Na, Hossler among players to earn Open invites

POTOMAC, Md. – Kevin Na had just signed for his second-consecutive 70 that left him tied for 56th at the Quicken Loans National - not exactly where he imagined he’d be after two rounds - when his day got considerably better.
As he scrolled through his cell phone he came across a message informing him he’d qualified for next month’s Open Championship. Na and four other players were added to the field based on their world ranking when players ahead of them in the rankings qualified through other categories.
“I figured I’d get in off my World Ranking. I actually called the Tour and asked what are my chances and they said pretty darn good,” said Na, who added that he’d planned to make his travel arrangements to Scotland on Friday before he received the message that he was in The Open.
Joining Na at Carnoustie will be Chez Reavie, Byeong Hun An, Charles Howell III and Beau Hossler, who is tied for the lead at TPC Potomac.
The group will likely not be the last players to qualify for the year’s third major this week. The top 4 players among the top 12 after the final round will earn a spot at Carnoustie if they aren’t already exempt.