Getty Images

Sooners fall, Cowboys advance in men's quarterfinals

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 29, 2018, 5:44 pm

Oklahoma won't get a much-anticipated semifinal match-up against rival Oklahoma State, nor will it defend its national title. The Sooners fell to Auburn in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Men's DI Championship on Tuesday at Karsten Creek.

The Tigers will now face the host school Cowboys in the afternoon Final Four. OSU knocked off Texas A&M, an eighth seed but ranked second nationally.

The other semifinal match will have second-seeded Duke vs. sixth-seeded Alabama. The Blue Devils survived a tight match against Texas, while the Crimson Tide cruised past Texas Tech.

Here's a look at how the quarterfinals played out:

Match 1: (2) Duke def. (7) Texas, 3-2

The two teams split the first four matches, leaving Duke's Jake Shuman to face the No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Doug Ghim, to determine which team made it to the semifinals. Shuman led, 4 up through six holes, but Ghim clawed his way back, squaring the match through 16. With Shuman in trouble off the tee at the par-4 17th, Ghim inexplicably hit his second shot into the water surrounding the green and they halved the hole in bogey. Shuman then steadied himself on the final hole, reaching the par-5 18th in two and sinking the eagle putt for victory.

DUKE   TEXAS
Chandler Eaton (Duke) 4 and 3 Spencer Soosman (UT)
Alex Smalley (Duke) 5 and 4 Scottie Scheffler (UT)
Evan Katz (Duke) 3 and 2 Steve Chervony (UT)
Adrien Pendaries (Duke) 4 and 3 Drew Jones (UT)
Jake Shuman (Duke) 1 UP Doug Ghim (UT)

Match 2: (6) Alabama def. (3) Texas Tech, 3-2

Alabama rolled with a pair of big wins by Riley and Furr, then closed out the match with Shore's victory.

TEXAS TECH   ALABAMA
Adam Blomme (TT) 1 UP Lee Hodges (UA)
Ivan Ramirez (TT) 5 and 4 Davis Riley (UA)
Kyle Hogan (TT) 7 and 6 Wilson Furr (UA)
Sandy Scott (TT) 2 and 1 Davis Shore (UA)
Hurly Long (TT) 5 and 3 Jonathan Hardee (UA)

Match 3: (1) Oklahoma State def. (8) Texas A&M, 3-1-1

A major matchup for the Round of 8. Top-ranked and host school OSU vs. the second-ranked (but eighth-seeded) Aggies. Four of the five matches were tightly contested, with Oklahoma State leading the way throughout only to see A&M make a series of late rallies. In the end, however, A&M couldn't close and the Cowboys advanced to the delight of the home fans.

OKLAHOMA STATE   TEXAS A&M
Viktor Hovland (OSU) 19 Holes Chandler Phillips (TAMU)
Matthew Wolff (OSU) 4 and 3 Dan Erickson  (TAMU)
Kristoffer Ventura (OSU) Halved Walker Lee (TAMU)
Austin Eckroat (OSU)  1 UP Brandon Smith (TAMU)
Zach Bauchou (OSU) 1 UP Andrew Paysse (TAMU)

Match 4: (5) Auburn def. (4) Oklahoma, 3-2

The defending champions are no more, upended by the reigning SEC champions. Individual runner-up Brandon Mancheno clinched the Tigers' semifinal spot with a victory over Oklahoma's Grant Hirschman.

OKLAHOMA   AUBURN
Blaine Hale (OU) 4 and 3 Jovan Rebula (AU)
Quade Cummins (OU) 1 UP Trace Crowe (AU)
Garett Reband (OU) 5 and 4 Ben Schlottman (AU)
Grant Hirschman (OU) 3 and 1 Brandon Mancheno (AU)
Brad Dalke (OU) 4 and 3 Wells Padgett (AU)
Article Tags: 2018 NCAA Men's DI Championship

Trending

Getty Images

Dufner used to ruckus, crowds playing with Woods

By Rex HoggardMay 29, 2018, 10:39 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – One of four marquee groupings for Rounds 1 and 2 at this week’s Memorial will include Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Jason Dufner, the tournament’s defending champion.

Although the threesome – which tees off on Thursday at 8:26 a.m. (ET) off the 10th tee – promises to draw plenty of attention, Dufner said he’s become used to the crowds and ruckus.

Dufner said he was first paired with Woods at the 2009 Australian Masters.

“We had the whole golf course following us, which was all 25,000 people, which was pretty interesting,” he said.

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

All total, the duo have been paired together five times on the PGA Tour, most recently for Round 3 at this year’s Honda Classic, when both players were in contention.

“Obviously I've played with a lot of guys with big crowds, so you just get comfortable with it, you kind of try to figure it out, what works for you,” Dufner said.

The two have also been playing casual rounds together in south Florida in recent months, with Dufner estimating that he played with Woods “a couple of times a week” during the off-season.

“I got to see where he was at and how he was feeling and what he was talking about and how he was moving and those were all good indications,” Dufner said. “I kind of saw the same things a year ago before he attempted the comeback in 2017. But then obviously he had some problems with his health there.”

Article Tags: Jason Dufner, Tiger Woods, 2018 Memorial Tournament

Trending

Getty Images

Nicklaus expects new schedule to benefit Memorial

By Rex HoggardMay 29, 2018, 9:11 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – Although there are still plenty of uncertainties when it comes to next year’s PGA Tour schedule, there appears to be at least one tournament that will benefit from the makeover.

On Tuesday, Memorial tournament host Jack Nicklaus was asked how the 2018-19 changes, which will include the PGA Championship moving to May and The Players moving back to March, will impact his event.

“Sitting two weeks after the PGA Championship and two weeks before the U.S. Open, I can't imagine anybody who really is serious about wanting to win the U.S. Open not being here,” Nicklaus explained. “The Memorial tournament sits in a great spot.”

While the Tour hasn’t announced the 2018-19 schedule, the PGA Championship is scheduled for May 16-19, followed by the Fort Worth Invitational and the Memorial. Although officials continue to search for a title sponsor, the Houston Open would tentatively be played the week after the Memorial followed by the U.S. Open.

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

Nicklaus also explained that the new calendar has also impacted the European Tour, which should favor the Memorial. Last year, European officials announced the BMW PGA Championship, the circuit’s flagship event that has been traditionally played in May the week before the Memorial, will move to September.

That could encourage some European stars who might have skipped Nicklaus’ tournament to add the event to their schedules.

“There will be no reason why we won't have, even though we have the best field this year, no reason why we won't have a better one next year,” Nicklaus said.

This week’s field at Muirfield Village includes eight of the top 10 players in the World Ranking.

Article Tags: Jack Nicklaus, 2018 Memorial Tournament

Trending

Getty Images

Nicklaus on Woods: 'I never counted him out'

By Rex HoggardMay 29, 2018, 8:47 pm

DUBLIN, Ohio – It’s hard to imagine what was going through Tiger Woods’ mind a year ago today.

At that time, he was less than 48 hours removed from an extremely high-profile arrest in South Florida for driving while under the influence and facing a wildly uncertain future.

He’d managed to play just three competitive rounds in 2017, a missed cut at the Farmers Insurance Open followed by a hasty withdrawal from the Dubai Desert Classic before undergoing fusion surgery on his lower back.

His Memorial Day arrest in Jupiter, Fla., led to revelations from police reports that he told officers he was taking the painkiller Vicodin and Xanax, which treats anxiety and insomnia, to cope with his fourth back surgery in April.

In a statement a month later, Woods said, “I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder.”

At that moment, facing an uncertain professional and legal future, he never seemed further away from his former glory. But the climb back was already underway.

In October, he agreed to a pre-trial diversion program for the DUI charge, which included a DUI workshop and community service. At the same time he was also making strides on the course, slowly and quietly playing his way back to competitive relevance.

He played his first competitive event in December at his own Hero World Challenge, gained momentum during the West Coast swing and turned back the clock and turned the sports world on its side with a runner-up showing at the Valspar Championship and a spirited charge on Sunday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

He was among the favorites to win last month’s Masters and climbed back into the top 100 in the Official World Golf Ranking, a meteoric climb by any measure. It’s impossible to truly understand how much ground Woods has covered in the last 12 months, but if anyone would be even remotely qualified to put Tiger’s comeback into some sort of perspective, it would be Jack Nicklaus.

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

It is, after all, Nicklaus’ record of 18 major championships by which Woods has always been measured, and the Golden Bear remains as relevant in the game now as he was when he won his last major championship in 1986.

Nicklaus has worn many hats when it comes to Woods, from yardstick to mentor, but on Tuesday at the Memorial he seemed to take on a new role – prognosticator.

“I never counted him out,” Nicklaus said. “When somebody said, ‘How is your [major] record, Jack,’ I said, ‘If Tiger comes back and plays I still think he's got a shot at breaking my record,’” he said.

Some may think Nicklaus is being a tad too optimistic. Woods is nearly 10 years removed from winning his last major championship at the 2008 U.S. Open and trails the Golden Bear by four Grand Slam titles.

“Time flies when you're having fun or sometimes when you're not having fun, too. I don't think Tiger's had a lot of fun the last 10 years,” Nicklaus said. “I would hate to have been through what he's been through, because he's been through a lot. But I think that he is a tough competitor, he's a hard worker, and he's still driven.”

It’s hard to imagine how a healthy and happy Tiger doesn’t at least give himself a few more opportunities to close the gap on Nicklaus’ major haul, but as the legend explained on Tuesday, the competitive landscape has changed over the last few years.

During his prime, Woods’ name on a leaderboard late on Sunday may have been Tiger’s most potent weapon. Stewart Cink once described Woods’ ability to wear down a field as a prevent defense - no mistakes, no unforced errors, just clinical proficiency.

Many of those who now dominate the game weren’t playing the PGA Tour when Tiger was in his prime; they’ve never experienced one of those classic Sunday charges.

“He's been away from the game and while he was away all these young kids have come along and learned how to play and learned how to win. And had the experience of winning and believe they can play,” Nicklaus said. “He doesn't have the fear factor that he had when he was playing, because those kids, look, oh, here comes Tiger, and they all folded up their tents and went home. Well they don't fold up their tents anymore because they have all learned how to win and learned how to play.”

Nicklaus explained that in many ways, Woods must also learn to win again, but he added, with a knowing nod, that there’s no reason to think it’s a skill Tiger can’t reacquire.

“We all have to learn how to win again,” he said.

Nicklaus offered the kind of anecdote that only a legend can. At the ’86 Masters he was six years removed from his last major victory and some thought he was too far past his prime to seriously contend.

Nicklaus teed off that Sunday at Augusta National four strokes off the lead and did little on his opening nine to help his fortunes. That was until he rolled in a birdie putt on the ninth hole.

“All of a sudden you remember, particularly if you've been a champion at one time, you'll remember and you have that to draw on,” said Nicklaus, who would beat Tom Kite and Greg Norman by a stroke for his 18th and final major. “That's what I had to draw on. Tiger has it to draw on.”

At this juncture it doesn’t seem as if Woods is in any need of a paradigm of hope - his record and growing confidence should suffice - but if there are any doubts he should look no further than Nicklaus for a reason to remain confident that he’s on the right path.

Article Tags: 2018 Memorial Tournament, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods

Trending

Getty Images

Memorial Tournament: Tee times, TV schedule, stats

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 29, 2018, 8:30 pm

The PGA Tour heads to Jack's place for the Memorial Tournament. Here is the key info for this week's event.

How to watch:

Thursday, Rd. 1: Golf Channel, 2:30-6:30PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Friday, Rd. 2: Golf Channel, 2:30-6:30PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream

Saturday, Rd. 3: Golf Channel, 12:30-2:45PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; CBS, 3-6PM

Sunday, Rd. 4: Golf Channel, Noon-2:15PM ET; live stream: https://www.golfchannel.com/pgastream; CBS, 2:30-6PM

Purse: $8.9 million

Course: Muirfield Village Golf Club (par 72, 7,392 yards)

Defending champion: Jason Dufner. Won by three strokes last year despite a third-round 77.

Notables in the field

Tiger Woods

• Five-time winner of this event (most wins in tournament history)

• One of six PGA Tour events he's won five or more times (PGA Tour record)

• Making first start since The Players (finished T-11)

• Finished 12th or better in four of last six PGA Tour starts

Rory McIlroy

• Finished runner-up last week at BMW PGA Championship

• Five top-5 finishes in 12 worldwide starts in 2018

Justin Thomas

• Making first worldwide start since becoming No. 1 in World Ranking

• Eight PGA Tour wins last three seasons (tied for most in that span with Dustin Johnson)

Dustin Johnson

• Leads PGA Tour in scoring average and strokes gained: tee to green this season

• Missed cut in this event last year (finished third in 2016)

Justin Rose at the 2019 Fort Worth Invitational.

Justin Rose

• Ninth career PGA Tour win last week at Fort Worth Invitational

• Four wins, 14 top-10s in last 19 worldwide individual starts

Jordan Spieth

• Ranked 192nd in strokes gained: putting this season on PGA Tour

• He has never missed the cut in six starts at Muirfield Village, but he's only recorded one top-10 (T-3 in 2015)

Jason Day

• Win (Wells Fargo), T-5 (Players) in last two starts

• Member at Muirfield Village

Article Tags: 2018 Memorial Tournament, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.