The NCAA Division I women’s regionals wrapped up Wednesday at four sites around the country. The low six teams and three individuals on a non-advancing team from each regional after 54 holes advance to the May 18-23 NCAA Championship at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Okla.
Here are the final results from the Tallahassee (Fla.), Madison (Wis.), Austin (Texas) and San Francisco regionals:
Tallahassee regional, at the Don Veller Seminole Golf Course & Club:
Winner (click here for full team scores): Alabama (-33)
Runner-up: Florida State (-25)
Also earned spots: Furman (-18), Arizona (-11), Washington (-10), Wake Forest (-5)
Better luck next year: Clemson (-5), Georgia (+2), UNLV (+3)
Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest (-15)
Advancing individuals: Michaela Williams, Tennessee; Jillian Hollis, Georgia; Jess Yuen, Missouri
Skinny: Alabama showed why it has the best 1-2-3 punch in the country, as Lauren Stephenson, Kristen Gillman and Cheyenne Knight all finished in the top 10 individually and combined to shoot 31 under par over three rounds. Not surprisingly, Florida State also cruised on its home course. Wake Forest prevailed in a one-hole aggregate team playoff over Clemson, as Jennifer Kupcho, who closed with 67 to earn medalist honors, was the lone Wake player to make birdie in overtime to send her team to nationals. She’ll be looking for revenge at NCAAs – last year, while playing as an individual, she triple-bogeyed the 71st hole to hand the individual title to Arizona State’s Monica Vaughn.
Madison regional, at University Ridge Golf Course:
Winner (click here for full team scores): Duke (-14)
Runner-up: Virginia (-5)
Also earned spots: Southern Cal (-2), Arizona State (-1), Ohio State (-1), Northwestern (E)
Better luck next year: Illinois (+2), Oregon State (+4), Wisconsin (+10)
Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Nicole Schroeder, Oregon State (-10)
Advancing individuals: Schroeder, Oregon State; Gabby Curtis, Wisconsin; Erin Harper, Indiana
Skinny: Duke finished with four players inside the top 25 individually, but weather was the story on the final day, as officials opted for a shotgun start to preempt some of the thunderstorms that were in the area. Conditions were so difficult that Ohio State’s 2-under 286 stood as the low round of the day, which was enough to move the Buckeyes two places on the leaderboard, into a tie for fourth. Three of the four national semifinalists from last year advanced through this regional, including defending NCAA champion Arizona State, national runner-up Northwestern and Southern Cal, which finished third with a lineup that includes four freshmen and one sophomore. Schroeder was an improbable medalist, playing for the 14th-seeded Beavers. For the first time all year, she broke 70 during the first two rounds (68-66), cruising to the victory and earning a spot in nationals. Wisconsin was a massive disappointment playing on its home course, finishing 10 shots off the cut line.
Austin regional, at the University of Texas Golf Club:
Winner (click here for full team scores): Arkansas (-26)
Runner-up: Texas (-15)
Also earned spots: Auburn (+5), Florida (+5), Baylor (+5), Oklahoma (+6)
Better luck next year: Texas A&M (+14), Michigan State (+18)
Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Maria Fassi, Arkansas (-8)
Advancing individuals: Maddie Szeryk, Texas A&M; Leonie Harm, Houston; Rose Huang, BYU
Skinny: SEC champion Arkansas showed why it’s one of the favorites to win the national title, topping host Texas by 11 shots and beating a trio of third-place teams by 31 shots. Maria Fassi earned medalist honors, but Dylan Kim, Alana Uriell and Kaylee Benton all finished inside the top 4 individually. The only movement inside the top 6 was Auburn, which needed only a 2-under 286 to leapfrog a slumping Texas A&M team that shot 297. Baylor was one of the stories of the entire regional slate. After Maria Vesga was forced to withdraw because of the mysterious virus that had wreaked havoc at the regional, the rest of the team shot even par to hang on to one of the six qualifying spots.
San Francisco regional, at TPC Harding Park:
Winner (click here for full team scores): Stanford (-8)
Runner-up: UCLA (-4)
Also earned spots: Ole Miss (-1), Louisville (E), Kent State (+1), Colorado (+5)
Better luck next year: Oklahoma State (+6), San Diego State (+6), North Carolina (+7), South Carolina (+9)
Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Patty Tavatanakit, UCLA (-8)
Advancing individuals: Marthe Wold, California; Hira Naveed, Pepperdine; Emma Broze, Oklahoma State
Skinny: What could have been a tense final round instead turned into a breeze for No. 1 overall seed UCLA and perennial NCAA favorite Stanford. The Cardinal earned their first victory of the season, as they continue to peak at the right time for the fourth consecutive year. Ole Miss played solidly every day to advance as a 10 seed, while Louisville earned its NCAA berth with the second-lowest round of the day, a 5-under 283, to leap three spots. The biggest story to come out of the regional was the play of Oklahoma State. Hoping to advance to nationals on their home course at Karsten Creek, the Cowboys instead missed out by a single shot.