NCAA regionals: Which teams are in, out for NCAAs

By Ryan LavnerMay 10, 2018, 12:17 am

The NCAA Division I women’s regionals wrapped up Wednesday at four sites around the country. The low six teams and three individuals on a non-advancing team from each regional after 54 holes advance to the May 18-23 NCAA Championship at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Okla.

Here are the final results from the Tallahassee (Fla.), Madison (Wis.), Austin (Texas) and San Francisco regionals:

Tallahassee regional, at the Don Veller Seminole Golf Course & Club:

Winner (click here for full team scores): Alabama (-33)

Runner-up: Florida State (-25)

Also earned spots: Furman (-18), Arizona (-11), Washington (-10), Wake Forest (-5)

Better luck next year: Clemson (-5), Georgia (+2), UNLV (+3)

Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest (-15)

Advancing individuals: Michaela Williams, Tennessee; Jillian Hollis, Georgia; Jess Yuen, Missouri

Skinny: Alabama showed why it has the best 1-2-3 punch in the country, as Lauren Stephenson, Kristen Gillman and Cheyenne Knight all finished in the top 10 individually and combined to shoot 31 under par over three rounds. Not surprisingly, Florida State also cruised on its home course. Wake Forest prevailed in a one-hole aggregate team playoff over Clemson, as Jennifer Kupcho, who closed with 67 to earn medalist honors, was the lone Wake player to make birdie in overtime to send her team to nationals. She’ll be looking for revenge at NCAAs – last year, while playing as an individual, she triple-bogeyed the 71st hole to hand the individual title to Arizona State’s Monica Vaughn.

Madison regional, at University Ridge Golf Course:

Winner (click here for full team scores): Duke (-14)

Runner-up: Virginia (-5)

Also earned spots: Southern Cal (-2), Arizona State (-1), Ohio State (-1), Northwestern (E)

Better luck next year: Illinois (+2), Oregon State (+4), Wisconsin (+10)

Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Nicole Schroeder, Oregon State (-10)

Advancing individuals: Schroeder, Oregon State; Gabby Curtis, Wisconsin; Erin Harper, Indiana

Skinny: Duke finished with four players inside the top 25 individually, but weather was the story on the final day, as officials opted for a shotgun start to preempt some of the thunderstorms that were in the area. Conditions were so difficult that Ohio State’s 2-under 286 stood as the low round of the day, which was enough to move the Buckeyes two places on the leaderboard, into a tie for fourth. Three of the four national semifinalists from last year advanced through this regional, including defending NCAA champion Arizona State, national runner-up Northwestern and Southern Cal, which finished third with a lineup that includes four freshmen and one sophomore. Schroeder was an improbable medalist, playing for the 14th-seeded Beavers. For the first time all year, she broke 70 during the first two rounds (68-66), cruising to the victory and earning a spot in nationals. Wisconsin was a massive disappointment playing on its home course, finishing 10 shots off the cut line.

Austin regional, at the University of Texas Golf Club:

Winner (click here for full team scores): Arkansas (-26)

Runner-up: Texas (-15)

Also earned spots: Auburn (+5), Florida (+5), Baylor (+5), Oklahoma (+6)

Better luck next year: Texas A&M (+14), Michigan State (+18)

Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Maria Fassi, Arkansas (-8)

Advancing individuals: Maddie Szeryk, Texas A&M; Leonie Harm, Houston; Rose Huang, BYU

Skinny: SEC champion Arkansas showed why it’s one of the favorites to win the national title, topping host Texas by 11 shots and beating a trio of third-place teams by 31 shots. Maria Fassi earned medalist honors, but Dylan Kim, Alana Uriell and Kaylee Benton all finished inside the top 4 individually. The only movement inside the top 6 was Auburn, which needed only a 2-under 286 to leapfrog a slumping Texas A&M team that shot 297. Baylor was one of the stories of the entire regional slate. After Maria Vesga was forced to withdraw because of the mysterious virus that had wreaked havoc at the regional, the rest of the team shot even par to hang on to one of the six qualifying spots.  

San Francisco regional, at TPC Harding Park:

Winner (click here for full team scores): Stanford (-8)

Runner-up: UCLA (-4)

Also earned spots: Ole Miss (-1), Louisville (E), Kent State (+1), Colorado (+5)

Better luck next year: Oklahoma State (+6), San Diego State (+6), North Carolina (+7), South Carolina (+9)

Medalist (click here for full individual scores): Patty Tavatanakit, UCLA (-8)

Advancing individuals: Marthe Wold, California; Hira Naveed, Pepperdine; Emma Broze, Oklahoma State

Skinny: What could have been a tense final round instead turned into a breeze for No. 1 overall seed UCLA and perennial NCAA favorite Stanford. The Cardinal earned their first victory of the season, as they continue to peak at the right time for the fourth consecutive year. Ole Miss played solidly every day to advance as a 10 seed, while Louisville earned its NCAA berth with the second-lowest round of the day, a 5-under 283, to leap three spots. The biggest story to come out of the regional was the play of Oklahoma State. Hoping to advance to nationals on their home course at Karsten Creek, the Cowboys instead missed out by a single shot.  

Schauffele's caddie wins contest at par-3 17th

By Rex HoggardMay 9, 2018, 11:07 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Austin Kaiser, the caddie for reigning PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Xander Schauffele, won Wednesday’s Caddie Competition at TPC Sawgrass.

Kaiser hit his tee shot at the par-3 17th hole on the Stadium Course, which was playing 137 yards, to 7 feet, 2 inches to edge Jordan Elsen, C.T. Pan’s caddie, and Joe Cruz, who loops for Adam Hadwin and finished third.

Kaiser was the only caddie to hit his tee shot inside 10 feet, although he fell short of the winning shot last year that was hit by Ian Finnis (6 feet, 11 inches).

The Caddie Competition benefits the Bruce Edwards Foundation, which support ALS research.

Talley qualifies for U.S. Women's Open at home club

By Randall MellMay 9, 2018, 10:59 pm

Emma Talley will be the only player enjoying a home-course advantage when the U.S. Women’s Open begins at Shoal Creek in three weeks.

Talley, an LPGA rookie, is a member at Shoal Creek outside Birmingham, Ala. She won the NCAA individual championship while at the University of Alabama in 2013 and won the U.S. Women’s Amateur in ’15. She is one of just five women to win both titles.

Talley, 24, played her way into the U.S. Women’s Open surviving a three-way playoff Monday for the fourth and final qualifying spot in the sectional qualifier at Dunwoody (Ga.) Country Club.

“I love Shoal Creek,” Talley said. “I have never been so nervous in my life as I was over that last putt, because I’ve never wanted to play in a tournament as badly as I wanted to play in this U.S. Women’s Open. Shoal Creek is so beautiful and such a special place.”

Talley birdied the first playoff hole from 6 feet to advance, defeating Demi Runas of Torrance, Calif., and Germany’s Sophia Popov.

While at Alabama, Talley played regularly with her team in visits to Shoal Creek. They played an NCAA regional championship there.

“I think we were guinea pigs to help the club get ready to host the U.S. Women’s Open,” Talley said.

Talley earned her LPGA card finishing ninth on the Symetra Tour last year. She was offered a Shoal Creek membership as part of the club’s “Tour Hopefuls” program for promising young players.

Rookies embrace challenge of par-3 17th at Sawgrass

By Randall MellMay 9, 2018, 10:02 pm

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The island hole awaits.

For 21 PGA Tour pros making their debut at The Players this week, there is more than the usual angst over a date with the iconic 17th hole.

It is, after all, a first date.

If the 17th had an online dating profile, it might open like this:

Moody wild child who will at some point break your heart ...

Ryan Blaum is 34 and eager to tee it up at The Players for the first time, knowing how the 17th can become the center of the golf universe.

He watched the event just about every year growing up in Miami.

“Sometimes, it was just fun to watch the carnage,” Blaum said.

Kevin Tway knows what Blaum means, but he wouldn’t necessarily call it fun to watch.

The Players Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Tway, 29, knew the wicked charms of the 17th before he played the hole for the first time ever in a practice round on Monday.

Kevin’s father, Bob, birdied the hole countless times in the 21 years he played the TPC Sawgrass Stadium Course. Bob won eight PGA Tour titles, including the 1986 PGA Championship. The man could really play, but he set a record at The Players for one-man carnage at the 17th. Bob made a 12 at the hole back in 2005.

He hit four balls in the water there in the third round, flying his first two shots over the green and then watching his third and fourth spin off the front of the green.

After hitting the green with his fifth shot, he three putted.

Bob was tied for 10th stepping to the tee that day. He ended up tying for 72nd.

“You’re playing great,” Bob said that day. “All of a sudden, in one hole, you might as well be finishing last.”

Kevin didn’t bother asking his father about the hole before heading to the Stadium Course this week.

“There are some things you probably just shouldn’t talk about,” Kevin cracked. “That’s one of them.”

What did Kevin do when he got his first chance ever at the 17th on Monday?

“Hit a pitching wedge too far, it went in the water,” Kevin said. “Got it out of the way.”

Kevin is eager for his chance at the hole when The Players officially begins Thursday.

“I’ve been thinking about it,” he said. “To be honest, I’m a little nervous.”

He won’t be alone.

Andrew Landry, 30, is making his first appearance in The Players. This week also marked the first time he ever played the 17th.

“I definitely felt a little nerves over the shot in my first practice round,” Landry said. “It’s kind of cool to get some nerves on a Tuesday.”

Landry hit the green, but he said he learned the adventure isn’t over there. He dropped a ball on the ridge in the middle of the green and tried to putt down to where a front pin might be.

“I putted it off the green and into the water,” he said.

Bryson DeChambeau, 24, played the 17th for the first time Tuesday in a practice round. He took some time at the tee box to soak in the moment.

“You stop and go, `Hmmm, this is pretty special,’” DeChambeau said. “We don’t play another hole like it on tour. It’s an island green, and you have to hit the green. Normally, it’s just going to be a wedge, but it isn’t easy. If you get some wind, it can be a brutal.”

With the wind blowing into him, DeChambeau hit the green with a 9-iron, about 20 feet from the hole.

Ollie Schniederjans, 24, said he hasn’t been over thinking the hole. He played it in a junior event as a 14-year-old.

“I think I won the event,” he said.

But not without going unscathed the first time he played the 17th.

“I one hopped it over the back, into the water,” he said.

All these first timers understand the challenge will escalate when fans begin showing up in droves on Thursday.

Xander Schauffele, 24, is teeing it up in The Players for the first time, but he stopped to play the Stadium Course before heading over to the Puerto Rico Open last year. He safely hit the 17th his first time playing it.

“When I played last year, there was nobody here,” Schauffele said. “I got up to the tee, and it was, `OK, just normal wedge, nothing to it.’ It was late in the day, and there wasn’t much wind.

“What makes 17 so great at The Players is there’s usually wind, usually switching around, and there are people everywhere, yelling, and there’s a lot of pressure, with a lot on the line. “And all you can see is water. That’s why it’s a special hole.”

No matter if it’s your first date or not.

The PLAYERS TV Schedule 2018

By Golf Channel DigitalMay 9, 2018, 8:40 pm

Golf Channel and NBC Sports will dedicate nearly 90 hours of live programming surrounding the PGA TOUR’s marquee event of the season, THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Showcasing the deepest field of the year, Golf Channel and NBC will combine to provide 22 hours of live tournament coverage at THE PLAYERS, Thursday-Sunday (May 10-13), which will be complemented by more than 60 live hours of comprehensive news, analysis and features across Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS and Morning Drive.

Watch live streaming of THE PLAYERS coverage on Golf Channel APP

Watch complementary coverage via DirecTV mosaic feeds and our Golf Channel app:

14th Hole: Live feed dedicated to the coverage of this par – 4 hole, expanding 481 yards long

ShotLink: Live feed of tournament coverage including relevant ShotLink® data and statistics

 Featured Group: A live feed following two featured groups

Join in on the social media conversation by following Golf Channel on FacebookTwitter and Instagram, and using hashtag #THEPLAYERS

THE PLAYERS TV Schedule (all times Eastern):

Wednesday, May 9

Morning Drive                                                                        7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              9 a.m.-5 p.m. / 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, May 10

Morning Drive                                                                        7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              9 a.m.-1 p.m.

THE PLAYERS Championship (First Round)                      1-7 p.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              7-9 p.m.

Friday, May 11

Morning Drive                                                                        7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              9 a.m.-1 p.m.

THE PLAYERS Championship (Second Round)                  1-7 p.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              7-9 p.m.

Saturday, May 12

Morning Drive                                                                        7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              9 a.m.-2 p.m.

THE PLAYERS Championship (Third Round)                     2-7 p.m. (NBC)

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              7-9 p.m.

Sunday, May 13

Morning Drive                                                                        7-9 a.m.

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              9 a.m.-2 p.m.

THE PLAYERS Championship (Final Round)                      2-7 p.m. (NBC)

Golf Central Live From THE PLAYERS                              7-9 p.m.

