote camera crew, whom he accused of rattling change in his pocket while he was over his ball.

“I’m not hitting until y’all get the heck out of here,” he directed.

It could have been accidental, it could have been an over-reaction by Reed. But, whether real or perceived, anything deemed gamesmanship is not going to fly with today’s players like Reed and Brooks Koepka.

Seriously, someone is getting decked if that happens in Paris.

This week's award winners ... 

He Ain’t Lying: Colin Montgomerie. He made headlines last week when he said that Europe’s collection of stars for the Ryder Cup is probably their best ever … which of course is true. Every year, it seems, the Europeans have one or two players who either are slumping or a lower caliber of player than the Americans. That shouldn’t be the case this year. This squad is good – and stacked.

Tough Living: Web.com Tour. The cut at last week’s Web.com stop fell at 7 under. The winner posted 25 under. Little wonder it’s nicknamed the Wedge.com Tour, because you need to go stupid low.

Double the Fun: Martin Trainer. He became the Web's first two-time winner this season. Now, he’s shooting for that fully exempt status that goes to No. 1 on the money list.

RIP: Bruce Lietzke. The 13-time Tour winner, owner of the sweetest butter fade in golf, succumbed to brain cancer, at the age of 67. He was diagnosed in April 2017. Best wishes to his family.

Wrong Kind of Birdie: Mark James. Playing the daunting Road Hole in the opening round, James drilled a seagull with his tee shot, and his ball ricocheted right, out of bounds. Sometimes it’s just not your week.

Feel-Good Story of the Week: Jean Van de Velde. He reunited with his old caddie, Christophe Angiolini, the man who was unfairly lambasted for his role in the 1999 Open debacle. They missed the cut at the Senior Open, but nonetheless it was cool to see them together again.  

Tale of Two Nines: Tommy Fleetwood. In his first appearance at the Canadian Open, he played the front nine at Glen Abbey in 4 over par for the week. On the back? A scorching 20 under. It added up to a tie for sixth.

Blown Fantasy Pick of the Week: Brooks Koepka. The two-time U.S. Open champion bombed out with an opening 77 at Glen Abbey. It’s his first missed cut since Bay Hill in 2017, so here’s hoping it’s a momentary blip and he regroups for the Firestone-Bellerive doubleheader. Sigh.

Curry making return to Web.com's Ellie Mae Classic

By Nick MentaJuly 30, 2018, 1:46 pm

Three-time NBA champion Stephen Curry will step back inside the ropes on the Web.com Tour next week.

For the second year in a row, Curry has been granted a sponsor's exemption into the field at the Ellie Mae Classic outside San Francisco.

Curry impressed in his Web.com debut last year, recording consectuive rounds of 4-over 74.

“The players on the Web.com Tour welcomed me with open arms in 2017, and it was an amazing experience to play with up-and-coming PGA Tour stars inside the ropes at TPC Stonebrae,” Curry said in a statement.

“I have been fortunate to be a member of an incredible team in the Golden State Warriors, and I was elated to feel that same level of camaraderie onsite last year. Golf is a game that has provided wonderful experiences in my life, and I am excited to return to the Ellie Mae Classic in August.”

Curry's Warriors swept LeBron James's Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals last month, with Curry notably posting rounds of 71-71 during the four-game series.

The two-time league MVP is currently listed as a 0.0 handicap, playing out of Cal Club.

What's in the bag: RBC Canadian winner Johnson

By Golf Channel DigitalJuly 30, 2018, 1:00 pm

Dustin Johnson won this third PGA Tour event of the season at the RBC Canadian Open. Here's a look inside his bag:

Driver: TaylorMade M4 (10.5 degrees), with Fujikura Speeder Evolution 661X Tour Spec 2.0 shaft

Fairway woods:  TaylorMade M4 (16.5 degrees), with Project X HZRDUS Black 6.5 95X shaft

Irons: TaylorMade P730 DJ Proto (3-PW), with True Temper Dynamic Gold X100 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52, 60 degrees), Hi-Toe (64 degrees), with KBS Tour Black 130 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour Black

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Phil, Bryson outside Ryder cut-off with two weeks to go

By Nick MentaJuly 30, 2018, 12:56 pm

Only two weeks remain before the close of automatic qualifying to make the U.S. Ryder Cup team, with two notable names just outside the cut-off.

Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson occupy the ninth and 10th spots, respectively, on the U.S. points list.

The top eight players on the list at the end of the PGA Championship in two weeks guarantee themselves a trip to France this September, as the U.S. team looks to win on European soil for the first time since 1993.

While still a strong contender for a captain's pick, DeChambeau would have done a lot to secure his place on team had he put away the European Open this past weekend. Although the event did not award U.S. Ryder Cup points, it would have marked his second worldwide win in as many months. Instead, DeChambeau played his final four holes in 5 over, putting three balls in the water and showing outward signs of frustration during the collapse.

The 48-year-old Mickelson, meanwhile, has been a part of every U.S. international team since the 1994 but has never in his storied career won the cup on European soil.

If one is to assume that Mickelson and Tiger Woods, 20th on the points list, are locks to make the team, that leaves just two other captain's picks for all other hopefuls. Of course, other names could break into the top eight over the next two weeks to muddy the picture, with extra points up for grabs at Bellerive.

Here's a look at the updated American standings:

1. Brooks Koepka

2. Dustin Johnson

3. Patrick Reed

4. Justin Thomas

5. Bubba Watson

6. Jordan Spieth

7. Rickie Fowler

8. Webb Simpson

---

9. Bryson DeChambeau

10. Phil Mickelson

11. Xander Schauffele

12. Matt Kuchar

13. Kevin Kisner

14. Tony Finau

15. Brian Harman

On the European side, very little changed this week, with the exception of Ian Poulter passing Sergio Garcia on the world points list, although both veterans remain outside the top four and behind fifth-place Matthew Fitzpatrick.

With a host of new automatic qualifiers, European stalwarts like Garcia, Poulter and even Henrik Stenson, 15th on both lists, may require Thomas Bjorn's captain's picks without a strong push over the next two weeks.

Here's a look at the current European points lists:

European Points

1. Francesco Molinari

2. Justin Rose

3. Tyrell Hatton

4. Tommy Fleetwood

---

Thorbjorn Olesen

Russell Knox

Eddie Pepperell

World Points

1. Rory McIlroy

2. Jon Rahm

3. Alex Noren

4. Paul Casey

---

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Ian Poulter

Sergio Garcia

