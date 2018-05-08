The NCAA Division I women’s regionals continued Tuesday at four sites around the country. The low six teams in each regional after 54 holes advance to the May 18-23 NCAA Championship at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, Okla.

Here are the second-round results from the Tallahassee (Fla.), Madison (Wis.), Austin (Texas) and San Francisco regionals:

Tallahassee regional, at the Don Veller Seminole Golf Course & Club:

Leader (click here for full team scores): Alabama (-18)

Second place: Washington (-14)

In position: Florida State (-13), Furman (-13), Clemson (-12), Arizona (-5)

Work to do: Wake Forest (-2), UNLV (+2), Georgia (+3), Tennessee (+5), Vanderbilt (+5)

Individual leader (click here for full individual scores): Jennifer Kupcho, Wake Forest (-10)

Skinny: Top-seeded Alabama took control of the regional with a 12-under 276 on Day 2, with all four of their counters breaking par. Host Florida State shot the second-lowest round of the day, an 11-under 277, to surge all the way into third place. Clemson is looking to make nationals for the second consecutive year, despite having a program just five years old. The Tigers are in good shape, 10 shots clear of seventh place. Third-seeded Arizona shot an important round of 7 under to climb four spots and move back into the top 6. The Wildcats’ immediate focus will be to remain ahead of Wake Forest, which trails by three, and UNLV, now seven back. Kupcho, who was in position to win last year’s NCAA title before a triple bogey on the 71st hole, shot a second-round 64 to take the individual lead.

Madison regional, at University Ridge Golf Course:

Leader (click here for full team scores): Duke (-14)

Second place: Virginia (-6)

In position: Southern Cal (-3), Arizona State (-2), Oregon State (-2), Illinois (+1), Northwestern (+1), Ohio State (+1)

Work to do: Iowa State (+5), Wisconsin (+7), Purdue (+8)

Individual leader (click here for full individual scores): Nicole Schroeder, Oregon State (-10)

Skinny: There was little positional movement among the top four, but Duke created some separation from the rest of the field after poor back nines by both Virginia and Southern Cal. Now, all of a sudden, the Trojans are within four shots of the cut line. The rest of the regional is far from settled, with six teams separated by four shots. Oregon State is the biggest surprise, as the 14 seed and one of the last teams in the regional field, but the Beavers have been powered to this position almost exclusively by Schroeder, who backed up her 66 with a round of 68. None of her teammates are inside the top 45 individually, which doesn’t bode well with three Big Ten schools and host Wisconsin (which dropped from sixth to 10th) lurking. After having her score dropped on Monday, Duke's Leona Maguire led the team with a 65 on Day 2.

Austin regional, at the University of Texas Golf Club:

Leader (click here for full team scores): Arkansas (-21)

Second place: Texas (-10)

In position: Florida (+2), Baylor (+5), Virginia Tech (+5), Oklahoma (+5), Texas A&M (+5)

Work to do: Auburn (+7), BYU (+11), Michigan State (+12)

Individual leader (click here for full individual scores): Maddie Szeryk, Texas A&M (-7)

Skinny: Not surprisingly, the top two seeds, including host Texas, are running away from the rest of the field. They’re the only two teams under par through 36 holes. Arkansas shot a blistering, 17-under 271 – the best round of the day, by 11 – to open up a huge lead. Florida climbed three spots, into the third position, but four teams are tied at 5 over par. That includes Virginia Tech, a 14 seed and one of the last teams in the field that is making its first NCAA appearances. The Hokies’ program is just three years old. Oklahoma made the biggest upward move on Day 3, climbing eight positions with a 6-under 282, the second-lowest round of the day. Michigan State was the biggest disappointment, plummeting six positions, into ninth, after shooting a whopping 14 over par. Now, the Spartans are six shots off the cut line.

San Francisco regional, at TPC Harding Park:

Leaders (click here for full team scores): Kent State (-2), Stanford (-2)

Third place: UCLA (-1)

In position: Ole Miss (+1), Oregon (+1), Oklahoma State (+4)

Work to do: Louisville (+5), North Carolina (+5), Colorado (+6), Pepperdine (+6), San Diego State (+7), South Carolina (+9)

Individual leader (click here for full individual scores): Hira Naveed, Pepperdine (-5)

Skinny: This is the tightest regional from top to bottom, with only six shots separating first and sixth place. In the crosshairs here are perennial NCAA title favorite Stanford and No. 1 overall seed UCLA, which crashed back to earth with a 7-over 295 in the second round. The Bruins were terrible on the back nine, combing to shoot 11 over coming in to spoil what had been a solid two days of work. Oklahoma State, which will host nationals in two weeks, took a big step toward ensuring it’ll be there with a 1-over round that moved the Cowboys up four spots, into the all-important sixth position. Five teams are within two shots of that position, however, and SEC runner-up South Carolina is now five shots off the cut line.