Getty Images

Niemann, 19, on cusp of earning status on Tour

By Rex HoggardJune 2, 2018, 1:12 am

DUBLIN, Ohio – For Joaquin Niemann, a 19-year-old from Chile, this weekend at the Memorial represents multiple milestones.

Niemann will enter the weekend tied for the lead, his first 36-hole lead on the PGA Tour, and he’ll also have a chance to dramatically change his professional fortunes thanks to rounds of 65-68.

The Memorial is Niemann’s sixth start this season on Tour (he played the Masters as an amateur), and following top-10 finishes at the Valero Texas Open and Fort Worth Invitational he’s poised to secure special temporary status on Tour.

Full-field scores from the Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

Niemann needs 89 FedExCup points (a top-7 finish at Muirfield Village) to secure his status, which would allow him to accept unlimited sponsor exemptions in his quest to earn full playing privileges, not that he seemed too worried about that on Friday.

“I don't like to think about that. I just want to be out here and enjoy my round and try to play my best and see how it goes,” he said.

 Niemann is scheduled to play the U.S. Open qualifier on Monday in Columbus and earned a spot into the field next week at the FedEx St. Jude Classic (the next full-field event) via his tie for eighth in Fort Worth.

Article Tags: Joaquin Niemann, 2018 Memorial Tournament

Trending

Getty Images

Smith leads by four at weather-delayed USWO

By Randall MellJune 2, 2018, 1:11 am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Australian Sarah Jane Smith made a strong move before the weather delays hit Friday at the U.S. Women’s Open to take sole possession of the lead in the weather-suspended event.

Smith put up another 5-under-par 67, moving her to 10-under 132, two shots off the 36-hole championship record set by Helen Alfredsson in 1994. Smith is four shots ahead of fellow Aussie Su Oh (68) and Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn (6-under thru 26 holes).

Play was halted for the day at 7:20 p.m. CT with horns blasting a “dangerous weather” warning for the second time in the round. The entire afternoon wave (78 players) was still on the course when play was suspended. They’ll return at 6:45 a.m. CT to finish the second round.

Play was stopped for 3 hours and 49 minutes in the afternoon because of “dangerous weather.” While little rain fell on the course in that delay, there was lightning in the area.

Smith, 33, shared the first-round lead, her first lead in a major.

Full-field scores from the U.S. Women’s Open

“I haven't been in this position before, but I hope to show up like it's another day,” Smith said. “I'm happy with the way I'm playing. I feel comfortable on the greens, which has been something that has been a little bit off lately.”

Smith is flourishing on the back nine, where she is 10 under.

The cut will be made to the low 60 scores and ties after the second round concludes on Saturday.

Defending champion Sung Hyun Park won’t make the cut. After rounds of 76 and 77, she’s five shots off the projected cutline of 4 over. That will be her third missed cut in her last four starts, with a victory at the Volunteers of America Texas Classic wedged amid them. World No. 2 Shanshan Feng has work to do to make the cut. She’s at 5 over through 26 holes.

Ten amateurs left the course Friday inside the projected cutline.

Sweden’s Linn Grant (72), an 18-year-old amateur playing in her first major, is tied for fourth. Lucy Li (74), the youngest player in the field at 15, is in position to make the cut at T-38. She was the youngest player ever to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open when she was 11.

Article Tags: Sarah Jane Smith, 2018 U.S. Women's Open

Trending

Getty Images

In fifth start, 19-yr-old Niemann co-leads Memorial

By Associated PressJune 2, 2018, 1:07 am

DUBLIN, Ohio - Joaquin Niemann could figure out where Tiger Woods was on the golf course from the mass of people following him a few groups ahead, and he had a pretty good idea what he was doing from all the noise, at least before Woods put a putter in his hands.

''There was so many people,'' Niemann said.

The few that stuck behind for the 19-year-old Chilean saw another good show.

In his fifth start as a pro, Niemann finished with two birdies over his last three holes for a 4-under 68 and a share of the lead with Kyle Stanley, who had a 66. He finished with an 8-foot birdie on the 18th hole.

Woods made Muirfield Village sound like a rock concert until storms arrived. He holed out with a sand wedge from 97 yards for eagle on the par-5 11th hole, and then his tee shot on the par-3 12th struck the flag waving in the wind and settled 6 feet behind the hole.

And then he sat out a weather delay that lasted just under 90 minutes, and he missed four putts under 7 feet the rest of the way.

''It could have been easily a nice little 62 or 63,'' Woods said. ''I turned it into a 67.''

And he was six shots behind with nearly two dozen players in front of him.

Stanley, who won the Quicken Loans National last summer, was atop the leaderboard for much of the day and was starting to pull away until a poor tee shot at No. 6 led to bogey. He finished with a par save from just off the ninth green and reached 11-under 133.

On the other side of the course was Niemann, the No. 1 amateur in the world and Latin American Amateur champion who wanted to play the Masters before turning pro. He looks his age when his braces shine every time he smiles. He plays beyond his years.

Already with a pair of top 10s on the PGA Tour, Niemann now finds himself in the last group going into the weekend at the tournament Jack Nicklaus built, and he doesn't appear to be the least bit nervous about being there.

Full-field scores from the Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

''It feels really nice to be on top of the leaderboard,'' he said. ''It does feel really nice for tomorrow.''

Byeong Hun An had a 67 and was two shots behind.

Among those three off the lead were Hideki Matsuyama (71), who earned his first PGA Tour title at the Memorial three years ago, and Jason Day, a former world No. 1 who is a member at Muirfield Village and has never come close to winning. Perhaps this is the year. Day had never been within five shots of the lead going into the weekend at the Memorial, and he's not sure why.

''I think I just (stunk) on it for a long time,'' Day said. ''I don't think there was anything, any reason why. I just didn't really play well. But I'm hopeful I can change that because I feel different this year.

''I want to play well in front of my family,'' he said. ''Family and friends come out and I want them to be yelling in the crowd when I'm in contention.''

Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose each had a 66 and were in the group at 7-under 137, while Dustin Johnson was among those at 138, even though he has played the par 5s in just 1 under for the week.

Johnson and Rose each have a chance to get to No. 1 in the world. Justin Thomas, in his debut at No. 1, overcame a pair of early bogeys for a 69 and was at 3 under.

Woods was another shot behind, and it looked as though he was about to post his lowest score of the year. He made the turn in 33 with a 15-foot birdie putt on No. 9, and then he made a solid escape from the rough and trees on No. 11 before holing out for eagle.

He missed birdie chances of 6 feet, 4 feet and 7 feet, and then missed from 3 feet for par on the 17th that left him exasperated.

And hopeful.

''I missed a lot of short putts, which is something I don't normally do, which is just frustrating,'' he said. ''I've got to clean that up come this weekend and hopefully, I can get it going. Hopefully I can play well like this on the weekend and I've got a great chance of winning this tournament.''

At least he has a chance.

Rory McIlroy made bogeys on both par 5s on the front nine as he tried to finish strong. He had to settle for a 70 and made the cut on the number. That was still better than Jordan Spieth, who finished bogey-bogey for a 72 and missed the cut by three shots.

Since his closing 64 at the Masters, Spieth has finished at least 12 shots behind the winner in his three tournaments and missed the cut in his final event before heading to Shinnecock Hills for the U.S. Open.

Article Tags: 2018 Memorial Tournament, Joaquin Niemann, Kyle Stanley, Tiger Woods

Trending

Getty Images

Stanley (66) continues good run at Memorial

By Rex HoggardJune 2, 2018, 1:01 am

DUBLIN, Ohio – Kyle Stanley can’t tell you why, but there’s something about Muirfield Village that just works for him.

In five starts at the Memorial, he has two top-10 finishes, including his third-place showing in 2013, and he continued that trend this week with rounds of 67-66 to move into a share of the lead with Joaquin Niemann.

“I really enjoy playing this golf course, it's one of my favorites that we play on Tour, it just really sets up good to my eye,” Stanley said. “Driving the ball, I would say it's a strength of my game and I feel like a course like this kind of caters to a guy that's hitting a lot of fairways.”

Full-field scores from the Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

Stanley also said his game has been trending in the right direction the last few months and he’s confident he’s close to a breakthrough thanks to some adjustments he’s made on the greens with his coach Ralph Bauer.

“On the greens I've been a little streaky, so we made a few adjustments coming into this week, just mostly kind of how I'm reading the greens,” said Stanley, who has taken 26 putts in each of his first two rounds. “I haven't looked at a green [reading] book this week, which is something I've been doing pretty much on every putt this whole year.”

Article Tags: Kyle Stanley, 2018 Memorial Tournament

Trending

Getty Images

Scott fires 66 as he still eyes spot in U.S. Open

By Will GrayJune 2, 2018, 12:55 am

DUBLIN, Ohio – Adam Scott’s uphill battle to snag a last-minute exemption into the U.S. Open is officially back on.

Needing to crack the top 60 in the world rankings by June 11, Scott fell from 61st to 65th with a T-52 finish last week at the Fort Worth Invitational. He appeared headed for a similar result at the Memorial Tournament following a pedestrian 72 in the opening round, but the Aussie finally found his form on the greens during a second-round 66 that vaulted him into contention.

Scott made hay on the easier front nine at Muirfield Village Golf Club, shooting a 30 to close out his round that included an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole. At 6 under, he heads into the weekend in a tie for 14th, five shots off the lead.

Full-field scores from the Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

Scott’s run of 67 straight majors, which dates back to 2001 and is second only to Sergio Garcia’s 72 among active streaks, is very much in jeopardy. He’s currently entered into a 36-hole sectional qualifier Monday in Columbus, but he was frank about how his feelings regarding a potential marathon day with a handful of spots up for grabs.

“I have no desire to play on Monday, at all,” Scott said.

In order to eschew the qualifier, he’ll need to make a significant move up the rankings this week. But since the final cutoff isn’t until after the FedEx St. Jude Classic, it’ll be a bit of a moving target for the Aussie in terms of exactly what he needs this week as he looks to book a ticket to Shinnecock with as little stress as possible.

Scott is also slated to play next week in Memphis as a last-ditch effort to crack the top 60, but that would be his sixth straight event and would mean that the U.S. Open would be seven starts in seven weeks, should he qualify. His goal remains to take care of business here to afford some rest next week.

After barely missing out on qualifying at the first world ranking cutoff following the AT&T Byron Nelson, Scott admitted that the recent crucible of juggling world ranking projections and on-course performance has taken a toll.

“I haven’t stopped yet. It’s not going to be good when I do stop, that’s for sure,” he said. “Look, I was flat yesterday, not a lot of focus on the golf course. It’s hard not to beat yourself up about it here and there, but what can you expect. I’ve played a lot of rounds of golf. It’s been hot as hell the last three weeks, too, so I have to give myself a little bit of slack here and there in this stretch that I’m on at the moment.”

Article Tags: Adam Scott, 2018 Memorial Tournament

Trending
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.