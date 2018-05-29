Oklahoma won't get a much-anticipated semifinal match-up against rival Oklahoma State, nor will it defend its national title. The Sooners fell to Auburn in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Men's DI Championship on Tuesday at Karsten Creek.
The Tigers will now face the host school Cowboys in the afternoon Final Four. OSU knocked off Texas A&M, an eighth seed but ranked second nationally.
The other semifinal match will have second-seeded Duke vs. sixth-seeded Alabama. The Blue Devils survived a tight match against Texas, while the Crimson Tide cruised past Texas Tech.
Here's a look at how the quarterfinals played out:
Match 1: (2) Duke def. (7) Texas, 3-2
The two teams split the first four matches, leaving Duke's Jake Shuman to face the No. 1 player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Doug Ghim, to determine which team made it to the semifinals. Shuman led, 4 up through six holes, but Ghim clawed his way back, squaring the match through 16. With Shuman in trouble off the tee at the par-4 17th, Ghim inexplicably hit his second shot into the water surrounding the green and they halved the hole in bogey. Shuman then steadied himself on the final hole, reaching the par-5 18th in two and sinking the eagle putt for victory.
|DUKE
|TEXAS
|Chandler Eaton (Duke)
|4 and 3
|Spencer Soosman (UT)
|Alex Smalley (Duke)
|5 and 4
|Scottie Scheffler (UT)
|Evan Katz (Duke)
|3 and 2
|Steve Chervony (UT)
|Adrien Pendaries (Duke)
|4 and 3
|Drew Jones (UT)
|Jake Shuman (Duke)
|1 UP
|Doug Ghim (UT)
Match 2: (6) Alabama def. (3) Texas Tech, 3-2
Alabama rolled with a pair of big wins by Riley and Furr, then closed out the match with Shore's victory.
|TEXAS TECH
|ALABAMA
|Adam Blomme (TT)
|1 UP
|Lee Hodges (UA)
|Ivan Ramirez (TT)
|5 and 4
|Davis Riley (UA)
|Kyle Hogan (TT)
|7 and 6
|Wilson Furr (UA)
|Sandy Scott (TT)
|2 and 1
|Davis Shore (UA)
|Hurly Long (TT)
|5 and 3
|Jonathan Hardee (UA)
Match 3: (1) Oklahoma State def. (8) Texas A&M, 3-1-1
A major matchup for the Round of 8. Top-ranked and host school OSU vs. the second-ranked (but eighth-seeded) Aggies. Four of the five matches were tightly contested, with Oklahoma State leading the way throughout only to see A&M make a series of late rallies. In the end, however, A&M couldn't close and the Cowboys advanced to the delight of the home fans.
|OKLAHOMA STATE
|TEXAS A&M
|Viktor Hovland (OSU)
|19 Holes
|Chandler Phillips (TAMU)
|Matthew Wolff (OSU)
|4 and 3
|Dan Erickson (TAMU)
|Kristoffer Ventura (OSU)
|Halved
|Walker Lee (TAMU)
|Austin Eckroat (OSU)
|1 UP
|Brandon Smith (TAMU)
|Zach Bauchou (OSU)
|1 UP
|Andrew Paysse (TAMU)
Match 4: (5) Auburn def. (4) Oklahoma, 3-2
The defending champions are no more, upended by the reigning SEC champions. Individual runner-up Brandon Mancheno clinched the Tigers' semifinal spot with a victory over Oklahoma's Grant Hirschman.
|OKLAHOMA
|AUBURN
|Blaine Hale (OU)
|4 and 3
|Jovan Rebula (AU)
|Quade Cummins (OU)
|1 UP
|Trace Crowe (AU)
|Garett Reband (OU)
|5 and 4
|Ben Schlottman (AU)
|Grant Hirschman (OU)
|3 and 1
|Brandon Mancheno (AU)
|Brad Dalke (OU)
|4 and 3
|Wells Padgett (AU)